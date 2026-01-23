تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من الإجراءات الروتينية بالمحاكم أن يقوم المجرمون الذين ثبت تورطهم بقول إنهم غير مذنبين، وهو إنكار لا قيمة له ولا تتوقف التحقيقات القضائية لأن المجرم قال إنه غير مذنب، وهذا هو الحال مع التيار التخريبي الذي يدعم الحركات الانفصالية والحروب الأهلية بالسودان والصومال وسوريا وليبيا والجزائر واليمن وغزة، وبخطابه الرسمي والإعلامي يردد أنه غير مذنب وينكر تورطه بالجرائم الثابتة، وقد عثر على أسلحة باسم بلده لدى الانفصاليين وبتحقيقات لجان الأمم المتحدة وحكومات غربية فرضت عقوبات اقتصادية على كيانات ببلده بسبب تورطها بجرائم ضد الإنسانية وتأجيج الحروب الأهلية بالدول العربية، ولذا يجب الانتقال من مرحلة الحسم بالخطاب الرسمي والإعلامي الذي يقابل بنكران الذنب من الطرف الآخر إلى العمل على الردع عبر المؤسسات الدولية كمجلس الأمن الدولي والجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ومحكمة العدل الدولية/ ICJ والمحكمة الجنائية الدولية/ ICC وحتى رفع قضايا بالدول الغربية التي لديها قوانين تسمح برفع قضايا بالجرائم ضد الإنسانية، فكل إدانة دولية هي مطلوبة لوقف حالة انكار المسؤولية عن الدمار الشامل الذي يحدثه هذا التيار بالدول العربية والجاليات المسلمة بالغرب بدعمه المالي لتيارات العداء للإسلام والمسلمين/الإسلاموفوبيا واستضاف مؤخراً نجوم الإسلاموفوبيا الغربيين، وأبرز نجم بريطاني للإسلاموفوبيا تعرّض للضرب من قبل مواطنه/ملاكم بريطاني لتمزيقه وحدة مجتمعه وتسبّبه بالشغب، وحدث شغب بدول غربية أخرى ضد المسلمين مزّق نسيج المجتمعات الغربية التي كانت متعايشة بسلام، وأدّى لعنف ضد المسلمين، ومنع ابتعاث طلابه لبريطانيا؛ لأنها لا تقمع المسلمين ويبتعثهم لإسرائيل، وأكبر شركات المرتزقة الدولية نقلت مقارها لبلد هذا التيار-حوالى 10 شركات بعضها إسرائيلي وعليها عقوبات أمريكية لجرائمها بالسودان، وأنتجت BBC وثائقي بعنوان«American Mercenaries Killing in Yemen» عن جرائم شركات المرتزقة باليمن -ومجرد وجودهم ببلده يعني نية مبيتة لاستعمالهم لتدمير الدول العربية، ولذا مع الوقفة المبدئية للسعودية ضد هذا التيار هناك حاجة لتصعيد شامل يستثمر كل أدوات ومؤسسات الشرعية الدولية لإدانة أصحاب هذا التيار التخريبي لتحجيمه وتحييده وردعه بالعقوبات السياسية والاقتصادية والقانونية عن تدمير الدول العربية بالتحالف مع إسرائيل وسعيهما للإضرار بمصالح ومكانة ونفوذ الدول العربية التي اتخذت موقفاً مبدئياً يربط التطبيع مع إسرائيل بالحقوق الفلسطينية، وحوّل هذا التيار التخريبي العلاقة مع إسرائيل لما يشبه الدين الجديد وسماه بمسمى ديني «الإبراهيمية» ودعم إسرائيل بالوقت الذي كل العالم نبذ إسرائيل، وأدين قادتها بمحكمة العدل الدولية كمجرمي حرب وصدر قرار باعتقالهم وصاروا يتجنّبون السفر لأوروبا خوفاً من الاعتقال، بينما قام هذا التيار التخريبي بمكافأة إسرائيل على جرائم الحرب بغزة وقتلها مائة ألف مدني غالبهم أطفال ومسح غزة عن الخريطة كما ولو أن قنبلة نووية ألقيت عليها، والأمم المتحدة قالت إن رفع الأنقاض بغزة سيستغرق سبع سنوات، وانعدام تحميل إسرائيل أي عواقب عن جرائمها بحق العرب من قبل هذا التيار يعرّض كل العرب للخطر؛ فهذا جعل إسرائيل توسع تدخلاتها الوقحة بالدول العربية بالقصف اليومي والتوغل البري بسوريا ولبنان وقصف القصر الرئاسي بسوريا، فطالما هذا التيار التخريبي يقدّم نفسه لإسرائيل على أنه البديل عن الدول العربية الكبرى التي لها موقف مبدئي من التطبيع ويوافقها على كل جرائمها فهو يحرّض إسرائيل على المزيد من الطغيان والتوحش الذي يمنع استقرار منطقة الشرق الأوسط ويبقيها بحال حروب دائمة.
