لم يعد قرار تملك الأجانب للعقار في المملكة يُقرأ بوصفه خطوة اختبار أو استجابة ظرفية، بل باعتباره نتيجة طبيعية لمرحلة نضج وصلت إليها السعودية في إدارتها للاقتصاد والاستثمار. فالدولة التي تفتح هذا الملف اليوم، تفتحه وهي تعرف بالضبط أي نوع من المستثمرين تريد، وأي علاقة تسعى لبنائها معه: علاقة تتجاوز الشراء إلى الاستقرار، وتتخطى الصفقة إلى بناء حياة.

المقصود هنا ليس السماح بالتملك بمعناه المجرد، بل إدخاله ضمن منظومة منظمة ومفهومة. التملك لم يعد قراراً فردياً معزولاً، بل إجراءً يمر عبر قنوات واضحة، ومنصات رقمية محدّدة، وشروط معلنة، تتيح لمن يدخل السوق أن يعرف منذ البداية أين يمكنه التملك، وما نوع العقار، وما الغرض منه، وما الالتزامات المرتبطة به. هذه الشفافية لا تُختصر الزمن فقط، بل تُعيد تعريف العلاقة بين المستثمر والنظام، من علاقة قائمة على الاجتهاد إلى علاقة قائمة على القاعدة.

ومن يقرأ هذا القرار من خارج المملكة، يدرك أن الرسالة ليست موجهة لمن يبحث عن صفقة سريعة، بل لمن يفكر في الانتقال، وربط استثماره بحياته اليومية. فحين تكون إجراءات التملك واضحة، والتسجيل منضبطاً، والتحقّق إلكترونياً، فإن السوق يقول ضمناً: هنا يمكن التخطيط، لا المناورة. هنا يمكن بناء أصل طويل الأمد، لا إدارة مخاطرة قصيرة.

هذا النوع من التنظيم يخدم المستثمر بقدر ما يخدم الدولة. فاليقين النظامي، لا الاتساع المطلق، هو ما يقلل المخاطر ويجعل القرار أسهل. ومن يملك عقاراً ضمن هذه المنظومة، لا يملك أصلاً جامداً فحسب، بل يدخل بيئة جاذبة ومتكاملة، تتيح له العمل، والإقامة، والتشغيل، وبناء شبكة علاقات اقتصادية واجتماعية. العقار هنا يصبح جزءاً من حياة، لا مجرد بند في محفظة.

وفي الداخل، لا يمكن تجاهل أثر هذا القرار على السوق المحلي. نعم، من الطبيعي أن يفتح الباب نقاشاً حول الأسعار، وحول المنافسة، وحول تغيّر موازين العرض والطلب. لكن التجربة الاقتصادية تشير إلى أن السوق يتضرر حين يُدار بالخوف، لا حين يُدار بالتنظيم. دخول طلب جديد، حين يكون منضبطاً، لا يعني بالضرورة إضعاف فرص المواطن ضمن معادلة التملك، بل قد يدفع باتجاه تحسين المنتج، ورفع الجودة، وتوسيع العرض، وتحفيز المطوّرين المحليين على الابتكار بدل الاكتفاء بالحلول التقليدية.

المنافسة هنا ليست تهديداً تلقائياً، بل أداة ضبط. السوق الذي يعرف أن الطلب متنوع، وأن المعايير واضحة، يتجه بطبيعته إلى تحسين القيمة، لا الاكتفاء برفع السعر. والمواطن، في نهاية المطاف، يستفيد من سوق أكثر نضجاً، سواء من حيث جودة المنتج، أو تنوع الخيارات، أو استقرار المعايير.

السعودية، في هذا السياق، لا تبيع عقاراً بقدر ما تعرض نموذجاً. نموذج يقول إن الفرص لا تُترك بلا إدارة، وإن الانفتاح لا يأتي قبل التنظيم، وإن من يدخل السوق اليوم يدخل وفق قواعد تعرف ماذا تريد منه، وماذا تضيف به. وهذا بحد ذاته تحوّل في العقلية الاقتصادية، قبل أن يكون تحوّلاً في الأنظمة.

بهذا الفهم، لا يكون تملك الأجانب للعقار عنواناً منفصلاً، بل جزءاً من قصة أوسع عن اقتصاد قرر أن ينتقل من جذب الفرص إلى إدارتها، ومن رد الفعل إلى التصميم. وهكذا تُدار الفرص في السعودية:

بهدوء، وبثقة، وبمنظومة تعرف كيف توازن بين الداخل والخارج دون أن تخسر أيّاً منهما.