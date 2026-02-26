تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الاقتصاد ليس مجرد أرقام تُسجَّل في تقارير البنوك أو منحنيات تُرسَم في قاعات الجامعات، بل هو نسيجٌ خفيٌّ يتداخل مع تفاصيل حياتنا اليومية. إنه حاضر في توقيت استيقاظنا، وفي اختيارنا لوجبة الإفطار، وفي قرارنا بالعمل أو الراحة، وحتى في شكل عطلاتنا. قد نظن أن الزمن مفهوم طبيعي ثابت، لكن الاقتصاد أعاد تشكيله؛ فمواعيد العمل والإنتاج، وساعات الدوام، وأنماط الاستهلاك، كلها صنعت إيقاعاً خاصاً للحياة الحديثة. هكذا أصبح الاقتصاد أشبه بضوءٍ يشع في كل مكان، لا يُرى دائماً، لكنه يوجّه الحركة ويحدد المسار.
حين نتأمل يومنا العادي نجد أن القرارات الصغيرة التي نتخذها -ماذا نشتري، أين نعمل، كيف نقضي وقتنا- هي في جوهرها قرارات اقتصادية. نحن نختار بين بدائل، ونوازن بين كلفة وفائدة، ونسعى إلى تحقيق أكبر منفعة ممكنة ضمن موارد محدودة. هذا المنطق لا يقتصر على الأسواق والمتاجر، بل يمتد إلى العلاقات الاجتماعية والتعليم وحتى داخل الأسرة.
من أبرز من عمّق هذا الفهم الاقتصادي للحياة المفكر والاقتصادي الأمريكي غاري بيكر، أستاذ الاقتصاد في جامعة شيكاغو وأحد أعلام مدرسة شيكاغو للاقتصاد. رأى بيكر أن الاقتصاد ليس علم المال فحسب، بل علم السلوك الإنساني. ففي محاضرته الشهيرة حول «الطريقة الاقتصادية في النظر إلى الحياة»، أوضح كيف يمكن استخدام أدوات التحليل الاقتصادي لفهم قضايا تبدو بعيدة عن السوق، مثل الزواج، والتعليم، والجريمة، واتخاذ القرار داخل الأسرة.
الفكرة الأساسية في طرحه أن الإنسان، في مختلف جوانب حياته، يتصرف وفق منطق الاختيار العقلاني؛ فهو يقارن بين البدائل، ويتوقع النتائج، ويتحمّل التكاليف مقابل المنافع. حتى القرارات التي نراها عاطفية يمكن فهمها ضمن إطار المفاضلة بين خيارات متعدّدة، في ظل قيود زمنية ومالية واجتماعية. وبهذا المعنى، يصبح الاقتصاد لغة لفهم الإنسان، لا مجرد معادلات ورسوم بيانية.
وقد شدّدت مدرسة شيكاغو على أهمية الحوافز في تشكيل السلوك البشري؛ فالناس يستجيبون للتغيّر في الأسعار والقوانين والفرص. عندما ترتفع كلفة شيء ما يقل الإقبال عليه، وعندما تزداد الفائدة المتوقعة يزداد السعي نحوه. لذلك فإن السياسات الاقتصادية لا تغيّر الأرقام فقط، بل تعيد تشكيل أنماط العيش والعلاقات داخل المجتمع.
إن العلاقة بين الاقتصاد والحياة علاقة تفاعل مستمر. نحن نصنع الاقتصاد بقراراتنا اليومية، وهو بدوره يعيد تشكيل أوقاتنا وأولوياتنا وطموحاتنا. وبين الإنسان والزمن والموارد المحدودة تتشكّل قصة البحث الدائم عن التوازن والاستقرار والمعنى. وهكذا يتضح أن الاقتصاد ليس قوة بعيدة عنا، بل هو مرآة تعكس طبيعتنا البشرية وسعينا المستمر نحو حياة أفضل وأكثر تنظيماً.
The economy is not just numbers recorded in bank reports or curves drawn in university halls; it is an invisible fabric intertwined with the details of our daily lives. It is present in the timing of our waking up, in our choice of breakfast, in our decision to work or rest, and even in the shape of our vacations. We may think that time is a natural, fixed concept, but the economy has reshaped it; work and production schedules, working hours, and consumption patterns have all created a unique rhythm for modern life. Thus, the economy has become like a light that shines everywhere, not always visible, but it directs movement and determines the path.
When we reflect on our ordinary day, we find that the small decisions we make—what we buy, where we work, how we spend our time—are essentially economic decisions. We choose between alternatives, weigh costs and benefits, and strive to achieve the greatest possible utility within limited resources. This logic is not confined to markets and stores; it extends to social relationships, education, and even within the family.
One of the most prominent figures who deepened this economic understanding of life is the American thinker and economist Gary Becker, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago and a leading figure of the Chicago School of Economics. Becker saw that economics is not just the science of money, but the science of human behavior. In his famous lecture on "the economic way of looking at life," he explained how economic analysis tools can be used to understand issues that seem far from the market, such as marriage, education, crime, and decision-making within the family.
The central idea in his presentation is that humans, in various aspects of their lives, act according to the logic of rational choice; they compare alternatives, anticipate outcomes, and bear costs in exchange for benefits. Even decisions that we see as emotional can be understood within the framework of choosing between multiple options, under constraints of time, finance, and society. In this sense, economics becomes a language for understanding humanity, not just equations and graphs.
The Chicago School emphasized the importance of incentives in shaping human behavior; people respond to changes in prices, laws, and opportunities. When the cost of something rises, demand decreases, and when the expected benefit increases, the pursuit of it intensifies. Therefore, economic policies do not only change numbers but also reshape patterns of living and relationships within society.
The relationship between the economy and life is one of continuous interaction. We create the economy through our daily decisions, and in turn, it reshapes our times, priorities, and aspirations. Between humans, time, and limited resources, the story of the constant search for balance, stability, and meaning unfolds. Thus, it becomes clear that the economy is not a distant force from us, but a mirror reflecting our human nature and our ongoing pursuit of a better and more organized life.