One of the routine procedures in courts is that criminals who have been proven to be involved claim that they are not guilty, a denial that holds no value and does not halt judicial investigations simply because the criminal said he is not guilty. This is the case with the destructive current that supports separatist movements and civil wars in Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Algeria, Yemen, and Gaza. With its official and media rhetoric, it repeats that it is not guilty and denies its involvement in established crimes. Weapons bearing the name of its country have been found with the separatists, and investigations by UN committees and Western governments have imposed economic sanctions on entities in its country due to their involvement in crimes against humanity and fueling civil wars in Arab countries. Therefore, there is a need to move from the stage of decisiveness in official and media rhetoric, which is met with denial of guilt from the other party, to working on deterrence through international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the International Criminal Court (ICC), and even filing cases in Western countries that have laws allowing for lawsuits regarding crimes against humanity. Every international condemnation is necessary to stop the state of denial of responsibility for the widespread destruction caused by this current in Arab countries and among Muslim communities in the West, due to its financial support for anti-Islam and anti-Muslim movements/islamophobia, and it recently hosted prominent Western islamophobia figures. A notable British islamophobia figure was assaulted by a fellow British citizen/boxer for tearing apart the unity of his community and causing unrest. Unrest occurred in other Western countries against Muslims, tearing the fabric of Western societies that had coexisted peacefully, leading to violence against Muslims and preventing the scholarship of his students to Britain; because it does not suppress Muslims, while sending them to Israel. The largest international mercenary companies have relocated their headquarters to the country of this current—about 10 companies, some of which are Israeli and under American sanctions for their crimes in Sudan. The BBC produced a documentary titled "American Mercenaries Killing in Yemen" about the crimes of mercenary companies in Yemen—just their presence in his country indicates a premeditated intention to use them to destroy Arab countries. Therefore, with Saudi Arabia's principled stance against this current, there is a need for a comprehensive escalation that utilizes all tools and institutions of international legitimacy to condemn the perpetrators of this destructive current to contain, neutralize, and deter them through political, economic, and legal sanctions from destroying Arab countries in alliance with Israel and their efforts to harm the interests, status, and influence of Arab countries that have taken a principled stance linking normalization with Israel to Palestinian rights. This destructive current has turned the relationship with Israel into something resembling a new religion, calling it a religious term "Abrahamic," and supporting Israel at a time when the whole world has shunned Israel. Its leaders have been condemned by the International Court of Justice as war criminals, and a decision was issued for their arrest, causing them to avoid traveling to Europe for fear of arrest. Meanwhile, this destructive current has rewarded Israel for its war crimes in Gaza, killing a hundred thousand civilians, most of whom are children, and erasing Gaza from the map as if a nuclear bomb had been dropped on it. The United Nations stated that clearing the rubble in Gaza will take seven years, and the lack of accountability for Israel for its crimes against Arabs by this current puts all Arabs at risk. This has allowed Israel to expand its brazen interventions in Arab countries with daily bombings and ground incursions in Syria and Lebanon, and bombing the presidential palace in Syria. As long as this destructive current presents itself to Israel as the alternative to the major Arab countries that have a principled stance on normalization and agrees with all its crimes, it incites Israel to further tyranny and brutality that prevents stability in the Middle East and keeps it in a state of perpetual wars.