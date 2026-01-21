في منطقة متخومة «بالنفط والمال والطموحات»، لم يكن تحوّل التنافس الاقتصادي من التفوق والتميّز النسبيين وتعظيم الموارد، إلى بناء منظومات للتطويق والتفتيت وإنهاء الوجود «تحوّلاً مقبولاً»، بل كان انكشافاً لطموحات غير منطقية غذّاها تقييم غير واقعي للإمكانات والقوة والعمق والنفوذ.

«تقييمٌ» وزن بالمال فقط، في إغفال واضح للعمق الجيوسياسي، والإمكانات الممتدة لجوار يمتلك التاريخ والسياسة وثقافة الدولة، ولذلك فإن معادلات وتوازنات القوة لا ترجح بالمال وحده أبداً.

كان المنطق السائد في دول الخليج وبقية دول الإقليم خلال عقود ما بعد النفط، يدفع نحو ضخ الأموال في بناء المنجزات الاقتصادية والتنموية المحلية، لكن اقتصاد النفط لوحده تغيّر، وتحوّل سباق التنمية الداخلية والاقتصاد الأبوي، إلى تنافس على التجارة والسياحة الدولية، وأصبح كل دولار يمر بالمنطقة هدفاً مشروعاً، خاصة مع مخاوف محقة من تراجع مساهمة البترول أو انخفاض أسعاره أو حتى انتهائه.

ولم يكن ذلك بالأمر السيئ، فتنويع مصادر الدخل وخفض الاعتماد على النفط أمر إيجابي ويساعد في تفوق الجميع.

لكن الذي لم يفهمه البعض، هو أن التنافس لا يشرع لك إنهاء وجود المنافسين الآخرين أو التقليل من قيمتهم أو أخذ مكانتهم، أو تهديد فضائهم الأمني.

حتى ولو كانت الأموال متوفرة والصناديق ممتلئة، فهذا لا يبرر تغذية الطموحات العابرة للحدود غير المبنية على عمق سياسي، أو جغرافي، ولا حتى ثقافي، وخلال العقود الخمسة الماضية كانت هناك تجارب قدّمت الطموح المفرط على الواقعية وباءت بالفشل.

فلم يستطع المال أن يخلق نفوذاً حقيقياً لمعمر القذافي! صحيح أن كثيراً من الأفارقة واليسار العالمي، وكوادر التنظيمات والمليشيات كانوا يحجون إلى طرابلس الغرب، ويلقون بين يديه خطب المديح ويستعرضون إنجازاته الضخمة، لكن أبداً لم يكونوا صادقين.

لقد وصل الأمر بالقذافي إلى أن يحاول منافسة النبي محمد (صلى الله عليه وسلم)، فبنى كعبة في مدينة سبها الليبية أول السبعينات الميلادية، ووضع للعالم كتاباً أسماه بـ«الأخضر» حاول مقاربته مع الكتب السماوية، لكنه لم يكن نبياً، ولم يصبح كتابه قرآناً.

على مستوى آخر من الطموح الخلاق سنجد أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تتنافس فيما بينها، وتحاول كل منها التفوق على نفسها وعلى فضائها من أجل مصالحها ومصالح شعبها، لكنها ومنذ الاستقلال وانتهاء الحرب العالمية الثانية، لم تسعَ إلى تفتيت أو إنهاء وجود شركائها في الاتحاد الأوربي.

عندما تنجح في إدارة ميناء، أو مطار، أو مول، أو ممشى للسياح، فهذا لا يعني القدرة على إدارة جغرافيا ممتدة من كابل إلى صحراء مالي، إنها قفزة في فضاء سحيق، وستكون النهاية مؤلمة، فلا الظروف الحالية ولا موازين القوى تشبه ظروف إنتاج شركة الهند الشرقية التي كانت ذراع بريطانيا الاستعماري.

ولعلنا نُذكّر بدور شركة الهند الشرقية الاستعماري، ولماذا يرفض الجميع تكراره اليوم.

فقد نشأ الطموح تحت مسمى شركة تحتكر تجارة التوابل والحرير والشاي والقطن بين إنجلترا وبلدان آسيا، ثم تبعها إدارة الموانئ لصالح الإمبراطورية البريطانية، لكن الشركة تحوّلت تدريجياً إلى قوة سياسية وعسكرية عابرة، امتلكت جيشاً خاصاً وأساطيل بحرية ومارست الحكم المباشر على مساحات شاسعة من دول دخلتها كشركة لا كمستعمر، غير أن سياساتها الاستغلالية، وفرض الضرائب القاسية، وسوء الإدارة، أسهمت في اندلاع الثورات ضدها، ما دفع التاج البريطاني إلى حلها.

لذلك؛ مخطئ من يظن أنه قادرٌ على استنساخ شركة الهند الشرقية البريطانية مرة أخرى، وعلى تحويل عقود إيجار الموانئ إلى صكوك ملكية للشعوب والدول.

إن قبول فكرة التنافس لا التصادم والتقييم الواقعي للحجم والإمكانات هي أولى خطوات الحل في الإقليم، وعلى من يعتقد أن العملاق السعودي نهض؛ لكي يتعثر مخطئ جدّاً في تقديراته، ومن يظن لوهلة قدرته على بناء «هلال من المخاطر» لتقليص أو تهديد الفضاء الأمني السعودي يرتكب أعظم الخطايا.

لقد قال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في أحد لقاءاته، إنه لن يسمح لأحد مهما كان أن يعيق رؤية السعودية وطموحها المشروع لبناء المكانة التي تستحقها، مكانة تجمع ولا تفتت، تتعامل مع الحكومات -مهما كان الخلاف معها- لا مع المليشيات، وهذه سياسات «سعودية» لا تنفى ولا تأتي من العدم.