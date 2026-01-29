Starting with the impact that leaves a mark in the Makkah region, it is a signal that I find attractive. In the provinces and villages, development does not enter with the noise of cities, nor does it announce itself with loud speeches; rather, it comes quietly, walks slowly, and remains for a long time before being noticed. There, where the small details make a difference, and where the true impact is measured by what remains, not by what is said.

From this meaning, the second forum for the associations of the provinces and villages of the Makkah region seemed like a moment of collective awareness, where charitable work paused before its mirror, not to question the nobility of the purpose—this is settled—but to inquire about the quality of the impact and the depth of what is left after the initiatives conclude.

In Jeddah, rural associations gathered to pose the hardest question: What do we leave behind once we finish? An impact that can be built upon, or a memory that quickly fades? Here specifically, non-profit work moved from being merely a moral obligation to a broader space, as a national responsibility and a pillar of sustainable development.

Success is no longer measured by the number of initiatives or even by the amount of spending, but by its ability to translate into clear indicators and an impact that can be tracked and developed. When national indicators speak of billions of riyals and hundreds of thousands of volunteers, the fundamental question becomes: How do we know we are doing the right thing?

In this context, the discussion about performance indicators, social return on investment, and the theory of change emerged as a new language for charitable work; a language that the community understands, that reassures supporters, and that decision-makers rely on—a language that moves work into the realm of methodology and knowledge.

The workshops and sessions hosted by the forum were like serious attempts to teach associations how to view themselves from the outside, how to tell their story without exaggeration, and how to measure their impact without fear. They revealed genuine rural success stories, showing that this path is possible, and that measurable impact is not exclusive to major cities, but can emerge from the heart of villages.

In line with this thinking, the forum formulated its recommendations and proposed the idea of a national platform for measuring impact, building bridges of partnership with universities and research centers, as if knowledge had finally decided to leave closed halls, walk the paths of villages, stay with their people, and listen to their experiences.

The message was clear, even if spoken quietly: non-profit work is no longer a margin in the development ledger, but has become a fundamental line in it; it is an organized sector capable of being a true partner in building the economy and society.

The second forum for the associations of the provinces and villages of the Makkah region, at its core, resembled an announcement of what should be; in the form of a transition to sustainable impact, institutional methodological initiatives, and the ability to protect and sustain it.

Perhaps this is the deeper meaning of what happened in Jeddah: for charitable associations to learn how to count their steps, leaving an impact that does not fade with the end of the action, but remains a testament to a development that knows its path and understands its responsibility.