من يملك حق تعريف الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط: الدول، أم المليشيات، أم ضجيج الخطابات المستهلكة على وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل؟

في الشرق الأوسط، لا يُطرح سؤال الاستقرار بوصفه مفهوماً نظرياً، بل كقضية وجود تمسّ مصير الدول والمجتمعات معاً. وعلى امتداد العقود الماضية، جرى اختطاف هذا المفهوم بين فاعلين متعددين؛ مليشيات ترفعه ذريعة للهيمنة، وخطابات صاخبة تحوّله إلى شعار تعبوي، فيما تظل الدولة –بوصفها الكيان الوحيد القادر على إنتاج الاستقرار وحمايته– الهدف الأول لمحاولات الإضعاف والتفكيك. من هنا، يصبح السؤال مشروعاً: من يملك حق تعريف الاستقرار؟ ومن يملك القدرة الحقيقية على صيانته؟ الاستقرار في جوهره ليس حالة صمت قسري ولا هدنة مؤقتة بين جولات عنف، بل منظومة متكاملة من الأمن، والتنمية، والشرعية السياسية، وهذا التعريف لا يمكن أن يصدر إلا عن الدولة وتحت مظلتها بوصفه مسؤولية سيادية، لأن الدولة وحدها التي تمتلك المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية تجاه مواطنيها، وتدير توازن المصالح داخل المجتمع، وتتحمّل كلفة الفشل قبل مكاسب النجاح. الدولة لا ترى الاستقرار غاية دعائية، بل تراه شرطاً ضرورياً لبقاء المؤسسات وحماية المجتمع من الانزلاق إلى الفوضى.

في المقابل، تطرح المليشيات في عدد من الدول العربية تعريفاً مشوّهاً للاستقرار، يقوم على إخضاع المجتمع بالقوة، واحتكار السلاح، وتعطيل الدولة باسم «الحماية». هذا النموذج لا ينتج استقراراً، بل يراكم هشاشة مزمنة، ويؤسس لصراع مؤجل ينفجر عند أول اختلال في موازين القوة. المليشيات لا تحمي الأوطان، بل تستخدمها كساحات نفوذ، وتستثمر في الفوضى لأنها مصدر شرعيتها الوحيد، أما الخطاب الشعبوي والإعلامي المتشنج فيمارس دوراً لا يقل خطورة، حين يختزل الاستقرار في شعارات انفعالية، ويغذّي الاستقطاب، ويضغط باتجاه قرارات غير محسوبة، هذا الضجيج لا يبني وعياً ولا يشيد استقراراً وسلاماً بل يربك الرأي العام، ويفتح المجال أمام قوى غير مسؤولة لتصدر المشهد على حساب منطق الدولة ليصبح الاستقرار مجرد مادة للمزايدة فقط! في هذا المشهد المعقد، يبرز الدور السعودي بوصفه نموذجاً للدولة التي تعي أن الاستقرار الإقليمي يبدأ من ترسيخ مفهوم الدولة الوطنية، لا من إدارة الفوضى أو خطابات التأجيج والتثوير، فالسعودية لم تجعل يوماً من الأزمات منصات استعراض، بل تعاملت معها كاختبارات تتطلب توازناً بين الحزم والحكمة، وبادرت بتقديم الحوار، حيث يكون الحوار مجدياً على عدة أصعدة وفي قضايا مختلفة، وردعت حين كان الردع حلاً، وظلت ترى أن أمن المنطقة لا يتحقق إلا بتمكين الدول وحماية سيادتها، لا بمكافأة الميليشيات ودعم الفوضى، وتقديم المصالح والنفوذ والتمكين.

الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط ليس حقاً لمن يرفع صوته أعلى، ولا لمن يفرض سلاحه خارج الشرعية، بل لمن يتحمل مسؤولية الدولة ويؤمن أن حماية الإنسان وبناء المستقبل أهم من كسب معركة عابرة. وفي زمن تتنازع فيه المنطقة تعريفاتها، تبقى الدولة –حين تمتلك الرؤية والعقل– هي الجهة الوحيدة المؤهلة لتعريف الاستقرار وصيانته، وما تفعله السعودية اليوم هو تأكيد عملي على أن الاستقرار قرار سيادي، لا شعاراً للاستهلاك، وأن المنطقة لا تُنقذ بالفوضى، بل بالحكمة المستمدة من حماية الدول، وفض النزاعات، وتحجيم الأحزاب والميليشيات المخربة.. ومن يدعمها!