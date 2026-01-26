In the Middle East, geopolitical transformations are no longer just changes in maps of influence or a redistribution of roles; they have become a true test of the meaning of the state itself: how is its sovereignty understood? How does it choose its alignments? And with what tools does it exert its influence in a region that is rife with conflicts, yet at the same time is exhausted by their surplus?

Over the past decades, sovereignty was reduced to rhetoric and invoked during crises, while being effectively emptied of its content due to dependence on axes or security and economic entanglements. Today, sovereignty is being redefined as the state's ability to protect its decisions, maintain its stability, and prevent its geography from becoming a battleground for proxy conflicts. Sovereignty is no longer a declarative stance but a rational practice that requires controlling the regional rhythm, rather than merely keeping pace with chaos.

As for alignment, it has lost its old meaning. Belonging to a loud axis or a sharp ideological discourse no longer guarantees security or influence. Experience has shown that rigid axes consume their allies before their adversaries and push states into conflicts that do not serve their development or protect their societies. Therefore, today, flexible balance politics is advancing, where relations are managed according to interests, not slogans, and based on a precise reading of power balances, not immediate emotions.

In this context, the tools of influence are changing radically. Power is no longer exclusive to weapons, nor is influence measured by the number of open fronts. True influence is now created through economics, quiet diplomacy, building networks of interests, and having the ability to calm conflicts rather than ignite them. The state that possesses a surplus of intellect, not a surplus of noise, is the one best able to exert long-term influence.

Here, Saudi Arabia emerges as a model of a state that has reshaped its regional role according to a deep strategic vision - a role that is fundamentally central and successful - as it has not been drawn into sharp polarizations, nor has it turned crises into a platform for showcasing power, but has treated politics as a preventive act that prevents explosions before they occur and limits deterioration before it becomes uncontainable. This approach does not emerge from a vacuum, but from a conscious reading of the region's experiences, where prolonged conflicts have proven that they do not produce victors, but rather exhausted states and troubled societies.

Preventive politics, as practiced by wise states, does not mean concession or fleeing from confrontation, but rather choosing the timing and tools of confrontation with the rationality of the state, not the emotions of the street. It means prioritizing stability as a supreme interest, development as the first line of defense, dialogue as a sovereign tool rather than a political weakness, and today the Middle East stands at a crossroads: either continue to consume itself with futile conflicts, or move to a stage where the cost of chaos outweighs its temptations. In this scene, the states that understand politics as an art of protection, not as damage control, and as a long-term calculation, not a temporary gamble, advance.

What the region is witnessing is not the end of conflict, but the end of the illusion that conflict is the only path to influence. In times of great transformations, it is not the loudest states that prevail, but those that know when to advance, when to calm down, and when to make stability a sovereign decision rather than a slogan for consumption, and most importantly, to read the history of successful states and follow their path!