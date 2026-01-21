في منطقة متخومة «بالنفط والمال والطموحات»، لم يكن تحوّل التنافس الاقتصادي من التفوق والتميّز النسبيين وتعظيم الموارد، إلى بناء منظومات للتطويق والتفتيت وإنهاء الوجود «تحوّلاً مقبولاً»، بل كان انكشافاً لطموحات غير منطقية غذّاها تقييم غير واقعي للإمكانات والقوة والعمق والنفوذ.
«تقييمٌ» وزن بالمال فقط، في إغفال واضح للعمق الجيوسياسي، والإمكانات الممتدة لجوار يمتلك التاريخ والسياسة وثقافة الدولة، ولذلك فإن معادلات وتوازنات القوة لا ترجح بالمال وحده أبداً.
كان المنطق السائد في دول الخليج وبقية دول الإقليم خلال عقود ما بعد النفط، يدفع نحو ضخ الأموال في بناء المنجزات الاقتصادية والتنموية المحلية، لكن اقتصاد النفط لوحده تغيّر، وتحوّل سباق التنمية الداخلية والاقتصاد الأبوي، إلى تنافس على التجارة والسياحة الدولية، وأصبح كل دولار يمر بالمنطقة هدفاً مشروعاً، خاصة مع مخاوف محقة من تراجع مساهمة البترول أو انخفاض أسعاره أو حتى انتهائه.
ولم يكن ذلك بالأمر السيئ، فتنويع مصادر الدخل وخفض الاعتماد على النفط أمر إيجابي ويساعد في تفوق الجميع.
لكن الذي لم يفهمه البعض، هو أن التنافس لا يشرع لك إنهاء وجود المنافسين الآخرين أو التقليل من قيمتهم أو أخذ مكانتهم، أو تهديد فضائهم الأمني.
حتى ولو كانت الأموال متوفرة والصناديق ممتلئة، فهذا لا يبرر تغذية الطموحات العابرة للحدود غير المبنية على عمق سياسي، أو جغرافي، ولا حتى ثقافي، وخلال العقود الخمسة الماضية كانت هناك تجارب قدّمت الطموح المفرط على الواقعية وباءت بالفشل.
فلم يستطع المال أن يخلق نفوذاً حقيقياً لمعمر القذافي! صحيح أن كثيراً من الأفارقة واليسار العالمي، وكوادر التنظيمات والمليشيات كانوا يحجون إلى طرابلس الغرب، ويلقون بين يديه خطب المديح ويستعرضون إنجازاته الضخمة، لكن أبداً لم يكونوا صادقين.
لقد وصل الأمر بالقذافي إلى أن يحاول منافسة النبي محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم)، فبنى كعبة في مدينة سبها الليبية أول السبعينات الميلادية، ووضع للعالم كتاباً أسماه بـ«الأخضر» حاول مقاربته مع الكتب السماوية، لكنه لم يكن نبياً، ولم يصبح كتابه قرآناً.
على مستوى آخر من الطموح الخلاق سنجد أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تتنافس فيما بينها، وتحاول كل منها التفوق على نفسها وعلى فضائها من أجل مصالحها ومصالح شعبها، لكنها ومنذ الاستقلال وانتهاء الحرب العالمية الثانية، لم تسعَ إلى تفتيت أو إنهاء وجود شركائها في الاتحاد الأوربي.
عندما تنجح في إدارة ميناء، أو مطار، أو مول، أو ممشى للسياح، فهذا لا يعني القدرة على إدارة جغرافيا ممتدة من كابل إلى صحراء مالي، إنها قفزة في فضاء سحيق، وستكون النهاية مؤلمة، فلا الظروف الحالية ولا موازين القوى تشبه ظروف إنتاج شركة الهند الشرقية التي كانت ذراع بريطانيا الاستعماري.
ولعلنا نُذكّر بدور شركة الهند الشرقية الاستعماري، ولماذا يرفض الجميع تكراره اليوم.
فقد نشأ الطموح تحت مسمى شركة تحتكر تجارة التوابل والحرير والشاي والقطن بين إنجلترا وبلدان آسيا، ثم تبعها إدارة الموانئ لصالح الإمبراطورية البريطانية، لكن الشركة تحوّلت تدريجياً إلى قوة سياسية وعسكرية عابرة، امتلكت جيشاً خاصاً وأساطيل بحرية ومارست الحكم المباشر على مساحات شاسعة من دول دخلتها كشركة لا كمستعمر، غير أن سياساتها الاستغلالية، وفرض الضرائب القاسية، وسوء الإدارة، أسهمت في اندلاع الثورات ضدها، ما دفع التاج البريطاني إلى حلها.
