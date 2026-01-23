تلهّمت (حامية) شيبتها المرحوم، وطولة ذراعه، وسرعة كُراعه، واحتلاجه بين الثيران في موسم الحرث والدياس، ففاضت رموش عينها بالدمع الساخن، وتناوشتها الذكريات بين البيت والوادي، وغنّت (يا ليت ما مرّ من عمر الصبيّة توخّر، يكون ذاقت من الحالي مع المر شويّة) وعدّدت بعض محاسنه، واستدركت عندما لمحت جارها (المفتول) يطهر لصلاة الظهر، وكيف أن زهرة شبابها ذبلت، وهي تحرم نفسها من طوف وإلا طوفين من ساري ليل، وإلا قطّاع سيل، حشمة (سنعوب) اللي لا هو ملح يذوب، ولا لبن يروب، فانقلب مزاجها، واستعادت عذاباتها الوهمية معه، فانفرط لسانها بالدعاء على الفاني، الله يجعله في جحيم وحال سقيم، ويحرمه النعيم، ما قد بدا عليّه بعذق كادي يوم المطاليق يصدرون بالزنابيل والسُّفر تفوح بالعطر والزفر، وش التهم منه، لا كسوة يوم عيد ولا مرود جديد، وكي لا تظلمه قالت، ما باغش ذمتي كان راعي بشاشه، وضروسه تقضم المشاشه، وفي الشتا يخصي الكباشه، ويدفّي فراشه، رقّ عليه قلبها ثواني، ثم علّقت، جاه ما سدّه، تولاه أبو الصدر الدالع، والبطن البالع، والعقل الخالع، لين ما ظلّا فيّه عرق ينفح.

أفتنها ابنها (سنعوب) متى تخطبين لي (زينة) بنت خالتي؟ وهدّدها لو ما خطبتيها، لأسافر وما عاد تشوفيني، ردّت عليه، يا ولدي بنت خالتك شيمة وقيمة، وخطابتها عشرة، وخالتك تبغيها تدرس وتتخرج مدرّسة، وانته لا بعد فدت ولا صدت، ومن يوم استحبّ المولى في شيبتك، وأنا في رجا الله ثم في رجاك، ومن يطلب الفود جابه، والمراجل يفيدها مغبّر شاربه، وذا ما يغبّر شاربه ما دسّمه، رمى عمامته من فوق رأسه على ركبته، وأدخل أصابع كفه اليمين في شعره الأكعش، وصار يحك، ويسرد عليها حكاوي يسلي بها نهارها، ويصوّر لها أن ما مثله في البلد ولد، وحلف لها أنه تطارح مع الجنّي وطرحه، واقتعد وأضاف، ثم شالني الجنّي بكعشتي، وطحت كنّي جاي من جوّة العرش، وصحيت إلى ونّي تحت السرير، فضحكت، فقال، ما دام ضحكتِ، فمتى بتخطبين لي بنت خالتي؟ قامت، فطلب منها تزبط له البراد، وأخرج البكت، أقربت منه الكفكيرة والفنجان وقالت بضيقة، تكنفح.

شاورت (حامية) شقيقتها (نامية) وأبدت رغبة (سنعوب) وأنه منتحي (زينة) حليلة حميلة، فطلبت منها تعدّي تتقهوى وتسمع منها جوابها، قالت البنت، يا خالة ولدك لا ضيعة ولا بيعة، وما يعرف يراكب كلمتين فوق بعضها سواة الخلق، وأنا باكمّل دراستي، وذلحين قلي له، ما له في سوقي مسوَق، ونظرت لأمها قائلة، وش يقول المثل؟ ردّت أمها وخالتها، وش قال؟ فقالت: (ابعد اللحم ع اللحم لا يخرب)، وعندما سمع الردّ، حسّ في قلبه كما حزّ الجنابي، فاحتزم بجنبيّة الشيبة، وقام يقصّد ويحتلج: (الله يرحم جدّي اللي شرا الجنبيّة، يبغيني أوفي قالته واحتزم بها)، ومن تالي نهار، ركب مع سايق مرتدس، في الغمارة بخمسة ريال إلى الطائف، وحلف ليغدي سنعوب سنعوبين، ويرد الصاع صاعين.

