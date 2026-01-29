أي سرٍّ فيك إنّي لست أدري

(كل ما فيك من الأسـرار يغري
خطرٌ ينســــابُ من مفترّ ثغر
فـتنة تـــــعصف مــن لفتة نحرِ
قدر ينسج من خصلة شـــــعر
زورق يســبحُ في موجةِ عطرِ
في عباب غامض التيار يجري
واصلاً ما بين عينيك وعمري
رفرف الصمتُ ولكن ها هنا
كل ما فيك من الحســــن يغني
آه كم مـن وتر نـــام عــــلى
صدر عـــودٍ نومَ غاف مطمئنِ
كلمات لا تُقرأ بل تُرتشف، تنساب في الروح كما ينساب الضوء على صفحة ماءٍ ساكن، وتترك في الداخل تموّجاً لا يعرف السكون.
الدكتور إبراهيم ناجي شاعر الوجدان العربي يكتب نصاً يحوّل الجمال إلى معزوفة، ويمنح الأنثى حضوراً يقترب من الأسطورة، ويجعل من العاطفة لغةً لا تُتقنها إلا الأرواح التي تعرف أن الحبّ فنّ قبل أن يكون نزوة.
البداية مشغولة بسؤال يفتح بوابة الدهشة.
أي سرٍّ فيك إنّي لست أدري
الجملة ليست اعترافاً بالعجز فقط، بل انبهارٌ لا يريد أن يُفسَّر.
يعلن أنّ جمالها ليس حدثاً يُدرك بالعقل، بل لغزٌ تُصغي له الحواس ولا تفكّه.
يتقدّم النص بخطواتٍ موسيقية رشيقة كل بيت يلمع كضربة بتول على وترٍ ناعم.
الخطر ينساب من (مفترّ ثغر)، والفتنة تعصف (من لفتة نحر)، والقدر يُنسج (من خصلة شعر).
الجمال هنا عاصفةٌ تشتعل من التفاتها، مصيرٌ يتكوّن من خصلات شعرها، موجةٌ يبحر فيها زورقُ الروح.
أسلوب يشي بمهارة ناجي في تحويل الجزئيات إلى كواكب، واللمسات إلى مصائر.
يتحوّل العطر إلى موج، والموج إلى بحر، والبحر إلى عباب غامض التيار،
كأنّ الأنثى هي الجغرافيا الكبرى التي يسافر فيها الرجل دون أن يبلغ منتهاها
فضاءٌ متسع، وعمق لا يُحد، وزمانٌ يربط ما بين العين والعمر.
الصمت نفسه يأخذ شكلاً جديداً
(رفرف الصمتُ ولكن ها هنا / كل ما فيك من الحسن يغني)
الصمت لا يكون سكوناً، بل جناحاً يخفق.
جمالها يفعل ما لا تفعله الحروف، ويغني بما يتجاوز قدرة اللغة على البيان، ويزرعان في القصيدة إيقاع الوجدان القديم، وتراً ينام على صدر العود، نوماً غافياً مطمئناً تشبيه مشرق يكشف عن طمأنينة الشاعر في حضورها، كأنّ جمالها يسكّن ضوضاء القلب، ويعيد اتزان العالم مهما اضطرب.
تتقدّم القصيدة إلى منطقة فلسفية أعمق.. الدنيا (هجير)، رمضاء ملتهبة، وكل الظلال تتلاشى... إلا ظلّها.
هي الظلّ الوحيد الذي لا يذوب، ولا يتحوّل، ولا يتلاشى تحت شمس الحياة الحارقة.
بهذا التصوير، تتجاوز المرأة كونها مخلوقاً جميلاً لتصبح (مأوى)، (ظلاً روحياً)، (ملاذاً من القسوة)، ثم تأتي المفارقة البديعة، العالم كله يزخر بالحسن، لكن سرّ جمالها لا يشبه جمال الأشياء.
في الدمى جمال جامد، وفيها جمالٌ حيّ.. ينبض، يتنفس، يشتعل.
الضياء نفسه رمز النور المطلق يصبح حالكاً إن لم يمرّ من نافذتها.
كأنّ الدنيا لا تتجلّى إلا من خلال حضورها، ولا تُرى إلا بعينيها، ولا تكتمل إلا إذا انكسرت أضواؤها على سطح روحها.
يُصعّد الشاعر انبهاره إلى ذروة شفّافة، أقصى الأماني لا تطلب جسداً ولا لقاءً
بل خيالاً من خيالها.
حبٌّ لا يطلب الامتلاك، بل يريد البقاء في دائرة الضوء التي تصنعه هي.
قصيدة ( القيثارة) ليست نصاً غزلياً عابراً بل لوحةٌ موسيقية كاملة، تتداخل فيها الألوان مع النغم، ويتحوّل فيها الصوت إلى ضوء، والضوء إلى عطر، والعطر إلى مدى يتسع للحلم.
