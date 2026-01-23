One of the routine procedures in courts is that criminals who have been proven to be involved claim that they are not guilty, a denial that holds no value and does not halt judicial investigations simply because the criminal said he is not guilty. This is the case with the destructive current that supports separatist movements and civil wars in Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Algeria, Yemen, and Gaza. With its official and media rhetoric, it repeats that it is not guilty and denies its involvement in established crimes. Weapons bearing the name of its country have been found with the separatists, and investigations by UN committees and Western governments have imposed economic sanctions on entities in its country due to their involvement in crimes against humanity and fueling civil wars in Arab countries. Therefore, there is a need to move from the stage of decisiveness in official and media rhetoric, which is met with denial of guilt from the other party, to working on deterrence through international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the International Criminal Court (ICC), and even filing cases in Western countries that have laws allowing for lawsuits regarding crimes against humanity. Every international condemnation is necessary to stop the state of denial of responsibility for the widespread destruction caused by this current in Arab countries and among Muslim communities in the West, due to its financial support for anti-Islam and anti-Muslim movements/islamophobia, and it recently hosted prominent Western islamophobia figures. A notable British islamophobia figure was assaulted by a fellow British citizen/boxer for tearing apart the unity of his community and causing unrest. Unrest occurred in other Western countries against Muslims, tearing the fabric of Western societies that had coexisted peacefully, leading to violence against Muslims and preventing the scholarship of his students to Britain; because it does not suppress Muslims, while sending them to Israel. The largest international mercenary companies have relocated their headquarters to the country of this current—about 10 companies, some of which are Israeli and under American sanctions for their crimes in Sudan. The BBC produced a documentary titled "American Mercenaries Killing in Yemen" about the crimes of mercenary companies in Yemen—just their presence in his country indicates a premeditated intention to use them to destroy Arab countries. Therefore, with Saudi Arabia's principled stance against this current, there is a need for a comprehensive escalation that utilizes all tools and institutions of international legitimacy to condemn the perpetrators of this destructive current to contain, neutralize, and deter them through political, economic, and legal sanctions from destroying Arab countries in alliance with Israel and their efforts to harm the interests, status, and influence of Arab countries that have taken a principled stance linking normalization with Israel to Palestinian rights. This destructive current has turned the relationship with Israel into something resembling a new religion, calling it a religious term "Abrahamic," and supporting Israel at a time when the whole world has shunned Israel. Its leaders have been condemned by the International Court of Justice as war criminals, and a decision was issued for their arrest, causing them to avoid traveling to Europe for fear of arrest. Meanwhile, this destructive current has rewarded Israel for its war crimes in Gaza, killing a hundred thousand civilians, most of whom are children, and erasing Gaza from the map as if a nuclear bomb had been dropped on it. The United Nations stated that clearing the rubble in Gaza will take seven years, and the lack of accountability for Israel for its crimes against Arabs by this current puts all Arabs at risk. This has allowed Israel to expand its brazen interventions in Arab countries with daily bombings and ground incursions in Syria and Lebanon, and bombing the presidential palace in Syria. As long as this destructive current presents itself to Israel as the alternative to the major Arab countries that have a principled stance on normalization and agrees with all its crimes, it incites Israel to further tyranny and brutality that prevents stability in the Middle East and keeps it in a state of perpetual wars.