منذ أن اندلعت الحرب الأوكرانية كتبت مقالاً بعنوان مع روسيا أو أوكرانيا، ذهبت فيه إلى أن «الموضوع أكبر وأبعد من مفهوم الاصطفاف مع أي فريق؛ لأن ما يحدث الآن هو إعادة تشكيل للنظام العالمي. وأن التحوّلات العميقة المتسارعة التي تصاحبه في هيكلة توزيع القدرات الاقتصادية، والعسكرية، وأنماط التفاعلات والتجاذبات الجارية بين القوى الرئيسة داخل النظام العالمي الجديد الذي يتشكّل حالياً هي لبناء نظام متعدد الأقطاب». وفي مقال آخر بعنوان أمريكا إلى أين؟ ذكرت فيه إن «النهج الذي تنتهجه الولايات المتحدة في علاقاتها السياسية والاقتصادية والدولية يقوم على مفهوم الكابوي الذي يعتبر أن له كامل الحق في الموارد المتوفرة في أي مكان في العالم، فالعالم في نظره ما هو إلا مرعى كبير يجب أن يحصل عليه بأبخس الأثمان. كما أن أمنه مُقدّم على أمن واستقرار الآخر». الصورة اليوم أصبحت أكثر وضوحاً من خمس سنوات تقريباً عندما تطرّقت لهذا الشأن المهم.

اليوم، بعد مضي سنوات عدة من الحرب، تتبلور معالم «النظام متعدّد الأقطاب» الذي تنبأت به، لكن بملامح أكثر حدة وتعقيداً مما توقع كثيرون.

نشهد اليوم حالة من التسارع التاريخي وانهيار الجسور، حيث عملت الحرب كمحفّز نووي للتحوّلات، فقوّضت في أشهر ما كان يستغرق عقوداً من العولمة الليبرالية بقيادة غربية. ولم يصبح «الانفصال الاستراتيجي» بين الكتل عملية نظرية، بل واقعاً في سلاسل التوريد والأنظمة المالية وتكنولوجيا الاتصالات. العالم لم ينقسم إلى معسكرين واضحين (الغرب ضد الباقي)، بل إلى شبكة معقدة من التحالفات المرنة والمصلحية، حيث تتعاون دول الجنوب مع بعضها ومع القوى الكبرى خارج الأطر التقليدية، مقدّمة سيادتها وتنميتها على الأيديولوجيا.

نحن اليوم أمام ولادة «القطبية المتشابكة» (Entangled Multipolarity) التي هي أشبه برقعة شطرنج متعدّدة المستويات تتكوّن من القطب الأمريكي الذي لا يزال الأقوى عسكرياً وتقنياً، لكنه يفقد هيمنته الاقتصادية ويكاد يفلس، كما أنه يفقد حاضنته الأخلاقية، ويعاني من استنزاف داخلي وتراجع الثقة في قيادته. أما القطب الصيني-الروسي الذي يعد تحالفاً تكتيكيّاً قائم على مقاومة الهيمنة الغربية، لكنه هش بسبب التفاوت الهائل في القوة الاقتصادية بالنسبة لروسيا، أما بالنسبة للصين فإن التوجهات الاستراتيجية طويلة المدى لم تتبلور بعد خاصة نحو إعادة مركزة النظام العالمي تحت القيادة الصينية. وأخيراً قوى «اللامنحازين الفاعلين»: (الهند، البرازيل، تركيا، السعودية، إندونيسيا، جنوب أفريقيا مصر وغيرها). هذه هي القوة الصاعدة الحقيقية في المعادلة. فهي ترفض الانصياع للأمر الواقع، وتتفاوض مع جميع الأطراف، وتستغل التنافس لتعظيم مكاسبها. وتكمن قوتها في «سياسة الرفض» – رفض الانحياز، رفض تطبيق العقوبات الأحادية، رفع سقف مطالبها. هم بناة القطبية الحقيقيون.

نعم النظام متعدّد الأقطاب القادم لن يكون أكثر سلاماً أو استقراراً، بل على العكس، سيكون أكثر تنافسية وتوتراً مع صراعات بالوكالة واحتكاكات إقليمية. لكنه، من ناحية أخرى، قد يكون أكثر إنصافاً في التمثيل والمساواة في السيادة. لن تهيمن قيم وأجندة كتلة واحدة على القرار الدولي. سيكون صوت دول الجنوب الصاعد أعلى، وسيكون على القوى العظمى التفاوض بدلاً من الإملاء. لا شك إن هذا النظام الأكثر إنصافاً يولد وهو يحمل في حمضه النووي تحديات وجودية. أول ما يواجهه هذا النظام الجديد فجوة الحوكمة العالمية. حيث إن المؤسسات الدولية الحالية (الأمم المتحدة، صندوق النقد، مجلس الأمن) هي نتاج نظام القطب الواحد أو الثنائي القديم. كيف ستتطوّر لتستوعب «اللامنحازين الفاعلين» وتنجز إصلاحات جوهرية؟ هذا الموضوع وغيره من تحديات ستكون موضوع مقال آخر.