Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, I wrote an article titled "With Russia or Ukraine," in which I argued that "the issue is larger and further than the concept of alignment with any team; because what is happening now is a reshaping of the global system. The deep and rapid transformations accompanying it in the structure of economic and military power distribution, and the patterns of interactions and tensions occurring among the major powers within the new global system currently being formed are essential for building a multipolar system." In another article titled "America, Where to?" I mentioned that "the approach taken by the United States in its political, economic, and international relations is based on the cowboy concept, which considers that it has the full right to the resources available anywhere in the world; the world, in its view, is nothing but a vast pasture that it should acquire at the cheapest prices. Its security is prioritized over the security and stability of others." The picture today has become clearer than it was about five years ago when I addressed this important issue.

Today, after several years of war, the features of the "multipolar system" I predicted are taking shape, but with sharper and more complex characteristics than many expected.

We are witnessing today a historical acceleration and the collapse of bridges, where the war has acted as a nuclear catalyst for transformations, undermining in months what used to take decades of Western-led liberal globalization. The "strategic decoupling" between blocs has become not a theoretical process, but a reality in supply chains, financial systems, and communication technologies. The world has not divided into two clear camps (the West against the rest), but into a complex network of flexible and interest-based alliances, where southern countries cooperate with each other and with major powers outside traditional frameworks, prioritizing their sovereignty and development over ideology.

We are now witnessing the birth of "Entangled Multipolarity," which resembles a multi-level chessboard consisting of the American pole, which remains the strongest militarily and technically, but is losing its economic dominance and is nearly bankrupt, as it also loses its moral standing and suffers from internal depletion and a decline in trust in its leadership. The Sino-Russian pole, which is a tactical alliance based on resisting Western hegemony, is fragile due to the vast disparity in economic power concerning Russia, while for China, long-term strategic orientations have not yet crystallized, especially regarding the re-centering of the global system under Chinese leadership. Finally, there are the "active non-aligned" powers: (India, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, Egypt, and others). These are the true rising powers in the equation. They refuse to submit to the status quo, negotiate with all parties, and exploit competition to maximize their gains. Their strength lies in the "policy of refusal" – refusing to take sides, rejecting unilateral sanctions, and raising their demands. They are the true builders of polarity.

Yes, the upcoming multipolar system will not be more peaceful or stable; on the contrary, it will be more competitive and tense, with proxy conflicts and regional friction. However, on the other hand, it may be fairer in representation and equality in sovereignty. The values and agendas of a single bloc will not dominate international decision-making. The voice of the rising southern countries will be louder, and the great powers will have to negotiate instead of dictate. There is no doubt that this fairer system is being born with existential challenges in its DNA. The first challenge facing this new system is the gap in global governance. The current international institutions (the United Nations, the IMF, the Security Council) are products of the old unipolar or bipolar system. How will they evolve to accommodate the "active non-aligned" and achieve substantive reforms? This topic and other challenges will be the subject of another article.