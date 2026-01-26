تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لو أردنا أن نصف التوقيت الدولي الحالي بصفة تُجمّل المشهد الدولي لوصفناها بـ «التحوّلات الكبرى». ومن نتائج - وربما أسباب- هذه التحوّلات هي التحالفات.
فإذا تفكك حلف شمال الأطلسي الناتو، على سبيل المثال، بعد ما يقارب سبعة عقود، وهذا احتمال وارد وقائم، فلن يكون حدثاً عسكرياً فقط، ولن يكون محصوراً في الجغرافيا الأطلسية فحسب، بل سيكون بركاناً سياسياً عالمياً تاريخياً. وأكثر المتأثرين به سلباً وإيجاباً منطقتنا العربية، ما يعني إعادة كتابة منطق جديد للتحالفات الإقليمية والدولية من جذوره، وهو يعني كذلك أن تستثمر دولنا العربية الوازنة في هذه المحطة الزمنية الفارقة وما بعدها..
قام الناتو على فكرة مركزية وهي تهديد واحد، رد جماعي واحد. ومع تصدّع هذه الفكرة، سينتقل العالم من تحالفات قائمة على الجغرافيا السياسية، إلى تحالفات أكثر براغماتية، ومرونة.
إن تفكك الناتو يعني تآكل مفهوم المعسكر الواحد، بالتأكيد لن تختفي التحالفات، لكنها ستتحوّل إلى تكتلات سائلة، تحالفات أمنية، شراكات اقتصادية عابرة للقارات، اصطفافات تقنية وطاقة وموارد.
إن وجود الناتو جعل كثيراً من الدول تتحرك تحت مظلة وسقف شبه جاهز. أما بعد تفككه أو بقائه مهلهلاً، ستجد كثيراً من الدول نفسها أمام فرصة أو عبء المرحلة.
السياق الجيوسياسي يعلمنا أن منطقتنا العربية وجوارها الآسيوي والأفريقي قادمة لتصدّر المشهد المقبل بعد تراجع المشهد الأوروبي، ومن المؤكد أن هذا يتطلب أن يعمّ السلام والأمن والتنمية والاستقرار والازدهار.
تبنّت السياسة السعودية السلام والأمن والاستقرار منذ زمن بعيد، وجعلته برنامجاً في سياستها الخارجية، وقد برهنت عليه الدبلوماسية السعودية من خلال حملتها العالمية للاعتراف بدولة فلسطين، مروراً بمنصة جدة للسلام في السودان، ومساعيها التي أثمرت إعادة السوريين إلى سوريا، و سوريا إلى حضنها العربي، وصولاً إلى حملة المملكة لبسط الأمن والسلام في اليمن وقوفها سداً منيعاً ضد تقسيم الدول العربية وضد المليشيات المستنزفة للدولة العربية.
إن أداء المملكة وإدارتها للملفات الإقليمية يعد ترجمة فعلية وواقعية لسياستها الخارجية القائمة على التعامل مع الحكومات الشرعية للدول وليس التدخل في شؤون الدول من خلال دعم الحركات الانفصالية والمليشيات الإجرامية.
إن المدرسة السياسية التي تتبناها المملكة في نهجها الإقليمي والدولي ليست طارئة، ولا هي عبثية تخريبية.
إن موقع المملكة ومكانتها الجغرافية والإسلامية والقومية، وريادة المملكة في الطاقة والتنمية والاقتصاد والرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي، يجعل المملكة في مكانة متقدّمة بين الأصدقاء من الدول والشعوب، وهو ما يجعل المملكة في مركز القرار الإقليمي الأهم، لكن كل ذلك لم يحل دون ريادة المملكة واحترافية قيادتها لتقديم نموذج فريد إدارياً و دبلوماسياً لملفات المنطقة.
تؤمن المملكة بحق شعوب المنطقة ودولها أن تتشارك معها الأمن والسلام والاستقرار والتنمية والازدهار، والتصدي للمشروعات الخفية الخبيثة في المنطقة، وهذا هو السبيل لنهوض الأمة العربية والشعوب المسلمة للاستفادة من التحوّلات الكبرى في العالم والتموضع مبكراً في المكان والمكانة التي تليق بنا ونستحقها.
If we wanted to describe the current international timing in a way that beautifies the international scene, we would call it "major transformations." Among the results - and perhaps the causes - of these transformations are alliances.
If NATO were to disband, for example, after nearly seven decades, which is a plausible and existing possibility, it would not just be a military event, nor would it be confined to the Atlantic geography alone, but it would be a historic global political volcano. The region most affected, both negatively and positively, would be our Arab region, which means rewriting a new logic for regional and international alliances from its roots. It also means that our significant Arab countries should invest in this pivotal time and beyond.
NATO was founded on a central idea: a single threat, a single collective response. As this idea fractures, the world will shift from alliances based on geopolitical considerations to more pragmatic and flexible alliances.
The disintegration of NATO means the erosion of the concept of a single bloc. Certainly, alliances will not disappear, but they will transform into fluid coalitions, security alliances, transcontinental economic partnerships, and alignments in technology, energy, and resources.
The existence of NATO allowed many countries to operate under a semi-ready umbrella and ceiling. However, after its disintegration or if it remains tattered, many countries will find themselves facing the opportunity or burden of the phase.
The geopolitical context teaches us that our Arab region and its Asian and African neighbors are set to take center stage after the decline of the European scene. It is certain that this requires the prevalence of peace, security, development, stability, and prosperity.
Saudi policy has embraced peace, security, and stability for a long time, making it a program in its foreign policy. This has been demonstrated by Saudi diplomacy through its global campaign for the recognition of the State of Palestine, the Jeddah platform for peace in Sudan, its efforts that resulted in the return of Syrians to Syria, and Syria back to its Arab embrace, culminating in the Kingdom's campaign to establish security and peace in Yemen, standing as a bulwark against the division of Arab states and against the militias that drain the Arab state.
The Kingdom's performance and its management of regional issues represent a tangible and realistic translation of its foreign policy, which is based on dealing with the legitimate governments of countries rather than intervening in their affairs through support for separatist movements and criminal militias.
The political school adopted by the Kingdom in its regional and international approach is neither temporary nor is it a destructive whim.
The Kingdom's geographical, Islamic, and national position, along with its leadership in energy, development, economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, places it in an advanced position among friends from nations and peoples, making it a key center of regional decision-making. However, all of this has not prevented the Kingdom from leading and professionally managing to present a unique administrative and diplomatic model for the region's issues.
The Kingdom believes in the right of the peoples and countries of the region to share with it security, peace, stability, development, and prosperity, and to confront the hidden malicious projects in the region. This is the way for the Arab nation and Muslim peoples to rise and benefit from the major transformations in the world and to position themselves early in the place and status that befits us and that we deserve.