بعيد عن المبالغة والتصورات والاحتمالات المبنية على الظن. يستطيع القارئ الحصيف أن يعلم أن هناك عطشاً شديداً للبترول. لقد حاول الغرب من عشرات السنين إقناع العالم أن عصر البترول على وشك الانتهاء. رفع الغرب شعار المحافظة على البيئة من أجل أن يصدّق الجميع أن البترول غير صديقٍ للبيئة، طالبوا بالتوقف عن الاستثمار في البترول وإخراجه من باطن الأرض. الصين لم ترغب في الاصطدام بالغرب فالتزمت بالشروط البيئية التي حوّلتها لصالحها. الدول الأقل حظاً في القارة الأفريقية أو اللاتينية والعديد من دول العالم تحمّلت فاتورة التلوث البيئي الناتج من الثورة الصناعية للدول الغربية. العديد من المسرحيات التي أجادت السياساتُ الغربية إخراجها على مسرح الحياة. تصب لصالح أهداف أغلبها مشبوهة تسعى إليها، منها الهيمنة على موارد الدول النامية أو الدول التي يخشى الغرب من انبعاثها. سخّر الغرب كل قوته الاقتصادية والمالية والإعلامية والدعائية لتوظيف الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان ومحاربة الشيوعية والدكتاتورية من أجل السيطرة على الموارد. هذه السياسات التي تسبّبت في إزهاق الأرواح البريئة وخسارة التنمية والاقتصاد للدول التي استهدفتها هذه السياسات العدائية والعدوانية. الأمثلة عليها عديدة: الشرق الأوسط الكبير، الحرب ضد أسلحة الدمار الشامل، قانون قيصر، اختطاف الرؤساء، حصار كوبا، سياسة الاحتواء ضد الاتحاد السوفييتي من أجل تفكيكه، الحرب الفيتنامية، الحرب الأهلية الكورية التي انتهت بتقسيم الكوريتين، الحروب الأهلية في القارة الأفريقية، تقسيم السودان، وغير ذلك من أمثلة يطول سردها نُفّذت في كل القارات تقريباً.
الغرب بنى ازدهاره على مآسي الآخرين. اليوم ما نراه من حروب كلها تصبُّ في خانة ومربع الهيمنة والسيطرة وتهديد الأمن الذي يبرع فيه الغرب ويبدع ويتألق فيه. السردية الغربية التي يسوقها الغرب في حقيقتها تهدف لتمرير هذه الأجندة العدوانية التي تُخالف وتُناقض كل ما يرفعه الغرب من شعارات. ما يقوم به الغرب في حقيقته إدمان على الطاقة الرخيصة والموارد بثمن زهيد، ودولارات وعملات غربية ورقية لا تساوي قيمة المِداد الذي كتبت به أو الطاقة التي صنعت به هذه العملات الرقمية.
الانطباع المعروف أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لديها الاكتفاء الذاتي في إنتاج البترول. هذا التوقّع غير دقيق وفيه تبسيط كبير. تحتاج الولايات المتحدة النفط الفنزويلي والآخر لأسباب متنوعة ومتداخلة، رغم أنها أصبحت منتجة رئيسية للنفط بفضل الثورة النفطية الصخرية.
العديد من المصافي الأمريكية على خليج المكسيك مصمّمة لمعالجة النفط الثقيل الذي تنتجه فنزويلا والمكسيك وكندا. استيراد النفط الثقيل يعني تشغيل هذه المصافي بكفاءة دون الحاجة لإعادة تكييفها. أن أمن الطاقة الأمريكي يعتمد على مزيج من الإنتاج المحلي والواردات المتنوعة، ومع استخدام التجارة النفطية كأداة جيوسياسية عندما يتطلب الأمر. لأن الإنتاج الأمريكي من النفط الصخري يتأثر بتقلبات الأسعار. لهذا الاستيراد يساعد في تثبيت السوق المحلي عندما ينخفض الإنتاج.
الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تعرف أن رخاءها وحياتها يعتمد على البترول. السر الذي كان وراء ازدهارها في القرن العشرين وإن استمرار هذا النمو يجب أن يقوم على تأمين البترول والسيطرة على مناطق إنتاجه. يجب أن لا ينخدع العالم بالسردية التي يبثها الإعلام الغربي، ولا تمرر على المجتمعات المبررات التي يشيعها الغرب. فهم يلهثون وراء البترول والثروات والسيطرة. الشرق الأوسط الكبير مخطط لم ولن يتركه الغرب. أنهم يسعون للفوضى الخلاقة. الفوضى التي تمكنهم من الوصول لخيرات الشرق الأوسط.
