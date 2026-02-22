يوم التأسيس في التجربة السعودية ليس مناسبة رمزية تُستعاد فيها الذاكرة، بل لحظة يُعاد فيها فهم منطق الدولة ذاتها. فالدرعية عام 1727 لم تشهد ولادة سلطة محلية محدودة الأثر، بل شهدت قيام مركز سياسي قرر أن يكون فاعلاً في جغرافيته لا تابعاً لها. ومنذ تلك اللحظة، ارتبط مفهوم الدولة في الوعي السعودي بفكرة المجال الحيوي الآمن، لأن الكيان الذي ينشأ في بيئة تتنازعها الفراغات الأمنية لا يمكن أن يعيش إن اكتفى بإدارة حدوده الضيقة وترك محيطه مفتوحاً للتقلبات.
الدولة السعودية الأولى لم تُؤسَّس لتكون كياناً محاصَراً ينتظر اعتراف الخارج، بل نشأت من الداخل وبالداخل، وبنت شرعيتها من مجتمعها قبل أن تتعامل مع العالم. ولذلك كان تثبيت الأطراف جزءاً عضوياً من بناء المركز، لا حركة منفصلة عنه. لم يكن الأمر نزعة توسع، بل إدراك مبكر بأن الدولة إن لم تُحكم مجالها الحيوي ستظل عرضة للاختراق. تلك القراءة العميقة للجغرافيا هي ما منح التجربة السعودية تميّزها؛ فالمركز إن لم يُؤمَّن، يُستهدف، والفراغ إن تُرك يُملأ بقوة من خارجه.
حين أعادت الدولة السعودية الثانية ترميم المركز بعد مرحلة اضطراب، كانت تفعل ذلك بوصفه ضرورة بقاء، لا طموح نفوذ. ثم جاءت الدولة الثالثة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز، فحوّلت هذا الفهم إلى هندسة سياسية متكاملة أعادت توحيد الأرض وأغلقت مساحات الفوضى في الجزيرة العربية، وبنت معادلة أمنية ما زالت آثارها ممتدة حتى اليوم. لم يكن مشروع التوحيد مجرد تجميع جغرافي، بل تثبيت لمجال استراتيجي يمنع تشكل تهديدات معادية على الأطراف ويحول دون إدارة الداخل من خارج حدوده.
بهذا المعنى، يصبح يوم التأسيس إعلاناً عن عقيدة، لا ذكرى تاريخية. عقيدة مفادها أن الأمن ليس حالة طارئة تُعالج عند وقوعها، بل بنية تُصان باستمرار. ولذلك فإن العمق الاستراتيجي في الحالة السعودية ليس مفهوماً حديثاً وُلِد مع التحوّلات الإقليمية أو التوازنات الدولية، بل هو جزء من تعريف الدولة لنفسها. هو فهم سابق للحدود الحديثة، وسابق للمفاهيم الغربية للأمن القومي، ومتجذر في قراءة دقيقة لطبيعة الجغرافيا السياسية للجزيرة العربية.
اليوم، ومع تسارع التحوّلات في المنطقة، يميل بعض المراقبين إلى قراءة السياسة السعودية من زاوية الأحداث اليومية، فيختزلونها في ردود أفعال على أزمات متفرقة. غير أن هذا التبسيط يتجاهل أن إدارة الملفات في الجنوب أو الغرب أو في دوائر الإقليم الأوسع لا تُبنى على الانفعال، بل على قاعدة تاريخية تعتبر المجال المحيط امتداداً للأمن الداخلي. فالسعودية لا تتعامل مع جوارها بوصفه ساحات منفصلة، بل بوصفه مجالاً حيوياً متصلاً لا يقبل التفريط.
صحيح أن المنطقة تشهد اضطرابات في بعض الساحات المجاورة، وصحيح أن الممرات البحرية الحيوية تمر بفترات توتر، لكن التعاطي السعودي مع هذه الملفات لا يُقرأ من زاوية الأزمة الآنية، بل من زاوية حماية التوازن. اليمن، على سبيل المثال، ليس ملفاً حدودياً عابراً، بل جزء من عمق جنوبي مباشر تُدار قضاياه بعقل الدولة لا بعاطفة اللحظة. وكذلك ما يجري في بعض الساحات العربية الأخرى، يُنظر إليه من زاوية استقرار الإقليم ككل، لا من زاوية مكاسب مرحلية.
الخلط بين ضبط النفس السعودي والضعف قراءة غير دقيقة لطبيعة الدولة. فالمملكة خلال السنوات الماضية فضّلت إدارة التوازنات ببراغماتية هادئة حين يخدم ذلك الاستقرار، لكنها لم تتخلَّ يوماً عن معادلة حماية المجال الحيوي. رؤية 2030، على اتساعها الاقتصادي والتحوّلي، ليست مشروعاً منفصلاً عن الأمن، بل تستند إليه. فالتنمية تحتاج بيئة مستقرة، والاستقرار يحتاج عمقاً آمناً، والعمق الآمن لا يُترك للمصادفة ولا يُدار بردود فعل متأخرة.
يوم التأسيس يذكّرنا بأن الدولة السعودية لم تُبنَ على ردود الأفعال، بل على استباق المخاطر. لم تنتظر أن تتحول الأطراف إلى تهديد مباشر، بل تعاملت مع المجال المحيط باعتباره جزءاً من أمنها الداخلي. هذا الفهم هو ما يفسر ثبات الموقف السعودي في القضايا الكبرى، وحرصه على إدارة الملفات الإقليمية بعقل الدولة، لا بعاطفة اللحظة أو ضجيج الإعلام.
