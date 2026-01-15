على الرغم من أن إقليم أرض الصومال أعلن انفصاله عن الدولة الأم منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، إلا أنه لم يحظَ بأي اعتراف دولي من أي طرف أو من قبل أي دولة، إلى أن اعترفت به إسرائيل مؤخراً في خطوة مريبة ومثيرة للشكوك، ويأتي هذا الاعتراف الإسرائيلي الخارج عن المألوف في الدبلوماسية السياسية تأكيداً على إصرار إسرائيل على أن تظل شوكة في خاصرة المنطقة العربية والشرق أوسطية، وتحدياً لكافة دول المنطقة في وقت يشهد الكثير من الأزمات والتوترات.

ولعله غني عن القول الإشارة إلى ما يتمتع به إقليم أرض الصومال من مزايا استراتيجية عظيمة، فالإقليم الذي يتمتع بموقع جغرافي مميّز يطل على خليج عدن ومضيق باب المندب الذي يعد أحد أهم الممرات التجارية في العالم وشريانها البحري فائق الأهمية، يعد أحد منافذ التجارة العالمية التي تتنافس العديد من الأطراف على السيطرة عليها، ومما لا شك فيه أن تعزيز الحضور الإسرائيلي البحري والاستخباراتي في تلك المنطقة وفي محيط البحر الأحمر تحديداً سيمثل أهمية بالغة لإسرائيل.

من المؤكد أن هذه الخطوة الإسرائيلية الأحادية التي لم تشترك معها فيها أي دولة أخرى بالعالم تأتي في وقت دقيق يتزامن مع العديد من الأحداث الصعبة التي مرت بها المنطقة مؤخراً، فإسرائيل التي غدت تعاني من عزلة سياسية وتصاعد الرفض حولها من العديد من الدول والكثير من الشعوب حول العالم، غدت بحاجة ماسة لتعزيز وجودها السياسي والدبلوماسي حتى لو اقتضى الأمر منها الاعتراف بدولة أعلنت انفصالها منذ ما يزيد على العقود الثلاثة، وهو نهج إسرائيلي معتاد يعكس أجندتها الأنانية في التعاطي مع الأزمات ويجسّد توظيفها للأزمات الإقليمية لخدمة مصالحها الضيقة، وذلك على حساب استقرار الدول ووحدة أراضيها ومصالح شعوبها، فهذا الاعتراف الذي قد يكون على حساب تهجير بعضٍ من سكان غزة أو سبباً لإقامة قواعد عسكرية إسرائيلية على أراضي الإقليم، قد يعزّز من النفوذ الإسرائيلي في محيط البحر الأحمر ويوجِد لإسرائيل موطئ قدم في هذا الممر التجاري شديد الأهمية.

لا تهتم إسرائيل كعادتها بنظرة بقية دول العالم لها كدولة مشاكسة متمردة لا يهمها قتل أكبر عدد ممكن من البشر دونما تحفظ وبدم بارد، غير أن سياستها بالغة الأنانية في توظيف كافة القضايا لخدمة مصالحها الشخصية الآنية اتضحت في اعترافها بإقليم أرض الصومال، وهو ما يبرهن طيلة الوقت على أن إسرائيل ما هي إلا كيان شرس لا يفقه ولا يكترث من الأساس بالتوجه العالمي ولا بالقوانين الدولية التي تضع في أولى أولوياتها احترام سلامة أراضي الدول واستقلالها السياسي.

وبخلاف ذلك لا تعبأ إسرائيل بأن تكون هي صاحبة الطعنة في محيط البحر الأحمر، فاعترافها بإقليم أرض الصومال يعرّض المنطقة طيلة الوقت لأن تسقط في حالة من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار ويحيلها لبؤر صراع قد لا تندمل، ولا يخفى على أي متابع ما قد تؤول إليه الأحوال لو انفجرت الأوضاع في تلك المنطقة الحسّاسة، وهو ما سيفتح الباب واسعاً أمام المزيد من تفكك المنطقة ونهب ثرواتها وضياع شعوبها.

ولعل أخطر ما يتعلق بقضية اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم أرض الصومال هو الموقف الأمريكي المتردد للرئيس ترمب الذي لم يعلن موقف الولايات المتحدة بشكل صريح من تلك الأزمة السياسية الجديدة المفتعلة في الجزء الشرقي من القارة الأفريقية، فهو لم يرحّب بالاعتراف بها، غير أنه لم يحسم رفضه للاعتراف بها أيضاً، فاتحاً الباب واسعاً لاتخاذ موقف قد يصب في مصلحة إسرائيل وينحاز لها كما يحدث في أغلب الوقت، ولا شك أنه في حالة الاعتراف الأمريكي باستقلال الإقليم فإن ذلك سيفتح باب الفتن على مصراعيه لاشتعال الأزمات في العديد من دول المنطقة، فعقب الاعتراف الأمريكي بالإقليم قد تتسابق الكثير من الدول للاعتراف به، وهو ما يعني حرباً في المنطقة قد تظل مستمرة لعقود طويلة قادمة.

الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بإقليم أرض الصومال ليس بالشيء غير المتوقع، بل هو نهج إسرائيلي معتاد تبرزه الأزمات فحسب أكثر وأكثر، فإسرائيل تبحث لنفسها دوماً عن موطئ قدم داخل المناطق الهشة عبر مفهوم الصيد في الماء العكر، فهي تفضل الاستثمارات في الفراغات السياسية وداخل الدول المأزومة، لهذا يتحتم علينا جميعاً إدراك كافة دلالات هذا الاعتراف المريب، فالمنطقة لا تزال تعاني من الكثير من الجراحات والحروب، كما أن التحكّم في منطقة البحر الأحمر يعكس في جوهره القدرة على التحكّم في واحدة من أهم الطرق الاستراتيجية بالعالم كله، وهو ما يعني أن تستمر المنطقة في الغليان لفترة طويلة.