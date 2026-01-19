Who has the right to define stability in the Middle East: states, militias, or the noise of consumed rhetoric in the media and on social platforms?

In the Middle East, the question of stability is not posed as a theoretical concept, but as an existential issue that affects the fate of both states and societies. Over the past decades, this concept has been hijacked by multiple actors; militias use it as a pretext for domination, and loud rhetoric turns it into a mobilization slogan, while the state – as the only entity capable of producing and protecting stability – remains the primary target of attempts to weaken and dismantle it. Hence, the question becomes legitimate: who has the right to define stability? And who has the real ability to maintain it? Stability, in its essence, is not a state of forced silence or a temporary truce between rounds of violence, but an integrated system of security, development, and political legitimacy. This definition can only be issued by the state and under its umbrella as a sovereign responsibility, because the state alone bears the legal and moral responsibility towards its citizens, manages the balance of interests within society, and bears the cost of failure before the gains of success. The state does not see stability as a propaganda goal, but as a necessary condition for the survival of institutions and the protection of society from slipping into chaos.

In contrast, militias in several Arab countries present a distorted definition of stability, based on subjugating society by force, monopolizing weapons, and paralyzing the state in the name of "protection." This model does not produce stability; rather, it accumulates chronic fragility and establishes a postponed conflict that erupts at the first imbalance in the balance of power. Militias do not protect homelands; they use them as arenas of influence and invest in chaos because it is their only source of legitimacy. Meanwhile, the populist and inflammatory media discourse plays a role that is no less dangerous, as it reduces stability to emotional slogans, fuels polarization, and pressures towards uncalculated decisions. This noise does not build awareness or establish stability and peace; rather, it confuses public opinion and opens the door for irresponsible forces to dominate the scene at the expense of state logic, making stability merely a subject for bidding! In this complex scene, the Saudi role emerges as a model of a state that understands that regional stability begins with solidifying the concept of the nation-state, not from managing chaos or inciting and revolutionary rhetoric. Saudi Arabia has never turned crises into platforms for display; instead, it has dealt with them as tests requiring a balance between firmness and wisdom, initiating dialogue where it is fruitful on multiple levels and in various issues, and resorting to deterrence when deterrence was a solution. It has maintained that the security of the region can only be achieved by empowering states and protecting their sovereignty, not by rewarding militias and supporting chaos, and prioritizing interests, influence, and empowerment.

Stability in the Middle East is not a right for those who raise their voices the loudest, nor for those who impose their weapons outside of legitimacy, but for those who bear the responsibility of the state and believe that protecting humanity and building the future is more important than winning a transient battle. In an era where the region is contesting its definitions, the state – when it possesses vision and intellect – remains the only entity qualified to define and maintain stability. What Saudi Arabia is doing today is a practical affirmation that stability is a sovereign decision, not a slogan for consumption, and that the region cannot be saved by chaos, but by the wisdom derived from protecting states, resolving disputes, and limiting destructive parties and militias... and those who support them!