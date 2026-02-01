شهدت الرياض المؤتمر الدولي للطب الجينومي للعام 2026، بحضور 250 مختصاً من داخل المملكة وخارجها نُوقشت

أبحاثهم على طاولة مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصى ومركز الأبحاث، وشملت دور الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الأوميكس المتعددة في ربط البحث العلمي بالتطبيق السريري، وتوظيف التقنيات الجينومية المتقدمة والتحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في تفسير البيانات الحيوية المعقدة وتعميق فهم الآليات الجزيئية للأمراض، لتعزيز دقة التشخيص وتسريع تطوير العلاجات الموجّهة، للتكامل بين البحث العلمي والممارسة السريرية، لصالح الإنسان، لتصبح المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار الطبي وأنموذجاً رائداً للأنظمة الصحية المرنة محققة أحد أهداف الرؤية القديرة التي تطابقت فيها الشعارات مع الأفعال، والنظريات مع التطبيق، والهمة المتوثبة مع القمة الشاهقة، استشعرتها القلوب الصادقة للمضي بها نحو التطبيق الفعلي واستلهام كافة التجارب والتقنيات الطبية المتطوّرة، وتوطينها على أرض الوطن.

هذه الرؤية القديرة ألزمت مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث المدعوم في مسيرته من ولي أمر الوطن بتطوير الرعاية الصحية التخصصية وتطويع البحث العلمي لخدمة المريض، وتطوير التشخيص والعلاج والطب الدقيق، وتوظيف التقنيات الجينومية المتقدمة والتحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتفسير البيانات الحيوية المعقدة لتعزيز دقة التشخيص وتسريع تطوير العلاجات الموجّهة، ومواكبة التحولات العالمية في مجالي الطب الجينومي، ليدخل إلى قلب الممارسة السريرية، ويتبدل المشهد الطبي كلية.

لم يعد المرض مجرد أعراض متناثرة أو ملاحظات سريرية يُستدل بها على التشخيص، بل أصبح يُفهم من خلال بنيته الأساسية المتجذّرة في الجينات، محددة المسار الصحي للإنسان فهو الخريطة البيولوجية الأولى التي تخزن التعليمات الوراثية التي تصنع الفروق الفردية وتكشف الاستعدادات المرضية.

التخصصي من المؤسسات الرائدة عالميًا في طب الجينوم، وتعود جذوره إلى تسعينات القرن الماضي ويُعدُّ واحداً من أفضل عشرة مشروعات في علم الجينوم والذي دشَّن مختبره المركزي سمو الأمير محمد بن سلمان في العام 2018م

ليتم بناء بنية تحتية متقدمة، تشمل قراءة الجينوم الكامل، وتحليل الموروثات الدوائية، والتشخيص الجيني للأمراض المعقدة والحالات المستعصية التي تعجز الفحوص التقليدية عن تفسيرها.

ويتوسع الطموح ليشمل تطبيقات ذكية للجينوم في الوقاية المبكرة، والتنبؤ بالمخاطر الصحية، وتشخيص الأمراض النادرة، والكشف عن مسببات العدوى الخفية، ودعم برامج التشخيص الوراثي للأجنة قبل الحمل أو قبل الزراعة.

انعكس أثره الإيجابي على المنظومة الصحية للمواطن عبر خفض الوفيات الناتجة عن أمراض وراثية خطيرة، وتقليل الأخطاء الدوائية، وتعزيز قدرة الأطباء على اتخاذ قرارات مبنية على بيانات علمية دقيقة.

ودمج الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل البيانات الجينية الضخمة، وتطوير أبحاث العلاجات الجينية والخلوية، وتوسيع نطاق الفحوص الجينية السريرية، بما ينسجم مع أهداف الرعاية الصحية في رؤية السعودية، التي تبنّت الطب الشخصي والجينومي لرعاية صحية متقدمة تعتمد على العلم والدقة والابتكار.

في كل إنجازٍ طبي نوعي، تتبدّى صورة الإنسان وهو يُنتَشل من حافة الخطر إلى فسحة الأمل، وتتكشف براعة العلم الذي لم يعد يكتفي بمعالجة المرض، بل يطارد جذوره، ليمنح الجسد فرصاً أطول لحياة سعيدة محاطاً بمعجزات الطب وفتوحاته التي حققت للإنسانية ما كانت تحلم به من إطالة عمرها لتعيش جودة الحياة وحلوها نَوْل من مغزل «الرؤية» والقادم أحلى وأجمل.