العمق الاستراتيجي، في هذا السياق، ليس نزعة نفوذ ولا رغبة في الهيمنة، بل مسؤولية دولة مركز في إقليم مضطرب. دولة تعرف أن استقرارها مرتبط باستقرار محيطها، وأن الفوضى إن تُركت تتمدد ستعود على الجميع. ومن يفهم يوم التأسيس بوصفه لحظة ولادة لعقيدة سيادية، يدرك أن حماية المجال الحيوي ليست خياراً ظرفياً، بل التزام بنيوي مستمر.
ولهذا فإن الدولة السعودية ليست نتاج قرار دولي عابر، ولا صناعة خرائط استعمارية، ولا كياناً رُسم على طاولة مفاوضات خارج حدوده. هي دولة نشأت من إرادة داخلية خالصة، وتكوّنت من عمقها قبل أن تتعامل مع العالم من موقع الندية. لم تطأها قدم مستعمر ليمنحها شرعية، ولم تُولد تحت انتداب ليحدد سقفها، بل قامت بذاتها، وحمت مجالها بذاتها، وصاغت سيادتها من داخل تاريخها. ومن يفهم هذه الحقيقة يدرك أن عمقها الاستراتيجي ليس امتداداً سياسياً طارئاً، بل قدر دولةٍ وُلدت لتكون مركزاً متبوعاً... لا تابعاً.
The Foundation Day in the Saudi experience is not a symbolic occasion to recall memories, but a moment to re-understand the logic of the state itself. The Diriyah in 1727 did not witness the birth of a locally limited authority, but rather the establishment of a political center that decided to be active in its geography rather than subordinate to it. Since that moment, the concept of the state in Saudi consciousness has been linked to the idea of a secure vital space, because an entity that arises in an environment plagued by security vacuums cannot survive if it merely manages its narrow borders while leaving its surroundings open to fluctuations.
The First Saudi State was not established to be a besieged entity waiting for external recognition, but arose from within and by the interior, building its legitimacy from its community before engaging with the world. Therefore, consolidating the peripheries was an organic part of building the center, not a separate movement. It was not a tendency for expansion, but an early realization that if the state does not govern its vital space, it will remain vulnerable to infiltration. This deep reading of geography is what gave the Saudi experience its distinctiveness; if the center is not secured, it becomes a target, and if the vacuum is left, it will be filled by external forces.
When the Second Saudi State restored the center after a period of turmoil, it did so as a necessity for survival, not an ambition for influence. Then came the Third State under King Abdulaziz, which transformed this understanding into a comprehensive political engineering that re-unified the land and closed the spaces of chaos in the Arabian Peninsula, establishing a security equation whose effects still extend to this day. The unification project was not merely a geographical aggregation, but a consolidation of a strategic space that prevents the emergence of hostile threats at the peripheries and prevents the management of the interior from outside its borders.
In this sense, Foundation Day becomes a declaration of a doctrine, not a historical commemoration. A doctrine that asserts that security is not an emergency situation to be addressed when it occurs, but a structure that must be continuously maintained. Therefore, the strategic depth in the Saudi case is not a modern concept born with regional transformations or international balances, but is part of the state's definition of itself. It is an understanding that predates modern borders, predates Western concepts of national security, and is rooted in a precise reading of the geopolitical nature of the Arabian Peninsula.
Today, with the acceleration of transformations in the region, some observers tend to read Saudi politics from the perspective of daily events, reducing it to reactions to scattered crises. However, this simplification ignores that managing files in the south or west or in the broader regional circles is not built on impulse, but on a historical basis that considers the surrounding area an extension of internal security. Saudi Arabia does not treat its neighborhood as separate arenas, but as an interconnected vital space that cannot be compromised.
It is true that the region is witnessing disturbances in some neighboring arenas, and it is true that vital maritime corridors are going through periods of tension, but the Saudi approach to these files is not read from the perspective of the current crisis, but from the perspective of maintaining balance. Yemen, for example, is not a transient border file, but part of a direct southern depth whose issues are managed with the rationality of the state, not the emotion of the moment. Similarly, what is happening in some other Arab arenas is viewed from the perspective of the stability of the region as a whole, not from the perspective of temporary gains.
The confusion between Saudi restraint and weakness is an inaccurate reading of the nature of the state. Over the past years, the Kingdom has preferred to manage balances with calm pragmatism when it serves stability, but it has never abandoned the equation of protecting its vital space. Vision 2030, with its broad economic and transformative scope, is not a project separate from security, but is based on it. Development requires a stable environment, stability requires a secure depth, and the secure depth cannot be left to chance nor managed with delayed reactions.
Foundation Day reminds us that the Saudi state was not built on reactions, but on preempting risks. It did not wait for the peripheries to become a direct threat, but dealt with the surrounding area as part of its internal security. This understanding explains the steadfastness of the Saudi position on major issues and its keenness to manage regional files with the rationality of the state, not with the emotion of the moment or the noise of the media.
Strategic depth, in this context, is not a tendency for influence nor a desire for hegemony, but the responsibility of a central state in a turbulent region. A state that knows that its stability is linked to the stability of its surroundings, and that chaos, if left to expand, will return to affect everyone. Those who understand Foundation Day as a moment of birth for a sovereign doctrine realize that protecting the vital space is not a circumstantial choice, but a continuous structural commitment.
Thus, the Saudi state is not the product of a transient international decision, nor a creation of colonial maps, nor an entity drawn at a negotiation table outside its borders. It is a state that arose from pure internal will, formed from its depth before engaging with the world from a position of parity. It was not touched by a colonizer to grant it legitimacy, nor was it born under a mandate to define its ceiling, but it established itself, protected its space by itself, and shaped its sovereignty from within its history. Those who understand this truth realize that its strategic depth is not a transient political extension, but the destiny of a state born to be a leading center... not a subordinate.