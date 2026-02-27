Believing that in the fields of planning, management, and leadership, there is no absolutely right decision nor an absolutely wrong one; rather, the story lies in how to activate the decision in favor of the goal, and to use it as a tool for creating impact, not just as a procedure added to the organization’s record; the true value of any decision does not lie in the moment it is issued, but in our competence in directing it, and transforming it into a practical path that minimizes effort, maximizes benefit, and serves the nation in the long term and sustainably.

From this perspective, the decision of the Council of Ministers to merge the National Center for Competitiveness and the Saudi Center for Economic Business under the umbrella of the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business can be seen as a model for strategic decisions that transcend their organizational dimension to their developmental dimension. It is a decision that reflects a deep understanding that the integration of efforts is the shortest path to efficiency, and that unifying references contributes to accelerating achievement, improving service quality, and enhancing the ability to respond to the requirements of the stage.

I see that one of the most prominent immediate effects of this merger is the reduction of complex procedures, which represents one of the most important enablers of institutional development; as channels are unified and paths are shortened, the journey of the beneficiary becomes clearer, redundancy decreases, and performance efficiency increases. This not only facilitates the initiation and conduct of business but also enhances trust in the regulatory environment and supports the state's direction towards building a more flexible and integrated governmental system.

Moreover, unifying efforts in one entity provides a broader vision of the challenges facing the business sector and enhances the ability to address them through a methodology based on integration between entities, rather than scattering the handling across multiple paths. Here, the value of the decision is manifested as a tool for unifying knowledge, concentrating expertise, and directing capabilities towards achieving a greater impact, with higher efficiency, and in a shorter time.

On a national level, I believe that the time has come, with the development journey we are experiencing, like a day, or rather every second; to enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom by building effective systems capable of providing high-quality services, creating an attractive investment environment, and supporting the growth of the private sector. I see this merger as a fundamental step in this direction; as it contributes to improving the Kingdom's ranking in international indicators, enhances its economic status, and supports its ability to compete globally.

In the long term, this integration will reflect on both the citizen and the Saudi economy as a whole; because every procedure that is streamlined, every service that improves, and every business environment that develops contributes to creating new opportunities, enhancing economic stability, and improving the quality of life. Here, the deeper goal is achieved; because strategic decisions are not measured by their texts, but by their impact, and they are not immortalized by their forms, but by the transformations they create.

In conclusion, the merger of competitiveness and business is not just a decision; it is an investment in the efficiency of the nation and its ability to build a more integrated, more flexible economic system, and more prepared for the future. More importantly, it affirms that effectively activating the decision is what transforms it from an organizational procedure into a story of national success.