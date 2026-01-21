في لحظة مفصلية من مسار الأزمة اليمنية، دشّنت المملكة العربية السعودية ما يمكن وصفه بحقبة «اليمن اليمني»، وهي رسالة سياسية واضحة المعالم مفادها أن اليمن ليس ساحة مفتوحة للعبث أو لتصفية الحسابات الإقليمية، بل ملف استراتيجي تمسّ المملكة أمنه واستقراره، ولا يمكن القبول بتحويله إلى رهينة بيد المليشيات أو أصحاب الأجندات الضيقة.

الحسم السعودي لم يكن عسكرياً بقدر ما كان سياسياً وأخلاقياً، إذ أكّدت الرياض أن حماية اليمن تعني صون استقلال قراره، والحفاظ على وحدته الاجتماعية، وتمكين أبنائه من تقرير مستقبلهم بعيداً عن الابتزاز المسلح أو الوصاية الخارجية. ومن هذا المنطلق، شدّدت المملكة على أن أي حل لا يمكن أن يكون إلا «يمنياً يمنياً»، عبر الحوار والتوافق، لا عبر فرض الأمر الواقع بالقوة.

لقد تجلّى هذا الموقف بوضوح في تعامل السعودية مع أزمة حضرموت الأخيرة. فبدل الانجرار إلى منطق الاستقطاب أو دعم طرف على حساب آخر، تعاملت الرياض مع الأزمة بوصفها شأناً يمنياً داخلياً يتطلب الاحتواء لا التصعيد. تحركت مبكراً، وفتحت قنوات التواصل مع القيادات المحلية والاجتماعية، واحترمت خصوصية حضرموت كركيزة استقرار، رافضةً تحويلها إلى ساحة صراع أو منصة نفوذ لأي جهة مسلحة.

وكانت الرسالة السعودية في هذا السياق حاسمة: الأمن لا يُبنى بالمليشيات، ولا بتغليب طرف بالقوة، بل عبر مؤسسات الدولة، والتوافق المجتمعي، واحترام إرادة أبناء المحافظة. وهو ما عرّى الدور السلبي لبعض الأطراف، وفي مقدمتها المجلس الانتقالي، الذي حاول توظيف الأزمة ضمن حسابات خارجية، بما يهدّد النسيج الحضرمي ويقوّض فرص الاستقرار.

إلى جانب الدور السياسي، أدركت المملكة أن الاستقرار لا يتحقّق دون معالجة الجذور الاقتصادية والإنسانية للأزمة. لذا جاءت حزم المساعدات السعودية لليمن ضمن رؤية شاملة، تستهدف تحسين معيشة المواطن، ودعم الخدمات الأساسية كالصحة والتعليم والطاقة، وتمكين الاقتصاد المحلي. فالفقر واليأس هما الوقود الحقيقي للصراعات، وأي مشروع سلام لا يضع الإنسان في صلب أولوياته محكوم عليه بالفشل.

هذه المساعدات لم تعزز فقط صمود المجتمع اليمني، بل دعمت حضور الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وأضعفت منطق السلاح والفصائل، في انسجام واضح مع الموقف السعودي الرافض لأي كيانات مسلحة خارج إطار الدولة، مهما كان غطاؤها السياسي.

ولم تقتصر جهود المملكة على الداخل اليمني، بل امتدت إلى الساحة الدولية، حيث لعبت دوراً دبلوماسياً فاعلاً في شرح تعقيدات المشهد اليمني، وإيصال الصوت اليمني الحقيقي. ففي المحافل الدولية، أكدت الرياض عدالة المطالب الجنوبية بوصفها قضية سياسية واجتماعية، مع رفض اختزالها أو احتكار تمثيلها من قبل أطراف مسلحة. تصريحات مندوب المملكة في الأمم المتحدة عبدالعزيز الواصل جسّدت هذا النهج القائم على الحلول السلمية، واحترام سيادة اليمن، ورفض تحويله إلى ساحة نفوذ.

هكذا، تؤسّس السعودية لمرحلة جديدة عنوانها: يمن مستقل، قراره بيد أبنائه، ومستقبله يُصاغ بالحوار لا بالبندقية. وهي رسالة وصلت، وستظل ترسم ملامح الطريق نحو يمن آمن ومستقر.