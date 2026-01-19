- When you represent your country, you must be fully aware that you are not just an individual, but a face for an entire nation; this requires a high sense of responsibility. Those who are chosen from among multiple options are expected to be role models in their conduct and to choose their words and actions wisely, especially if they are in a leadership position.

- The Africa Cup of Nations has provided many lessons, the most notable of which is the "art of statements." I do not wish to blame or criticize Egypt's national team coach Hossam Hassan, whose statement ignited digital platforms and led to reactions that were more intense than the action itself; but the question arises: why do the cultures and thoughts of coaches vary so greatly? There are coaches at the highest technical level, yet they struggle to stand in front of cameras and the media, especially in critical moments after matches, where they fail to appreciate what should and should not be said. Our sports history is filled with examples of coaches who fell and were dismissed due to unbalanced statements, not because of football but because of "a word that told its owner to let me go."

- The events of the press conferences during the African tournament have significantly overshadowed the scene, which was clearly evident in the atmosphere surrounding the major matches. The question here is: does the reaction towards the coach deserve to impact the fans in this way? Coaches must completely avoid being swayed by the reactions from the stands and fully focus on what is happening on the pitch, as leadership requires self-control before tactical adjustments.

- In sports, there are morals, values, and meanings that exist to bring peoples closer, not to distance them. Do not make sports a tool for enmity and hatred; sports fanaticism is the true "guillotine" for many moral values, which are the foundation for why we play football.

- Many stars and coaches have left the fields, but their names remain etched in the memories of fans due to their ethics, which were the hallmark of their careers, while others lost their mental image due to unbalanced behavior both on and off the field.

- Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw provided a lesson that should be taught in sports competitions when he responded to voices calling for players to stay in camp and not go to pray, saying: "Football is ultimately just a game and does not require all this; abandoning prayer is not a trivial matter. We will perform Friday prayers together even if it costs us the loss of the match and elimination from the tournament. There are duties that cannot be neglected regardless of the outcome."

- The brotherly relations among Arab peoples remain strong ties that cannot be severed, no matter how some may try to disrupt them with thoughtless statements, as sports are fleeting, and it is the stances that remain.