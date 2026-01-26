في عالم تحكمه قيم الصراع، تغيب عنه بصيرة الحكمة وحسن النوايا، لتسود حالة من الحذر والترقب وتوقّع الأسوأ، حتى من أقرب الأقربين. مع ذلك تبرز ظاهرة التحالف، كحل تفرضه التزامات الدولة ومسؤوليتها لتعظيم أمنها الوطني وتقوية دفاعاتها. حالة التحالف، أو كما يطلق عليها، في العالم العربي، دون دول العالم، العلاقة «الأخوية الخاصة»: هي قيمة أمنية مضافة، لكنها تبقى في إطار خطوطٍ حمراء، لا تتجاوزها وإلا انقلبت إلى عبء أمني يهدّد وجود الدولة.

في كل الأحوال، يجب ألا تتحوّل حالة التحالف إلى نقيض الغاية منها.. أو يُفقد الحماس لها، لتأتي بالضرر على أمن الجميع، لتصبح عبئاً أمنياً، بدلاً من أن تكون قيمة أمنية مضافة. عندها تفقد حالة التحالف مبررات وجودها، لينهار صرح التحالف نفسه. إرهاصات تفكك الاتحاد السوفيتي أودت بحلف وارسو (١يوليو ١٩٩١)، حتى قبل انهيار الاتحاد السوفيتي نفسه (٢٦ ديسمبر ١٩٩١). الآن: إدارة الرئيس ترمب تنوي الخروج من حلف شمال الأطلسي، بنهاية ٢٠٢٧، إيذاناً بتفكيك (الناتو).

ما تطوّر مؤخراً من تدهور في العلاقات (الخاصة) بين الرياض وأبوظبي، التي تتعدى حالة التحالف التقليدية، إنما هو نموذج «كلاسيكي» لتحوّل استراتيجي من قبل طرف في هذه العلاقة (أبوظبي)، تجاوز اعتبارات الجوار والأخوة والمصير المشترك، إضراراً بأمن من كان «أخاً شقيقاً» بالأمس، متجاوزاً كل الخطوط الحُمْر، التي تحكم أي علاقة بين دولتين، لا تربط بينهما -بالضرورة- لا علاقة جوار ولا أخوة ولا مصير مشترك.

منذ وقت طويل كان يظهر من سلوك أبوظبي تجاه السعودية أن: أبوظبي ليست أهلاً لتكون طرفاً دولياً، دعك من الزعم بأنها «شقيقة عربية»، لتفقد «العلاقة التوأمية الخاصة» لأهم قيمها اللازمة لاستمرارها وبقائها (النية المخلصة)، لاستدامتها. تماماً، مثلما كانت نية هتلر وقت أن وقّع معاهدة عدم اعتداء في موسكو مع ستالين، قبيل الحرب العالمية الثانية بأسبوع (٢٣ أغسطس ١٩٣٩)، لينقضها هتلر نفسه، بعد أن تمكّن من اجتياح أوروبا ما بين برلين وباريس.

صحيح أن العلاقة بين الرياض وأبوظبي لم توثق في معاهدة تحالف ودفاع مشترك حصرية بينهما، لأن تاريخية العلاقة «العربية» نفسها غنيّة أن تحكمها بنود قانونية ملزمة، وإن كانت تحكمها معاهدة أمنية جماعية عربية (معاهدة الدفاع المشترك والتعاون الاقتصادي) ١٨ يونيو ١٩٥٠. كما علينا ألا ننسى أن أساس قيام مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية (٢٥ مايو ١٩٨١) كان أمنياً في المقام الأول. إلا أن نية الغدر والطعن من الخلف كانت مبيتة. كما كانت أبوظبي أكبر عائق أمام تطور مجلس التعاون، ليصبح صرحاً إقليمياً تكاملياً للدول الست. أبوظبي كانت وراء عرقلة صدور العملة الخليجية الموحدة، بافتعال جدل حول مقر البنك المركزي الخليجي. ولا ننسى التحالف، الذي أبرمته أبوظبي مع إسرائيل، لتضرب بعرض الحائط الأمن القومي العربي، خدمة وظيفية لعدو العرب الأول (إسرائيل).

يكفي، في هذا الصدد، ما فعلته وتفعله أبوظبي في السودان واليمن وليبيا والصومال، ومؤخراً على حدود المملكة الجنوبية مع اليمن.. ولا ننسى مؤامرات تغيير النظام في عُمان، ومصر، وتونس والأردن.. ومحاولات حصار العالم العربي من تخومه في إثيوبيا وأريتريا، وتشاد والنيجر والسنغال وكينيا.. وإذكاء الخلافات بين بعض الدول العربية، مثل المغرب والجزائر وموريتانيا.. وكذا اللعب على وتر الانقسامات العرقية والطائفية داخل بعض الدول العربية، كما هم يفعلون في سوريا الآن. سلوك عدواني بامتياز لتقسيم العالم العربي وإضعافه، خدمةً لخطط إسرائيل العدوانية التوسعية.

لقد صبرت الرياض كثيراً على مؤامرات ودسائس أبوظبي، إلى أن وصل الأمر لتهديد أمن المملكة الوطني مباشرةً، بطول حدودها الجنوبية مع اليمن. عندها طفح الكيل بالرياض، فانتفضت غضباً، دفاعاً عن أمنها الوطني، لتضرب الرياض ضربتها الحازمة والحاسمة، مخرجة وجود أبوظبي، ليس فقط من حدودنا الجنوبية، بل من اليمن بأسره وبحر العرب، وقطع دابر أبوظبي من باب المندب والقرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، بإنذار ٢٤ ساعة أذعنت له أبوظبي في ست ساعات. ضربة استراتيجية حاسمة كانت كافية لإعادة أبوظبي لحجمها الجيوسياسي الحقيقي.

أمن المملكة العربية السعودية الوطني خطٌ أحمر، تملك الرياض إمكانات ردع جبرية فعّالة، ضد من يتجرأ على اجتيازه.. والعبث بحِمَاه المقدس.