وهكذا، يتجلى أن «العطش البترولي» ليس مجرد تعبير مجازي عن حاجة اقتصادية، ولكنه المحرك الخفي لخرائط الصراع العالمية وسياسات الهيمنة عبر التاريخ. فالغرب، الذي رفع رايات الحداثة والديمقراطية وحماية البيئة، ظل في صميم سلوكه الجيوسياسي يستخدم هذه الشعارات كأقنعة تلتحف بإستراتيجية واحدة ثابتة: ضمان تدفق النفط الرخيص والمستمر إلى مصانعه وسياراته، وحفظ نظام عالمي يضمن تفوقه. السردية التي يرويها الغرب عن نهاية عصر النفط وضرورة التحوّل الأخضر تبقى انتقائية ومشروطة.
لذا، فإن الفهم العميق لسياسات الطاقة والقوة ليس ترفاً فكرياً، بل ضرورة وجودية للدول النامية. فلا يمكن مواجهة إستراتيجية «الفوضى الخلاقة» وخطاب «البيئة الانتقائي» إلا بوعي جماعي يفضح التناقضات، وبسيادة وطنية حقيقية على الموارد، وبشراكات دولية تقوم على العدالة لا على الإملاءات. فالنفط، قبل أن يكون سلعة، هو سجل دموي للصراع على القوة، ولن تنتهي فصوله إلا حين تتحرر الشعوب من وهم الخطاب المزدوج، وتصوغ مصائرها بيدها، بعيداً عن «العطش» الذي يحرك الآخرين.
Away from exaggeration and assumptions based on conjecture, a discerning reader can understand that there is a severe thirst for oil. For decades, the West has tried to convince the world that the age of oil is about to end. The West raised the banner of environmental conservation to make everyone believe that oil is not environmentally friendly, calling for a halt to investment in oil and its extraction from the earth. China did not want to clash with the West, so it adhered to the environmental conditions that it turned to its advantage. The less fortunate countries in Africa or Latin America and many countries around the world have borne the cost of environmental pollution resulting from the industrial revolution of Western countries. Many plays that Western policies have skillfully staged on the stage of life serve the interests of mostly dubious goals they pursue, including dominance over the resources of developing countries or those countries that the West fears may rise. The West has harnessed all its economic, financial, media, and propaganda power to employ democracy, human rights, and the fight against communism and dictatorship to control resources. These policies have caused the loss of innocent lives and the loss of development and economy for the countries targeted by these hostile and aggressive policies. The examples are numerous: the Greater Middle East, the war against weapons of mass destruction, the Caesar Act, the kidnapping of presidents, the blockade of Cuba, the containment policy against the Soviet Union to dismantle it, the Vietnam War, the Korean Civil War that ended with the division of the two Koreas, civil wars in Africa, the division of Sudan, and other examples that could be extensively narrated, executed in almost every continent.
The West has built its prosperity on the tragedies of others. Today, what we see from wars all falls into the category and square of dominance, control, and the threat to security in which the West excels and shines. The Western narrative that the West promotes actually aims to pass this aggressive agenda that contradicts everything the West raises as slogans. What the West is doing is, in fact, an addiction to cheap energy and resources at a low price, and Western dollars and paper currencies that are worth less than the ink they were written with or the energy that produced these digital currencies.
The common impression is that the United States has self-sufficiency in oil production. This expectation is inaccurate and overly simplistic. The United States needs Venezuelan oil and others for various intertwined reasons, despite becoming a major oil producer thanks to the shale oil revolution.
Many American refineries on the Gulf of Mexico are designed to process the heavy oil produced by Venezuela, Mexico, and Canada. Importing heavy oil means operating these refineries efficiently without the need for retrofitting. American energy security relies on a mix of domestic production and diverse imports, using oil trade as a geopolitical tool when necessary. This is because American shale oil production is affected by price fluctuations. Thus, imports help stabilize the local market when production declines.
The United States knows that its prosperity and life depend on oil. The secret behind its prosperity in the 20th century and the continuation of this growth must be based on securing oil and controlling its production areas. The world should not be deceived by the narrative propagated by the Western media, nor should the justifications spread by the West pass through societies. They are chasing after oil, wealth, and control. The Greater Middle East is a plan that the West will not abandon. They seek creative chaos, the chaos that enables them to access the riches of the Middle East.
Thus, it becomes clear that the "oil thirst" is not just a metaphor for economic need, but the hidden driver of global conflict maps and dominance policies throughout history. The West, which has raised the banners of modernity, democracy, and environmental protection, has remained at the core of its geopolitical behavior using these slogans as masks that cloak a single, fixed strategy: ensuring the continuous flow of cheap oil to its factories and cars, and maintaining a global order that guarantees its supremacy. The narrative that the West tells about the end of the oil age and the necessity of a green transition remains selective and conditional.
Therefore, a deep understanding of energy and power policies is not an intellectual luxury, but an existential necessity for developing countries. The strategy of "creative chaos" and the discourse of "selective environment" can only be confronted with collective awareness that exposes contradictions, with true national sovereignty over resources, and with international partnerships based on justice rather than impositions. Oil, before being a commodity, is a bloody record of the struggle for power, and its chapters will not end until peoples free themselves from the illusion of double discourse and shape their destinies with their own hands, away from the "thirst" that drives others.