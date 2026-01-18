أثناء انتظار إعلان إقلاع رحلتي من مطار الملك خالد في الرياض، أخذت أتأمل حركة المسافرين وتعدد الجنسيات، فتعزز لدي شعور أن المطارات بالفعل هي ملتقى للثقافات والشعوب حيث تتقاطع الخطوات والاتجاهات، لكن الرياض العاصمة السعودية، التي تقع اليوم في موقع جغرافي تعززه رؤية ٢٠٣٠ لتكون حلقة الوصل بين الشرق والغرب يؤكد أهمية مطار الملك خالد كبوابة ومركز لوجستي عالمي، مما يضع على عاتق المطار مسؤولية عظيمة في إعادة تشكيل مفهوم السفر ليكون تجربة متكاملة وسلسة في إطار يجسد قيم ثقافتنا وأصالتنا السعودية !

وكمسافر متردد على مطار الملك خالد بجميع صالات سفره، رصدت دائماً تحولات المطار ومستوى خدماته، فالرياض اليوم التي ترتدي ثوباً جديداً فصلته رؤيتها الطموحة بحاجة لأن يعكس مطارها روحها المتجددة بمرافق وخدمات متكاملة تلبي احتياجات مسافريها وزوارها لخلق تجربة مختلفة تشكل هويتها !

وفقاً للأرقام المعلنة، يبدو المطار مرناً في استيعاب الأعداد المتزايدة من المسافرين الذين تجاوزوا أكثر من ٤٢ مليون مسافر سنوياً في ٥ صالات سفر رئيسية، ويخدم مسافريه بحركة انسيابية ملحوظة رغم استمرار أعمال التوسع والتجديد التي تجري في مختلف مرافقه، فهناك أكثر من ٦٠ شركة طيران تسير رحلاتها من وإلى المطار إلى ١١٧ وجهة لمختلف أنحاء العالم، وبلغ تشغيل رحلاته الشهرية ٢٦ ألف رحلة، وحصل على المركز الأول عالمياً لأكثر المطارات التزاماً بمواعيد الرحلات وفق تصنيف Cirium، مما يدل على كفاءة التشغيل ودقة الانضباط !

شخصياً، لمست تطوراً كبيراً في مستوى تجهيز صالات بمساحات الأسواق الحرة والمطاعم والمقاهي التي تلبي احتياجات المسافر وتمكنه من قضاء وقت أكثر راحة داخل المطار، وهو ما تعكسه مؤشرات تصويت رضا المسافرين في استبيانات سكاي تراكس، التي تضع المطار في مركز متقدم بين أفضل ١٠٠ مطار في العالم، وتبين أهمية دور المسافر في المشاركة فيها كعنصر مهم في التقييم !