ناجي يقدّم جمالاً لا يتغنّى بالمظهر، بل يصف الحالة الشعورية التي يخلقها الحضور الأنثوي في قلب الرجل.
اضطراب، سكينة، دهشة، رسوّ، وهج... ثم هدوء يشبه هدأة وترٍ نام على صدر العود.
موسيقى وهابية تتنفس مع الكلمات، وتزيدها وضوحاً، وتمنح القارئ شعوراً بأن النص ليس قصيدة تُقرأ بل أنشودة تُعاش.
هذا النص واحدٌ من تلك الأعمال التي تثبت أن الشعر العظيم لا يشيخ، وأن الجمال الصادق لا يفقد بريقه، وأن الكلمات في يد شاعرٍ مثل ناجي تتحول إلى قيثارة تعزف داخل القلب قبل أن تصل إلى الأذن.
(Everything in you is enticing secrets
A danger flows from the parted lips
A temptation sweeps from a glance of the neck
Fate weaves from a strand of hair
A boat swims in a wave of perfume
In the mysterious depths of the current it flows
Connecting between your eyes and my life
The silence flutters, but here it is
Everything in you sings of beauty
Oh, how many strings have slept on
The chest of a lute, in a calm, secure slumber
Words that are not read but sipped, flowing into the soul like light flowing on the surface of still water, leaving an inner ripple that knows no stillness.
Dr. Ibrahim Nagy, the poet of the Arab psyche, writes a text that transforms beauty into a melody, granting the female presence that approaches the mythical, making emotion a language only mastered by souls that know that love is an art before it is a whim.
The beginning is preoccupied with a question that opens the gate of wonder.
What secret is in you that I do not know
The sentence is not merely a confession of inability, but a wonder that does not want to be explained.
It declares that her beauty is not an event perceived by the mind, but a riddle to which the senses listen and cannot unravel.
The text advances with graceful musical steps, each verse shining like a virgin's stroke on a soft string.
The danger flows from (the parted lips), and the temptation sweeps (from a glance of the neck), and fate is woven (from a strand of hair).
Beauty here is a storm ignited by her glance, a destiny formed from her hair strands, a wave in which the boat of the soul sails.
A style that reveals Nagy’s skill in transforming details into planets, and touches into destinies.
The perfume transforms into a wave, the wave into a sea, and the sea into the mysterious depths of the current,
As if the female is the great geography in which the man travels without reaching its end
A vast space, an unfathomable depth, and a time that connects between the eye and life.
The silence itself takes on a new form
(The silence flutters, but here it is / Everything in you sings of beauty)
Silence is not stillness, but a wing that flutters.
Her beauty does what letters cannot do, and sings beyond the capacity of language to express, planting in the poem the rhythm of ancient sentiment, a string that sleeps on the chest of the lute, in a calm, secure slumber, a radiant metaphor revealing the poet's tranquility in her presence, as if her beauty calms the noise of the heart, restoring the balance of the world no matter how turbulent.
The poem advances into a deeper philosophical realm.. the world is (a scorching heat), a blazing desert, and all shadows fade... except for her shadow.
She is the only shadow that does not dissolve, does not transform, and does not fade under the burning sun of life.
With this imagery, the woman transcends being a beautiful creature to become (a refuge), (a spiritual shadow), (a sanctuary from harshness), then comes the exquisite paradox, the whole world is filled with beauty, but the secret of her beauty does not resemble the beauty of things.
In dolls, there is a static beauty, and in her, there is a living beauty... pulsating, breathing, igniting.
The light itself, a symbol of absolute illumination, becomes dark if it does not pass through her window.
As if the world only reveals itself through her presence, and is only seen through her eyes, and is only complete if its lights break upon the surface of her soul.
The poet elevates his wonder to a transparent peak, the utmost wishes do not seek a body or a meeting
But a dream from her imagination.
A love that does not seek possession, but wants to remain in the spotlight that she creates.
The poem (The Lyre) is not a fleeting romantic text but a complete musical painting, where colors intertwine with melody, and sound transforms into light, light into perfume, and perfume into a vastness that accommodates dreams.
Nagy presents a beauty that does not sing of appearance, but describes the emotional state created by the feminine presence in the heart of the man.
Restlessness, tranquility, wonder, anchoring, glow... then a calm resembling the stillness of a string sleeping on the chest of the lute.
Wahhabi music breathes with the words, clarifying them, and granting the reader a feeling that the text is not a poem to be read but a hymn to be lived.
This text is one of those works that prove that great poetry does not age, that true beauty does not lose its luster, and that words in the hands of a poet like Nagy transform into a lyre that plays within the heart before reaching the ear.