(كل ما فيك من الأسـرار يغري

خطرٌ ينســــابُ من مفترّ ثغر

فـتنة تـــــعصف مــن لفتة نحرِ

قدر ينسج من خصلة شـــــعر

زورق يســبحُ في موجةِ عطرِ

في عباب غامض التيار يجري

واصلاً ما بين عينيك وعمري

رفرف الصمتُ ولكن ها هنا

كل ما فيك من الحســــن يغني

آه كم مـن وتر نـــام عــــلى

صدر عـــودٍ نومَ غاف مطمئنِ

كلمات لا تُقرأ بل تُرتشف، تنساب في الروح كما ينساب الضوء على صفحة ماءٍ ساكن، وتترك في الداخل تموّجاً لا يعرف السكون.

الدكتور إبراهيم ناجي شاعر الوجدان العربي يكتب نصاً يحوّل الجمال إلى معزوفة، ويمنح الأنثى حضوراً يقترب من الأسطورة، ويجعل من العاطفة لغةً لا تُتقنها إلا الأرواح التي تعرف أن الحبّ فنّ قبل أن يكون نزوة.

البداية مشغولة بسؤال يفتح بوابة الدهشة.

أي سرٍّ فيك إنّي لست أدري

الجملة ليست اعترافاً بالعجز فقط، بل انبهارٌ لا يريد أن يُفسَّر.

يعلن أنّ جمالها ليس حدثاً يُدرك بالعقل، بل لغزٌ تُصغي له الحواس ولا تفكّه.

يتقدّم النص بخطواتٍ موسيقية رشيقة كل بيت يلمع كضربة بتول على وترٍ ناعم.

الخطر ينساب من (مفترّ ثغر)، والفتنة تعصف (من لفتة نحر)، والقدر يُنسج (من خصلة شعر).

الجمال هنا عاصفةٌ تشتعل من التفاتها، مصيرٌ يتكوّن من خصلات شعرها، موجةٌ يبحر فيها زورقُ الروح.

أسلوب يشي بمهارة ناجي في تحويل الجزئيات إلى كواكب، واللمسات إلى مصائر.

يتحوّل العطر إلى موج، والموج إلى بحر، والبحر إلى عباب غامض التيار،

كأنّ الأنثى هي الجغرافيا الكبرى التي يسافر فيها الرجل دون أن يبلغ منتهاها

فضاءٌ متسع، وعمق لا يُحد، وزمانٌ يربط ما بين العين والعمر.

الصمت نفسه يأخذ شكلاً جديداً

(رفرف الصمتُ ولكن ها هنا / كل ما فيك من الحسن يغني)

الصمت لا يكون سكوناً، بل جناحاً يخفق.

جمالها يفعل ما لا تفعله الحروف، ويغني بما يتجاوز قدرة اللغة على البيان، ويزرعان في القصيدة إيقاع الوجدان القديم، وتراً ينام على صدر العود، نوماً غافياً مطمئناً تشبيه مشرق يكشف عن طمأنينة الشاعر في حضورها، كأنّ جمالها يسكّن ضوضاء القلب، ويعيد اتزان العالم مهما اضطرب.

تتقدّم القصيدة إلى منطقة فلسفية أعمق.. الدنيا (هجير)، رمضاء ملتهبة، وكل الظلال تتلاشى... إلا ظلّها.

هي الظلّ الوحيد الذي لا يذوب، ولا يتحوّل، ولا يتلاشى تحت شمس الحياة الحارقة.

بهذا التصوير، تتجاوز المرأة كونها مخلوقاً جميلاً لتصبح (مأوى)، (ظلاً روحياً)، (ملاذاً من القسوة)، ثم تأتي المفارقة البديعة، العالم كله يزخر بالحسن، لكن سرّ جمالها لا يشبه جمال الأشياء.

في الدمى جمال جامد، وفيها جمالٌ حيّ.. ينبض، يتنفس، يشتعل.

الضياء نفسه رمز النور المطلق يصبح حالكاً إن لم يمرّ من نافذتها.

كأنّ الدنيا لا تتجلّى إلا من خلال حضورها، ولا تُرى إلا بعينيها، ولا تكتمل إلا إذا انكسرت أضواؤها على سطح روحها.

يُصعّد الشاعر انبهاره إلى ذروة شفّافة، أقصى الأماني لا تطلب جسداً ولا لقاءً

بل خيالاً من خيالها.

حبٌّ لا يطلب الامتلاك، بل يريد البقاء في دائرة الضوء التي تصنعه هي.

قصيدة ( القيثارة) ليست نصاً غزلياً عابراً بل لوحةٌ موسيقية كاملة، تتداخل فيها الألوان مع النغم، ويتحوّل فيها الصوت إلى ضوء، والضوء إلى عطر، والعطر إلى مدى يتسع للحلم.

ناجي يقدّم جمالاً لا يتغنّى بالمظهر، بل يصف الحالة الشعورية التي يخلقها الحضور الأنثوي في قلب الرجل.

اضطراب، سكينة، دهشة، رسوّ، وهج... ثم هدوء يشبه هدأة وترٍ نام على صدر العود.

موسيقى وهابية تتنفس مع الكلمات، وتزيدها وضوحاً، وتمنح القارئ شعوراً بأن النص ليس قصيدة تُقرأ بل أنشودة تُعاش.

هذا النص واحدٌ من تلك الأعمال التي تثبت أن الشعر العظيم لا يشيخ، وأن الجمال الصادق لا يفقد بريقه، وأن الكلمات في يد شاعرٍ مثل ناجي تتحول إلى قيثارة تعزف داخل القلب قبل أن تصل إلى الأذن.