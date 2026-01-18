While waiting for the announcement of my flight departure from King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, I took the time to observe the movement of travelers and the diversity of nationalities. This reinforced my feeling that airports are indeed a meeting point for cultures and peoples where steps and directions intersect. However, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which today occupies a geographical position enhanced by Vision 2030 to be the link between the East and the West, emphasizes the importance of King Khalid Airport as a gateway and a global logistics center. This places a great responsibility on the airport to reshape the concept of travel into a comprehensive and seamless experience that embodies the values of our culture and our Saudi authenticity!

As a frequent traveler at King Khalid Airport across all its terminals, I have always monitored the transformations of the airport and the level of its services. Today, Riyadh, which is dressed in a new garment tailored by its ambitious vision, needs its airport to reflect its renewed spirit with integrated facilities and services that meet the needs of its travelers and visitors to create a different experience that shapes its identity!

According to the announced figures, the airport appears flexible in accommodating the increasing numbers of travelers, which have exceeded more than 42 million passengers annually across 5 main terminals. It serves its travelers with a noticeable smooth flow despite the ongoing expansion and renovation works taking place in various facilities. There are more than 60 airlines operating flights to and from the airport to 117 destinations around the world, with monthly flight operations reaching 26,000 flights. It has achieved the first place globally for the most punctual airports according to Cirium's ranking, which indicates operational efficiency and strict discipline!

Personally, I have noticed a significant improvement in the level of preparation of terminals with the spaces of duty-free shops, restaurants, and cafes that meet the needs of travelers and enable them to spend more comfortable time inside the airport. This is reflected in the passenger satisfaction voting indicators in Skytrax surveys, which place the airport in an advanced position among the top 100 airports in the world, highlighting the importance of the traveler's role in participating as a key element in the evaluation!