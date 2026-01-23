بعيد عن المبالغة والتصورات والاحتمالات المبنية على الظن. يستطيع القارئ الحصيف أن يعلم أن هناك عطشاً شديداً للبترول. لقد حاول الغرب من عشرات السنين إقناع العالم أن عصر البترول على وشك الانتهاء. رفع الغرب شعار المحافظة على البيئة من أجل أن يصدّق الجميع أن البترول غير صديقٍ للبيئة، طالبوا بالتوقف عن الاستثمار في البترول وإخراجه من باطن الأرض. الصين لم ترغب في الاصطدام بالغرب فالتزمت بالشروط البيئية التي حوّلتها لصالحها. الدول الأقل حظاً في القارة الأفريقية أو اللاتينية والعديد من دول العالم تحمّلت فاتورة التلوث البيئي الناتج من الثورة الصناعية للدول الغربية. العديد من المسرحيات التي أجادت السياساتُ الغربية إخراجها على مسرح الحياة. تصب لصالح أهداف أغلبها مشبوهة تسعى إليها، منها الهيمنة على موارد الدول النامية أو الدول التي يخشى الغرب من انبعاثها. سخّر الغرب كل قوته الاقتصادية والمالية والإعلامية والدعائية لتوظيف الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان ومحاربة الشيوعية والدكتاتورية من أجل السيطرة على الموارد. هذه السياسات التي تسبّبت في إزهاق الأرواح البريئة وخسارة التنمية والاقتصاد للدول التي استهدفتها هذه السياسات العدائية والعدوانية. الأمثلة عليها عديدة: الشرق الأوسط الكبير، الحرب ضد أسلحة الدمار الشامل، قانون قيصر، اختطاف الرؤساء، حصار كوبا، سياسة الاحتواء ضد الاتحاد السوفييتي من أجل تفكيكه، الحرب الفيتنامية، الحرب الأهلية الكورية التي انتهت بتقسيم الكوريتين، الحروب الأهلية في القارة الأفريقية، تقسيم السودان، وغير ذلك من أمثلة يطول سردها نُفّذت في كل القارات تقريباً.

الغرب بنى ازدهاره على مآسي الآخرين. اليوم ما نراه من حروب كلها تصبُّ في خانة ومربع الهيمنة والسيطرة وتهديد الأمن الذي يبرع فيه الغرب ويبدع ويتألق فيه. السردية الغربية التي يسوقها الغرب في حقيقتها تهدف لتمرير هذه الأجندة العدوانية التي تُخالف وتُناقض كل ما يرفعه الغرب من شعارات. ما يقوم به الغرب في حقيقته إدمان على الطاقة الرخيصة والموارد بثمن زهيد، ودولارات وعملات غربية ورقية لا تساوي قيمة المِداد الذي كتبت به أو الطاقة التي صنعت به هذه العملات الرقمية.

الانطباع المعروف أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لديها الاكتفاء الذاتي في إنتاج البترول. هذا التوقّع غير دقيق وفيه تبسيط كبير. تحتاج الولايات المتحدة النفط الفنزويلي والآخر لأسباب متنوعة ومتداخلة، رغم أنها أصبحت منتجة رئيسية للنفط بفضل الثورة النفطية الصخرية.

العديد من المصافي الأمريكية على خليج المكسيك مصمّمة لمعالجة النفط الثقيل الذي تنتجه فنزويلا والمكسيك وكندا. استيراد النفط الثقيل يعني تشغيل هذه المصافي بكفاءة دون الحاجة لإعادة تكييفها. أن أمن الطاقة الأمريكي يعتمد على مزيج من الإنتاج المحلي والواردات المتنوعة، ومع استخدام التجارة النفطية كأداة جيوسياسية عندما يتطلب الأمر. لأن الإنتاج الأمريكي من النفط الصخري يتأثر بتقلبات الأسعار. لهذا الاستيراد يساعد في تثبيت السوق المحلي عندما ينخفض الإنتاج.

الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تعرف أن رخاءها وحياتها يعتمد على البترول. السر الذي كان وراء ازدهارها في القرن العشرين وإن استمرار هذا النمو يجب أن يقوم على تأمين البترول والسيطرة على مناطق إنتاجه. يجب أن لا ينخدع العالم بالسردية التي يبثها الإعلام الغربي، ولا تمرر على المجتمعات المبررات التي يشيعها الغرب. فهم يلهثون وراء البترول والثروات والسيطرة. الشرق الأوسط الكبير مخطط لم ولن يتركه الغرب. أنهم يسعون للفوضى الخلاقة. الفوضى التي تمكنهم من الوصول لخيرات الشرق الأوسط.

وهكذا، يتجلى أن «العطش البترولي» ليس مجرد تعبير مجازي عن حاجة اقتصادية، ولكنه المحرك الخفي لخرائط الصراع العالمية وسياسات الهيمنة عبر التاريخ. فالغرب، الذي رفع رايات الحداثة والديمقراطية وحماية البيئة، ظل في صميم سلوكه الجيوسياسي يستخدم هذه الشعارات كأقنعة تلتحف بإستراتيجية واحدة ثابتة: ضمان تدفق النفط الرخيص والمستمر إلى مصانعه وسياراته، وحفظ نظام عالمي يضمن تفوقه. السردية التي يرويها الغرب عن نهاية عصر النفط وضرورة التحوّل الأخضر تبقى انتقائية ومشروطة.

لذا، فإن الفهم العميق لسياسات الطاقة والقوة ليس ترفاً فكرياً، بل ضرورة وجودية للدول النامية. فلا يمكن مواجهة إستراتيجية «الفوضى الخلاقة» وخطاب «البيئة الانتقائي» إلا بوعي جماعي يفضح التناقضات، وبسيادة وطنية حقيقية على الموارد، وبشراكات دولية تقوم على العدالة لا على الإملاءات. فالنفط، قبل أن يكون سلعة، هو سجل دموي للصراع على القوة، ولن تنتهي فصوله إلا حين تتحرر الشعوب من وهم الخطاب المزدوج، وتصوغ مصائرها بيدها، بعيداً عن «العطش» الذي يحرك الآخرين.