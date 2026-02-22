The Foundation Day in the Saudi experience is not a symbolic occasion to recall memories, but a moment to re-understand the logic of the state itself. The Diriyah in 1727 did not witness the birth of a locally limited authority, but rather the establishment of a political center that decided to be active in its geography rather than subordinate to it. Since that moment, the concept of the state in Saudi consciousness has been linked to the idea of a secure vital space, because an entity that arises in an environment plagued by security vacuums cannot survive if it merely manages its narrow borders while leaving its surroundings open to fluctuations.

The First Saudi State was not established to be a besieged entity waiting for external recognition, but arose from within and by the interior, building its legitimacy from its community before engaging with the world. Therefore, consolidating the peripheries was an organic part of building the center, not a separate movement. It was not a tendency for expansion, but an early realization that if the state does not govern its vital space, it will remain vulnerable to infiltration. This deep reading of geography is what gave the Saudi experience its distinctiveness; if the center is not secured, it becomes a target, and if the vacuum is left, it will be filled by external forces.

When the Second Saudi State restored the center after a period of turmoil, it did so as a necessity for survival, not an ambition for influence. Then came the Third State under King Abdulaziz, which transformed this understanding into a comprehensive political engineering that re-unified the land and closed the spaces of chaos in the Arabian Peninsula, establishing a security equation whose effects still extend to this day. The unification project was not merely a geographical aggregation, but a consolidation of a strategic space that prevents the emergence of hostile threats at the peripheries and prevents the management of the interior from outside its borders.

In this sense, Foundation Day becomes a declaration of a doctrine, not a historical commemoration. A doctrine that asserts that security is not an emergency situation to be addressed when it occurs, but a structure that must be continuously maintained. Therefore, the strategic depth in the Saudi case is not a modern concept born with regional transformations or international balances, but is part of the state's definition of itself. It is an understanding that predates modern borders, predates Western concepts of national security, and is rooted in a precise reading of the geopolitical nature of the Arabian Peninsula.

Today, with the acceleration of transformations in the region, some observers tend to read Saudi politics from the perspective of daily events, reducing it to reactions to scattered crises. However, this simplification ignores that managing files in the south or west or in the broader regional circles is not built on impulse, but on a historical basis that considers the surrounding area an extension of internal security. Saudi Arabia does not treat its neighborhood as separate arenas, but as an interconnected vital space that cannot be compromised.

It is true that the region is witnessing disturbances in some neighboring arenas, and it is true that vital maritime corridors are going through periods of tension, but the Saudi approach to these files is not read from the perspective of the current crisis, but from the perspective of maintaining balance. Yemen, for example, is not a transient border file, but part of a direct southern depth whose issues are managed with the rationality of the state, not the emotion of the moment. Similarly, what is happening in some other Arab arenas is viewed from the perspective of the stability of the region as a whole, not from the perspective of temporary gains.

The confusion between Saudi restraint and weakness is an inaccurate reading of the nature of the state. Over the past years, the Kingdom has preferred to manage balances with calm pragmatism when it serves stability, but it has never abandoned the equation of protecting its vital space. Vision 2030, with its broad economic and transformative scope, is not a project separate from security, but is based on it. Development requires a stable environment, stability requires a secure depth, and the secure depth cannot be left to chance nor managed with delayed reactions.

Foundation Day reminds us that the Saudi state was not built on reactions, but on preempting risks. It did not wait for the peripheries to become a direct threat, but dealt with the surrounding area as part of its internal security. This understanding explains the steadfastness of the Saudi position on major issues and its keenness to manage regional files with the rationality of the state, not with the emotion of the moment or the noise of the media.

Strategic depth, in this context, is not a tendency for influence nor a desire for hegemony, but the responsibility of a central state in a turbulent region. A state that knows that its stability is linked to the stability of its surroundings, and that chaos, if left to expand, will return to affect everyone. Those who understand Foundation Day as a moment of birth for a sovereign doctrine realize that protecting the vital space is not a circumstantial choice, but a continuous structural commitment.

Thus, the Saudi state is not the product of a transient international decision, nor a creation of colonial maps, nor an entity drawn at a negotiation table outside its borders. It is a state that arose from pure internal will, formed from its depth before engaging with the world from a position of parity. It was not touched by a colonizer to grant it legitimacy, nor was it born under a mandate to define its ceiling, but it established itself, protected its space by itself, and shaped its sovereignty from within its history. Those who understand this truth realize that its strategic depth is not a transient political extension, but the destiny of a state born to be a leading center... not a subordinate.