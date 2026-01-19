تأبى القارة الأوروبية إلا أن تكون مسرح الحروب الكونية الفاصلة. أوروبا، التي تعهّدت ألا تكون مسرحاً للقتال بين دولها، بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، نسمع منها هذه الأيام طبول الحرب تُقرع بين ثناياها، مرة أخرى. هذه المرة الحرب لن تكون بين أوروبا وجاراتها في أوراسيا، شرقاً.. وليس مع عدوها التاريخي اللدود، في الشرق (روسيا)، ولا يأتيها الغزو من الشمال المتجمد (الفايكنج)، ولا من الجنوب (الشمال الأفريقي والشرق الأوسط). الحرب الكونية الجديدة، التي ستكون أوروبا مسرح عملياتها، ستندلع بين مجتمعات الدول الغربية الديمقراطية (الحليفة)، بالذات مع جارة أوروبا البعيدة غرباً، عبر الأطلسي (الولايات المتحدة).
الولايات المتحدة، التي سبقت وخذلت أوروبا بعد الحرب العظمى (1914-1939)، نجدها اليوم وبعد ثمانين سنة من انتصار الحلفاء الغربيين على ألمانيا النازية، تخذل حلفاءها الأوروبيين، من جديد، بجعل ظهور الأوروبيين في مواجهة عدو أوروبا التقليدي (الدب الروسي) المتحصن في عرينه الجليدي شرقاً، جاهزاً للوثوب عليها واجتياحها، في أي وقت.
واشنطن، في عهد الرئيس ترمب لم تعد تهتم بأمن حلفائها الأوروبيين عبر الأطلسي شرقاً، ونراها تبدي تذّمراً خطيراً بحِمْلِ الدفاع عنهم، لتعود لاستراتيجية العزلة التقليدية، وتنكفئ على نفسها، مكتفية بالذود عن منطقة نفوذها التقليدية في العالم الجديد، ولتذهب أوروبا إلى الجحيم؛ لأنها كما يراها، الرئيس ترمب: قد تخلّت عن جذورها الثقافية العريقة، بتلويث مجتمعاتها بدماء وأعراق وثقافات غريبة عن نقاء الثقافة الغربية، بسبب فتح باب الهجرة لمجتمعات الجنوب.
كما جاء في استراتيجية الأمن الأمريكية الجديدة، التي أعلنت عنها واشنطن مؤخراً، لم تعد أوروبا، التي تسميها واشنطن، منذ تسعينيات القرن الماضي بالقارة العجوز، منارة الديمقراطية (الليبرالية الرأسمالية)، التي حملت واشنطن لواء التبشير بها ونشرها في أرجاء العالم، لسيادة السلام في العالم، كما تزعم. فالولايات المتحدة نفسها، بدت تظهر فيها إرهاصات القيم الإمبريالية الشمولية، فلم تعد الديمقراطية، قيماً وحركة، بتلك القدسية التي أُسبغت عليها، منذ قيام الولايات المتحدة وأكد عليها دستورها ومثلت الخيار الإنساني (السياسي) الوحيد عند المؤسسين الأول، منذ 250 سنة، للجمهورية الوليدة في العالم الجديد. الولايات المتحدة تحت إدارة الرئيس ترمب، نراها تنحو تجاه عزلتها التقليدية، تحت شعار أمريكا أولاً، لكن باستراتيجية توسعية شرسة، هذه المرة، لا تقيم وزناً لا لأحلاف دفاعية مشتركة مع الأقربين.. ولا لمعاهدات ملزمة تجاه حلفاء تقليديين، دعك من أن تقيم وزناً لأمن العالم واستقراره ورعاية السلم على الأرض.
