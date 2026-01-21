At a pivotal moment in the course of the Yemeni crisis, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched what can rightly be described as the era of "Yemeni Yemen." This is a clear political message indicating that Yemen is not an open arena for chaos or settling regional scores, but rather a strategic file that directly affects the Kingdom's security and stability, and it cannot be accepted to turn it into a hostage in the hands of militias or those with narrow agendas.

The Saudi resolution was not military as much as it was political and moral, as Riyadh affirmed that protecting Yemen means preserving its decision-making independence, maintaining its social unity, and enabling its people to determine their future away from armed extortion or external guardianship. From this standpoint, the Kingdom emphasized that any solution can only be "Yemeni-Yemeni," through dialogue and consensus, not through imposing facts on the ground by force.

This position was clearly manifested in Saudi Arabia's handling of the recent Hadhramaut crisis. Instead of succumbing to the logic of polarization or supporting one side at the expense of another, Riyadh treated the crisis as an internal Yemeni matter that requires containment rather than escalation. It acted early, opened channels of communication with local and social leaders, and respected the uniqueness of Hadhramaut as a pillar of stability, refusing to turn it into a battleground or a platform for influence for any armed group.

The Saudi message in this context was decisive: security is not built by militias, nor by favoring one side by force, but through state institutions, community consensus, and respecting the will of the people of the governorate. This exposed the negative role of some parties, foremost among them the Southern Transitional Council, which attempted to exploit the crisis within external calculations, threatening the Hadhrami fabric and undermining stability opportunities.

Alongside its political role, the Kingdom recognized that stability cannot be achieved without addressing the economic and humanitarian roots of the crisis. Therefore, Saudi aid packages to Yemen came within a comprehensive vision aimed at improving citizens' livelihoods, supporting essential services such as health, education, and energy, and empowering the local economy. Poverty and despair are the true fuel for conflicts, and any peace project that does not place the human being at the center of its priorities is doomed to fail.

These aids not only bolstered the resilience of Yemeni society but also supported the presence of the state and its legitimate institutions, weakening the logic of arms and factions, in clear harmony with the Saudi position that rejects any armed entities outside the framework of the state, regardless of their political cover.

The Kingdom's efforts were not limited to the internal Yemeni situation; they extended to the international arena, where it played an active diplomatic role in explaining the complexities of the Yemeni scene and conveying the true Yemeni voice. In international forums, Riyadh affirmed the justice of the southern demands as a political and social issue, while rejecting their reduction or monopolization of representation by armed groups. The statements of the Kingdom's representative at the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, embodied this approach based on peaceful solutions, respecting Yemen's sovereignty, and rejecting its transformation into a sphere of influence.

Thus, Saudi Arabia is laying the foundation for a new phase titled: An independent Yemen, with its decision in the hands of its people, and its future shaped by dialogue, not by the gun. This message has been received and will continue to outline the path towards a safe and stable Yemen.