تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
فصل جديد بدأت تتجلى ملامحه في المنطقة من خلال كشف أدعياء الحقوق وتُجّار المظلوميات عبر دكاكين الارتزاق في بعض دول المنطقة. ففي سوريا يسدل الستار على «قسد»، وفي اليمن يسدل الستار على «الانتقالي». لا أحد يقلل من الحقوق، لكن حجم الفظاعات الإنسانية التي تم ارتكابها في هذين البلدين، قادت وكشفت حجم الاصطفاف وراء أجندات خارجية وحجم الإثراء من اقتصاد الحروب الذي تحققه بعض الزعامات على حساب الفئات التي تتم المتاجرة بحقوقهم ومظلومياتهم.
المليشيات وتجارة الحقوق ودكاكين الارتزاق ثلاثية تتغذى بعضها من بعض، وتعمل كمنظومة واحدة في مناطق النزاع. فخلال سنوات ما بعد ما يعرف بالربيع العربي، ابتليت بعض الدول العربية بواجهات سياسية وعناوين فصائلية وزعامات حوّلت المطالب المحقّة إلى دكاكين للارتزاق والمتاجرة بحقوق الأقليات ومظلوميات بعض الفئات، فاختلط الحق العام بالإثراء الشخصي والشأن الداخلي بالأجندات الخارجية، وكل ذلك مدعوم بالمنصات الإعلامية الرقمية والكم الهائل من النشر والبث في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لسرديات أدعياء الحقوق وتجار المظلوميات السياسية والطائفية والعرقية والمناطقية الجغرافية، التي يتم المتاجرة بها في الغالب لتحقيق مصالح شخصية وأجندات خارجية.
لقد أثبتت الحكومة السورية الجديدة أنها الأحرص على حقوق الأكراد السوريين وليست «قسد»، فتجسّد ذلك من خلال القرارات الرئاسية، التي أعطت للمكوّن الكردي السوري حقوقه الثقافية، مثلما القيادات اليمنية الجنوبية أثبتت أنها الأحرص على حقوق الجنوب اليمني والجنوبيين، وليس عيدروس الزبيدي من خلال مشروعه، الذي أخذ القضية الجنوبية وانحرف بها عن مسارها، فأساء لحقوق الجنوبيين وتاجر بمظلوميتهم لتحقيق مصالحه الشخصية جنباً إلى جنب أجندات خارجية تمول مشروعه وتمده بالسلاح والخدمات اللوجستية.
لقد عمل عيدروس الزبيدي خلال السنوات الماضية على مأسسة العنف والفوضى والفساد في الجنوب اليمني من خلال مشروعه، لتمكين مشروعه المزعزع لأمن واستقرار اليمن والجزيرة العربية والإقليم. فقد صدم الرأي العام والمهتمون بالشأن اليمني بمشروع الزبيدي المليشياوي، فقد أثبت أن هذا المشروع لا يختلف عن بقية المشروعات الإرهابية لداعش وأخواتها في المتاجرة بحقوق الجنوبيين ومظلوميتهم لتوسيع مشروعه وفرضه على الجنوب والمنطقة وصولاً إلى السودان والصومال والقرن الأفريقي.
لقد أدرك العالم أجمع ودول الإقليم خاصة، أهمية توقيت التحرك السعودي لإجهاض مشروع الزبيدي، مثلما أدرك العالم والإقليم الحكمة والأناة والصبر والنفس الطويل الذي تمتعت به القيادة في المملكة خلال الفترة الماضية، فلكل مرحلة أدواتها وأساليب علاجها.
A new chapter is beginning to reveal its features in the region through the exposure of the pretenders of rights and the merchants of grievances via the mercenary shops in some countries of the region. In Syria, the curtain is falling on "SDF," and in Yemen, the curtain is falling on the "Transitional Council." No one diminishes rights, but the scale of the humanitarian atrocities committed in these two countries has led to and revealed the extent of alignment behind foreign agendas and the scale of enrichment from the war economies that some leaders achieve at the expense of the groups whose rights and grievances are being traded.
Militias, the trade of rights, and mercenary shops form a triad that feeds off each other and operates as a single system in conflict areas. In the years following what is known as the Arab Spring, some Arab countries have been afflicted with political facades, factional titles, and leaderships that have turned legitimate demands into shops for mercenary activities and trading in the rights of minorities and the grievances of certain groups. The public right has been mixed with personal enrichment, and internal affairs with external agendas, all supported by digital media platforms and the vast amount of publishing and broadcasting on social media networks for the narratives of the pretenders of rights and the merchants of political, sectarian, ethnic, and geographical grievances, which are often traded to achieve personal interests and external agendas.
The new Syrian government has proven to be the most concerned with the rights of Syrian Kurds, not "SDF," as manifested through presidential decisions that granted the Kurdish component its cultural rights, just as the southern Yemeni leadership has proven to be the most concerned with the rights of southern Yemen and Southerners, not Aidarus al-Zoubaidi through his project, which has taken the southern cause and deviated it from its path, harming the rights of Southerners and trading in their grievances to achieve his personal interests alongside external agendas that fund his project and provide him with weapons and logistical services.
Over the past years, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi has worked to institutionalize violence, chaos, and corruption in southern Yemen through his project, to empower his destabilizing project for the security and stability of Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula, and the region. Public opinion and those interested in Yemeni affairs were shocked by al-Zoubaidi's militia project, as it has proven that this project does not differ from other terrorist projects of ISIS and its sisters in trading in the rights of Southerners and their grievances to expand his project and impose it on the south and the region, reaching Sudan, Somalia, and the Horn of Africa.
The whole world, especially the countries of the region, has realized the importance of the timing of the Saudi move to thwart al-Zoubaidi's project, just as the world and the region have recognized the wisdom, patience, and long-term vision that the leadership in the Kingdom has demonstrated during the past period, for every stage has its tools and methods of treatment.