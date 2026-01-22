لم تعد المدن الكبرى تُقاس اليوم بعدد طرقها ولا بارتفاع أبراجها، بل بقدرتها على إدارة الإنسان، وحركته، وتجربته اليومية. وإذا كانت هناك مدينة تختبر هذه المعادلة بأقصى حدودها، فهي مكة المكرمة؛ المدينة التي تستقبل ملايين الحجاج والمعتمرين في زمن محدود، وكثافة بشرية مستمرة التدفق والحركة !

في هذا السياق الاستثنائي، لا تبدو الاستدامة خياراً نظرياً أو ترفاً تخطيطياً، بل ضرورة تشغيلية تمتحن كل فكرة وكل قرار. ومن هنا، يمكن فهم «وجهة مسار» بوصفها أكثر من مشروع تطوير عقاري، وأبعد من طريق حضري، بل منظومة حية تدار بعقلية تشغيلية، وتقاس بقدرتها على خدمة الإنسان أولاً، وقد قرأت للأستاذ ياسر أبوعتيق، في مقال نشر مؤخراً: «لوقت طويل، كان التطوير العقاري يُختزل في معادلة بسيطة: اشترِ أرضاً، ابنِ عليها، ثمّ بِعْ، لكن هذا النموذج أصبح اليوم أقلّ قدرةً على خلق قيمة في مدن يعيش فيها الإنسان لا كمارٍ عابر، بل كجزءٍ من نبضها اليومي. فالمكان لم يعُد مجرّد مساحة، بل منظومة تعمل، تتكامل، وتنتج قيمة» !

لا شك أن تحقيق نسبة 85% في مؤشر الاستدامة العقارية العالمي (GRESB) من أول مشاركة، يعد شهادة مستقلة خاضعة لمعايير صارمة على نضج نموذج الحوكمة، وقدرة الإدارة على تحويل الضغط التشغيلي إلى قيمة مستدامة، وكذلك الحال مع الحصول على شهادة LEED الذهبية – فئة Community، التي تؤكد، أن التصميم الحضري الواعي قادر على تقليل الأثر البيئي ورفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد، حتى في بيئات الحشود الكثيفة !

الأهم أن إدارة ملايين الزوار في مواسم الحج والعمرة تتحول هنا من عبءٍ تشغيلي إلى مختبر حي لاختبار كفاءة الأنظمة، وجودة التخطيط، وفاعلية الحوكمة، فكل حركة، وكل توقف، وكل مسار مشي، يصبح جزءاً من «اقتصاد الحركة البشرية» الذي يصنع القيمة من التجربة، ويحوّل البيانات إلى أداة تحسين مستمر !

باختصار.. تكمن القيمة الحقيقية هنا في القدرة على احترام روح مكة، وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيق توازن دقيق بين قدسية المكان ومتطلبات التنمية. وهنا، لا تُبنى المدينة لتُباع، بل تُدار لتخدم، وتُشغّل لتبقى، وتطوّر لتصنع أثراً يليق بمدينة استثنائية !