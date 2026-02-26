The economy is not just numbers recorded in bank reports or curves drawn in university halls; it is an invisible fabric intertwined with the details of our daily lives. It is present in the timing of our waking up, in our choice of breakfast, in our decision to work or rest, and even in the shape of our vacations. We may think that time is a natural, fixed concept, but the economy has reshaped it; work and production schedules, working hours, and consumption patterns have all created a unique rhythm for modern life. Thus, the economy has become like a light that shines everywhere, not always visible, but it directs movement and determines the path.

When we reflect on our ordinary day, we find that the small decisions we make—what we buy, where we work, how we spend our time—are essentially economic decisions. We choose between alternatives, weigh costs and benefits, and strive to achieve the greatest possible utility within limited resources. This logic is not confined to markets and stores; it extends to social relationships, education, and even within the family.

One of the most prominent figures who deepened this economic understanding of life is the American thinker and economist Gary Becker, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago and a leading figure of the Chicago School of Economics. Becker saw that economics is not just the science of money, but the science of human behavior. In his famous lecture on "the economic way of looking at life," he explained how economic analysis tools can be used to understand issues that seem far from the market, such as marriage, education, crime, and decision-making within the family.

The central idea in his presentation is that humans, in various aspects of their lives, act according to the logic of rational choice; they compare alternatives, anticipate outcomes, and bear costs in exchange for benefits. Even decisions that we see as emotional can be understood within the framework of choosing between multiple options, under constraints of time, finance, and society. In this sense, economics becomes a language for understanding humanity, not just equations and graphs.

The Chicago School emphasized the importance of incentives in shaping human behavior; people respond to changes in prices, laws, and opportunities. When the cost of something rises, demand decreases, and when the expected benefit increases, the pursuit of it intensifies. Therefore, economic policies do not only change numbers but also reshape patterns of living and relationships within society.

The relationship between the economy and life is one of continuous interaction. We create the economy through our daily decisions, and in turn, it reshapes our times, priorities, and aspirations. Between humans, time, and limited resources, the story of the constant search for balance, stability, and meaning unfolds. Thus, it becomes clear that the economy is not a distant force from us, but a mirror reflecting our human nature and our ongoing pursuit of a better and more organized life.