يوم التأسيس في التجربة السعودية ليس مناسبة رمزية تُستعاد فيها الذاكرة، بل لحظة يُعاد فيها فهم منطق الدولة ذاتها. فالدرعية عام 1727 لم تشهد ولادة سلطة محلية محدودة الأثر، بل شهدت قيام مركز سياسي قرر أن يكون فاعلاً في جغرافيته لا تابعاً لها. ومنذ تلك اللحظة، ارتبط مفهوم الدولة في الوعي السعودي بفكرة المجال الحيوي الآمن، لأن الكيان الذي ينشأ في بيئة تتنازعها الفراغات الأمنية لا يمكن أن يعيش إن اكتفى بإدارة حدوده الضيقة وترك محيطه مفتوحاً للتقلبات.

الدولة السعودية الأولى لم تُؤسَّس لتكون كياناً محاصَراً ينتظر اعتراف الخارج، بل نشأت من الداخل وبالداخل، وبنت شرعيتها من مجتمعها قبل أن تتعامل مع العالم. ولذلك كان تثبيت الأطراف جزءاً عضوياً من بناء المركز، لا حركة منفصلة عنه. لم يكن الأمر نزعة توسع، بل إدراك مبكر بأن الدولة إن لم تُحكم مجالها الحيوي ستظل عرضة للاختراق. تلك القراءة العميقة للجغرافيا هي ما منح التجربة السعودية تميّزها؛ فالمركز إن لم يُؤمَّن، يُستهدف، والفراغ إن تُرك يُملأ بقوة من خارجه.

حين أعادت الدولة السعودية الثانية ترميم المركز بعد مرحلة اضطراب، كانت تفعل ذلك بوصفه ضرورة بقاء، لا طموح نفوذ. ثم جاءت الدولة الثالثة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز، فحوّلت هذا الفهم إلى هندسة سياسية متكاملة أعادت توحيد الأرض وأغلقت مساحات الفوضى في الجزيرة العربية، وبنت معادلة أمنية ما زالت آثارها ممتدة حتى اليوم. لم يكن مشروع التوحيد مجرد تجميع جغرافي، بل تثبيت لمجال استراتيجي يمنع تشكل تهديدات معادية على الأطراف ويحول دون إدارة الداخل من خارج حدوده.

بهذا المعنى، يصبح يوم التأسيس إعلاناً عن عقيدة، لا ذكرى تاريخية. عقيدة مفادها أن الأمن ليس حالة طارئة تُعالج عند وقوعها، بل بنية تُصان باستمرار. ولذلك فإن العمق الاستراتيجي في الحالة السعودية ليس مفهوماً حديثاً وُلِد مع التحوّلات الإقليمية أو التوازنات الدولية، بل هو جزء من تعريف الدولة لنفسها. هو فهم سابق للحدود الحديثة، وسابق للمفاهيم الغربية للأمن القومي، ومتجذر في قراءة دقيقة لطبيعة الجغرافيا السياسية للجزيرة العربية.

اليوم، ومع تسارع التحوّلات في المنطقة، يميل بعض المراقبين إلى قراءة السياسة السعودية من زاوية الأحداث اليومية، فيختزلونها في ردود أفعال على أزمات متفرقة. غير أن هذا التبسيط يتجاهل أن إدارة الملفات في الجنوب أو الغرب أو في دوائر الإقليم الأوسع لا تُبنى على الانفعال، بل على قاعدة تاريخية تعتبر المجال المحيط امتداداً للأمن الداخلي. فالسعودية لا تتعامل مع جوارها بوصفه ساحات منفصلة، بل بوصفه مجالاً حيوياً متصلاً لا يقبل التفريط.

صحيح أن المنطقة تشهد اضطرابات في بعض الساحات المجاورة، وصحيح أن الممرات البحرية الحيوية تمر بفترات توتر، لكن التعاطي السعودي مع هذه الملفات لا يُقرأ من زاوية الأزمة الآنية، بل من زاوية حماية التوازن. اليمن، على سبيل المثال، ليس ملفاً حدودياً عابراً، بل جزء من عمق جنوبي مباشر تُدار قضاياه بعقل الدولة لا بعاطفة اللحظة. وكذلك ما يجري في بعض الساحات العربية الأخرى، يُنظر إليه من زاوية استقرار الإقليم ككل، لا من زاوية مكاسب مرحلية.

الخلط بين ضبط النفس السعودي والضعف قراءة غير دقيقة لطبيعة الدولة. فالمملكة خلال السنوات الماضية فضّلت إدارة التوازنات ببراغماتية هادئة حين يخدم ذلك الاستقرار، لكنها لم تتخلَّ يوماً عن معادلة حماية المجال الحيوي. رؤية 2030، على اتساعها الاقتصادي والتحوّلي، ليست مشروعاً منفصلاً عن الأمن، بل تستند إليه. فالتنمية تحتاج بيئة مستقرة، والاستقرار يحتاج عمقاً آمناً، والعمق الآمن لا يُترك للمصادفة ولا يُدار بردود فعل متأخرة.

يوم التأسيس يذكّرنا بأن الدولة السعودية لم تُبنَ على ردود الأفعال، بل على استباق المخاطر. لم تنتظر أن تتحول الأطراف إلى تهديد مباشر، بل تعاملت مع المجال المحيط باعتباره جزءاً من أمنها الداخلي. هذا الفهم هو ما يفسر ثبات الموقف السعودي في القضايا الكبرى، وحرصه على إدارة الملفات الإقليمية بعقل الدولة، لا بعاطفة اللحظة أو ضجيج الإعلام.

العمق الاستراتيجي، في هذا السياق، ليس نزعة نفوذ ولا رغبة في الهيمنة، بل مسؤولية دولة مركز في إقليم مضطرب. دولة تعرف أن استقرارها مرتبط باستقرار محيطها، وأن الفوضى إن تُركت تتمدد ستعود على الجميع. ومن يفهم يوم التأسيس بوصفه لحظة ولادة لعقيدة سيادية، يدرك أن حماية المجال الحيوي ليست خياراً ظرفياً، بل التزام بنيوي مستمر.

ولهذا فإن الدولة السعودية ليست نتاج قرار دولي عابر، ولا صناعة خرائط استعمارية، ولا كياناً رُسم على طاولة مفاوضات خارج حدوده. هي دولة نشأت من إرادة داخلية خالصة، وتكوّنت من عمقها قبل أن تتعامل مع العالم من موقع الندية. لم تطأها قدم مستعمر ليمنحها شرعية، ولم تُولد تحت انتداب ليحدد سقفها، بل قامت بذاتها، وحمت مجالها بذاتها، وصاغت سيادتها من داخل تاريخها. ومن يفهم هذه الحقيقة يدرك أن عمقها الاستراتيجي ليس امتداداً سياسياً طارئاً، بل قدر دولةٍ وُلدت لتكون مركزاً متبوعاً... لا تابعاً.