فصل جديد بدأت تتجلى ملامحه في المنطقة من خلال كشف أدعياء الحقوق وتُجّار المظلوميات عبر دكاكين الارتزاق في بعض دول المنطقة. ففي سوريا يسدل الستار على «قسد»، وفي اليمن يسدل الستار على «الانتقالي». لا أحد يقلل من الحقوق، لكن حجم الفظاعات الإنسانية التي تم ارتكابها في هذين البلدين، قادت وكشفت حجم الاصطفاف وراء أجندات خارجية وحجم الإثراء من اقتصاد الحروب الذي تحققه بعض الزعامات على حساب الفئات التي تتم المتاجرة بحقوقهم ومظلومياتهم.

المليشيات وتجارة الحقوق ودكاكين الارتزاق ثلاثية تتغذى بعضها من بعض، وتعمل كمنظومة واحدة في مناطق النزاع. فخلال سنوات ما بعد ما يعرف بالربيع العربي، ابتليت بعض الدول العربية بواجهات سياسية وعناوين فصائلية وزعامات حوّلت المطالب المحقّة إلى دكاكين للارتزاق والمتاجرة بحقوق الأقليات ومظلوميات بعض الفئات، فاختلط الحق العام بالإثراء الشخصي والشأن الداخلي بالأجندات الخارجية، وكل ذلك مدعوم بالمنصات الإعلامية الرقمية والكم الهائل من النشر والبث في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لسرديات أدعياء الحقوق وتجار المظلوميات السياسية والطائفية والعرقية والمناطقية الجغرافية، التي يتم المتاجرة بها في الغالب لتحقيق مصالح شخصية وأجندات خارجية.

لقد أثبتت الحكومة السورية الجديدة أنها الأحرص على حقوق الأكراد السوريين وليست «قسد»، فتجسّد ذلك من خلال القرارات الرئاسية، التي أعطت للمكوّن الكردي السوري حقوقه الثقافية، مثلما القيادات اليمنية الجنوبية أثبتت أنها الأحرص على حقوق الجنوب اليمني والجنوبيين، وليس عيدروس الزبيدي من خلال مشروعه، الذي أخذ القضية الجنوبية وانحرف بها عن مسارها، فأساء لحقوق الجنوبيين وتاجر بمظلوميتهم لتحقيق مصالحه الشخصية جنباً إلى جنب أجندات خارجية تمول مشروعه وتمده بالسلاح والخدمات اللوجستية.

لقد عمل عيدروس الزبيدي خلال السنوات الماضية على مأسسة العنف والفوضى والفساد في الجنوب اليمني من خلال مشروعه، لتمكين مشروعه المزعزع لأمن واستقرار اليمن والجزيرة العربية والإقليم. فقد صدم الرأي العام والمهتمون بالشأن اليمني بمشروع الزبيدي المليشياوي، فقد أثبت أن هذا المشروع لا يختلف عن بقية المشروعات الإرهابية لداعش وأخواتها في المتاجرة بحقوق الجنوبيين ومظلوميتهم لتوسيع مشروعه وفرضه على الجنوب والمنطقة وصولاً إلى السودان والصومال والقرن الأفريقي.

لقد أدرك العالم أجمع ودول الإقليم خاصة، أهمية توقيت التحرك السعودي لإجهاض مشروع الزبيدي، مثلما أدرك العالم والإقليم الحكمة والأناة والصبر والنفس الطويل الذي تمتعت به القيادة في المملكة خلال الفترة الماضية، فلكل مرحلة أدواتها وأساليب علاجها.