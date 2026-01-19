The European continent refuses to be anything but the stage for decisive global wars. Europe, which vowed not to be a theater of combat among its nations after World War II, is once again hearing the drums of war being beaten within its folds. This time, the war will not be between Europe and its neighbors in Eurasia to the east, nor with its historical arch-enemy in the east (Russia), nor will the invasion come from the frozen north (the Vikings), nor from the south (North Africa and the Middle East). The new global war, which will see Europe as its theater of operations, will erupt between the democratic Western nations (allies), particularly with Europe’s distant neighbor to the west across the Atlantic (the United States).

The United States, which previously abandoned and let down Europe after the Great War (1914-1939), is today, eighty years after the victory of the Western Allies over Nazi Germany, once again betraying its European allies by making the appearance of Europeans against Europe’s traditional enemy (the Russian bear), entrenched in its icy lair to the east, ready to pounce and invade at any moment.

Washington, during President Trump’s administration, no longer cares about the security of its European allies across the Atlantic to the east, and we see it expressing serious discontent over the burden of defending them, reverting to a traditional isolationist strategy, retreating into itself, content with defending its traditional sphere of influence in the new world, while Europe can go to hell; for, as President Trump sees it, Europe has abandoned its rich cultural roots by contaminating its societies with the blood and ethnicities of cultures foreign to the purity of Western culture, due to opening the door to immigration from southern societies.

As stated in the new American security strategy recently announced by Washington, Europe, which it has referred to since the 1990s as the "old continent," is no longer the beacon of democracy (liberal capitalism) that Washington carried the banner of promoting and spreading around the world for the sake of world peace, as it claims. The United States itself seems to be showing signs of imperialistic, totalitarian values, as democracy is no longer regarded as a value and movement with the sanctity that was bestowed upon it since the founding of the United States, emphasized by its Constitution, and represented the only human (political) choice for the founding fathers, 250 years ago, for the nascent republic in the new world. Under President Trump’s administration, we see the U.S. leaning towards its traditional isolationism, under the slogan "America First," but with a fierce expansionist strategy this time, disregarding any common defense alliances with its closest allies, and ignoring binding treaties with traditional allies, let alone considering the security and stability of the world and the maintenance of peace on earth.

The United States began this hostile approach towards its former allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by threatening to withdraw from the alliance by the end of 2027, claiming that it can no longer bear the cost of keeping NATO alone, if it still has a need for it. Consequently, the countries of the European Union, which today enjoy economic advancement, internal peace, societal stability, and sustainable development, owe these achievements to America’s support for the reconstruction of Europe after the war, under the generous Marshall Plan, in addition to covering the costs of defending Europe against its historical enemy in the east.

Not only that, but the Trump administration also showed interest in expanding eastward, penetrating strategic European defenses, causing severe damage to European security in the heart of its vital area in the temperate waters of the northeastern Atlantic, when Washington expressed its desire to purchase or annex the island of Grenada (Danish), a NATO member, for reasons related to Washington’s national security, in a dangerous strategic shift against a traditional ally, turning it into a potential enemy, which imposes on it not only the need to defend it, but also shows its readiness to sell it out and abandon it to an enemy that has long been a common adversary between the United States and Europe (the Russian Federation).

The same approach applies to getting rid of traditional allies in the West Pacific, as Washington showed a lack of enthusiasm and commitment to defend its (eastern) allies, particularly Taiwan and Japan, and beyond them to the east, even in the Indian Ocean, leaving the fate of this region in East and South Asia to China, in order to build a new tripolar (totalitarian) international system this time, composed of (Washington, Russia, and Beijing), reminiscent of the Axis powers in World War II (Germany, Italy, and Japan), with no solace for yesterday’s allies, who have become potential victims of Washington’s new expansionist strategy, under the slogan "America First."

The experience of NATO proves that the world of international politics floats on waters that, while appearing calm on the surface, do not stand on solid ground, always threatening to unleash violent waves that can turn an ally into a present enemy and an enemy into a potential ally. In the end, a state or any group of states connected by geopolitical ties, shared history, and a common destiny must possess control over its national security, with its real resources and self-capabilities, and not rely on a distant ally whose whims fluctuate and whose interests shift from one extreme to another overnight. In general, in politics, there are no permanent enmities or permanent friendships, only changing interests, fluctuating orientations, and conflicting whims.

A lesson that Europe has recently learned, albeit late, from an eighty-year experience with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, led by the United States.