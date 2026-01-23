من الإجراءات الروتينية بالمحاكم أن يقوم المجرمون الذين ثبت تورطهم بقول إنهم غير مذنبين، وهو إنكار لا قيمة له ولا تتوقف التحقيقات القضائية لأن المجرم قال إنه غير مذنب، وهذا هو الحال مع التيار التخريبي الذي يدعم الحركات الانفصالية والحروب الأهلية بالسودان والصومال وسوريا وليبيا والجزائر واليمن وغزة، وبخطابه الرسمي والإعلامي يردد أنه غير مذنب وينكر تورطه بالجرائم الثابتة، وقد عثر على أسلحة باسم بلده لدى الانفصاليين وبتحقيقات لجان الأمم المتحدة وحكومات غربية فرضت عقوبات اقتصادية على كيانات ببلده بسبب تورطها بجرائم ضد الإنسانية وتأجيج الحروب الأهلية بالدول العربية، ولذا يجب الانتقال من مرحلة الحسم بالخطاب الرسمي والإعلامي الذي يقابل بنكران الذنب من الطرف الآخر إلى العمل على الردع عبر المؤسسات الدولية كمجلس الأمن الدولي والجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ومحكمة العدل الدولية/ ICJ والمحكمة الجنائية الدولية/ ICC وحتى رفع قضايا بالدول الغربية التي لديها قوانين تسمح برفع قضايا بالجرائم ضد الإنسانية، فكل إدانة دولية هي مطلوبة لوقف حالة انكار المسؤولية عن الدمار الشامل الذي يحدثه هذا التيار بالدول العربية والجاليات المسلمة بالغرب بدعمه المالي لتيارات العداء للإسلام والمسلمين/الإسلاموفوبيا واستضاف مؤخراً نجوم الإسلاموفوبيا الغربيين، وأبرز نجم بريطاني للإسلاموفوبيا تعرّض للضرب من قبل مواطنه/ملاكم بريطاني لتمزيقه وحدة مجتمعه وتسبّبه بالشغب، وحدث شغب بدول غربية أخرى ضد المسلمين مزّق نسيج المجتمعات الغربية التي كانت متعايشة بسلام، وأدّى لعنف ضد المسلمين، ومنع ابتعاث طلابه لبريطانيا؛ لأنها لا تقمع المسلمين ويبتعثهم لإسرائيل، وأكبر شركات المرتزقة الدولية نقلت مقارها لبلد هذا التيار-حوالى 10 شركات بعضها إسرائيلي وعليها عقوبات أمريكية لجرائمها بالسودان، وأنتجت BBC وثائقي بعنوان«American Mercenaries Killing in Yemen» عن جرائم شركات المرتزقة باليمن -ومجرد وجودهم ببلده يعني نية مبيتة لاستعمالهم لتدمير الدول العربية، ولذا مع الوقفة المبدئية للسعودية ضد هذا التيار هناك حاجة لتصعيد شامل يستثمر كل أدوات ومؤسسات الشرعية الدولية لإدانة أصحاب هذا التيار التخريبي لتحجيمه وتحييده وردعه بالعقوبات السياسية والاقتصادية والقانونية عن تدمير الدول العربية بالتحالف مع إسرائيل وسعيهما للإضرار بمصالح ومكانة ونفوذ الدول العربية التي اتخذت موقفاً مبدئياً يربط التطبيع مع إسرائيل بالحقوق الفلسطينية، وحوّل هذا التيار التخريبي العلاقة مع إسرائيل لما يشبه الدين الجديد وسماه بمسمى ديني «الإبراهيمية» ودعم إسرائيل بالوقت الذي كل العالم نبذ إسرائيل، وأدين قادتها بمحكمة العدل الدولية كمجرمي حرب وصدر قرار باعتقالهم وصاروا يتجنّبون السفر لأوروبا خوفاً من الاعتقال، بينما قام هذا التيار التخريبي بمكافأة إسرائيل على جرائم الحرب بغزة وقتلها مائة ألف مدني غالبهم أطفال ومسح غزة عن الخريطة كما ولو أن قنبلة نووية ألقيت عليها، والأمم المتحدة قالت إن رفع الأنقاض بغزة سيستغرق سبع سنوات، وانعدام تحميل إسرائيل أي عواقب عن جرائمها بحق العرب من قبل هذا التيار يعرّض كل العرب للخطر؛ فهذا جعل إسرائيل توسع تدخلاتها الوقحة بالدول العربية بالقصف اليومي والتوغل البري بسوريا ولبنان وقصف القصر الرئاسي بسوريا، فطالما هذا التيار التخريبي يقدّم نفسه لإسرائيل على أنه البديل عن الدول العربية الكبرى التي لها موقف مبدئي من التطبيع ويوافقها على كل جرائمها فهو يحرّض إسرائيل على المزيد من الطغيان والتوحش الذي يمنع استقرار منطقة الشرق الأوسط ويبقيها بحال حروب دائمة.