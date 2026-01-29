In September, when the storms intensified and pressures mounted, the picture for some observers seemed as if the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was on the brink of political or security upheaval. However, a careful reading of the state's trajectory and history reveals that what occurred was merely a new test added to a long series of challenges that the Kingdom has faced and emerged from more cohesive and steadfast. States are not measured by fleeting reactions, but by their ability to endure when voices rise and winds strengthen.

As a journalist who has witnessed significant events that the Kingdom has gone through in recent decades, I find myself looking at some news and foreign media pressure campaigns with a sense of professional irony. It seems that the funders of those campaigns are betting that media noise is sufficient to confuse the Saudi decision or undermine its national security. However, this bet overlooks a fundamental truth: Saudi Arabia has faced challenges that are more complex and severe than opinion articles or press conferences. It has endured direct political and military pressures and stood at the heart of regional and international conflicts, yet it has not changed its course nor abandoned its principles.

What distinguishes the Kingdom in such moments is the clarity of vision and the firmness of stance. It is a state that knows its geographical and political weight and understands that responding to media blackmail is not an option. Those who believe that Saudi Arabia may waver due to a transient media campaign misunderstand the nature of this state. Here, we are talking about a political entity built over decades of struggle and sacrifices, governed by a royal family considered the oldest in the Arabian Peninsula, and this land was not given on a silver platter; rather, its unity was forged through sword and politics, with a deep historical sense of the importance of stability.

The constants of the Kingdom are not slogans raised when needed; they are solid foundations that it does not deviate from, no matter how circumstances change. For this reason, attempts to doubt or diminish their significance often collide with the wall of reality. Saudi Arabia is not just a state in the traditional sense; it is an Arab and Islamic idea that has formed throughout history, inheriting the responsibility of managing the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, and it has handled this legacy with weight and responsibility.

Some countries may be able to purchase luxury yachts or build skyscrapers, but history cannot be bought, and legitimacy cannot be imported. This is what distinguishes Saudi Arabia, the heir to the Arab and Islamic empire, which does not seek a regional or international role as much as it finds roles flowing to it by virtue of its status. In times of storms, steadfastness remains the clearest language, and the Kingdom remains an example of a state that knows itself well, neither wavering nor being swept away by transient headlines.