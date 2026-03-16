هكذا هي السعودية، تحلم، وتجسّد ما تحلم به، وهكذا أشع صرح ثقافي باهر في معناه وتواجده، كونه معاضداً لحركتنا الثقافية، فمع الإعلان عن جامعة الرياض للفنون يتسع مد أطراف البنية الثقافية، وبافتتاح هذه الجامعة تأكيد وتحريك الرؤية الثقافية نحو المستقبل، وهي جامعة متميّزة عن بقية الجامعات السعودية لفرادتها وتخصصها في صناعة ملمح ثقافي إستراتيجي يسعى إلى الارتكاز على القوى الحضارية المعنية برفع مستوى البلاد في قواها الثقافية والفنية بين دول العالم المتحضر، وأيضاً لكون الجامعة حاوية لكل دعائم الثقافة والفنون المنتشرة بأسماء مختلفة كهيئات ومراكز ومعاهد، وجمعيات، وجمال تواجدها تأكيد على أن الثقافة جوهرة من جواهر الصرح الوطني التواق إلى تقوية وتدعيم قوانا الناعمة، ومع إعلان افتتاح جامعة الرياض للفنون سارعت بتوقيع شراكة مع كلية الفنون الأدائية بالأكاديمية الأمريكية للموسيقى والفنون الدرامية «آمدا» لتكون شريكاً تعليمياً لكلية المسرح والفنون الأدائية بالجامعة، وهي خطوة مستعجلة للحاق بالخطوات العالمية في مجالات الثقافة والفنون، كخطوة داعمة للتبادل الثقافي.

، وتظهر هذه الخطوة المستعجلة أن ثمة نوايا لإبرام شراكات دولية متعددة، وفق انطلاق الكليات المتعددة داخل الجامعة.

ولو عدنا إلى مفهوم العولمة وأذرعتها المعلنة عالمياً (الاقتصاد، الثقافة، الإعلام) سوف نجد أن بلادنا قوّت هذه الأذرع تقوية تمكّنها من بسط نفوذها الثقافي والإعلامي.. ويمكن الآن القول إن المعطيات الاقتصادية والثقافية والإعلامية ذات قوة دافعة وحامية ومنطلقة نحو مستقبل واضح المعالم، فبلادنا لم تتثاءب، حلمت، ورسمت وجسدت أحلامها كواقع معاش.