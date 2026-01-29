بدءاً يمكن الإشارة عن الأثر الذي يترك بصمة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، وهي إشارة أرى أنها جاذبة، ففي المحافظات والقرى، لا تدخل التنمية بضجيج المدن، ولا تُعلن عن نفسها بخطابات عالية النبرة، بل تأتي هادئة، تمشي على مهل، وتبقى طويلًا قبل أن يُلتفت إليها، هناك، حيث التفاصيل الصغيرة تصنع الفرق، وحيث الأثر الحقيقي يُقاس بما يبقى لا بما يُقال.

من هذا المعنى، بدا المنتدى الثاني لجمعيات محافظات وقرى منطقة مكة المكرمة أشبه بلحظة وعي جماعية، توقّف فيها العمل الخيري أمام مرآته، لا ليسأل عن نُبل المقصد، فذلك محسوم، بل عن جودة الأثر، وعمق ما يُترك بعد انقضاء المبادرات.

في جدة، اجتمعت الجمعيات القروية؛ لتطرح السؤال الأصعب: ماذا نترك بعد أن ننتهي؟ أثراً يُبنى عليه، أم ذكرى سرعان ما تخفت؟ هنا تحديداً، خرج العمل غير الربحي من خانة الواجب الأخلاقي وحده، إلى مساحة أوسع، كمسؤولية وطنية، وركن من أركان التنمية المستدامة.

لم يعد النجاح يُقاس بعدد المبادرات، ولا حتى بحجم الإنفاق، بل بقدرته على أن يُترجم إلى مؤشرات واضحة، وأثر يمكن تتبعه وتطويره، وحين تتحدث المؤشرات الوطنية عن مليارات الريالات، ومئات آلاف من المتطوعين والمتطوعات، يُصبح السؤال الجوهري: كيف نعرف أننا نفعل الصحيح؟

في هذا السياق، جاء الحديث عن مؤشرات الأداء، والعائد الاجتماعي على الاستثمار، ونظرية التغيير، كلغة جديدة للعمل الخيري؛ لغة يفهمها المجتمع، ويطمئن إليها الداعم، ويعتمد عليها صانع القرار، لغة تنقل العمل إلى فضاء المنهج والمعرفة.

الورش والجلسات التي احتضنها المنتدى، كانت أشبه بمحاولات جادة لتعليم الجمعيات كيف تنظر إلى نفسها من الخارج، كيف تروي قصتها دون مبالغة، وكيف تقيس أثرها دون خوف، وكشفت عن قصص نجاح قروية صادقة، تقول إن هذا الطريق ممكن، وإن الأثر القابل للقياس ليس حكراً على المدن الكبرى، بل يمكن أن يولد من قلب القرى.

وفي امتداد هذا التفكير، صاغ المنتدى توصياته، وطرح فكرة منصة وطنية لقياس الأثر، وبنى جسور شراكة مع الجامعات ومراكز البحث، وكأن المعرفة قرّرت أخيراً أن تغادر القاعات المغلقة، وتمشي في طرق القرى، وتبقى مع أهلها، وتستمع لتجاربهم.

الرسالة كانت واضحة، وإن قيلت بهدوء: العمل غير الربحي لم يعد هامشاً في دفتر التنمية، بل أصبح سطراً أساسياً فيه، فهو قطاع منظم، وقادر على أن يكون شريكاً حقيقياً في بناء الاقتصاد والمجتمع.

المنتدى الثاني لجمعيات محافظات وقرى منطقة مكة المكرمة، في جوهره، كان أشبه بإعلان عمّا يجب أن يكون؛ في صورة انتقال إلى الأثر المستدام، والمبادرات المنهجية المؤسسية، والقدرة على حمايته واستدامته.

ربما هذا هو المعنى الأعمق لما جرى في جدة، أن تتعلم الجمعيات الخيرية كيف تُحصي خطواتها، لتترك أثراً لا يزول بانتهاء الفعل، بل يبقى شاهداً على تنمية تعرف طريقها، وتدرك مسؤوليتها.