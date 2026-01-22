Today, major cities are no longer measured by the number of their roads or the height of their towers, but by their ability to manage people, their movements, and their daily experiences. If there is a city that tests this equation to its fullest extent, it is Mecca; the city that receives millions of pilgrims and Umrah performers in a limited time, with a continuous flow and movement of people!

In this exceptional context, sustainability does not seem to be a theoretical option or a planning luxury, but rather an operational necessity that tests every idea and every decision. From here, "Destination Path" can be understood as more than just a real estate development project, and beyond an urban road, but as a living system managed with an operational mindset, measured by its ability to serve humanity first. I read for Mr. Yasser Abu Atique, in an article published recently: "For a long time, real estate development was reduced to a simple equation: buy land, build on it, then sell. However, this model has become less capable of creating value in cities where people live not as transient visitors, but as part of its daily pulse. The place is no longer just a space, but a system that works, integrates, and produces value!"

There is no doubt that achieving an 85% score in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) from the first participation is an independent certification subject to strict standards on the maturity of the governance model and the management's ability to transform operational pressure into sustainable value. The same goes for obtaining the gold LEED certification – Community category, which confirms that conscious urban design can reduce environmental impact and enhance resource efficiency, even in densely populated environments!

Most importantly, managing millions of visitors during the Hajj and Umrah seasons transforms here from an operational burden into a living laboratory to test the efficiency of systems, the quality of planning, and the effectiveness of governance. Every movement, every stop, and every walking path becomes part of the "economy of human movement" that creates value from experience and turns data into a tool for continuous improvement!

In short.. the true value here lies in the ability to respect the spirit of Mecca, serve the guests of the Merciful, and achieve a delicate balance between the sanctity of the place and the requirements of development. Here, the city is not built to be sold, but managed to serve, operated to remain, and developed to create an impact worthy of an exceptional city!