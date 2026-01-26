في الشرق الأوسط لم تعد التحوّلات الجيوسياسية مجرد تبدّل في خرائط النفوذ أو إعادة توزيع للأدوار، بل باتت اختباراً حقيقياً لمعنى الدولة ذاتها: كيف تفهم سيادتها؟ وكيف تختار اصطفافاتها؟ وبأي أدوات تمارس تأثيرها في إقليم يضج بالصراعات، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يرهق من فائضها؟

خلال عقود مضت، كانت السيادة تُختزل في الخطاب، وتُستدعى عند الأزمات، بينما تُفرغ فعلياً من مضمونها بفعل الارتهان لمحاور أو ارتهانات أمنية واقتصادية. اليوم، يعاد تعريف السيادة بوصفها قدرة الدولة على حماية قرارها، وصيانة استقرارها، ومنع تحويل جغرافيتها إلى ساحة صراع بالوكالة. لم تعد السيادة موقفاً إعلانياً، بل ممارسة عقلانية تتطلب ضبط الإيقاع الإقليمي، لا مجاراته في الفوضى.

أما الاصطفاف فإنّه فقد معناه القديم. لم يعد الانتماء لمحور صاخب أو خطاب أيديولوجي حاد يضمن الأمن أو النفوذ. التجربة أثبتت أن المحاور الصلبة تستهلك حلفاءها قبل خصومها، وتدفع الدول إلى صراعات لا تخدم تنميتها ولا تحمي مجتمعاتها. لذلك، تتقدّم اليوم سياسة التوازن المرن، حيث تُدار العلاقات وفق المصالح، لا الشعارات، ووفق قراءة دقيقة لموازين القوة، لا الانفعالات الآنية.

في هذا السياق، تتغيّر أدوات النفوذ جذرياً. القوة لم تعد حكراً على السلاح، ولا النفوذ يُقاس بعدد الجبهات المفتوحة. النفوذ الحقيقي بات يُصنع عبر الاقتصاد، والدبلوماسية الهادئة، وبناء شبكات المصالح، وامتلاك القدرة على تهدئة الصراعات لا إشعالها. الدولة التي تملك فائض عقل، لا فائض ضجيج، هي الأقدر على التأثير طويل المدى.

هنا، تبرز السعودية نموذجاً للدولة التي أعادت صياغة دورها الإقليمي وفق رؤية استراتيجية عميقة -وهو دور في الأساس محوري وناجح- فلم تنجرّ خلف الاستقطابات الحادة، ولم تجعل من الأزمات منصة لاستعراض القوة، بل تعاملت مع السياسة باعتبارها فعلاً وقائياً يمنع الانفجار قبل أن يحدث، ويحدّ من التدهور قبل أن يستعصي على الاحتواء. هذا النهج لا ينطلق من فراغ، بل من قراءة واعية لتجارب المنطقة، حيث أثبتت الصراعات الممتدة أنها لا تنتج منتصرين، بل دولاً منهكة ومجتمعات مأزومة.

السياسة الوقائية، كما تمارسها الدول الرشيدة، لا تعني التنازل ولا الهروب من المواجهة، بل اختيار توقيت المواجهة وأدواتها بعقل الدولة لا بانفعال الشارع. تعني تقديم الاستقرار بوصفه مصلحة عليا، والتنمية بوصفها خط الدفاع الأول، والحوار بوصفه أداة سيادية لا ضعفاً سياسياً، والشرق الأوسط اليوم يقف على مفترق طرق: إما الاستمرار في استهلاك ذاته بصراعات عبثية، أو الانتقال إلى مرحلة تعلو فيها كلفة الفوضى على إغراءاتها. وفي هذا المشهد، تتقدّم الدول التي تفهم السياسة كفن للحماية لا كإدارة للأضرار، وكحساب طويل الأمد لا كرهان مؤقت.

إن ما تشهده المنطقة ليس نهاية الصراع، بل نهاية وهم أن الصراع هو الطريق الوحيد للنفوذ. وفي زمن التحوّلات الكبرى، لا تنتصر الدول الأكثر صخباً، بل تلك التي تعرف متى تتقدم، ومتى تهدئ، ومتى تجعل من الاستقرار قراراً سيادياً لا شعاراً للاستهلاك، والأهم من ذلك قراءة تاريخ الدول الناجحة والسير على نهجها!