لو أردنا أن نصف التوقيت الدولي الحالي بصفة تُجمّل المشهد الدولي لوصفناها بـ «التحوّلات الكبرى». ومن نتائج - وربما أسباب- هذه التحوّلات هي التحالفات.

فإذا تفكك حلف شمال الأطلسي الناتو، على سبيل المثال، بعد ما يقارب سبعة عقود، وهذا احتمال وارد وقائم، فلن يكون حدثاً عسكرياً فقط، ولن يكون محصوراً في الجغرافيا الأطلسية فحسب، بل سيكون بركاناً سياسياً عالمياً تاريخياً. وأكثر المتأثرين به سلباً وإيجاباً منطقتنا العربية، ما يعني إعادة كتابة منطق جديد للتحالفات الإقليمية والدولية من جذوره، وهو يعني كذلك أن تستثمر دولنا العربية الوازنة في هذه المحطة الزمنية الفارقة وما بعدها..

قام الناتو على فكرة مركزية وهي تهديد واحد، رد جماعي واحد. ومع تصدّع هذه الفكرة، سينتقل العالم من تحالفات قائمة على الجغرافيا السياسية، إلى تحالفات أكثر براغماتية، ومرونة.

إن تفكك الناتو يعني تآكل مفهوم المعسكر الواحد، بالتأكيد لن تختفي التحالفات، لكنها ستتحوّل إلى تكتلات سائلة، تحالفات أمنية، شراكات اقتصادية عابرة للقارات، اصطفافات تقنية وطاقة وموارد.

إن وجود الناتو جعل كثيراً من الدول تتحرك تحت مظلة وسقف شبه جاهز. أما بعد تفككه أو بقائه مهلهلاً، ستجد كثيراً من الدول نفسها أمام فرصة أو عبء المرحلة.

السياق الجيوسياسي يعلمنا أن منطقتنا العربية وجوارها الآسيوي والأفريقي قادمة لتصدّر المشهد المقبل بعد تراجع المشهد الأوروبي، ومن المؤكد أن هذا يتطلب أن يعمّ السلام والأمن والتنمية والاستقرار والازدهار.

تبنّت السياسة السعودية السلام والأمن والاستقرار منذ زمن بعيد، وجعلته برنامجاً في سياستها الخارجية، وقد برهنت عليه الدبلوماسية السعودية من خلال حملتها العالمية للاعتراف بدولة فلسطين، مروراً بمنصة جدة للسلام في السودان، ومساعيها التي أثمرت إعادة السوريين إلى سوريا، و سوريا إلى حضنها العربي، وصولاً إلى حملة المملكة لبسط الأمن والسلام في اليمن وقوفها سداً منيعاً ضد تقسيم الدول العربية وضد المليشيات المستنزفة للدولة العربية.

إن أداء المملكة وإدارتها للملفات الإقليمية يعد ترجمة فعلية وواقعية لسياستها الخارجية القائمة على التعامل مع الحكومات الشرعية للدول وليس التدخل في شؤون الدول من خلال دعم الحركات الانفصالية والمليشيات الإجرامية.

إن المدرسة السياسية التي تتبناها المملكة في نهجها الإقليمي والدولي ليست طارئة، ولا هي عبثية تخريبية.

إن موقع المملكة ومكانتها الجغرافية والإسلامية والقومية، وريادة المملكة في الطاقة والتنمية والاقتصاد والرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي، يجعل المملكة في مكانة متقدّمة بين الأصدقاء من الدول والشعوب، وهو ما يجعل المملكة في مركز القرار الإقليمي الأهم، لكن كل ذلك لم يحل دون ريادة المملكة واحترافية قيادتها لتقديم نموذج فريد إدارياً و دبلوماسياً لملفات المنطقة.

تؤمن المملكة بحق شعوب المنطقة ودولها أن تتشارك معها الأمن والسلام والاستقرار والتنمية والازدهار، والتصدي للمشروعات الخفية الخبيثة في المنطقة، وهذا هو السبيل لنهوض الأمة العربية والشعوب المسلمة للاستفادة من التحوّلات الكبرى في العالم والتموضع مبكراً في المكان والمكانة التي تليق بنا ونستحقها.