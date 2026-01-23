لم تعد عربات الطعام المتنقلة (food truck) مجرد ظاهرة عابرة أو موضة مؤقتة، بل تحوّلت إلى مساحة حقيقية لريادة الأعمال، ومنفذ ذكي للشباب لإطلاق أفكارهم، واختبار مشاريعهم، وبناء مورد رزق مشروع بأدوات بسيطة وطموح كبير. وهي، في جوهرها، تجربة إيجابية تستحق الدعم والتمكين؛ لأنها تعكس روح المبادرة، والعمل الحر، والقدرة على الابتكار خارج الأطر التقليدية.

غير أن نجاح أي فكرة لا يُقاس بانتشارها وحده، ولا بعدد من دخلوا هذا المجال، بل بقدرتها على التعايش المنظّم مع المكان الذي تعمل فيه. وهنا تحديداً تبدأ الإشكالية؛ إذ إن بعض المواقع المخصصة لعربات الطعام، رغم وضوح تنظيمها من حيث الوقوف والتجمع، تتحوّل بعد مغادرتها إلى مساحات مثقلة بالمخلفات وبقايا العمل، وكأن المكان مؤقت بلا أثر، أو أن تنظيفه مسؤولية جهة أخرى ستأتي لاحقاً لمعالجة ما تُرك خلفها.

الإشكال ليس في الفكرة، ولا في نوايا الشباب من أصحاب هذه المشاريع، ولا حتى في كثرة العربات، بل في غياب الربط الواضح بين الاستفادة من المكان والالتزام تجاهه. فالمكان العام ليس منصة عمل فحسب، بل جزء من المشهد الحضري، وحق مشترك للمجتمع، واحترامه ليس ترفاً تنظيمياً، بل أساس من أسس الاستدامة لأي نشاط اقتصادي.

ومن الخطأ الاعتقاد أن وجود تصريح رسمي أو ترخيص نظامي كافٍ وحده لضمان جودة التجربة. فالتصريح يُنظّم النشاط، لكنه لا يكفي لضمان أن الأثر بعد انتهاء اليوم سيكون إيجابياً. النظافة، والالتزام بالمحيط، وترك الموقع كما كان أو أفضل يجب أن تُعامل باعتبارها جزءاً من معايير التشغيل، لا مجرد مسألة تُترك لحسن النية أو لتدخل لاحق من البلدية.

التنظيم الذكي لا يعني التعقيد، ولا فرض أعباء مرهقة على أصحاب المشاريع، بل يعني وضع معادلة واضحة وبسيطة: من يستفيد من المكان، يلتزم بحمايته. ويمكن ترجمة ذلك عملياً من خلال اشتراطات واضحة، مثل إلزام صاحب العربة بتنظيف موقعه قبل المغادرة، وتوثيق ذلك بصرياً، أو ربط الاستمرار في الموقع أو تجديد التصريح بسجل الالتزام بالنظافة والانضباط العام.

بل يمكن التفكير في آليات أكثر نضجاً، كاعتماد تقييم دوري للمواقع، أو اشتراط تقديم ما يثبت الالتزام بنظافة المكان، لا باعتباره إجراءً عقابياً، بل جزءاً من الثقافة المهنية للمشروع. فكما يُطلب الالتزام باشتراطات السلامة الغذائية داخل العربة، يجب أن يُنظر إلى محيطها الخارجي بوصفه امتداداً مباشراً للنشاط نفسه.

لذا، فحين يُربط الترخيص أو الاستمرار في الموقع بسجل الالتزام، تتحوّل المسألة من عبء رقابي إلى ثقافة عمل. فصاحب المشروع الذي يحرص على نظافة موقعه، لا يحمي المدينة فحسب، بل يحمي مشروعه، وسمعته، وثقة المجتمع فيه. وهو بذلك يرسل رسالة غير مكتوبة مفادها أن الريادة ليست بيع منتج فقط، بل إدارة أثر.

وختاماً، فإن ريادة الأعمال لا تبدأ من العربة، ولا من وصفات الطعام، ولا من التسويق، بل من احترام المكان الذي منح المشروع فرصته الأولى. فالمشاريع الصغيرة تنجح، وتكبر، وتستمر، حين تدرك أن الأثر الذي تتركه بعد انتهاء اليوم، لا يقل أهمية عن الربح الذي حققته خلاله.