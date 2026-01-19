تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- عندما تمثل وطنك، يجب أن تدرك جيداً أنك لست مجرد فرد، بل أنت واجهة لبلد بأكمله؛ وهذا يستوجب استشعاراً عالياً بالمسؤولية، فالمفترض في من يقع عليه الاختيار من بين خيارات متعددة أن يكون قدوة في تعامله، وأن يحسن اختيار كلماته وتصرفاته، خاصة إذا كان في موقع قيادي.
- لقد قدمت بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا دروساً مستفادة كثيرة، كان أبرزها «فن التصريح»، لا أود هنا توجيه اللوم أو النقد لمدرب منتخب مصر حسام حسن، الذي أشعل تصريحه المنصات الرقمية، وأدى إلى ردود أفعال كانت أشد من الفعل نفسه؛ لكن السؤال المطروح: لماذا تتباين ثقافة وفكر المدربين بهذا الشكل؟ هناك مدربون على أعلى مستوى فنياً، لكنهم لا يجيدون الوقوف أمام الكاميرات ووسائل الإعلام، خاصة في اللحظات الحرجة بعد نهاية المباريات، حيث يغيب عنهم تقدير ما يجب قوله وما لا يجب. ولنا في تاريخ الرياضة شواهد كثيرة لمدربين سقطوا وأُبعدوا بسبب تصريحات غير متزنة، لم تكن بسبب كرة القدم بل بسبب «كلمة قالت لصاحبها دعني».
- لقد طغت أحداث المؤتمرات الصحفية في البطولة الأفريقية على المشهد بشكل كبير، وظهر ذلك جلياً في الأجواء المصاحبة للقاءات الكبرى. والسؤال هنا: هل تستحق ردة الفعل تجاه المدرب أن تؤثر بهذا الشكل على الجماهير؟ إن على المدربين الابتعاد كلياً عن الانجراف خلف ردود أفعال المدرجات، والتفرغ التام لما يدور داخل المستطيل الأخضر، فالقيادة تتطلب ضبط النفس قبل ضبط التكتيك.
- في الرياضة أخلاق وقيم ومعانٍ وُجدت لتقرب الشعوب لا لتباعدها. لا تجعلوا الرياضة أداة للعداوة والبغضاء؛ فالتعصب الرياضي هو «المقصلة» الحقيقية للكثير من القيم الأخلاقية، التي هي الأساس الذي نلعب كرة القدم من أجله.
- لقد غادر الكثير من النجوم والمدربين الملاعب، لكن أسماءهم ظلت محفورة في ذاكرة الجماهير بفضل أخلاقهم التي كانت عنوان مسيرتهم، بينما خسر آخرون صورتهم الذهنية بسبب تصرفات غير متزنة داخل الملعب أو خارجه.
- قدم مدرب السنغال بابي ثياو، درساً يفترض أن يُدرّس في المنافسات الرياضية، حين رد على الأصوات التي طالبت اللاعبين بالبقاء في المعسكر وعدم الذهاب للصلاة، قائلاً: «كرة القدم في النهاية مجرد لعبة ولا تحتاج لكل هذا، ترك الصلاة أمر ليس بالبسيط، سنؤدي صلاة الجمعة جماعة ولو كلفنا الأمر خسارة المباراة والإقصاء من البطولة، هناك واجبات لا يمكن التفريط فيها مهما كانت النتيجة».
- تظل العلاقات الأخوية بين الشعوب العربية روابط متينة لا انفصال لها، مهما حاول البعض تعكير صفوها بتصريحات غير مدروسة، فالرياضة زائلة، والمواقف هي التي تبقى.
- When you represent your country, you must be fully aware that you are not just an individual, but a face for an entire nation; this requires a high sense of responsibility. Those who are chosen from among multiple options are expected to be role models in their conduct and to choose their words and actions wisely, especially if they are in a leadership position.
- The Africa Cup of Nations has provided many lessons, the most notable of which is the "art of statements." I do not wish to blame or criticize Egypt's national team coach Hossam Hassan, whose statement ignited digital platforms and led to reactions that were more intense than the action itself; but the question arises: why do the cultures and thoughts of coaches vary so greatly? There are coaches at the highest technical level, yet they struggle to stand in front of cameras and the media, especially in critical moments after matches, where they fail to appreciate what should and should not be said. Our sports history is filled with examples of coaches who fell and were dismissed due to unbalanced statements, not because of football but because of "a word that told its owner to let me go."
- The events of the press conferences during the African tournament have significantly overshadowed the scene, which was clearly evident in the atmosphere surrounding the major matches. The question here is: does the reaction towards the coach deserve to impact the fans in this way? Coaches must completely avoid being swayed by the reactions from the stands and fully focus on what is happening on the pitch, as leadership requires self-control before tactical adjustments.
- In sports, there are morals, values, and meanings that exist to bring peoples closer, not to distance them. Do not make sports a tool for enmity and hatred; sports fanaticism is the true "guillotine" for many moral values, which are the foundation for why we play football.
- Many stars and coaches have left the fields, but their names remain etched in the memories of fans due to their ethics, which were the hallmark of their careers, while others lost their mental image due to unbalanced behavior both on and off the field.
- Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw provided a lesson that should be taught in sports competitions when he responded to voices calling for players to stay in camp and not go to pray, saying: "Football is ultimately just a game and does not require all this; abandoning prayer is not a trivial matter. We will perform Friday prayers together even if it costs us the loss of the match and elimination from the tournament. There are duties that cannot be neglected regardless of the outcome."
- The brotherly relations among Arab peoples remain strong ties that cannot be severed, no matter how some may try to disrupt them with thoughtless statements, as sports are fleeting, and it is the stances that remain.