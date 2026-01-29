في سبتمبر، حين اشتدت العواصف وتكاثفت الضغوط، بدت الصورة لدى بعض المراقبين وكأن المملكة العربية السعودية تقف على حافة اهتزاز سياسي أو أمني. غير أن قراءة متأنية لمسار الدولة وتاريخها تكشف أن ما جرى لم يكن سوى اختبار جديد يضاف إلى سلسلة طويلة من التحديات التي واجهتها المملكة وخرجت منها أكثر تماسكاً وثباتاً. فالدول لا تُقاس بردود الأفعال العابرة، بل بقدرتها على الصمود حين تتعالى الأصوات وتشتد الرياح.

كصحافي عاصر أحداثاً جساماً مرّت بها المملكة خلال العقود الأخيرة، أجد نفسي أنظر إلى بعض الأخبار وحملات الضغط الإعلامي الأجنبية بنوع من السخرية المهنية. إذ يبدو أن ممولي تلك الحملات يراهنون على أن الضجيج الإعلامي كفيل بإرباك القرار السعودي أو النيل من أمنه الوطني. غير أن هذا الرهان يتجاهل حقيقة أساسية: السعودية واجهت ما هو أعقد وأقسى من مقالات رأي أو مؤتمرات صحافية. لقد تعرّضت لضغوط سياسية وعسكرية مباشرة، ووقفت في قلب صراعات إقليمية ودولية، ومع ذلك لم تغيّر بوصلتها ولم تتخلَّ عن ثوابتها.

ما يميّز المملكة في مثل هذه اللحظات هو وضوح الرؤية وصلابة الموقف. فهي دولة تعرف وزنها الجغرافي والسياسي، وتدرك أن الاستجابة للابتزاز الإعلامي ليست خياراً. من يعتقد أن السعودية قد تهتز بسبب حملة إعلامية عابرة يخطئ في فهم طبيعة هذه الدولة. فهنا نتحدث عن كيان سياسي بُني عبر عقود من الكفاح والتضحيات، تحكمه أسرة ملكية تُعد الأعرق في الجزيرة العربية، ولم تُمنح هذه الأرض على طبق من فضة، بل شُيّدت وحدتها بالسيف والسياسة، وبحسّ تاريخي عميق بأهمية الاستقرار.

إن ثوابت المملكة ليست شعارات تُرفع عند الحاجة، بل هي مرتكزات راسخة لا تحيد عنها مهما تبدلت الظروف. ولهذا السبب، فإن محاولات التشكيك أو التقليل من شأنها غالباً ما تصطدم بجدار الواقع. فالسعودية ليست مجرد دولة بالمعنى التقليدي، بل هي فكرة عربية وإسلامية تشكّلت عبر التاريخ، وورثت مسؤولية إدارة قلب الجزيرة العربية، وأحسنت التعامل مع هذا الإرث بثقل ومسؤولية.

قد تستطيع بعض الدول شراء اليخوت الفاخرة أو تشييد ناطحات السحاب، لكن التاريخ لا يُشترى، والشرعية لا تُستورد. وهذا ما يميّز السعودية وريثة الإمبراطورية العربية والإسلامية، التي لا تبحث عن دور إقليمي أو دولي بقدر ما تجد الأدوار تتقاطر إليها بحكم مكانتها. وفي زمن العواصف، يبقى الثبات هو اللغة الأوضح، وتبقى المملكة مثالاً لدولة تعرف نفسها جيداً، فلا تهتز، ولا تنجرف مع العناوين العابرة.