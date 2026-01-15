في الآونة الأخيرة، لفت انتباهي الحضور المتزايد للمسؤولية المجتمعية في الجهات والمؤسسات السعودية. لم أعد أراها فكرة ثانوية أو نشاطاً تكميلياً، بل أعدّها ضرورة حقيقية لتطوّر المجتمعات، وأول خطوات التنمية. فهي تتقاطع بوضوح مع ما تعيشه المملكة من تحوّلات كبرى ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، حيث أصبح الإنسان محور التنمية، لا بصفته مستفيداً فقط، بل شريكاً في صناعة المستقبل.

ومن وجهة نظري، لا تنفصل المسؤولية المجتمعية عن الرؤية، بل تمثّل تطبيقها العملي في حياة الناس، فعندما نتحدث عن مجتمع حيوي، فإننا نتحدث عن مواطن واعٍ بدوره، مدرك لأثره، وقادر على الموازنة بين ما له وما عليه.

أرى أن الشخصية السعودية المسؤولة اجتماعياً تبدأ من هذا الوعي البسيط والعميق في آنٍ واحد؛ وعي بأن خدمة المجتمع ليست مهمة طارئة، بل سلوك يومي يظهر في الالتزام، والإتقان، واحترام النظام، والمبادرة الإيجابية. وهي قيم لا يمكن فصلها عن مستهدفات الرؤية في جودة الحياة وبناء مجتمع متماسك.

ويظل التعليم أحد أهم المفاتيح لترسيخ المسؤولية المجتمعية، حين تكون مخرجاته مرتبطة بالواقع وقادرة على إعداد أفراد يشاركون بفاعلية في التنمية. فتنمية مهارات التفكير، والعمل الجماعي، والمشاركة المجتمعية، كلها تصنع فارقاً حقيقياً في بناء الإنسان.

ولا يمكنني إغفال دور الأسرة، فهي الحاضنة الأولى للقيم، ومنها يتشكّل الإحساس بالمسؤولية منذ الطفولة. هذا الإحساس البسيط، حين ينمو، يدعم هدفاً كبيراً من أهداف الرؤية: مجتمع متوازن، تتكامل فيه الأدوار، وتحفظ فيه القيم الوطنية.

أما الإعلام، فأراه مساحة واسعة للتأثير، وقادراً على تعزيز روح المبادرة والانتماء، حين يسلّط الضوء على قصص النجاح الوطنية، ويبرز المبادرات المجتمعية ذات الأثر، ويحوّل المسؤولية المجتمعية إلى نموذج ملهم وقابل للتكرار.

ومن خلال ما نراه اليوم، أعتقد أن تمكين المواطن من ممارسة مسؤوليته المجتمعية يحتاج إلى بيئات محفّزة، ومنصات تتيح المشاركة، وبرامج تحتضن المبادرات. وهذا ما تجسّده العديد من المبادرات الوطنية التي انسجمت مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في العمل التطوعي، وجودة الحياة، والاستدامة.

أؤمن بأن صناعة شخصية سعودية مسؤولة اجتماعياً ليست هدفاً جانبياً في رؤية 2030، بل أحد مرتكزاتها الأساسية. فالرؤية لا تُقاس بالمشاريع وحدها، بل بقدرة الإنسان على حمايتها، واستدامتها، والمشاركة في تطويرها. وحين يصبح المواطن شريكاً واعياً، يتحوّل الطموح الوطني إلى أثرٍ حيّ ومستمر.

ختاماً.. في رؤية السعودية 2030، يقف الإنسان أولاً. وحين تصبح المسؤولية المجتمعية سلوكاً نابعاً من الوعي، لا واجباً مفروضاً، يتحوّل الانتماء إلى فعل، والطموح إلى أثر، وهذا، كما أراه اليوم، هو أجمل ما نشهده في التجربة السعودية.