الفنون الموسيقية هي حاملة للإرث الموسيقي، والهوية الثقافية الوطنية بين الأجيال المتتابعة، كما تعدّ مصدراً اقتصادياً مهماً مع انتشارها وترسّخها في المحافل الدولية.

وخلال السنوات المتأخرة حظيت موسيقانا بالاهتمام الرسمي والشعبي، وقد سبق أن كتبت مقالاً بعنوان (فنوننا تصدح عالمياً) مفتوحاً ذلك المقال بسؤال (هل وصل إلى أسماعكم ما تحدثه موسيقانا من وجد وولع في العالم؟).

وكان سؤالاً تحفيزياً لمتابعة ما يحدث في العالم من قوى ناعمة تصدرها بلادنا كوجود إنساني موغل في الزمن، والإيغال مقترن بوجود الإنسان زمنياً ومكانياً.. وآخر حضور لفنوننا الموسيقية هو ما حدث في مدن العالم، فقد تنوّعت الاحتفالات العديدة على مستوى العواصم العالمية..

نعم، جاء زمن لم تكن لدينا فرقة موسيقية تستطيع المراهنة على أدائها في المحافل الدولية، نعم كان لدينا فنانون رائعون إلا أن الظرف الاجتماعي قلَّص اندماجهم في المشاركة الجادة، ذلك التجمّد الاجتماعي سحب اهتمام مبدعين كثر من مواصلة الإبداع الخاص بهم، ففضلوا الابتعاد عن (وجع الرأس) الذي يأتي من قبل بعض أفراد المجتمع لوماً وتحريماً لمن يشارك غناء أو موسيقى. هذا الموقف الاجتماعي أدّى إلى ضياع كثير من المواهب، وتبقى القلة كمحافظين على الإرث الغنائي مع الإسهام في تطويره.. ومع ظهور هيئة الثقافة واهتمامها بهذا الجانب، مكّنتنا من إظهار تفاخرنا بوجود الأوركسترا والكورال الوطني السعودي من خلال فرقة موسيقية وطنية.

هذه الفرقة تجوب عواصم العالم وتحصد الإعجاب بما تقدّم من إرثنا الغنائي والموسيقي والأدائي.

وقد دأب المسؤولون على اجتماع هيئتَي الموسيقى والمسرح والفنون الأدائية على تقديم الإرث الحقيقي من تراثنا الغنائي جنباً إلى جنب.. ولكون الموسيقى إرثاً إنسانياً تخاطب الوجدان، وحضورها في أي مكان هو تأكيد على اللغة الموحّدة بين شعوب العالم، تلك اللغة التي يستوعبها الإنسان في أي جهة كانت، فشاركت هذه الموسيقى السعودية في باريس، والمكسيك، ونيويورك، وآخر ظهور فاخر لهذه الهيئة الموسيقية ما حدث في مدينة (سيدني) بأستراليا..

وحضورنا في أي مسرح غنائي ندمج بين فنانينا وفناني البلد المضيف لأداء ألحاننا المحلية، ولذا شارك كبار الموسيقيين العالميين في عزف الفنون السعودية كالمجرور والخبيتي والسامري والمزمار، ودمج العازفين السعوديين مع عازفي البلد المستضيف لخلق تناغم موسيقي إنساني رائع.

هذا المجهود الموسيقي الكبير بحاجة إلى الإشادة لفنانينا المشاركين في كل محفل وإبراز طاقتهم من خلال إعلام يواكب ما يحدثها ويقدّمه فنانونا الشباب من روائع فنية جدير بها أن تتصدّر وسائل الإعلام المحلية على الأقل.. ومن الأمور التي يستوجب على الإعلام فعلها تقديم أولئك الفنانين في برامج فنية كإشادة لما يتم تقديمه على المسارح العالمية.

وما تشاهده العين تعجز الكتابة من تجسيد ما كان حادثاً على المسرح، عشرات الشباب والشابات في تناغم موسيقي أخّاذ يسلب الدهشة والفرحة معاً.