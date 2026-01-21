تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في لحظة مفصلية من مسار الأزمة اليمنية، دشّنت المملكة العربية السعودية ما يمكن وصفه بحقبة «اليمن اليمني»، وهي رسالة سياسية واضحة المعالم مفادها أن اليمن ليس ساحة مفتوحة للعبث أو لتصفية الحسابات الإقليمية، بل ملف استراتيجي تمسّ المملكة أمنه واستقراره، ولا يمكن القبول بتحويله إلى رهينة بيد المليشيات أو أصحاب الأجندات الضيقة.
الحسم السعودي لم يكن عسكرياً بقدر ما كان سياسياً وأخلاقياً، إذ أكّدت الرياض أن حماية اليمن تعني صون استقلال قراره، والحفاظ على وحدته الاجتماعية، وتمكين أبنائه من تقرير مستقبلهم بعيداً عن الابتزاز المسلح أو الوصاية الخارجية. ومن هذا المنطلق، شدّدت المملكة على أن أي حل لا يمكن أن يكون إلا «يمنياً يمنياً»، عبر الحوار والتوافق، لا عبر فرض الأمر الواقع بالقوة.
لقد تجلّى هذا الموقف بوضوح في تعامل السعودية مع أزمة حضرموت الأخيرة. فبدل الانجرار إلى منطق الاستقطاب أو دعم طرف على حساب آخر، تعاملت الرياض مع الأزمة بوصفها شأناً يمنياً داخلياً يتطلب الاحتواء لا التصعيد. تحركت مبكراً، وفتحت قنوات التواصل مع القيادات المحلية والاجتماعية، واحترمت خصوصية حضرموت كركيزة استقرار، رافضةً تحويلها إلى ساحة صراع أو منصة نفوذ لأي جهة مسلحة.
وكانت الرسالة السعودية في هذا السياق حاسمة: الأمن لا يُبنى بالمليشيات، ولا بتغليب طرف بالقوة، بل عبر مؤسسات الدولة، والتوافق المجتمعي، واحترام إرادة أبناء المحافظة. وهو ما عرّى الدور السلبي لبعض الأطراف، وفي مقدمتها المجلس الانتقالي، الذي حاول توظيف الأزمة ضمن حسابات خارجية، بما يهدّد النسيج الحضرمي ويقوّض فرص الاستقرار.
إلى جانب الدور السياسي، أدركت المملكة أن الاستقرار لا يتحقّق دون معالجة الجذور الاقتصادية والإنسانية للأزمة. لذا جاءت حزم المساعدات السعودية لليمن ضمن رؤية شاملة، تستهدف تحسين معيشة المواطن، ودعم الخدمات الأساسية كالصحة والتعليم والطاقة، وتمكين الاقتصاد المحلي. فالفقر واليأس هما الوقود الحقيقي للصراعات، وأي مشروع سلام لا يضع الإنسان في صلب أولوياته محكوم عليه بالفشل.
هذه المساعدات لم تعزز فقط صمود المجتمع اليمني، بل دعمت حضور الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وأضعفت منطق السلاح والفصائل، في انسجام واضح مع الموقف السعودي الرافض لأي كيانات مسلحة خارج إطار الدولة، مهما كان غطاؤها السياسي.
ولم تقتصر جهود المملكة على الداخل اليمني، بل امتدت إلى الساحة الدولية، حيث لعبت دوراً دبلوماسياً فاعلاً في شرح تعقيدات المشهد اليمني، وإيصال الصوت اليمني الحقيقي. ففي المحافل الدولية، أكدت الرياض عدالة المطالب الجنوبية بوصفها قضية سياسية واجتماعية، مع رفض اختزالها أو احتكار تمثيلها من قبل أطراف مسلحة. تصريحات مندوب المملكة في الأمم المتحدة عبدالعزيز الواصل جسّدت هذا النهج القائم على الحلول السلمية، واحترام سيادة اليمن، ورفض تحويله إلى ساحة نفوذ.
هكذا، تؤسّس السعودية لمرحلة جديدة عنوانها: يمن مستقل، قراره بيد أبنائه، ومستقبله يُصاغ بالحوار لا بالبندقية. وهي رسالة وصلت، وستظل ترسم ملامح الطريق نحو يمن آمن ومستقر.
At a pivotal moment in the course of the Yemeni crisis, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched what can rightly be described as the era of "Yemeni Yemen." This is a clear political message indicating that Yemen is not an open arena for chaos or settling regional scores, but rather a strategic file that directly affects the Kingdom's security and stability, and it cannot be accepted to turn it into a hostage in the hands of militias or those with narrow agendas.
The Saudi resolution was not military as much as it was political and moral, as Riyadh affirmed that protecting Yemen means preserving its decision-making independence, maintaining its social unity, and enabling its people to determine their future away from armed extortion or external guardianship. From this standpoint, the Kingdom emphasized that any solution can only be "Yemeni-Yemeni," through dialogue and consensus, not through imposing facts on the ground by force.
This position was clearly manifested in Saudi Arabia's handling of the recent Hadhramaut crisis. Instead of succumbing to the logic of polarization or supporting one side at the expense of another, Riyadh treated the crisis as an internal Yemeni matter that requires containment rather than escalation. It acted early, opened channels of communication with local and social leaders, and respected the uniqueness of Hadhramaut as a pillar of stability, refusing to turn it into a battleground or a platform for influence for any armed group.
The Saudi message in this context was decisive: security is not built by militias, nor by favoring one side by force, but through state institutions, community consensus, and respecting the will of the people of the governorate. This exposed the negative role of some parties, foremost among them the Southern Transitional Council, which attempted to exploit the crisis within external calculations, threatening the Hadhrami fabric and undermining stability opportunities.
Alongside its political role, the Kingdom recognized that stability cannot be achieved without addressing the economic and humanitarian roots of the crisis. Therefore, Saudi aid packages to Yemen came within a comprehensive vision aimed at improving citizens' livelihoods, supporting essential services such as health, education, and energy, and empowering the local economy. Poverty and despair are the true fuel for conflicts, and any peace project that does not place the human being at the center of its priorities is doomed to fail.
These aids not only bolstered the resilience of Yemeni society but also supported the presence of the state and its legitimate institutions, weakening the logic of arms and factions, in clear harmony with the Saudi position that rejects any armed entities outside the framework of the state, regardless of their political cover.
The Kingdom's efforts were not limited to the internal Yemeni situation; they extended to the international arena, where it played an active diplomatic role in explaining the complexities of the Yemeni scene and conveying the true Yemeni voice. In international forums, Riyadh affirmed the justice of the southern demands as a political and social issue, while rejecting their reduction or monopolization of representation by armed groups. The statements of the Kingdom's representative at the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, embodied this approach based on peaceful solutions, respecting Yemen's sovereignty, and rejecting its transformation into a sphere of influence.
Thus, Saudi Arabia is laying the foundation for a new phase titled: An independent Yemen, with its decision in the hands of its people, and its future shaped by dialogue, not by the gun. This message has been received and will continue to outline the path towards a safe and stable Yemen.