بدأت الولايات المتحدة هذا التوجّه العدائي تجاه أشقاء الأمس في معاهدة شمال الأطلسي، بتهديد الانسحاب من الحلف، بحلول نهاية 2027، بدعوى: أنها لم تعد تحتمل تكلفة الإبقاء على (النِاتو) وحدها، هذا إذا كانت ما زالت عندها حاجة له. بالتالي: لا بد لدول الاتحاد الأوروبي، التي ما تتمتع به اليوم من تقدم اقتصادي.. وسلام داخلي.. واستقرار مجتمعي، وتنمية مستدامة لا يعدو ثمرة لدعم أمريكا لإعادة إعمار أوروبا بعد الحرب، بموجب برنامج مارشال السخي، بالإضافة لدفع تكلفة الدفاع عن أوروبا في مواجهة عدوها التاريخي في الشرق.
ليس هذا، فحسب، بل إن إدارة الرئيس ترمب أبدت اهتماماً بالتوسع شرقاً موغلةً في دفاعات أوروبية استراتيجية، ملحقةً ضرراً جسيماً بالأمن الأوروبي في عمق مجالها الحيوي في المياه المعتدلة الدافئة شمال شرق الأطلسي، عندما أبدت واشنطن رغبتها في شراء أو ضم جزيرة جرينادا (الدانمركية)، العضو في النِاتو، لأسباب ذات صلة بأمن واشنطن القومي، في تحول استراتيجي خطير، ضد حليف تقليدي، بإعادة تحويله إلى عدو محتمل، يفرض عليها ليس فقط الدفاع عنه، لنراها مستعدة لبيعه وخذلانه لعدو طالما ظل مشتركاً بين الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا (روسيا الاتحادية).
التوجه نفسه للتخلص من الحلفاء التقليديين غرب الباسفيك، عندما أبدت واشنطن تراخياً وعدم حماسٍ للدفاع عن حلفائها (الشرقيين)، بالذات تايوان واليابان، وما وراءهما شرقاً، حتى المحيط الهندي وترك مصير هذه المنطقة في شرق وجنوب آسيا للصين، من أجل بناء نظام دولي جديد ثلاثي الأقطاب (شمولي)، هذه المرة، مكون من (واشنطن، روسيا وبكين)، يعيد للذاكرة دول المحور في الحرب العالمية الثانية (ألمانيا إيطاليا واليابان)، ولا عزاء لحلفاء الأمس، الذين أصبحوا ضحايا محتملين، لاستراتيجية واشنطن التوسعية الجديدة، تحت شعار أمريكا أولاً.
تجربة حلف شمال الأطلسي، تثبت: أن عالم السياسة الدولية يطفو على مياه، وإن بدا سطحها ساكناً، إلا أنه لا يقف على أرض صلبة، ينذر دوماً بهبوب أمواج عاتية، تجعل من الحليف عدواً ماثلاً.. ومن العدو حليفاً محتملاً. في النهاية: الدولة أو أي مجموعة من الدول تربطها أواصر الجغرافيا السياسية.. والتاريخ المشترك.. والمصير الواحد، عليها أن تمتلك ناصية أمنها القومي، بمواردها الحقيقية وإمكاناتها الذاتية، ولا تعتمد على حليف بعيد تتقلب أهواؤه.. وتتحول مصالحه، من نقيض لنقيض بين ليلة وضحاها. بشكلٍ عام: ليس في السياسة، لا عداوة دائمة ولا صداقة دائمة، بل مصالح متغيرة، وتوجهات متقلبة وأهواء متصارعة.
درسٌ فطنت له أوروبا، مؤخراً ولنقل: متأخراً، من تجربة ثمانين سنةٍ، مع معاهدة حلف شمال الأطلسي، بزعامة الولايات المتحدة.
The European continent refuses to be anything but the stage for decisive global wars. Europe, which vowed not to be a theater of combat among its nations after World War II, is once again hearing the drums of war being beaten within its folds. This time, the war will not be between Europe and its neighbors in Eurasia to the east, nor with its historical arch-enemy in the east (Russia), nor will the invasion come from the frozen north (the Vikings), nor from the south (North Africa and the Middle East). The new global war, which will see Europe as its theater of operations, will erupt between the democratic Western nations (allies), particularly with Europe’s distant neighbor to the west across the Atlantic (the United States).
