تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من يملك حق تعريف الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط: الدول، أم المليشيات، أم ضجيج الخطابات المستهلكة على وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل؟
في الشرق الأوسط، لا يُطرح سؤال الاستقرار بوصفه مفهوماً نظرياً، بل كقضية وجود تمسّ مصير الدول والمجتمعات معاً. وعلى امتداد العقود الماضية، جرى اختطاف هذا المفهوم بين فاعلين متعددين؛ مليشيات ترفعه ذريعة للهيمنة، وخطابات صاخبة تحوّله إلى شعار تعبوي، فيما تظل الدولة –بوصفها الكيان الوحيد القادر على إنتاج الاستقرار وحمايته– الهدف الأول لمحاولات الإضعاف والتفكيك. من هنا، يصبح السؤال مشروعاً: من يملك حق تعريف الاستقرار؟ ومن يملك القدرة الحقيقية على صيانته؟ الاستقرار في جوهره ليس حالة صمت قسري ولا هدنة مؤقتة بين جولات عنف، بل منظومة متكاملة من الأمن، والتنمية، والشرعية السياسية، وهذا التعريف لا يمكن أن يصدر إلا عن الدولة وتحت مظلتها بوصفه مسؤولية سيادية، لأن الدولة وحدها التي تمتلك المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية تجاه مواطنيها، وتدير توازن المصالح داخل المجتمع، وتتحمّل كلفة الفشل قبل مكاسب النجاح. الدولة لا ترى الاستقرار غاية دعائية، بل تراه شرطاً ضرورياً لبقاء المؤسسات وحماية المجتمع من الانزلاق إلى الفوضى.
في المقابل، تطرح المليشيات في عدد من الدول العربية تعريفاً مشوّهاً للاستقرار، يقوم على إخضاع المجتمع بالقوة، واحتكار السلاح، وتعطيل الدولة باسم «الحماية». هذا النموذج لا ينتج استقراراً، بل يراكم هشاشة مزمنة، ويؤسس لصراع مؤجل ينفجر عند أول اختلال في موازين القوة. المليشيات لا تحمي الأوطان، بل تستخدمها كساحات نفوذ، وتستثمر في الفوضى لأنها مصدر شرعيتها الوحيد، أما الخطاب الشعبوي والإعلامي المتشنج فيمارس دوراً لا يقل خطورة، حين يختزل الاستقرار في شعارات انفعالية، ويغذّي الاستقطاب، ويضغط باتجاه قرارات غير محسوبة، هذا الضجيج لا يبني وعياً ولا يشيد استقراراً وسلاماً بل يربك الرأي العام، ويفتح المجال أمام قوى غير مسؤولة لتصدر المشهد على حساب منطق الدولة ليصبح الاستقرار مجرد مادة للمزايدة فقط! في هذا المشهد المعقد، يبرز الدور السعودي بوصفه نموذجاً للدولة التي تعي أن الاستقرار الإقليمي يبدأ من ترسيخ مفهوم الدولة الوطنية، لا من إدارة الفوضى أو خطابات التأجيج والتثوير، فالسعودية لم تجعل يوماً من الأزمات منصات استعراض، بل تعاملت معها كاختبارات تتطلب توازناً بين الحزم والحكمة، وبادرت بتقديم الحوار، حيث يكون الحوار مجدياً على عدة أصعدة وفي قضايا مختلفة، وردعت حين كان الردع حلاً، وظلت ترى أن أمن المنطقة لا يتحقق إلا بتمكين الدول وحماية سيادتها، لا بمكافأة الميليشيات ودعم الفوضى، وتقديم المصالح والنفوذ والتمكين.
الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط ليس حقاً لمن يرفع صوته أعلى، ولا لمن يفرض سلاحه خارج الشرعية، بل لمن يتحمل مسؤولية الدولة ويؤمن أن حماية الإنسان وبناء المستقبل أهم من كسب معركة عابرة. وفي زمن تتنازع فيه المنطقة تعريفاتها، تبقى الدولة –حين تمتلك الرؤية والعقل– هي الجهة الوحيدة المؤهلة لتعريف الاستقرار وصيانته، وما تفعله السعودية اليوم هو تأكيد عملي على أن الاستقرار قرار سيادي، لا شعاراً للاستهلاك، وأن المنطقة لا تُنقذ بالفوضى، بل بالحكمة المستمدة من حماية الدول، وفض النزاعات، وتحجيم الأحزاب والميليشيات المخربة.. ومن يدعمها!
Who has the right to define stability in the Middle East: states, militias, or the noise of consumed rhetoric in the media and on social platforms?
In the Middle East, the question of stability is not posed as a theoretical concept, but as an existential issue that affects the fate of both states and societies. Over the past decades, this concept has been hijacked by multiple actors; militias use it as a pretext for domination, and loud rhetoric turns it into a mobilization slogan, while the state – as the only entity capable of producing and protecting stability – remains the primary target of attempts to weaken and dismantle it. Hence, the question becomes legitimate: who has the right to define stability? And who has the real ability to maintain it? Stability, in its essence, is not a state of forced silence or a temporary truce between rounds of violence, but an integrated system of security, development, and political legitimacy. This definition can only be issued by the state and under its umbrella as a sovereign responsibility, because the state alone bears the legal and moral responsibility towards its citizens, manages the balance of interests within society, and bears the cost of failure before the gains of success. The state does not see stability as a propaganda goal, but as a necessary condition for the survival of institutions and the protection of society from slipping into chaos.
In contrast, militias in several Arab countries present a distorted definition of stability, based on subjugating society by force, monopolizing weapons, and paralyzing the state in the name of "protection." This model does not produce stability; rather, it accumulates chronic fragility and establishes a postponed conflict that erupts at the first imbalance in the balance of power. Militias do not protect homelands; they use them as arenas of influence and invest in chaos because it is their only source of legitimacy. Meanwhile, the populist and inflammatory media discourse plays a role that is no less dangerous, as it reduces stability to emotional slogans, fuels polarization, and pressures towards uncalculated decisions. This noise does not build awareness or establish stability and peace; rather, it confuses public opinion and opens the door for irresponsible forces to dominate the scene at the expense of state logic, making stability merely a subject for bidding! In this complex scene, the Saudi role emerges as a model of a state that understands that regional stability begins with solidifying the concept of the nation-state, not from managing chaos or inciting and revolutionary rhetoric. Saudi Arabia has never turned crises into platforms for display; instead, it has dealt with them as tests requiring a balance between firmness and wisdom, initiating dialogue where it is fruitful on multiple levels and in various issues, and resorting to deterrence when deterrence was a solution. It has maintained that the security of the region can only be achieved by empowering states and protecting their sovereignty, not by rewarding militias and supporting chaos, and prioritizing interests, influence, and empowerment.
Stability in the Middle East is not a right for those who raise their voices the loudest, nor for those who impose their weapons outside of legitimacy, but for those who bear the responsibility of the state and believe that protecting humanity and building the future is more important than winning a transient battle. In an era where the region is contesting its definitions, the state – when it possesses vision and intellect – remains the only entity qualified to define and maintain stability. What Saudi Arabia is doing today is a practical affirmation that stability is a sovereign decision, not a slogan for consumption, and that the region cannot be saved by chaos, but by the wisdom derived from protecting states, resolving disputes, and limiting destructive parties and militias... and those who support them!