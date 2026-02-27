مؤمنةٌ بأنّه في مجال التخطيط والإدارة والقيادة لا يوجد قرار صحيح بالمطلق ولا قرار خاطئ بالمطلق؛ إنما القصة أراها في كيفية تفعيل القرار لصالح الهدف، واستخدامه بوصفه أداةً لصناعة الأثر، لا مجرد إجراء يُضاف إلى سجل التنظيم؛ فالقيمة الحقيقية لأي قرار لا تكمن في لحظة صدوره، بل في كفاءتنا في توجيهه، وتحويله إلى مسار عملي يختصر الجهد، ويُعظِّم النفع، ويخدم الوطن على المدى البعيد وبشكل مستدام.

ومن هذا المنطلق، يمكن قراءة قرار مجلس الوزراء بدمج المركز الوطني للتنافسية والمركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية تحت مظلة المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال بوصفه نموذجًا للقرارات الإستراتيجية التي تتجاوز بعدها التنظيمي إلى بعدها التنموي، فهو قرار يعكس فهمًا عميقًا بأن تكامل الجهود هو الطريق الأقصر نحو الكفاءة، وأن توحيد المرجعيات يسهم في تسريع الإنجاز، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، وتعزيز القدرة على الاستجابة لمتطلبات المرحلة.

أرى أن من أبرز الآثار المباشرة لهذا الدمج هو التخفيف من الإجراءات المتشعبة، وهو ما يمثل أحد أهم ممكّنات التطوير المؤسسي؛ فكلما توحدت القنوات، واختُصرت المسارات، أصبحت رحلة المستفيد أكثر وضوحًا، وتراجعت الازدواجية، وارتفعت كفاءة الأداء، وهذا لا يسهم فقط في تسهيل بدء الأعمال ومزاولتها، بل يعزز الثقة في البيئة التنظيمية، ويدعم توجه الدولة نحو بناء منظومة حكومية أكثر مرونة وتكاملًا.

كما أن توحيد الجهود في كيان واحد يتيح رؤية أشمل للتحديات التي تواجه قطاع الأعمال، ويعزز القدرة على معالجتها من خلال منهجية قائمة على التكامل بين الجهات، بدلًا من تشتت المعالجة بين مسارات متعددة. وهنا تتجلى قيمة القرار بوصفه أداةً لتوحيد المعرفة، وتركيز الخبرات، وتوجيه الإمكانات نحو تحقيق أثر أكبر، بكفاءة أعلى، وفي وقت أقصر.

وعلى المستوى الوطني، أعتقد بأنه جاء الوقت مع مشوار التطوّر الذي نعيشه مثل يوم، بل كل ثانية؛ جاء لتعزيز تنافسية المملكة ببناء منظومات فعّالة، قادرة على تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة، وتوفير بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار، ودعم نمو القطاع الخاص. وهذا الدمج أراه يمثّل خطوة جوهرية في هذا الاتجاه؛ لأنه يسهم في تحسين ترتيب المملكة في المؤشرات الدولية، ويعزز مكانتها الاقتصادية، ويدعم قدرتها على المنافسة عالميًا.

وعلى المدى البعيد، سينعكس هذا التكامل على المواطن والاقتصاد السعودي معًا وبشكل عام؛ لأن كل إجراء يُختصر، وكل خدمة تتحسن، وكل بيئة أعمال تتطوّر، تسهم في خلق فرص جديدة، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وتحسين جودة الحياة وهنا يتحقق الهدف الأعمق؛ لأن القرارات الإستراتيجية لا تُقاس بنصوصها، بل بأثرها، ولا تُخلَّد بصيغها، بل بما تصنعه من تحولات.

ختامًا.. إن دمج التنافسية والأعمال ليس مجرد قرار فقط، بل هو استثمار في كفاءة الوطن، وفي قدرته على بناء منظومة اقتصادية أكثر تكاملًا، وأكثر مرونة، وأكثر استعدادًا للمستقبل. والأهم من ذلك، أنه يؤكد أن حسن تفعيل القرار هو ما يحوله من إجراء تنظيمي إلى قصة نجاح وطنية.