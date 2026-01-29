تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في سبتمبر، حين اشتدت العواصف وتكاثفت الضغوط، بدت الصورة لدى بعض المراقبين وكأن المملكة العربية السعودية تقف على حافة اهتزاز سياسي أو أمني. غير أن قراءة متأنية لمسار الدولة وتاريخها تكشف أن ما جرى لم يكن سوى اختبار جديد يضاف إلى سلسلة طويلة من التحديات التي واجهتها المملكة وخرجت منها أكثر تماسكاً وثباتاً. فالدول لا تُقاس بردود الأفعال العابرة، بل بقدرتها على الصمود حين تتعالى الأصوات وتشتد الرياح.
كصحافي عاصر أحداثاً جساماً مرّت بها المملكة خلال العقود الأخيرة، أجد نفسي أنظر إلى بعض الأخبار وحملات الضغط الإعلامي الأجنبية بنوع من السخرية المهنية. إذ يبدو أن ممولي تلك الحملات يراهنون على أن الضجيج الإعلامي كفيل بإرباك القرار السعودي أو النيل من أمنه الوطني. غير أن هذا الرهان يتجاهل حقيقة أساسية: السعودية واجهت ما هو أعقد وأقسى من مقالات رأي أو مؤتمرات صحافية. لقد تعرّضت لضغوط سياسية وعسكرية مباشرة، ووقفت في قلب صراعات إقليمية ودولية، ومع ذلك لم تغيّر بوصلتها ولم تتخلَّ عن ثوابتها.
ما يميّز المملكة في مثل هذه اللحظات هو وضوح الرؤية وصلابة الموقف. فهي دولة تعرف وزنها الجغرافي والسياسي، وتدرك أن الاستجابة للابتزاز الإعلامي ليست خياراً. من يعتقد أن السعودية قد تهتز بسبب حملة إعلامية عابرة يخطئ في فهم طبيعة هذه الدولة. فهنا نتحدث عن كيان سياسي بُني عبر عقود من الكفاح والتضحيات، تحكمه أسرة ملكية تُعد الأعرق في الجزيرة العربية، ولم تُمنح هذه الأرض على طبق من فضة، بل شُيّدت وحدتها بالسيف والسياسة، وبحسّ تاريخي عميق بأهمية الاستقرار.
إن ثوابت المملكة ليست شعارات تُرفع عند الحاجة، بل هي مرتكزات راسخة لا تحيد عنها مهما تبدلت الظروف. ولهذا السبب، فإن محاولات التشكيك أو التقليل من شأنها غالباً ما تصطدم بجدار الواقع. فالسعودية ليست مجرد دولة بالمعنى التقليدي، بل هي فكرة عربية وإسلامية تشكّلت عبر التاريخ، وورثت مسؤولية إدارة قلب الجزيرة العربية، وأحسنت التعامل مع هذا الإرث بثقل ومسؤولية.
قد تستطيع بعض الدول شراء اليخوت الفاخرة أو تشييد ناطحات السحاب، لكن التاريخ لا يُشترى، والشرعية لا تُستورد. وهذا ما يميّز السعودية وريثة الإمبراطورية العربية والإسلامية، التي لا تبحث عن دور إقليمي أو دولي بقدر ما تجد الأدوار تتقاطر إليها بحكم مكانتها. وفي زمن العواصف، يبقى الثبات هو اللغة الأوضح، وتبقى المملكة مثالاً لدولة تعرف نفسها جيداً، فلا تهتز، ولا تنجرف مع العناوين العابرة.
In September, when the storms intensified and pressures mounted, the picture for some observers seemed as if the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was on the brink of political or security upheaval. However, a careful reading of the state's trajectory and history reveals that what occurred was merely a new test added to a long series of challenges that the Kingdom has faced and emerged from more cohesive and steadfast. States are not measured by fleeting reactions, but by their ability to endure when voices rise and winds strengthen.
As a journalist who has witnessed significant events that the Kingdom has gone through in recent decades, I find myself looking at some news and foreign media pressure campaigns with a sense of professional irony. It seems that the funders of those campaigns are betting that media noise is sufficient to confuse the Saudi decision or undermine its national security. However, this bet overlooks a fundamental truth: Saudi Arabia has faced challenges that are more complex and severe than opinion articles or press conferences. It has endured direct political and military pressures and stood at the heart of regional and international conflicts, yet it has not changed its course nor abandoned its principles.
What distinguishes the Kingdom in such moments is the clarity of vision and the firmness of stance. It is a state that knows its geographical and political weight and understands that responding to media blackmail is not an option. Those who believe that Saudi Arabia may waver due to a transient media campaign misunderstand the nature of this state. Here, we are talking about a political entity built over decades of struggle and sacrifices, governed by a royal family considered the oldest in the Arabian Peninsula, and this land was not given on a silver platter; rather, its unity was forged through sword and politics, with a deep historical sense of the importance of stability.
The constants of the Kingdom are not slogans raised when needed; they are solid foundations that it does not deviate from, no matter how circumstances change. For this reason, attempts to doubt or diminish their significance often collide with the wall of reality. Saudi Arabia is not just a state in the traditional sense; it is an Arab and Islamic idea that has formed throughout history, inheriting the responsibility of managing the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, and it has handled this legacy with weight and responsibility.
Some countries may be able to purchase luxury yachts or build skyscrapers, but history cannot be bought, and legitimacy cannot be imported. This is what distinguishes Saudi Arabia, the heir to the Arab and Islamic empire, which does not seek a regional or international role as much as it finds roles flowing to it by virtue of its status. In times of storms, steadfastness remains the clearest language, and the Kingdom remains an example of a state that knows itself well, neither wavering nor being swept away by transient headlines.