Despite the fact that the Somaliland region declared its separation from the mother state more than three decades ago, it has not received any international recognition from any party or country, until Israel recently recognized it in a suspicious and questionable move. This unconventional Israeli recognition in political diplomacy confirms Israel's insistence on remaining a thorn in the side of the Arab and Middle Eastern region, and poses a challenge to all countries in the area at a time marked by numerous crises and tensions.

It is perhaps unnecessary to mention the great strategic advantages that the Somaliland region possesses. The region, which enjoys a unique geographical location overlooking the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the most important trade routes in the world and a vital maritime artery—represents one of the global trade outlets that many parties compete to control. Undoubtedly, enhancing Israeli maritime and intelligence presence in that area, particularly around the Red Sea, will be of great importance to Israel.

It is certain that this unilateral Israeli step, which no other country in the world has joined, comes at a critical time coinciding with many difficult events that the region has recently experienced. Israel, which has become increasingly isolated politically and faces growing rejection from many countries and peoples around the world, is in urgent need of strengthening its political and diplomatic presence, even if it requires recognizing a state that declared its separation more than three decades ago. This is a usual Israeli approach that reflects its selfish agenda in dealing with crises and embodies its exploitation of regional crises to serve its narrow interests, at the expense of the stability of countries, the integrity of their territories, and the interests of their peoples. This recognition, which may come at the expense of displacing some residents of Gaza or serve as a reason for establishing Israeli military bases on the region's territory, could enhance Israeli influence in the Red Sea area and provide Israel with a foothold in this highly important trade route.

As usual, Israel does not care about how the rest of the world views it as a troublesome, rebellious state that is indifferent to killing as many people as possible without reservation and in cold blood. However, its extremely selfish policy of using all issues to serve its immediate personal interests has become evident in its recognition of the Somaliland region, which constantly proves that Israel is nothing but a fierce entity that does not understand or care about global trends or international laws that prioritize respecting the territorial integrity and political independence of states.

Moreover, Israel does not mind being the one to stab in the Red Sea. Its recognition of the Somaliland region constantly exposes the area to a state of tension and instability, turning it into potential conflict zones that may not heal. It is clear to any observer what the situation could lead to if conditions explode in that sensitive area, which would open the door wide for further fragmentation of the region, plundering of its resources, and loss of its peoples.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region is the hesitant position of President Trump, who has not explicitly stated the United States' stance on this newly fabricated political crisis in the eastern part of the African continent. He did not welcome the recognition, but he also did not decisively reject it, leaving the door wide open for a position that may serve Israel's interests and align with it as often happens. Undoubtedly, if the United States recognizes the independence of the region, it will open the floodgates for strife, igniting crises in many countries in the region. Following the U.S. recognition of the region, many countries may rush to recognize it, which means a war in the region that could continue for many decades to come.

The Israeli recognition of the Somaliland region is not unexpected; rather, it is a usual Israeli approach that is only highlighted more and more by crises. Israel is always looking for a foothold within fragile areas through the concept of fishing in troubled waters. It prefers investments in political vacuums and within troubled states. Therefore, it is imperative for all of us to understand the implications of this suspicious recognition, as the region still suffers from many wounds and wars. Controlling the Red Sea area essentially reflects the ability to control one of the most important strategic routes in the world, which means that the region will continue to boil for a long time.