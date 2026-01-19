تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في إطار التحول الكبير الذي تشهده منظومة النقل الجوي في المملكة، ضمن مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران ورؤية السعودية 2030، يأتي مطار الجوف الدولي ليكون ضمن ركائز الإستراتيجية لتعزيز الربط الجوي، وتحفيز التنمية الاقتصادية، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ببنى تحتية ذكية، تعزز تجربة المسافر، وتدعم كفاءة التشغيل، وتحقق الاستدامة !
المطار الجديد، الذي دشن ضمن منظومة تشغيلية حديثة تقودها شركة تجمع مطارات الثاني، يأتي دعمًا للنمو الاقتصادي والسياحي في المنطقة الشمالية، حيث سيعمل بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 1.6 مليون مسافر سنويًا، وقد صمم وفق أحدث المعايير العالمية، وتم تزويده بأحدث أنظمة التشغيل والحلول التقنية التي ترفع كفاءة التشغيل وتوفر تجربة سفر مريحة للمسافرين !
تمتد صالات السفر على مساحة 24 ألف م²، وتضم 16 كاونترًا لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، و7 بوابات مغادرة، و4 بوابات وصول داخلية ودولية، و7 بوابات إلكترونية لتسهيل إجراءات المغادرة والوصول، بالإضافة إلى المتاجر والمقاهي والخدمات التي تلبي احتياجات المسافرين !
اللافت في المطار، هو التركيز على تحقيق الاستدامة البيئية بما ينسجم مع اهتمام الرؤية بالبيئة؛ إذ حرص التصميم على توفير الإضاءة الطبيعية وتقليل الاعتماد على الإضاءة الصناعية داخل الصالات. كما شمل الغطاء النباتي داخل الصالات وفي محيط المطار زراعة أكثر من 30 ألف شجرة وشجيرة، لتحسين جودة الهواء، وخفض درجات الحرارة، وتعزيز المشهد الجمالي، إلى جانب توفير مساحات خضراء ونباتات داخلية تسهم في خلق بيئة مريحة للمسافرين والعاملين في المطار، بينما اعتمد نموذج لإدارة النفايات يدعم مبادئ الاقتصاد الدائري والإدارة البيئية المستدامة !
كذلك اعتمد المطار في تصميمه واجهات زجاجية معزولة حراريًا لتقليل الأحمال الكهربائية، واستخدمت أعمدة إنارة تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية لتغطية الإنارة الخارجية، بما يبرز أهمية استخدام الطاقة المتجددة. أما الإنارة الداخلية للصالات فقد استخدمت تقنيات لتحقيق خفض الاستهلاك وطول العمر التشغيلي، بما يعزز كفاءة الطاقة !
كما يجسد المطار التزامًا واضحًا بتحسين تجربة المسافرين من ذوي الإعاقة والاحتياجات الخاصة، عبر تهيئة شاملة، تشمل مسارات ميسّرة، ومرافق مصممة وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية، وأدوات وتقنيات تسهم في تسهيل الحركة والتنقل، وإنهاء الإجراءات بسلاسة واستقلالية !
باختصار.. مطار الجوف الدولي ليس مرفقًا تشغيليًا وحسب، بل رافد للتنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية في منطقة الجوف وشمال المملكة !
As part of the significant transformation taking place in the air transport system in the Kingdom, within the targets of the National Aviation Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Jouf International Airport comes as a cornerstone of the strategy to enhance air connectivity, stimulate economic development, and improve quality of life, with smart infrastructure that enhances the travel experience, supports operational efficiency, and achieves sustainability!
The new airport, inaugurated as part of a modern operational system led by the Second Airports Company, supports economic and tourism growth in the northern region, as it will operate with a capacity of up to 1.6 million passengers annually. It has been designed according to the latest global standards and equipped with the latest operational systems and technological solutions that enhance operational efficiency and provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers!
The travel halls extend over an area of 24,000 square meters, featuring 16 counters for completing travel procedures, 7 departure gates, 4 domestic and international arrival gates, and 7 electronic gates to facilitate departure and arrival procedures, in addition to shops, cafes, and services that meet the needs of travelers!
What stands out about the airport is the focus on achieving environmental sustainability in line with the vision's concern for the environment; the design emphasizes providing natural lighting and reducing reliance on artificial lighting within the halls. The vegetation inside the halls and around the airport includes the planting of over 30,000 trees and shrubs to improve air quality, reduce temperatures, and enhance the aesthetic landscape, alongside providing green spaces and indoor plants that contribute to creating a comfortable environment for travelers and airport staff, while adopting a waste management model that supports the principles of a circular economy and sustainable environmental management!
The airport's design also incorporates thermally insulated glass facades to reduce electrical loads, and solar-powered lighting poles have been used to cover external lighting, highlighting the importance of using renewable energy. As for the internal lighting of the halls, technologies have been employed to reduce consumption and extend operational life, enhancing energy efficiency!
The airport also embodies a clear commitment to improving the experience of travelers with disabilities and special needs, through comprehensive accessibility, including facilitated pathways, facilities designed according to best global practices, and tools and technologies that help ease movement and navigation, allowing for smooth and independent completion of procedures!
In short, Al-Jouf International Airport is not just an operational facility, but a contributor to economic and tourism development in the Al-Jouf region and northern Saudi Arabia!