قال له سواق الشاحنة، انصب ركبتك من فوق القير يا واد، ردّ عليه، انصب ركبتك أنت الله يجعلها تعطب، وشدّت الهروج، فقال، اعرف ماضيك لا تقعد تنخّس الكلام يا شرّاب القاز، فعلّق السواق بلهجة مكيّة، ما هو بدري عليك السفر يا غرنوق، فتضاحك الركاب، فحزم عمامته على رأسه، وقال، تحسبني باقي أرضع أصبعي، وأضاف، ترى يميني طويلة لا تخليني أمدّها، فقال السواق، طويلة مدّها في صحن الرزّ يا فرخ القُمري، فتعالت الضحكات، فحلف (سنعوب) ما عاد يبقى في الغمارة إلا ما بقي، وصعد إلى السلّة، وكلما قيّلوا في وادي أو باتوا على ربوة وقام السواق يصلّي بالركاب، يفنجل عينه في السايق، ويقول، تصلّي يا سكّار، فيضحك السايق، ويرد عليه، يا غرنوق ساعة لقلبك، وساعة لربك، وساعة كفاك الله شرّها.

وصل إلى مقصده، وجاودوا به أهل الخبرة عند تاجر فاكهة، واعتنى به عمه المكاوي، وسجّله في مدرسة ليلي، وتعلّم وغدا صاحب قلم، وخبر الهوى وعاشه بكل التفاصيل، وتولى دكان عمه، ونجح فسلّمه الخيط والمخيَط، يقفل الدكان، ويرجع للدهليز المُخصص للسهرة، وفي ليالي الشتاء الطويل تعلّم الفنّ على أصوله، وصار خبير في الكيف، وماهر في تخمير الفواكه منتهية الصلاحية، وذات ليلة صحي ضميره، فقال: شمتّ بالسواق السكّار، وابتلاني ربي، وردد المثل: (عاب على ظُهريّة الجُلاس، وما حبكت السهرة إلا وهو بينهم يدير الكأس).

بعد أعوام، تذكّر (زينة) بنت خالته، وعينه قاطعة تالي الأيام على خزنة (الكركوبة) كما يُطلق على عمه المكاوي، وكانت يده طويلة أكثر من اللازم، وعاد للقرية بالأرزاق، والمفارش، والكساوي، ورادي بسماعتين، ومن وفرة ما عاد به، بغت أمه تحاحي، وخالته كل يوم وهي مقبلة عليهم بالفتّة والقشر، وسنعوب ما يفتي بزينة الذِّكر، قالت الخالة، ما للبنت إلا ولد خالتها، فانفرجت أساريره وأسارير والدته، ورغم تمسك زينة بموقفها وترديدها (ابعد اللحم ع اللحم لا يخرب)، إلا أن أمها، طمعت وفركت شحمة إذنها، وهي تردد ضريتِ بالفقر يا بنت آبوها.

ليلة العرس، أخرج سنعوب السوبيا من جركل مدفون في العلف، وكلّف (زينة) البنت القرويّة العفيفة ما لا طاقة لها به، وفي لحظة حماقة حذفها بالرادي، فصابها في المضّاغة، وفاضت روحها قبل طلوع الفجر، وهرب (سنعوب) قبل شروق الشمس للجنوب، وأظلمت القرية التي كانت زينة بدر ليلها وشمس ضحاها، وحزنت حتى حصى الطريق التي كانت تسرح وتروح منها، وقضت أم زينة، بقية عمرها تندب حظها وحظ بنتها، وتعاتب نفسها، ليتني سمعت كلام زينة (ابعد اللحم ع اللحم لا يخرب).