أي سرٍّ فيك إنّي لست أدري

(Everything in you is enticing secrets

A danger flows from the parted lips

A temptation sweeps from a glance of the neck

Fate weaves from a strand of hair

A boat swims in a wave of perfume

In the mysterious depths of the current it flows

Connecting between your eyes and my life

The silence flutters, but here it is

Everything in you sings of beauty

Oh, how many strings have slept on

The chest of a lute, in a calm, secure slumber

Words that are not read but sipped, flowing into the soul like light flowing on the surface of still water, leaving an inner ripple that knows no stillness.

Dr. Ibrahim Nagy, the poet of the Arab psyche, writes a text that transforms beauty into a melody, granting the female presence that approaches the mythical, making emotion a language only mastered by souls that know that love is an art before it is a whim.

The beginning is preoccupied with a question that opens the gate of wonder.

What secret is in you that I do not know

The sentence is not merely a confession of inability, but a wonder that does not want to be explained.

It declares that her beauty is not an event perceived by the mind, but a riddle to which the senses listen and cannot unravel.

The text advances with graceful musical steps, each verse shining like a virgin's stroke on a soft string.

The danger flows from (the parted lips), and the temptation sweeps (from a glance of the neck), and fate is woven (from a strand of hair).

Beauty here is a storm ignited by her glance, a destiny formed from her hair strands, a wave in which the boat of the soul sails.

A style that reveals Nagy’s skill in transforming details into planets, and touches into destinies.

The perfume transforms into a wave, the wave into a sea, and the sea into the mysterious depths of the current,

As if the female is the great geography in which the man travels without reaching its end

A vast space, an unfathomable depth, and a time that connects between the eye and life.

The silence itself takes on a new form

(The silence flutters, but here it is / Everything in you sings of beauty)

Silence is not stillness, but a wing that flutters.

Her beauty does what letters cannot do, and sings beyond the capacity of language to express, planting in the poem the rhythm of ancient sentiment, a string that sleeps on the chest of the lute, in a calm, secure slumber, a radiant metaphor revealing the poet's tranquility in her presence, as if her beauty calms the noise of the heart, restoring the balance of the world no matter how turbulent.

The poem advances into a deeper philosophical realm.. the world is (a scorching heat), a blazing desert, and all shadows fade... except for her shadow.

She is the only shadow that does not dissolve, does not transform, and does not fade under the burning sun of life.

With this imagery, the woman transcends being a beautiful creature to become (a refuge), (a spiritual shadow), (a sanctuary from harshness), then comes the exquisite paradox, the whole world is filled with beauty, but the secret of her beauty does not resemble the beauty of things.

In dolls, there is a static beauty, and in her, there is a living beauty... pulsating, breathing, igniting.

The light itself, a symbol of absolute illumination, becomes dark if it does not pass through her window.

As if the world only reveals itself through her presence, and is only seen through her eyes, and is only complete if its lights break upon the surface of her soul.

The poet elevates his wonder to a transparent peak, the utmost wishes do not seek a body or a meeting

But a dream from her imagination.

A love that does not seek possession, but wants to remain in the spotlight that she creates.

The poem (The Lyre) is not a fleeting romantic text but a complete musical painting, where colors intertwine with melody, and sound transforms into light, light into perfume, and perfume into a vastness that accommodates dreams.

Nagy presents a beauty that does not sing of appearance, but describes the emotional state created by the feminine presence in the heart of the man.

Restlessness, tranquility, wonder, anchoring, glow... then a calm resembling the stillness of a string sleeping on the chest of the lute.

Wahhabi music breathes with the words, clarifying them, and granting the reader a feeling that the text is not a poem to be read but a hymn to be lived.

This text is one of those works that prove that great poetry does not age, that true beauty does not lose its luster, and that words in the hands of a poet like Nagy transform into a lyre that plays within the heart before reaching the ear.