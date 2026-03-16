This is Saudi Arabia; it dreams and embodies what it dreams of. Thus, a magnificent cultural edifice has emerged in its meaning and presence, as it supports our cultural movement. With the announcement of the Riyadh University of Arts, the cultural structure expands, and with the opening of this university, there is a confirmation and activation of the cultural vision for the future. It is a university distinct from other Saudi universities due to its uniqueness and specialization in creating a strategic cultural profile that aims to build on the civilizational forces concerned with elevating the country’s cultural and artistic capabilities among the civilized nations of the world. Additionally, the university encompasses all the pillars of culture and arts, which are spread under various names such as organizations, centers, institutes, and associations. The beauty of its presence confirms that culture is a gem among the jewels of the national edifice, eager to strengthen and support our soft power. With the announcement of the opening of the Riyadh University of Arts, it hastened to sign a partnership with the College of Performing Arts at the American Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts "AMDA" to be an educational partner for the College of Theater and Performing Arts at the university, which is a swift step to catch up with global advancements in the fields of culture and arts, serving as a supportive measure for cultural exchange.

This urgent step indicates that there are intentions to establish multiple international partnerships, in line with the launch of various colleges within the university.

If we return to the concept of globalization and its globally declared arms (economy, culture, media), we will find that our country has strengthened these arms, enabling it to extend its cultural and media influence. It can now be said that the economic, cultural, and media data are a driving and protective force, launching towards a clearly defined future. Our country has not yawned; it has dreamed, drawn, and embodied its dreams as a lived reality.