في إطار التحول الكبير الذي تشهده منظومة النقل الجوي في المملكة، ضمن مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران ورؤية السعودية 2030، يأتي مطار الجوف الدولي ليكون ضمن ركائز الإستراتيجية لتعزيز الربط الجوي، وتحفيز التنمية الاقتصادية، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ببنى تحتية ذكية، تعزز تجربة المسافر، وتدعم كفاءة التشغيل، وتحقق الاستدامة !

المطار الجديد، الذي دشن ضمن منظومة تشغيلية حديثة تقودها شركة تجمع مطارات الثاني، يأتي دعمًا للنمو الاقتصادي والسياحي في المنطقة الشمالية، حيث سيعمل بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 1.6 مليون مسافر سنويًا، وقد صمم وفق أحدث المعايير العالمية، وتم تزويده بأحدث أنظمة التشغيل والحلول التقنية التي ترفع كفاءة التشغيل وتوفر تجربة سفر مريحة للمسافرين !

تمتد صالات السفر على مساحة 24 ألف م²، وتضم 16 كاونترًا لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، و7 بوابات مغادرة، و4 بوابات وصول داخلية ودولية، و7 بوابات إلكترونية لتسهيل إجراءات المغادرة والوصول، بالإضافة إلى المتاجر والمقاهي والخدمات التي تلبي احتياجات المسافرين !

اللافت في المطار، هو التركيز على تحقيق الاستدامة البيئية بما ينسجم مع اهتمام الرؤية بالبيئة؛ إذ حرص التصميم على توفير الإضاءة الطبيعية وتقليل الاعتماد على الإضاءة الصناعية داخل الصالات. كما شمل الغطاء النباتي داخل الصالات وفي محيط المطار زراعة أكثر من 30 ألف شجرة وشجيرة، لتحسين جودة الهواء، وخفض درجات الحرارة، وتعزيز المشهد الجمالي، إلى جانب توفير مساحات خضراء ونباتات داخلية تسهم في خلق بيئة مريحة للمسافرين والعاملين في المطار، بينما اعتمد نموذج لإدارة النفايات يدعم مبادئ الاقتصاد الدائري والإدارة البيئية المستدامة !

كذلك اعتمد المطار في تصميمه واجهات زجاجية معزولة حراريًا لتقليل الأحمال الكهربائية، واستخدمت أعمدة إنارة تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية لتغطية الإنارة الخارجية، بما يبرز أهمية استخدام الطاقة المتجددة. أما الإنارة الداخلية للصالات فقد استخدمت تقنيات لتحقيق خفض الاستهلاك وطول العمر التشغيلي، بما يعزز كفاءة الطاقة !

كما يجسد المطار التزامًا واضحًا بتحسين تجربة المسافرين من ذوي الإعاقة والاحتياجات الخاصة، عبر تهيئة شاملة، تشمل مسارات ميسّرة، ومرافق مصممة وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية، وأدوات وتقنيات تسهم في تسهيل الحركة والتنقل، وإنهاء الإجراءات بسلاسة واستقلالية !

باختصار.. مطار الجوف الدولي ليس مرفقًا تشغيليًا وحسب، بل رافد للتنمية الاقتصادية والسياحية في منطقة الجوف وشمال المملكة !