شهدت الرياض المؤتمر الدولي للطب الجينومي للعام 2026، بحضور 250 مختصاً من داخل المملكة وخارجها نُوقشت
أبحاثهم على طاولة مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصى ومركز الأبحاث، وشملت دور الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الأوميكس المتعددة في ربط البحث العلمي بالتطبيق السريري، وتوظيف التقنيات الجينومية المتقدمة والتحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في تفسير البيانات الحيوية المعقدة وتعميق فهم الآليات الجزيئية للأمراض، لتعزيز دقة التشخيص وتسريع تطوير العلاجات الموجّهة، للتكامل بين البحث العلمي والممارسة السريرية، لصالح الإنسان، لتصبح المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار الطبي وأنموذجاً رائداً للأنظمة الصحية المرنة محققة أحد أهداف الرؤية القديرة التي تطابقت فيها الشعارات مع الأفعال، والنظريات مع التطبيق، والهمة المتوثبة مع القمة الشاهقة، استشعرتها القلوب الصادقة للمضي بها نحو التطبيق الفعلي واستلهام كافة التجارب والتقنيات الطبية المتطوّرة، وتوطينها على أرض الوطن.
هذه الرؤية القديرة ألزمت مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث المدعوم في مسيرته من ولي أمر الوطن بتطوير الرعاية الصحية التخصصية وتطويع البحث العلمي لخدمة المريض، وتطوير التشخيص والعلاج والطب الدقيق، وتوظيف التقنيات الجينومية المتقدمة والتحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتفسير البيانات الحيوية المعقدة لتعزيز دقة التشخيص وتسريع تطوير العلاجات الموجّهة، ومواكبة التحولات العالمية في مجالي الطب الجينومي، ليدخل إلى قلب الممارسة السريرية، ويتبدل المشهد الطبي كلية.
لم يعد المرض مجرد أعراض متناثرة أو ملاحظات سريرية يُستدل بها على التشخيص، بل أصبح يُفهم من خلال بنيته الأساسية المتجذّرة في الجينات، محددة المسار الصحي للإنسان فهو الخريطة البيولوجية الأولى التي تخزن التعليمات الوراثية التي تصنع الفروق الفردية وتكشف الاستعدادات المرضية.
التخصصي من المؤسسات الرائدة عالميًا في طب الجينوم، وتعود جذوره إلى تسعينات القرن الماضي ويُعدُّ واحداً من أفضل عشرة مشروعات في علم الجينوم والذي دشَّن مختبره المركزي سمو الأمير محمد بن سلمان في العام 2018م
ليتم بناء بنية تحتية متقدمة، تشمل قراءة الجينوم الكامل، وتحليل الموروثات الدوائية، والتشخيص الجيني للأمراض المعقدة والحالات المستعصية التي تعجز الفحوص التقليدية عن تفسيرها.
ويتوسع الطموح ليشمل تطبيقات ذكية للجينوم في الوقاية المبكرة، والتنبؤ بالمخاطر الصحية، وتشخيص الأمراض النادرة، والكشف عن مسببات العدوى الخفية، ودعم برامج التشخيص الوراثي للأجنة قبل الحمل أو قبل الزراعة.
انعكس أثره الإيجابي على المنظومة الصحية للمواطن عبر خفض الوفيات الناتجة عن أمراض وراثية خطيرة، وتقليل الأخطاء الدوائية، وتعزيز قدرة الأطباء على اتخاذ قرارات مبنية على بيانات علمية دقيقة.
ودمج الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل البيانات الجينية الضخمة، وتطوير أبحاث العلاجات الجينية والخلوية، وتوسيع نطاق الفحوص الجينية السريرية، بما ينسجم مع أهداف الرعاية الصحية في رؤية السعودية، التي تبنّت الطب الشخصي والجينومي لرعاية صحية متقدمة تعتمد على العلم والدقة والابتكار.
في كل إنجازٍ طبي نوعي، تتبدّى صورة الإنسان وهو يُنتَشل من حافة الخطر إلى فسحة الأمل، وتتكشف براعة العلم الذي لم يعد يكتفي بمعالجة المرض، بل يطارد جذوره، ليمنح الجسد فرصاً أطول لحياة سعيدة محاطاً بمعجزات الطب وفتوحاته التي حققت للإنسانية ما كانت تحلم به من إطالة عمرها لتعيش جودة الحياة وحلوها نَوْل من مغزل «الرؤية» والقادم أحلى وأجمل.
Riyadh hosted the International Conference on Genomic Medicine for the year 2026, with the attendance of 250 specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad. Their research was discussed at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, covering the role of artificial intelligence and various omics technologies in linking scientific research to clinical application, employing advanced genomic technologies and AI-supported analyses to interpret complex biological data and deepen the understanding of the molecular mechanisms of diseases, to enhance diagnostic accuracy and accelerate the development of targeted therapies, integrating scientific research with clinical practice for the benefit of humanity. This positions the Kingdom as a global center for medical innovation and a leading model for resilient health systems, achieving one of the goals of the noble vision where slogans matched actions, theories matched application, and the soaring ambition matched the lofty summit, felt by sincere hearts to move towards actual implementation and to draw inspiration from all advanced medical experiences and technologies, localizing them on national soil.
This noble vision has committed the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, supported in its journey by the guardian of the nation, to develop specialized healthcare and tailor scientific research to serve the patient, advancing diagnosis, treatment, and precision medicine, and employing advanced genomic technologies and AI-supported analyses to interpret complex biological data to enhance diagnostic accuracy and accelerate the development of targeted therapies, keeping pace with global transformations in the field of genomic medicine, to enter the heart of clinical practice and completely transform the medical landscape.
Illness is no longer just scattered symptoms or clinical observations used to infer diagnosis; it is now understood through its fundamental structure rooted in genes, defining the health trajectory of individuals as it is the primary biological map that stores genetic instructions that create individual differences and reveal disease predispositions.
The specialized institution is one of the world’s leading entities in genomic medicine, with roots dating back to the 1990s, and is considered one of the top ten projects in genomics, inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2018.
This led to the establishment of advanced infrastructure, including whole genome sequencing, pharmacogenetic analysis, genetic diagnosis of complex diseases and difficult cases that traditional tests fail to interpret.
Aspirations expand to include smart applications of genomics in early prevention, predicting health risks, diagnosing rare diseases, uncovering hidden infectious agents, and supporting genetic diagnosis programs for embryos before conception or before implantation.
The positive impact has reflected on the health system for citizens by reducing deaths resulting from serious genetic diseases, minimizing medication errors, and enhancing physicians' ability to make decisions based on accurate scientific data.
Integrating artificial intelligence in analyzing massive genetic data, developing research on gene and cell therapies, and expanding the scope of clinical genetic testing aligns with the healthcare goals in Saudi Vision, which has embraced personalized and genomic medicine for advanced healthcare based on science, precision, and innovation.
In every qualitative medical achievement, the image of a person emerges as they are pulled from the brink of danger to a space of hope, revealing the brilliance of science that no longer settles for merely treating illness but pursues its roots, granting the body longer opportunities for a happy life surrounded by the miracles of medicine and its breakthroughs that have realized for humanity what it dreamed of: extending its lifespan to enjoy the quality of life and its sweetness, a gift from the spindle of the "vision," and the future is sweeter and more beautiful.