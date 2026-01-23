The protector (Hamiya) was overwhelmed by her late husband’s gray hair, his long arms, and the speed of his movements, as he worked among the bulls during the harvest season. Tears streamed down her eyelashes, and memories flooded her mind between the house and the valley. She sang, “I wish the years of the girl had been delayed, so she could have tasted a bit of the current state with bitterness,” and she counted some of his virtues. She recalled when she spotted her neighbor (Sanaub) preparing for the noon prayer, and how the flower of her youth had withered while she deprived herself of a night’s enjoyment, or even two, due to the modesty of (Sanaub), who was neither salt that dissolves nor milk that curdles. Her mood shifted, and she recalled her imaginary torments with him, and her tongue unraveled in a prayer against the transient, asking God to place him in hell and in a wretched state, denying him bliss. She thought of the day when he appeared to her with a bunch of cardamom, while the young men were leaving with baskets and trays, fragrant with perfume and sweat. What did he consume? No festive attire, nor a new garment. To avoid being unfair, she said, “I won’t blame my conscience; he was a shepherd with a good heart, and his teeth chewed on the tender shoots, and in winter, he would castrate the rams and warm his bed.” Her heart softened for him for a few seconds, then she remarked, “What was it that filled him? It was the one with the protruding chest, the bulging belly, and the foolish mind, until there was no sweat left in him.”

Her son (Sanaub) asked her, “When will you propose to (Zina), my cousin?” He threatened her, saying if she didn’t propose, he would travel and she wouldn’t see him again. She replied, “My son, your cousin is a girl of dignity and worth, and her engagement is a matter of ten. Your aunt wants her to study and graduate as a teacher, and you haven’t even made a move yet. Since the Lord favored you with your gray hair, I have been relying on God and then on you. Whoever seeks a bride will find one, and a man’s worth is shown by the dust on his mustache. If he doesn’t have dust on his mustache, he is not worth it.” He threw his turban from his head onto his knee, inserted his right fingers into his curly hair, began to scratch, and told her stories to entertain her during the day, painting a picture for her that no boy in the village was like him. He swore to her that he had a conversation with a jinn and had thrown it off, adding, “Then the jinn lifted me by my curls, and I fell as if I was coming from beneath the throne, and I woke up to my moaning under the bed.” She laughed, and he said, “Since you laughed, when will you propose to my cousin?” She got up, and he asked her to prepare the coffee pot for him. He took out the packet, and as she approached him with the coffee pot and cup, she said with annoyance, “You’re annoying.”

Hamiya consulted her sister (Namiya) and expressed her desire for (Sanaub) and that he was interested in (Zina), a beautiful bride. She asked her to sit down, have coffee, and listen to her response. The girl said, “Aunt, your son is neither a loser nor a trader; he doesn’t know how to string two words together like a proper person, and I’m going to finish my studies. Right now, tell him he has no market value.” She looked at her mother and said, “What does the proverb say?” Her mother and aunt replied, “What did it say?” She said, “Keep the meat away from the meat, or it will spoil.” When he heard the response, he felt in his heart as if his daggers had been sharpened. He tightened his belt and began to walk and shout: “May God have mercy on my grandfather who bought the belt; he wants me to fulfill his words and wear it.” The next day, he rode with a driver in a truck, in the cabin for five riyals to Taif, and swore to treat Sanaub to a feast and repay the debt twofold.

The truck driver said to him, “Rest your knee on the gear, boy.” He replied, “You rest your knee; may God make it break.” The conversation escalated, and he said, “I know your past; don’t sit there spouting nonsense, you gas-drinker.” The driver commented in a Meccan dialect, “It’s not too early for you to travel, you silly goose,” and the passengers laughed. He tightened his turban on his head and said, “Do you think I’m still sucking my finger?” He added, “My right hand is long; don’t make me stretch it.” The driver replied, “Stretch it into the rice plate, you dove chick,” and laughter erupted. (Sanaub) swore that he wouldn’t stay in the cabin any longer than necessary, and he climbed to the basket. Whenever they stopped in a valley or rested on a hill and the driver prayed with the passengers, he would wink at the driver and say, “Are you praying, you drunkard?” The driver would laugh and respond, “A moment for your heart, a moment for your Lord, and a moment for you to be spared from its evil.”

He reached his destination, and the experienced people welcomed him at a fruit merchant’s place, where his uncle, the one with the mustache, took care of him. He enrolled him in a night school, and he learned and became a writer, experienced in love and lived it in all its details. He took over his uncle’s shop, succeeded, and was entrusted with the thread and needle, closing the shop and returning to the hall designated for the evening. During the long winter nights, he learned the art in its fundamentals, became an expert in the quality, and skilled in fermenting expired fruits. One night, his conscience awoke, and he said, “I smelled the driver’s liquor, and my Lord tested me,” and he repeated the proverb: “He criticized the back of the glass, but he didn’t enjoy the evening except while he was among them, pouring the cup.”

Years later, he remembered (Zina), his cousin, and his eyes were drawn to the treasure of (Al-Karkuba), as they called his uncle with the mustache. His hand was longer than necessary, and he returned to the village with provisions, blankets, and clothes, and he had two loudspeakers. With the abundance he brought back, his mother wanted to celebrate, and his aunt came to them every day with the dish and the peel. (Sanaub) didn’t mention Zina at all. The aunt said, “The girl has no one but her cousin,” and his and his mother’s faces brightened. Despite Zina’s insistence on her stance and her repeating, “Keep the meat away from the meat, or it will spoil,” her mother was tempted and rubbed the lobe of her ear, repeating, “You’ve brought poverty upon yourself, daughter of her father.”

On the wedding night, (Sanaub) took the drink from a jar buried in the fodder, and he burdened (Zina), the innocent village girl, with more than she could bear. In a moment of folly, he struck her with the drink, causing her to suffer, and her soul departed before dawn. (Sanaub) fled before sunrise to the south, and the village that had Zina as its moon by night and sun by day darkened. Even the stones on the road where she used to walk mourned. Zina’s mother spent the rest of her life lamenting her fate and her daughter’s, reproaching herself, “If only I had listened to Zina’s words, ‘Keep the meat away from the meat, or it will spoil.’”