The United States, which previously abandoned and let down Europe after the Great War (1914-1939), is today, eighty years after the victory of the Western Allies over Nazi Germany, once again betraying its European allies by making the appearance of Europeans against Europe’s traditional enemy (the Russian bear), entrenched in its icy lair to the east, ready to pounce and invade at any moment.
Washington, during President Trump’s administration, no longer cares about the security of its European allies across the Atlantic to the east, and we see it expressing serious discontent over the burden of defending them, reverting to a traditional isolationist strategy, retreating into itself, content with defending its traditional sphere of influence in the new world, while Europe can go to hell; for, as President Trump sees it, Europe has abandoned its rich cultural roots by contaminating its societies with the blood and ethnicities of cultures foreign to the purity of Western culture, due to opening the door to immigration from southern societies.
As stated in the new American security strategy recently announced by Washington, Europe, which it has referred to since the 1990s as the "old continent," is no longer the beacon of democracy (liberal capitalism) that Washington carried the banner of promoting and spreading around the world for the sake of world peace, as it claims. The United States itself seems to be showing signs of imperialistic, totalitarian values, as democracy is no longer regarded as a value and movement with the sanctity that was bestowed upon it since the founding of the United States, emphasized by its Constitution, and represented the only human (political) choice for the founding fathers, 250 years ago, for the nascent republic in the new world. Under President Trump’s administration, we see the U.S. leaning towards its traditional isolationism, under the slogan "America First," but with a fierce expansionist strategy this time, disregarding any common defense alliances with its closest allies, and ignoring binding treaties with traditional allies, let alone considering the security and stability of the world and the maintenance of peace on earth.
The United States began this hostile approach towards its former allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by threatening to withdraw from the alliance by the end of 2027, claiming that it can no longer bear the cost of keeping NATO alone, if it still has a need for it. Consequently, the countries of the European Union, which today enjoy economic advancement, internal peace, societal stability, and sustainable development, owe these achievements to America’s support for the reconstruction of Europe after the war, under the generous Marshall Plan, in addition to covering the costs of defending Europe against its historical enemy in the east.
Not only that, but the Trump administration also showed interest in expanding eastward, penetrating strategic European defenses, causing severe damage to European security in the heart of its vital area in the temperate waters of the northeastern Atlantic, when Washington expressed its desire to purchase or annex the island of Grenada (Danish), a NATO member, for reasons related to Washington’s national security, in a dangerous strategic shift against a traditional ally, turning it into a potential enemy, which imposes on it not only the need to defend it, but also shows its readiness to sell it out and abandon it to an enemy that has long been a common adversary between the United States and Europe (the Russian Federation).
The same approach applies to getting rid of traditional allies in the West Pacific, as Washington showed a lack of enthusiasm and commitment to defend its (eastern) allies, particularly Taiwan and Japan, and beyond them to the east, even in the Indian Ocean, leaving the fate of this region in East and South Asia to China, in order to build a new tripolar (totalitarian) international system this time, composed of (Washington, Russia, and Beijing), reminiscent of the Axis powers in World War II (Germany, Italy, and Japan), with no solace for yesterday’s allies, who have become potential victims of Washington’s new expansionist strategy, under the slogan "America First."
The experience of NATO proves that the world of international politics floats on waters that, while appearing calm on the surface, do not stand on solid ground, always threatening to unleash violent waves that can turn an ally into a present enemy and an enemy into a potential ally. In the end, a state or any group of states connected by geopolitical ties, shared history, and a common destiny must possess control over its national security, with its real resources and self-capabilities, and not rely on a distant ally whose whims fluctuate and whose interests shift from one extreme to another overnight. In general, in politics, there are no permanent enmities or permanent friendships, only changing interests, fluctuating orientations, and conflicting whims.
A lesson that Europe has recently learned, albeit late, from an eighty-year experience with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, led by the United States.