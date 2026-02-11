في ملحمة جلجامش التي هي أقدم نص مكتوب في التاريخ، كانت شخصية (إنكيدو) أقرب للوحوش منها للبشر، حتى أكل الخبز فتحوّل إلى إنسان.

يُمثّل الخبز في ملحمة جلجامش رمزاً محورياً للحياة المتحضرة، والزراعة، والفرق بين الإنسان البدائي والمتحضر. فقد كان أكله دليلاً على تمدّن (إنكيدو) وتحوله من حياة البرية إلى المدينة.

أول طعام يطاله الشح ويفتقده الناس في الحروب هو الخبز؛ لذا هناك قائمة من الأدب العالمي تصف حالة شح الخبز في الحروب وأكثرها تأثيراً في نفسي هي القصص الألمانية حيث يعتبر الخبز موضوعاً متكرراً في الأدب الألماني، خاصة في الأدب الذي يصوّر فترة ما بعد الحرب، حيث يرمز إلى الحاجة واليأس والصراع من أجل البقاء، بل في مدينة أولم الألمانية متحف مخصص للخبز يعرض تاريخه وأهميته الثقافية والرمزية عبر الحضارات المختلفة.

في رواية «خبز السنوات الأولى» للكاتب هاينريش بول تدور الأحداث في يوم واحد يقابل فيه البطل فتاة ويتذكّر طفولته ووفاة أمه والجوع خلال الحرب.

أما القصة القصيرة «الخبز» للألماني بورشرت فتحكي قصة عجوز تدعي النوم حين يستيقظ زوجها الشيخ ويتناول بجشع قطعة الخبز الوحيدة في الثلاجة بينما تفكر هي بالبرد الذي سيجمّد عظامه في المطبخ وهو يتسلل بلا حذاء. ومن هنا وبعد سنوات طويلة من الزواج تعيد الزوجة تقييم علاقتهما. وقد كذب عليها بعد تسعٍ وثلاثين سنة من الزواج وقال إنه خرج للمطبخ؛ لأنه سمع صوتاً وقد خبأ فتات الخبز في فمه.

يُنسب إلى المصريين القدماء ابتكار أول خبز مُخمّر (يُصنع من الخميرة) حوالى عام 3000 قبل الميلاد. فقد اكتشفوا أن خلط الدقيق والماء معاً وتركه أياماً عدة يُحفّز الخمائر، مما ينتج عنه عجين مُرتفع. وفي العصر الروماني، كان الدقيق المطحون ناعماً من القمح عالي الجودة حكراً على الأغنياء، بينما كان يُستخدم دقيق النخالة من قِبل عامة الناس. أما في عصرنا الحالي فقد (تمكنن) الخبز ولن نستطيع إحصاء أنواع الخبز الجاهز على أرفف السوبرماركت.