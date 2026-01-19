As part of the significant transformation taking place in the air transport system in the Kingdom, within the targets of the National Aviation Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Jouf International Airport comes as a cornerstone of the strategy to enhance air connectivity, stimulate economic development, and improve quality of life, with smart infrastructure that enhances the travel experience, supports operational efficiency, and achieves sustainability!

The new airport, inaugurated as part of a modern operational system led by the Second Airports Company, supports economic and tourism growth in the northern region, as it will operate with a capacity of up to 1.6 million passengers annually. It has been designed according to the latest global standards and equipped with the latest operational systems and technological solutions that enhance operational efficiency and provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers!

The travel halls extend over an area of 24,000 square meters, featuring 16 counters for completing travel procedures, 7 departure gates, 4 domestic and international arrival gates, and 7 electronic gates to facilitate departure and arrival procedures, in addition to shops, cafes, and services that meet the needs of travelers!

What stands out about the airport is the focus on achieving environmental sustainability in line with the vision's concern for the environment; the design emphasizes providing natural lighting and reducing reliance on artificial lighting within the halls. The vegetation inside the halls and around the airport includes the planting of over 30,000 trees and shrubs to improve air quality, reduce temperatures, and enhance the aesthetic landscape, alongside providing green spaces and indoor plants that contribute to creating a comfortable environment for travelers and airport staff, while adopting a waste management model that supports the principles of a circular economy and sustainable environmental management!

The airport's design also incorporates thermally insulated glass facades to reduce electrical loads, and solar-powered lighting poles have been used to cover external lighting, highlighting the importance of using renewable energy. As for the internal lighting of the halls, technologies have been employed to reduce consumption and extend operational life, enhancing energy efficiency!

The airport also embodies a clear commitment to improving the experience of travelers with disabilities and special needs, through comprehensive accessibility, including facilitated pathways, facilities designed according to best global practices, and tools and technologies that help ease movement and navigation, allowing for smooth and independent completion of procedures!

In short, Al-Jouf International Airport is not just an operational facility, but a contributor to economic and tourism development in the Al-Jouf region and northern Saudi Arabia!