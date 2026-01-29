من تابع منتدى دافوس الأخير سيكتشف أنه كان مرآة مكشوفة لحالة الانقسام العالمي، وانعكاساً صريحاً لتآكل الثقة في النظام الدولي الذي تشكّل بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية. في المنتديات السابقة لدافوس كانت الانقسامات تأخذ حيّز اللغة الدبلوماسية المغلفة، عوضاً عن الخطابات العلنية. الملاحظ هذا العام، أن دولاً تتحدث بمنطق السيادة المطلقة، وأخرى بمنطق القيم، وثالثة بمنطق المصالح الصرفة، دون وجود أرضية قانونية أو أخلاقية جامعة. هذا التباين ليس بمعزل عن صميم النقاش الاقتصادي. تمثلت الانقسامات في عدة تساؤلات؛ من يقود النظام العالمي؟ ومن يلتزم به؟ ومن يملك حق خَرْقِه دون مساءلة؟

أحد أبرز ملامح دافوس الأخير كان تراجع وزن المنظمات الدولية، ونستطيع قراءة ذلك من خلال قراراتها التي لم تعد مُلزمة ولا محترمة. القوانين الدولية التي شكّلت أساس الاستقرار التجاري والمالي لعقود، بات يتم تجاوزها بالعقوبات الأحادية، أو بتسييس التجارة، أو باستخدام أدوات الاقتصاد كسلاح جيوسياسي. هذا التآكل في المصداقية أصبح كلفة اقتصادية مباشرة من حيث ارتفاع علاوة المخاطر، وتآكل الاستثمار طويل الأجل، واضطراب سلاسل الإمداد، وتضخم تكلفة التمويل. نستنتج من ذلك، أن هناك معاناة من غياب الثقة في قواعد النظام العالمي.

ما عكسه دافوس بوضوح هو الانتقال من اقتصاد عالمي متجزئ نوعاً ما إلى اقتصاد مجزأ كلياً تقوده التكتلات والتحالفات ومرات كثيرة أحادية الجانب. ووفقاً لتك الرؤية، أصبحت الدول تعمل منفردة باحثة عن إجابات لهذين السؤالين؛ مع من نتاجر؟ وبأي شروط سياسية؟ حتى ملفات المستقبل كالتحوّل للطاقة المتجدّدة، والذكاء الاصطناعي نُوقشت بوصفها مساحات صراع على النفوذ والمعايير لا أكثر.

الأزمات الاقتصادية، مهما كانت قاسية، يمكن إدارتها حين تكون القواعد واضحة، لكن ما يعيشه العالم اليوم هو ضريبة الغموض العالمي؛ غموض القوانين، والالتزامات، وخطوط الردع. وهذا أخطر من الركود نفسه، لأنه يعطّل القرار، ويجمّد الاستثمار، ويقوّض التخطيط بعيد المدى.

منتدى دافوس الأخير لم يقدّم حلولاً بقدر ما قدّم تشخيصاً صارخاً لنظام اقتصادي عالمي يعيش مرحلة إعادة تعريف، لا إصلاح. ومع غياب احترام القانون الدولي، وتراجع مصداقية المؤسسات متعددة الأطراف، فإن الاقتصاد العالمي سيدخل مرحلة تُقاس فيها قوة الدول بقدرتها على الصمود، لا بالنمو فقط.

دافوس كشف حقيقة مؤلمة مفادها أن العالم مختلف على القواعد وما لم يُستعاد الحد الأدنى من الثقة والالتزام بالقانون الدولي، فإن المشهد الاقتصادي القادم سيكون أكثر تقلباً، وأعلى كلفة، وأقل عدالة.