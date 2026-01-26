If we wanted to describe the current international timing in a way that beautifies the international scene, we would call it "major transformations." Among the results - and perhaps the causes - of these transformations are alliances.

If NATO were to disband, for example, after nearly seven decades, which is a plausible and existing possibility, it would not just be a military event, nor would it be confined to the Atlantic geography alone, but it would be a historic global political volcano. The region most affected, both negatively and positively, would be our Arab region, which means rewriting a new logic for regional and international alliances from its roots. It also means that our significant Arab countries should invest in this pivotal time and beyond.

NATO was founded on a central idea: a single threat, a single collective response. As this idea fractures, the world will shift from alliances based on geopolitical considerations to more pragmatic and flexible alliances.

The disintegration of NATO means the erosion of the concept of a single bloc. Certainly, alliances will not disappear, but they will transform into fluid coalitions, security alliances, transcontinental economic partnerships, and alignments in technology, energy, and resources.

The existence of NATO allowed many countries to operate under a semi-ready umbrella and ceiling. However, after its disintegration or if it remains tattered, many countries will find themselves facing the opportunity or burden of the phase.

The geopolitical context teaches us that our Arab region and its Asian and African neighbors are set to take center stage after the decline of the European scene. It is certain that this requires the prevalence of peace, security, development, stability, and prosperity.

Saudi policy has embraced peace, security, and stability for a long time, making it a program in its foreign policy. This has been demonstrated by Saudi diplomacy through its global campaign for the recognition of the State of Palestine, the Jeddah platform for peace in Sudan, its efforts that resulted in the return of Syrians to Syria, and Syria back to its Arab embrace, culminating in the Kingdom's campaign to establish security and peace in Yemen, standing as a bulwark against the division of Arab states and against the militias that drain the Arab state.

The Kingdom's performance and its management of regional issues represent a tangible and realistic translation of its foreign policy, which is based on dealing with the legitimate governments of countries rather than intervening in their affairs through support for separatist movements and criminal militias.

The political school adopted by the Kingdom in its regional and international approach is neither temporary nor is it a destructive whim.

The Kingdom's geographical, Islamic, and national position, along with its leadership in energy, development, economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, places it in an advanced position among friends from nations and peoples, making it a key center of regional decision-making. However, all of this has not prevented the Kingdom from leading and professionally managing to present a unique administrative and diplomatic model for the region's issues.

The Kingdom believes in the right of the peoples and countries of the region to share with it security, peace, stability, development, and prosperity, and to confront the hidden malicious projects in the region. This is the way for the Arab nation and Muslim peoples to rise and benefit from the major transformations in the world and to position themselves early in the place and status that befits us and that we deserve.