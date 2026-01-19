- عندما تمثل وطنك، يجب أن تدرك جيداً أنك لست مجرد فرد، بل أنت واجهة لبلد بأكمله؛ وهذا يستوجب استشعاراً عالياً بالمسؤولية، فالمفترض في من يقع عليه الاختيار من بين خيارات متعددة أن يكون قدوة في تعامله، وأن يحسن اختيار كلماته وتصرفاته، خاصة إذا كان في موقع قيادي.

- لقد قدمت بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا دروساً مستفادة كثيرة، كان أبرزها «فن التصريح»، لا أود هنا توجيه اللوم أو النقد لمدرب منتخب مصر حسام حسن، الذي أشعل تصريحه المنصات الرقمية، وأدى إلى ردود أفعال كانت أشد من الفعل نفسه؛ لكن السؤال المطروح: لماذا تتباين ثقافة وفكر المدربين بهذا الشكل؟ هناك مدربون على أعلى مستوى فنياً، لكنهم لا يجيدون الوقوف أمام الكاميرات ووسائل الإعلام، خاصة في اللحظات الحرجة بعد نهاية المباريات، حيث يغيب عنهم تقدير ما يجب قوله وما لا يجب. ولنا في تاريخ الرياضة شواهد كثيرة لمدربين سقطوا وأُبعدوا بسبب تصريحات غير متزنة، لم تكن بسبب كرة القدم بل بسبب «كلمة قالت لصاحبها دعني».

- لقد طغت أحداث المؤتمرات الصحفية في البطولة الأفريقية على المشهد بشكل كبير، وظهر ذلك جلياً في الأجواء المصاحبة للقاءات الكبرى. والسؤال هنا: هل تستحق ردة الفعل تجاه المدرب أن تؤثر بهذا الشكل على الجماهير؟ إن على المدربين الابتعاد كلياً عن الانجراف خلف ردود أفعال المدرجات، والتفرغ التام لما يدور داخل المستطيل الأخضر، فالقيادة تتطلب ضبط النفس قبل ضبط التكتيك.

- في الرياضة أخلاق وقيم ومعانٍ وُجدت لتقرب الشعوب لا لتباعدها. لا تجعلوا الرياضة أداة للعداوة والبغضاء؛ فالتعصب الرياضي هو «المقصلة» الحقيقية للكثير من القيم الأخلاقية، التي هي الأساس الذي نلعب كرة القدم من أجله.

- لقد غادر الكثير من النجوم والمدربين الملاعب، لكن أسماءهم ظلت محفورة في ذاكرة الجماهير بفضل أخلاقهم التي كانت عنوان مسيرتهم، بينما خسر آخرون صورتهم الذهنية بسبب تصرفات غير متزنة داخل الملعب أو خارجه.

- قدم مدرب السنغال بابي ثياو، درساً يفترض أن يُدرّس في المنافسات الرياضية، حين رد على الأصوات التي طالبت اللاعبين بالبقاء في المعسكر وعدم الذهاب للصلاة، قائلاً: «كرة القدم في النهاية مجرد لعبة ولا تحتاج لكل هذا، ترك الصلاة أمر ليس بالبسيط، سنؤدي صلاة الجمعة جماعة ولو كلفنا الأمر خسارة المباراة والإقصاء من البطولة، هناك واجبات لا يمكن التفريط فيها مهما كانت النتيجة».

- تظل العلاقات الأخوية بين الشعوب العربية روابط متينة لا انفصال لها، مهما حاول البعض تعكير صفوها بتصريحات غير مدروسة، فالرياضة زائلة، والمواقف هي التي تبقى.