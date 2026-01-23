Away from exaggeration and assumptions based on conjecture, a discerning reader can understand that there is a severe thirst for oil. For decades, the West has tried to convince the world that the age of oil is about to end. The West raised the banner of environmental conservation to make everyone believe that oil is not environmentally friendly, calling for a halt to investment in oil and its extraction from the earth. China did not want to clash with the West, so it adhered to the environmental conditions that it turned to its advantage. The less fortunate countries in Africa or Latin America and many countries around the world have borne the cost of environmental pollution resulting from the industrial revolution of Western countries. Many plays that Western policies have skillfully staged on the stage of life serve the interests of mostly dubious goals they pursue, including dominance over the resources of developing countries or those countries that the West fears may rise. The West has harnessed all its economic, financial, media, and propaganda power to employ democracy, human rights, and the fight against communism and dictatorship to control resources. These policies have caused the loss of innocent lives and the loss of development and economy for the countries targeted by these hostile and aggressive policies. The examples are numerous: the Greater Middle East, the war against weapons of mass destruction, the Caesar Act, the kidnapping of presidents, the blockade of Cuba, the containment policy against the Soviet Union to dismantle it, the Vietnam War, the Korean Civil War that ended with the division of the two Koreas, civil wars in Africa, the division of Sudan, and other examples that could be extensively narrated, executed in almost every continent.

The West has built its prosperity on the tragedies of others. Today, what we see from wars all falls into the category and square of dominance, control, and the threat to security in which the West excels and shines. The Western narrative that the West promotes actually aims to pass this aggressive agenda that contradicts everything the West raises as slogans. What the West is doing is, in fact, an addiction to cheap energy and resources at a low price, and Western dollars and paper currencies that are worth less than the ink they were written with or the energy that produced these digital currencies.

The common impression is that the United States has self-sufficiency in oil production. This expectation is inaccurate and overly simplistic. The United States needs Venezuelan oil and others for various intertwined reasons, despite becoming a major oil producer thanks to the shale oil revolution.

Many American refineries on the Gulf of Mexico are designed to process the heavy oil produced by Venezuela, Mexico, and Canada. Importing heavy oil means operating these refineries efficiently without the need for retrofitting. American energy security relies on a mix of domestic production and diverse imports, using oil trade as a geopolitical tool when necessary. This is because American shale oil production is affected by price fluctuations. Thus, imports help stabilize the local market when production declines.

The United States knows that its prosperity and life depend on oil. The secret behind its prosperity in the 20th century and the continuation of this growth must be based on securing oil and controlling its production areas. The world should not be deceived by the narrative propagated by the Western media, nor should the justifications spread by the West pass through societies. They are chasing after oil, wealth, and control. The Greater Middle East is a plan that the West will not abandon. They seek creative chaos, the chaos that enables them to access the riches of the Middle East.

Thus, it becomes clear that the "oil thirst" is not just a metaphor for economic need, but the hidden driver of global conflict maps and dominance policies throughout history. The West, which has raised the banners of modernity, democracy, and environmental protection, has remained at the core of its geopolitical behavior using these slogans as masks that cloak a single, fixed strategy: ensuring the continuous flow of cheap oil to its factories and cars, and maintaining a global order that guarantees its supremacy. The narrative that the West tells about the end of the oil age and the necessity of a green transition remains selective and conditional.

Therefore, a deep understanding of energy and power policies is not an intellectual luxury, but an existential necessity for developing countries. The strategy of "creative chaos" and the discourse of "selective environment" can only be confronted with collective awareness that exposes contradictions, with true national sovereignty over resources, and with international partnerships based on justice rather than impositions. Oil, before being a commodity, is a bloody record of the struggle for power, and its chapters will not end until peoples free themselves from the illusion of double discourse and shape their destinies with their own hands, away from the "thirst" that drives others.