A new chapter is beginning to reveal its features in the region through the exposure of the pretenders of rights and the merchants of grievances via the mercenary shops in some countries of the region. In Syria, the curtain is falling on "SDF," and in Yemen, the curtain is falling on the "Transitional Council." No one diminishes rights, but the scale of the humanitarian atrocities committed in these two countries has led to and revealed the extent of alignment behind foreign agendas and the scale of enrichment from the war economies that some leaders achieve at the expense of the groups whose rights and grievances are being traded.

Militias, the trade of rights, and mercenary shops form a triad that feeds off each other and operates as a single system in conflict areas. In the years following what is known as the Arab Spring, some Arab countries have been afflicted with political facades, factional titles, and leaderships that have turned legitimate demands into shops for mercenary activities and trading in the rights of minorities and the grievances of certain groups. The public right has been mixed with personal enrichment, and internal affairs with external agendas, all supported by digital media platforms and the vast amount of publishing and broadcasting on social media networks for the narratives of the pretenders of rights and the merchants of political, sectarian, ethnic, and geographical grievances, which are often traded to achieve personal interests and external agendas.

The new Syrian government has proven to be the most concerned with the rights of Syrian Kurds, not "SDF," as manifested through presidential decisions that granted the Kurdish component its cultural rights, just as the southern Yemeni leadership has proven to be the most concerned with the rights of southern Yemen and Southerners, not Aidarus al-Zoubaidi through his project, which has taken the southern cause and deviated it from its path, harming the rights of Southerners and trading in their grievances to achieve his personal interests alongside external agendas that fund his project and provide him with weapons and logistical services.

Over the past years, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi has worked to institutionalize violence, chaos, and corruption in southern Yemen through his project, to empower his destabilizing project for the security and stability of Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula, and the region. Public opinion and those interested in Yemeni affairs were shocked by al-Zoubaidi's militia project, as it has proven that this project does not differ from other terrorist projects of ISIS and its sisters in trading in the rights of Southerners and their grievances to expand his project and impose it on the south and the region, reaching Sudan, Somalia, and the Horn of Africa.

The whole world, especially the countries of the region, has realized the importance of the timing of the Saudi move to thwart al-Zoubaidi's project, just as the world and the region have recognized the wisdom, patience, and long-term vision that the leadership in the Kingdom has demonstrated during the past period, for every stage has its tools and methods of treatment.