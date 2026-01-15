ليس من السهل اختصار سيرة رجل دولة في كلمات، خصوصاً حين تكون هذه السيرة قد تشكّلت بهدوء، بعيداً عن الأضواء، ومضت في مسارها بوصفها واجباً. فبعض الرجال لا يُعرفون بكثرة ما قالوا، بل بثقل ما تحمّلوا، ولا يُقاس حضورهم بعلو الصوت، بل بعمق الأثر الذي يتركونه في مؤسسات الدولة وفي ذاكرة من عملوا معهم أو عرفوهم عن قرب.

إن رحيل الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني ليس خبر وفاة فحسب، بل فقد لقيمة أمنية ووطنية تشكّلت عبر عقود من الانضباط والعمل الصامت. رجلٌ ارتبط اسمه بالأمن ارتباطاً راسخاً لا بوصفه قيادة أمنية رفيعة المستوى، بل بوصفه حاملاً للواء المسؤولية، كأمانة ثقيلة لا يحملها إلا من أدرك معناها.

في مسيرة الفقيد الممتدة لأكثر من نصف قرن، لم يكن حاضراً في الصفوف الأولى طلباً لزهو المشهد، بل كان في مقدّمة الصفوف حين يتعلّق الأمر بالواجب. وتنقّل بين مواقع حسّاسة، وتولى مهام دقيقة، في مواقع يتداخل فيها القرار مع المصير، ويتقدّم فيها الأمن بوصفه صمّام الاستقرار الأول. ولهذا، لم يكن اسمه مرتبطاً بالحدث العابر، بل بالثبات الذي يُبنى، وبالطمأنينة التي لا تُعلن.

وفي مثل هذه المناصب تحديداً، لا يكون المعيار معيار كفاءة فنية فحسب، ولكنها خصائص شخصية وأخلاقية تشكّل جوهر العمل الأمني في المجتمع السعودي، والمتمثلة في الانضباط، وضبط النفس، الأمانة، والقدرة على تحمّل المسؤولية دون ضجيج. وهي سمات لم تكن طارئة في سيرة الفقيد، بل كانت من صفاته الأصيلة في شخصيته، وهو ما جعله ركناً من أركان منظومة الأمن العريقة والتي تقوم على الثقة، المسؤولية.

وهنا لا يبدو الفقيد حالة فردية منفصلة عن سياقها، بل مثالاً على نمط رجالات يتشكّلون داخل هذا المجتمع، ويُؤتمنون على أدقّ ملفاته. فالعمل الأمني، في جوهره، ليس ممارسة حزم وقوة في كل وقت، بل ممارسة يومية للصبر، والحكمة، والانتباه للتفاصيل، والقدرة على اتخاذ القرار في اللحظة التي لا تحتمل الخطأ. وقد كان الراحل، صورة لكل هذه المعاني المعنى أكثر من كونه رجل دولة تقليدياً.

واللافت في سيرة الفقيد ليس فقط ما أنجزه، وإنما كيف أدّى دوره المؤتمن عليه. فالحزم الذي كان يمتاز به لم يكن مجرد صلابةً جافة، بل يتحاوز ذلك إلى قوة منضبطة تعرف حدودها، وتستند إلى أمانة داخلية عميقة. وتلك هي الأمانة التي تجعل صاحبها حاضراً حيث يجب أن يكون.

وأقول هذا من تجربة شخصية عابرة، لكنها كاشفة. فقد التقيته في مناسبات محدودة، خلال سفري على متن رحلة داخلية، في لقاءات قصيرة لا تسمح بالكثير من الحديث، لكنها تكشف الكثير عن الإنسان. رغم مقامه الكبير، ورغم الفارق العمري والمكانة الاجتماعية ، كان استقباله دوماً بابتسامة هادئة، ونظرة حانية، وإصغاء صادق يُشعرك دون تكلف بأنك أنت محل الاحترام. فلا أثر لوهج المنصب في حديثه، ولا مسافة مصطنعة في حضوره، بل تواضع رجل يعرف أن المكانة الحقيقية تُستمد من السلوك.

وفي مثل هذه اللحظات، يتّضح معنى لا يشيخ: أن القيم لا تُعرّف بالرجال، بل إن الرجال يُعرفون بما يحملون من حق ومسؤولية. وبعض الرجال لا يحتاجون إلى أن يُعرَّفوا عبر مناصبهم، لأن أفعالهم كفيلة بأن تُعرّفهم، وسيرتهم أصدق من أي توصيف.

رحل القوي الأمين، وبقي أثره شاهداً على أن الأمن، في جوهره، ليس إجراءً ولا منصباً، بل رجال يؤدّون أدوارهم بإخلاص، ثم يغادرون المشهد كما دخلوه: بهدوء، ودون ضجيج، تاركين خلفهم سيرة ناصعة وبصمة ممتدة الأثر.