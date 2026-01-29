تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
بدءاً يمكن الإشارة عن الأثر الذي يترك بصمة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، وهي إشارة أرى أنها جاذبة، ففي المحافظات والقرى، لا تدخل التنمية بضجيج المدن، ولا تُعلن عن نفسها بخطابات عالية النبرة، بل تأتي هادئة، تمشي على مهل، وتبقى طويلًا قبل أن يُلتفت إليها، هناك، حيث التفاصيل الصغيرة تصنع الفرق، وحيث الأثر الحقيقي يُقاس بما يبقى لا بما يُقال.
من هذا المعنى، بدا المنتدى الثاني لجمعيات محافظات وقرى منطقة مكة المكرمة أشبه بلحظة وعي جماعية، توقّف فيها العمل الخيري أمام مرآته، لا ليسأل عن نُبل المقصد، فذلك محسوم، بل عن جودة الأثر، وعمق ما يُترك بعد انقضاء المبادرات.
في جدة، اجتمعت الجمعيات القروية؛ لتطرح السؤال الأصعب: ماذا نترك بعد أن ننتهي؟ أثراً يُبنى عليه، أم ذكرى سرعان ما تخفت؟ هنا تحديداً، خرج العمل غير الربحي من خانة الواجب الأخلاقي وحده، إلى مساحة أوسع، كمسؤولية وطنية، وركن من أركان التنمية المستدامة.
لم يعد النجاح يُقاس بعدد المبادرات، ولا حتى بحجم الإنفاق، بل بقدرته على أن يُترجم إلى مؤشرات واضحة، وأثر يمكن تتبعه وتطويره، وحين تتحدث المؤشرات الوطنية عن مليارات الريالات، ومئات آلاف من المتطوعين والمتطوعات، يُصبح السؤال الجوهري: كيف نعرف أننا نفعل الصحيح؟
في هذا السياق، جاء الحديث عن مؤشرات الأداء، والعائد الاجتماعي على الاستثمار، ونظرية التغيير، كلغة جديدة للعمل الخيري؛ لغة يفهمها المجتمع، ويطمئن إليها الداعم، ويعتمد عليها صانع القرار، لغة تنقل العمل إلى فضاء المنهج والمعرفة.
الورش والجلسات التي احتضنها المنتدى، كانت أشبه بمحاولات جادة لتعليم الجمعيات كيف تنظر إلى نفسها من الخارج، كيف تروي قصتها دون مبالغة، وكيف تقيس أثرها دون خوف، وكشفت عن قصص نجاح قروية صادقة، تقول إن هذا الطريق ممكن، وإن الأثر القابل للقياس ليس حكراً على المدن الكبرى، بل يمكن أن يولد من قلب القرى.
وفي امتداد هذا التفكير، صاغ المنتدى توصياته، وطرح فكرة منصة وطنية لقياس الأثر، وبنى جسور شراكة مع الجامعات ومراكز البحث، وكأن المعرفة قرّرت أخيراً أن تغادر القاعات المغلقة، وتمشي في طرق القرى، وتبقى مع أهلها، وتستمع لتجاربهم.
الرسالة كانت واضحة، وإن قيلت بهدوء: العمل غير الربحي لم يعد هامشاً في دفتر التنمية، بل أصبح سطراً أساسياً فيه، فهو قطاع منظم، وقادر على أن يكون شريكاً حقيقياً في بناء الاقتصاد والمجتمع.
المنتدى الثاني لجمعيات محافظات وقرى منطقة مكة المكرمة، في جوهره، كان أشبه بإعلان عمّا يجب أن يكون؛ في صورة انتقال إلى الأثر المستدام، والمبادرات المنهجية المؤسسية، والقدرة على حمايته واستدامته.
ربما هذا هو المعنى الأعمق لما جرى في جدة، أن تتعلم الجمعيات الخيرية كيف تُحصي خطواتها، لتترك أثراً لا يزول بانتهاء الفعل، بل يبقى شاهداً على تنمية تعرف طريقها، وتدرك مسؤوليتها.
Starting with the impact that leaves a mark in the Makkah region, it is a signal that I find attractive. In the provinces and villages, development does not enter with the noise of cities, nor does it announce itself with loud speeches; rather, it comes quietly, walks slowly, and remains for a long time before being noticed. There, where the small details make a difference, and where the true impact is measured by what remains, not by what is said.
From this meaning, the second forum for the associations of the provinces and villages of the Makkah region seemed like a moment of collective awareness, where charitable work paused before its mirror, not to question the nobility of the purpose—this is settled—but to inquire about the quality of the impact and the depth of what is left after the initiatives conclude.
In Jeddah, rural associations gathered to pose the hardest question: What do we leave behind once we finish? An impact that can be built upon, or a memory that quickly fades? Here specifically, non-profit work moved from being merely a moral obligation to a broader space, as a national responsibility and a pillar of sustainable development.
Success is no longer measured by the number of initiatives or even by the amount of spending, but by its ability to translate into clear indicators and an impact that can be tracked and developed. When national indicators speak of billions of riyals and hundreds of thousands of volunteers, the fundamental question becomes: How do we know we are doing the right thing?
In this context, the discussion about performance indicators, social return on investment, and the theory of change emerged as a new language for charitable work; a language that the community understands, that reassures supporters, and that decision-makers rely on—a language that moves work into the realm of methodology and knowledge.
The workshops and sessions hosted by the forum were like serious attempts to teach associations how to view themselves from the outside, how to tell their story without exaggeration, and how to measure their impact without fear. They revealed genuine rural success stories, showing that this path is possible, and that measurable impact is not exclusive to major cities, but can emerge from the heart of villages.
In line with this thinking, the forum formulated its recommendations and proposed the idea of a national platform for measuring impact, building bridges of partnership with universities and research centers, as if knowledge had finally decided to leave closed halls, walk the paths of villages, stay with their people, and listen to their experiences.
The message was clear, even if spoken quietly: non-profit work is no longer a margin in the development ledger, but has become a fundamental line in it; it is an organized sector capable of being a true partner in building the economy and society.
The second forum for the associations of the provinces and villages of the Makkah region, at its core, resembled an announcement of what should be; in the form of a transition to sustainable impact, institutional methodological initiatives, and the ability to protect and sustain it.
Perhaps this is the deeper meaning of what happened in Jeddah: for charitable associations to learn how to count their steps, leaving an impact that does not fade with the end of the action, but remains a testament to a development that knows its path and understands its responsibility.