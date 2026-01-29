تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من تابع منتدى دافوس الأخير سيكتشف أنه كان مرآة مكشوفة لحالة الانقسام العالمي، وانعكاساً صريحاً لتآكل الثقة في النظام الدولي الذي تشكّل بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية. في المنتديات السابقة لدافوس كانت الانقسامات تأخذ حيّز اللغة الدبلوماسية المغلفة، عوضاً عن الخطابات العلنية. الملاحظ هذا العام، أن دولاً تتحدث بمنطق السيادة المطلقة، وأخرى بمنطق القيم، وثالثة بمنطق المصالح الصرفة، دون وجود أرضية قانونية أو أخلاقية جامعة. هذا التباين ليس بمعزل عن صميم النقاش الاقتصادي. تمثلت الانقسامات في عدة تساؤلات؛ من يقود النظام العالمي؟ ومن يلتزم به؟ ومن يملك حق خَرْقِه دون مساءلة؟
أحد أبرز ملامح دافوس الأخير كان تراجع وزن المنظمات الدولية، ونستطيع قراءة ذلك من خلال قراراتها التي لم تعد مُلزمة ولا محترمة. القوانين الدولية التي شكّلت أساس الاستقرار التجاري والمالي لعقود، بات يتم تجاوزها بالعقوبات الأحادية، أو بتسييس التجارة، أو باستخدام أدوات الاقتصاد كسلاح جيوسياسي. هذا التآكل في المصداقية أصبح كلفة اقتصادية مباشرة من حيث ارتفاع علاوة المخاطر، وتآكل الاستثمار طويل الأجل، واضطراب سلاسل الإمداد، وتضخم تكلفة التمويل. نستنتج من ذلك، أن هناك معاناة من غياب الثقة في قواعد النظام العالمي.
ما عكسه دافوس بوضوح هو الانتقال من اقتصاد عالمي متجزئ نوعاً ما إلى اقتصاد مجزأ كلياً تقوده التكتلات والتحالفات ومرات كثيرة أحادية الجانب. ووفقاً لتك الرؤية، أصبحت الدول تعمل منفردة باحثة عن إجابات لهذين السؤالين؛ مع من نتاجر؟ وبأي شروط سياسية؟ حتى ملفات المستقبل كالتحوّل للطاقة المتجدّدة، والذكاء الاصطناعي نُوقشت بوصفها مساحات صراع على النفوذ والمعايير لا أكثر.
الأزمات الاقتصادية، مهما كانت قاسية، يمكن إدارتها حين تكون القواعد واضحة، لكن ما يعيشه العالم اليوم هو ضريبة الغموض العالمي؛ غموض القوانين، والالتزامات، وخطوط الردع. وهذا أخطر من الركود نفسه، لأنه يعطّل القرار، ويجمّد الاستثمار، ويقوّض التخطيط بعيد المدى.
منتدى دافوس الأخير لم يقدّم حلولاً بقدر ما قدّم تشخيصاً صارخاً لنظام اقتصادي عالمي يعيش مرحلة إعادة تعريف، لا إصلاح. ومع غياب احترام القانون الدولي، وتراجع مصداقية المؤسسات متعددة الأطراف، فإن الاقتصاد العالمي سيدخل مرحلة تُقاس فيها قوة الدول بقدرتها على الصمود، لا بالنمو فقط.
دافوس كشف حقيقة مؤلمة مفادها أن العالم مختلف على القواعد وما لم يُستعاد الحد الأدنى من الثقة والالتزام بالقانون الدولي، فإن المشهد الاقتصادي القادم سيكون أكثر تقلباً، وأعلى كلفة، وأقل عدالة.
Those who followed the recent Davos Forum will discover that it was an exposed mirror of the state of global division, and a clear reflection of the erosion of trust in the international system that was formed after World War II. In previous Davos forums, divisions were expressed in wrapped diplomatic language, rather than in public speeches. This year, it is noticeable that some countries are speaking in terms of absolute sovereignty, others in terms of values, and a third group in terms of pure interests, without a common legal or moral ground. This variation is not separate from the core of economic discussion. The divisions manifested in several questions: Who leads the global system? Who adheres to it? Who has the right to breach it without accountability?
One of the most prominent features of the recent Davos was the decline in the weight of international organizations, which can be read through their decisions that are no longer binding or respected. The international laws that formed the basis of commercial and financial stability for decades are now being bypassed by unilateral sanctions, politicization of trade, or using economic tools as geopolitical weapons. This erosion of credibility has become a direct economic cost in terms of increased risk premiums, erosion of long-term investment, disruption of supply chains, and inflation of financing costs. We conclude from this that there is suffering from a lack of trust in the rules of the global system.
What Davos clearly reflected was the transition from a somewhat fragmented global economy to a completely fragmented economy led by blocs and alliances, often unilateral. According to this vision, countries are now acting individually, seeking answers to these two questions: With whom do we trade? And under what political conditions? Even future files such as the transition to renewable energy and artificial intelligence were discussed as areas of conflict over influence and standards, nothing more.
Economic crises, no matter how harsh, can be managed when the rules are clear, but what the world is experiencing today is the tax of global ambiguity; the ambiguity of laws, obligations, and deterrent lines. This is more dangerous than the recession itself, as it paralyzes decision-making, freezes investment, and undermines long-term planning.
The recent Davos Forum did not offer solutions as much as it provided a stark diagnosis of a global economic system undergoing a phase of redefinition, not reform. With the absence of respect for international law and the decline in the credibility of multilateral institutions, the global economy will enter a phase where the strength of countries is measured by their ability to endure, not just by growth.
Davos revealed a painful truth that the world is divided over the rules, and unless a minimum of trust and commitment to international law is restored, the upcoming economic scene will be more volatile, more costly, and less just.