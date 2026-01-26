In a world governed by the values of conflict, where the insight of wisdom and good intentions are absent, a state of caution, anticipation, and expectation of the worst prevails, even from the closest of allies. Nevertheless, the phenomenon of alliance emerges as a solution imposed by the commitments of the state and its responsibility to enhance its national security and strengthen its defenses. The state of alliance, or what is referred to in the Arab world, without the countries of the world, as the "special brotherly relationship": is an added security value, but it remains within the framework of red lines that should not be crossed; otherwise, it turns into a security burden that threatens the existence of the state.

In any case, the state of alliance should not turn into the opposite of its intended purpose, nor should enthusiasm for it wane, causing harm to the security of all, transforming it into a security burden instead of being an added security value. At that point, the state of alliance loses its justifications for existence, leading to the collapse of the alliance itself. The signs of the disintegration of the Soviet Union led to the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact (July 1, 1991), even before the collapse of the Soviet Union itself (December 26, 1991). Now: President Trump's administration intends to withdraw from NATO by the end of 2027, signaling the dismantling of NATO.

What has recently developed as a deterioration in the (special) relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which go beyond the traditional state of alliance, is a "classic" model of a strategic shift by one party in this relationship (Abu Dhabi), surpassing considerations of neighborhood, brotherhood, and common destiny, to the detriment of the security of what was once a "brotherly" nation, crossing all the red lines that govern any relationship between two states, which are not necessarily linked by neighborhood, brotherhood, or common destiny.

For a long time, Abu Dhabi's behavior towards Saudi Arabia has indicated that: Abu Dhabi is not worthy of being an international party, let alone claiming to be an "Arab sister," losing the "special twin relationship" of its most important values necessary for its continuity and survival (sincere intention), for its sustainability. Just as Hitler's intention was when he signed the Non-Aggression Pact in Moscow with Stalin, a week before World War II (August 23, 1939), only to violate it himself after he managed to invade Europe between Berlin and Paris.

It is true that the relationship between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi was not formalized in an exclusive treaty of alliance and mutual defense between them, because the historical "Arab" relationship itself is rich enough not to be governed by binding legal clauses, even though it is governed by a collective Arab security treaty (the Joint Defense and Economic Cooperation Treaty) dated June 18, 1950. We must also not forget that the foundation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (May 25, 1981) was primarily security-oriented. However, the intention of betrayal and backstabbing was premeditated. Abu Dhabi has also been the biggest obstacle to the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council into a comprehensive regional entity for the six states. Abu Dhabi was behind the obstruction of the issuance of the unified Gulf currency, by instigating a debate over the location of the Gulf Central Bank. And let us not forget the alliance that Abu Dhabi forged with Israel, disregarding Arab national security, serving the interests of the primary enemy of the Arabs (Israel).

It is enough, in this regard, to consider what Abu Dhabi has done and continues to do in Sudan, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, and recently on the southern borders of the Kingdom with Yemen... and let us not forget the conspiracies to change the regime in Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, and Jordan... and the attempts to besiege the Arab world from its peripheries in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Niger, Senegal, and Kenya... and inciting disputes between some Arab countries, such as Morocco, Algeria, and Mauritania... as well as playing on the chords of ethnic and sectarian divisions within some Arab countries, as they are doing in Syria now. An aggressively exceptional behavior aimed at dividing and weakening the Arab world, serving the expansionist aggressive plans of Israel.

Riyadh has been patient for a long time with Abu Dhabi's conspiracies and intrigues, until the matter reached a direct threat to the national security of the Kingdom, along its southern borders with Yemen. At that point, Riyadh's patience ran out, and it rose in anger, defending its national security, delivering a decisive and firm blow, expelling Abu Dhabi not only from our southern borders but from all of Yemen and the Arabian Sea, cutting off Abu Dhabi's influence from Bab el-Mandeb, the Horn of Africa, and the Red Sea, with a 24-hour ultimatum that Abu Dhabi complied with in six hours. A decisive strategic blow that was sufficient to restore Abu Dhabi to its true geopolitical size.

The national security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a red line; Riyadh possesses effective deterrent capabilities against anyone who dares to cross it... and tamper with its sacred borders.