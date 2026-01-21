In a region rife with "oil, wealth, and ambitions," the shift in economic competition from relative superiority and resource maximization to building systems of encirclement, fragmentation, and the end of existence was not an "acceptable transformation." Rather, it was an exposure of illogical ambitions fueled by an unrealistic assessment of capabilities, power, depth, and influence.

This "assessment" was measured solely in monetary terms, with a clear disregard for geopolitical depth and the extended potentials of a neighborhood rich in history, politics, and state culture. Therefore, equations and balances of power can never be tipped by money alone.

The prevailing logic in the Gulf states and the rest of the region during the decades following the oil boom pushed towards pumping funds into building local economic and developmental achievements. However, the oil economy alone changed, and the race for internal development and paternalistic economies turned into competition for international trade and tourism. Every dollar passing through the region became a legitimate target, especially with legitimate fears of declining oil contributions, falling prices, or even its end.

This was not a bad thing; diversifying income sources and reducing dependence on oil is positive and helps everyone excel.

However, what some failed to understand is that competition does not legitimize the eradication of other competitors' existence, diminishing their value, taking their place, or threatening their security space.

Even if funds are available and coffers are full, this does not justify fueling cross-border ambitions that are not based on political, geographical, or even cultural depth. Over the past five decades, there have been experiences that prioritized excessive ambition over realism and ended in failure.

Money could not create real influence for Muammar Gaddafi! It is true that many Africans, global leftists, and members of organizations and militias would pilgrimage to Tripoli, offering him praise and showcasing his grand achievements, but they were never sincere.

Gaddafi even reached a point where he attempted to compete with the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by building a Kaaba in the Libyan city of Sabha in the early 1970s and authored a book he called "The Green Book," trying to align it with divine scriptures, but he was not a prophet, nor did his book become a Quran.

On another level of creative ambition, we find that European Union countries compete among themselves, each trying to surpass itself and its space for the sake of its interests and the interests of its people. However, since independence and the end of World War II, they have not sought to fragment or end the existence of their partners in the European Union.

When you succeed in managing a port, an airport, a mall, or a tourist promenade, it does not mean you can manage a geography extending from Kabul to the Mali desert. It is a leap into a vast space, and the end will be painful; neither the current circumstances nor the balance of power resembles the conditions of the East India Company, which was Britain's colonial arm.

Perhaps we should remind ourselves of the role of the East India Company and why everyone today refuses to repeat it.

The ambition arose under the name of a company that monopolized the trade of spices, silk, tea, and cotton between England and Asian countries, followed by the management of ports for the benefit of the British Empire. However, the company gradually transformed into a transnational political and military power, owning a private army and naval fleets, and exercising direct rule over vast territories of countries it entered as a company, not as a colonizer. Yet, its exploitative policies, imposition of harsh taxes, and mismanagement contributed to revolts against it, prompting the British crown to dissolve it.

Therefore, it is a mistake to think that one can replicate the British East India Company again and convert port lease contracts into ownership deeds for peoples and states.

Accepting the idea of competition, not collision, and a realistic assessment of size and capabilities is the first step toward a solution in the region. Those who believe that the Saudi giant has risen to stumble are very mistaken in their estimates, and those who think for a moment that they can build a "crescent of dangers" to reduce or threaten the Saudi security space are committing the greatest sins.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated in one of his meetings that he would not allow anyone, no matter who they are, to obstruct Saudi Arabia's vision and its legitimate ambition to build the status it deserves—a status that unites rather than fragments, dealing with governments—regardless of disagreements with them—not with militias. These are "Saudi" policies that cannot be denied or arise from nothing.