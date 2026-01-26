Musical arts are carriers of musical heritage and national cultural identity among successive generations, and they are also an important economic source with their spread and establishment in international forums.

In recent years, our music has received official and popular attention. I had previously written an article titled (Our Arts Resound Globally), opening that article with the question (Have you heard what our music is stirring in the world in terms of passion and enthusiasm?).

This was a motivating question to follow what is happening in the world regarding the soft powers our country exports as a deeply rooted human presence in time, and this presence is associated with the existence of humans temporally and spatially. The latest presence of our musical arts was what happened in cities around the world, as numerous celebrations varied at the level of global capitals.

Yes, there came a time when we did not have a musical band that could stake its performance in international forums. Yes, we had wonderful artists, but the social circumstances limited their serious participation. This social freeze withdrew the interest of many creators from continuing their own creativity, as they preferred to distance themselves from the "headache" that comes from some members of society who blame and prohibit those who participate in singing or music. This social stance led to the loss of many talents, leaving only a few as guardians of the singing heritage while contributing to its development. With the emergence of the Culture Authority and its interest in this aspect, we were enabled to showcase our pride in the existence of the Saudi national orchestra and choir through a national musical band.

This band tours the capitals of the world and garners admiration for what it presents from our singing, musical, and performance heritage.

Officials have consistently worked on the meeting of the music and theater authorities and performing arts to present the true heritage of our singing tradition side by side. Since music is a human heritage that speaks to the emotions, its presence anywhere confirms the unified language among the peoples of the world, a language that humans can comprehend regardless of their location. This Saudi music has participated in Paris, Mexico, New York, and the latest splendid appearance of this musical authority was in the city of Sydney, Australia.

Our presence in any musical theater blends our artists with the artists of the host country to perform our local melodies. Thus, prominent global musicians participated in playing Saudi arts such as the Majroor, Khabeeti, Samri, and Mizmar, merging Saudi musicians with the musicians of the host country to create a wonderful human musical harmony.

This significant musical effort deserves commendation for our artists participating in every forum and highlighting their talents through media that keeps pace with what our young artists present in artistic masterpieces worthy of leading local media at the very least. Among the things that the media should do is to feature those artists in artistic programs as a tribute to what is being presented on global stages.

What the eye sees is beyond what writing can capture of what was happening on stage, with dozens of young men and women in a captivating musical harmony that steals both amazement and joy together.