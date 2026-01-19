تأبى القارة الأوروبية إلا أن تكون مسرح الحروب الكونية الفاصلة. أوروبا، التي تعهّدت ألا تكون مسرحاً للقتال بين دولها، بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، نسمع منها هذه الأيام طبول الحرب تُقرع بين ثناياها، مرة أخرى. هذه المرة الحرب لن تكون بين أوروبا وجاراتها في أوراسيا، شرقاً.. وليس مع عدوها التاريخي اللدود، في الشرق (روسيا)، ولا يأتيها الغزو من الشمال المتجمد (الفايكنج)، ولا من الجنوب (الشمال الأفريقي والشرق الأوسط). الحرب الكونية الجديدة، التي ستكون أوروبا مسرح عملياتها، ستندلع بين مجتمعات الدول الغربية الديمقراطية (الحليفة)، بالذات مع جارة أوروبا البعيدة غرباً، عبر الأطلسي (الولايات المتحدة).

الولايات المتحدة، التي سبقت وخذلت أوروبا بعد الحرب العظمى (1914-1939)، نجدها اليوم وبعد ثمانين سنة من انتصار الحلفاء الغربيين على ألمانيا النازية، تخذل حلفاءها الأوروبيين، من جديد، بجعل ظهور الأوروبيين في مواجهة عدو أوروبا التقليدي (الدب الروسي) المتحصن في عرينه الجليدي شرقاً، جاهزاً للوثوب عليها واجتياحها، في أي وقت.

واشنطن، في عهد الرئيس ترمب لم تعد تهتم بأمن حلفائها الأوروبيين عبر الأطلسي شرقاً، ونراها تبدي تذّمراً خطيراً بحِمْلِ الدفاع عنهم، لتعود لاستراتيجية العزلة التقليدية، وتنكفئ على نفسها، مكتفية بالذود عن منطقة نفوذها التقليدية في العالم الجديد، ولتذهب أوروبا إلى الجحيم؛ لأنها كما يراها، الرئيس ترمب: قد تخلّت عن جذورها الثقافية العريقة، بتلويث مجتمعاتها بدماء وأعراق وثقافات غريبة عن نقاء الثقافة الغربية، بسبب فتح باب الهجرة لمجتمعات الجنوب.

كما جاء في استراتيجية الأمن الأمريكية الجديدة، التي أعلنت عنها واشنطن مؤخراً، لم تعد أوروبا، التي تسميها واشنطن، منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي بالقارة العجوز، منارة الديمقراطية (الليبرالية الرأسمالية)، التي حملت واشنطن لواء التبشير بها ونشرها في أرجاء العالم، لسيادة السلام في العالم، كما تزعم. فالولايات المتحدة نفسها، بدت تظهر فيها إرهاصات القيم الإمبريالية الشمولية، فلم تعد الديمقراطية، قيماً وحركة، بتلك القدسية التي أُسبغت عليها، منذ قيام الولايات المتحدة وأكد عليها دستورها ومثلت الخيار الإنساني (السياسي) الوحيد عند المؤسسين الأول، منذ 250 سنة، للجمهورية الوليدة في العالم الجديد. الولايات المتحدة تحت إدارة الرئيس ترمب، نراها تنحو تجاه عزلتها التقليدية، تحت شعار أمريكا أولاً، لكن باستراتيجية توسعية شرسة، هذه المرة، لا تقيم وزناً لا لأحلاف دفاعية مشتركة مع الأقربين.. ولا لمعاهدات ملزمة تجاه حلفاء تقليديين، دعك من أن تقيم وزناً لأمن العالم واستقراره ورعاية السلم على الأرض.

بدأت الولايات المتحدة هذا التوجّه العدائي تجاه أشقاء الأمس في معاهدة شمال الأطلسي، بتهديد الانسحاب من الحلف، بحلول نهاية 2027، بدعوى: أنها لم تعد تحتمل تكلفة الإبقاء على (النِاتو) وحدها، هذا إذا كانت ما زالت عندها حاجة له. بالتالي: لا بد لدول الاتحاد الأوروبي، التي ما تتمتع به اليوم من تقدم اقتصادي.. وسلام داخلي.. واستقرار مجتمعي، وتنمية مستدامة لا يعدو ثمرة لدعم أمريكا لإعادة إعمار أوروبا بعد الحرب، بموجب برنامج مارشال السخي، بالإضافة لدفع تكلفة الدفاع عن أوروبا في مواجهة عدوها التاريخي في الشرق.

ليس هذا، فحسب، بل إن إدارة الرئيس ترمب أبدت اهتماماً بالتوسع شرقاً موغلةً في دفاعات أوروبية استراتيجية، ملحقةً ضرراً جسيماً بالأمن الأوروبي في عمق مجالها الحيوي في المياه المعتدلة الدافئة شمال شرق الأطلسي، عندما أبدت واشنطن رغبتها في شراء أو ضم جزيرة جرينادا (الدانمركية)، العضو في النِاتو، لأسباب ذات صلة بأمن واشنطن القومي، في تحول استراتيجي خطير، ضد حليف تقليدي، بإعادة تحويله إلى عدو محتمل، يفرض عليها ليس فقط الدفاع عنه، لنراها مستعدة لبيعه وخذلانه لعدو طالما ظل مشتركاً بين الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا (روسيا الاتحادية).

التوجه نفسه للتخلص من الحلفاء التقليديين غرب الباسفيك، عندما أبدت واشنطن تراخياً وعدم حماسٍ للدفاع عن حلفائها (الشرقيين)، بالذات تايوان واليابان، وما وراءهما شرقاً، حتى المحيط الهندي وترك مصير هذه المنطقة في شرق وجنوب آسيا للصين، من أجل بناء نظام دولي جديد ثلاثي الأقطاب (شمولي)، هذه المرة، مكون من (واشنطن، روسيا وبكين)، يعيد للذاكرة دول المحور في الحرب العالمية الثانية (ألمانيا إيطاليا واليابان)، ولا عزاء لحلفاء الأمس، الذين أصبحوا ضحايا محتملين، لاستراتيجية واشنطن التوسعية الجديدة، تحت شعار أمريكا أولاً.

تجربة حلف شمال الأطلسي، تثبت: أن عالم السياسة الدولية يطفو على مياه، وإن بدا سطحها ساكناً، إلا أنه لا يقف على أرض صلبة، ينذر دوماً بهبوب أمواج عاتية، تجعل من الحليف عدواً ماثلاً.. ومن العدو حليفاً محتملاً. في النهاية: الدولة أو أي مجموعة من الدول تربطها أواصر الجغرافيا السياسية.. والتاريخ المشترك.. والمصير الواحد، عليها أن تمتلك ناصية أمنها القومي، بمواردها الحقيقية وإمكاناتها الذاتية، ولا تعتمد على حليف بعيد تتقلب أهواؤه.. وتتحول مصالحه، من نقيض لنقيض بين ليلة وضحاها. بشكلٍ عام: ليس في السياسة، لا عداوة دائمة ولا صداقة دائمة، بل مصالح متغيرة، وتوجهات متقلبة وأهواء متصارعة.

درسٌ فطنت له أوروبا، مؤخراً ولنقل: متأخراً، من تجربة ثمانين سنةٍ، مع معاهدة حلف شمال الأطلسي، بزعامة الولايات المتحدة.