لذلك؛ مخطئ من يظن أنه قادرٌ على استنساخ شركة الهند الشرقية البريطانية مرة أخرى، وعلى تحويل عقود إيجار الموانئ إلى صكوك ملكية للشعوب والدول.
إن قبول فكرة التنافس لا التصادم والتقييم الواقعي للحجم والإمكانات هي أولى خطوات الحل في الإقليم، وعلى من يعتقد أن العملاق السعودي نهض؛ لكي يتعثر مخطئ جدّاً في تقديراته، ومن يظن لوهلة قدرته على بناء «هلال من المخاطر» لتقليص أو تهديد الفضاء الأمني السعودي يرتكب أعظم الخطايا.
لقد قال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في أحد لقاءاته، إنه لن يسمح لأحد مهما كان أن يعيق رؤية السعودية وطموحها المشروع لبناء المكانة التي تستحقها، مكانة تجمع ولا تفتت، تتعامل مع الحكومات -مهما كان الخلاف معها- لا مع المليشيات، وهذه سياسات «سعودية» لا تنفى ولا تأتي من العدم.
In a region rife with "oil, wealth, and ambitions," the shift in economic competition from relative superiority and resource maximization to building systems of encirclement, fragmentation, and the end of existence was not an "acceptable transformation." Rather, it was an exposure of illogical ambitions fueled by an unrealistic assessment of capabilities, power, depth, and influence.
This "assessment" was measured solely in monetary terms, with a clear disregard for geopolitical depth and the extended potentials of a neighborhood rich in history, politics, and state culture. Therefore, equations and balances of power can never be tipped by money alone.
The prevailing logic in the Gulf states and the rest of the region during the decades following the oil boom pushed towards pumping funds into building local economic and developmental achievements. However, the oil economy alone changed, and the race for internal development and paternalistic economies turned into competition for international trade and tourism. Every dollar passing through the region became a legitimate target, especially with legitimate fears of declining oil contributions, falling prices, or even its end.
This was not a bad thing; diversifying income sources and reducing dependence on oil is positive and helps everyone excel.
However, what some failed to understand is that competition does not legitimize the eradication of other competitors' existence, diminishing their value, taking their place, or threatening their security space.
Even if funds are available and coffers are full, this does not justify fueling cross-border ambitions that are not based on political, geographical, or even cultural depth. Over the past five decades, there have been experiences that prioritized excessive ambition over realism and ended in failure.
Money could not create real influence for Muammar Gaddafi! It is true that many Africans, global leftists, and members of organizations and militias would pilgrimage to Tripoli, offering him praise and showcasing his grand achievements, but they were never sincere.
Gaddafi even reached a point where he attempted to compete with the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by building a Kaaba in the Libyan city of Sabha in the early 1970s and authored a book he called "The Green Book," trying to align it with divine scriptures, but he was not a prophet, nor did his book become a Quran.
On another level of creative ambition, we find that European Union countries compete among themselves, each trying to surpass itself and its space for the sake of its interests and the interests of its people. However, since independence and the end of World War II, they have not sought to fragment or end the existence of their partners in the European Union.
When you succeed in managing a port, an airport, a mall, or a tourist promenade, it does not mean you can manage a geography extending from Kabul to the Mali desert. It is a leap into a vast space, and the end will be painful; neither the current circumstances nor the balance of power resembles the conditions of the East India Company, which was Britain's colonial arm.
Perhaps we should remind ourselves of the role of the East India Company and why everyone today refuses to repeat it.
The ambition arose under the name of a company that monopolized the trade of spices, silk, tea, and cotton between England and Asian countries, followed by the management of ports for the benefit of the British Empire. However, the company gradually transformed into a transnational political and military power, owning a private army and naval fleets, and exercising direct rule over vast territories of countries it entered as a company, not as a colonizer. Yet, its exploitative policies, imposition of harsh taxes, and mismanagement contributed to revolts against it, prompting the British crown to dissolve it.
Therefore, it is a mistake to think that one can replicate the British East India Company again and convert port lease contracts into ownership deeds for peoples and states.
Accepting the idea of competition, not collision, and a realistic assessment of size and capabilities is the first step toward a solution in the region. Those who believe that the Saudi giant has risen to stumble are very mistaken in their estimates, and those who think for a moment that they can build a "crescent of dangers" to reduce or threaten the Saudi security space are committing the greatest sins.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated in one of his meetings that he would not allow anyone, no matter who they are, to obstruct Saudi Arabia's vision and its legitimate ambition to build the status it deserves—a status that unites rather than fragments, dealing with governments—regardless of disagreements with them—not with militias. These are "Saudi" policies that cannot be denied or arise from nothing.