هناك نظرية تسمى «نظرية اللعبة-Game theory» وهي فرع للرياضيات التطبيقية والاقتصاد، يدرس كيفية اتخاذ القرارات الرشيدة بمواقف تتضمّن تفاعلات بين أطراف متعدّدة، ونال عنها 15 عالماً جوائز نوبل بشتى المجالات، فتطبيقاتها تشمل كل مجالات العلوم ومنها السياسة، وسميت باللعبة بسبب الطبيعة التفاعلية للعلاقات، ولها نمطان؛ الأول: يسمى معادلة «اللعبة الصفرية المحصلة» وهي التفاعلات التي يكون فيها ربح طرف هو على حساب خسارة الطرف الآخر. والنمط الآخر: معادلة «اللعبة غير صفرية المحصلة» وهي التفاعلات التي لا تكون فيها مكاسب طرف معتمدة على خسارة الطرف الآخر، أي يمكن أن تكون كل الأطراف رابحة، ولأن المجال السياسي أبرز مجال للتلاعب، لذا لغة العلم ضرورية، فحالياً يعيش العالم العربي فوق فوهة بركان انفجر بعدة بلدان عربية جالباً لها حروباً أهلية وانفصالية والسبب؛ تيار من المنطقة العربية يطبّق معادلة «اللعبة الصفرية» في بناء قواعد لنفوذه ومصالحه الاقتصادية، أي كل مكسب يحقّقه هو يمثّل خسارة كارثية لجميع الأطراف الأخرى، حيث دعم الجماعات الانفصالية بالسودان والصومال وسوريا وليبيا والجزائر واليمن، وسلّح عصابة أبوالشباب بغزة وهم تجار مخدرات قاتلوا مع داعش الجيش المصري بسيناء وأحدثوا حرباً أهلية بغزة، وموّل تيار العداء للإسلام والمسلمين/الإسلاموفوبيا بالغرب مع أن وجود الإسلام بالغرب رصيد استراتيجي للعرب، وإسرائيل التي تتبنى «المعادلة الصفرية» مع العرب حوّلت التطبيع معها من وسيلة لوقف الحروب إلى وسيلة لتأجيج الحروب الانفصالية، للضغط على الدول العربية التي تربط التطبيع بالحقوق الفلسطينية لتقويض مكانتها ونفوذها، ومن ملحقات «نظرية اللعبة» نظرية «معضلة السجين» Prisoner Dilemma وتقول؛ إنه عندما تتخذ الأطراف المعنية قرارات تراعي فقط مصالحها الأنانية فسيكون الكل خاسراً بالنهاية مهما بدا للطرف الأناني أنه سيحقّق مكاسب لكنه بالنهاية يتسبّب بخسارة لنفسه وللجميع، ولو تعاون مع الجميع لكان الجميع رابحين، والمعادلة الصفرية قد تنجح تكتيكياً بتحقيق مكاسب آنية لكنها تفشل استراتيجياً على المدى الطويل بسبب ردة الفعل الانتقامية للأطراف المتضررة والتي تسمى بالمصطلحات الاستخباراتية «Blowback/بلوباك»، وأضرار تبني المعادلة الصفرية؛ تأجيج الصراعات والحروب والإرهاب التي تؤدي لدمار الدول وفوضى أمنية يصل ضررها لمن بدأها، سباق تسلّح يستنفد ميزانيات التنمية والخدمات العامة، مما يؤدي لتأجيج الغضب الداخلي وبالتالي تهديد استقرار النظام السياسي، تفكك التحالفات الاستراتيجية والأمنية وفقدان كل ما تمنحه من امتيازات لأطرافها، وتقويض العمل الجماعي بالقضايا الكبرى المشتركة كمحاربة الارهاب، أضرار اقتصادية كارثية نتيجة عدم الاستقرار والحروب والسياسات الاقتصادية الأحادية وفقدان الاستثمارات الخارجية والسياحة، وتهديد خطوط الملاحة الجوية والبرية والبحرية اللازمة لسلاسة نقل البضائع، مما يعرقل التنمية والتطوير ويؤدي لانهيار المؤسسات التجارية الوطنية، تحفيز المشترين على البحث عن بدائل للنفط العربي بسبب عدم الاستقرار بالمنطقة العربية، فقدان «القوة الناعمة» والشرعية الأخلاقية والثقافية والدبلوماسية واكتساب سمعة سيئة محلياً ودولياً نتيجة التورط بتأجيج الحروب وانتهاكات حقوق الإنسان، التعرّض للعقوبات الدولية والعقوبات الاقتصادية، عزلة محلية ودولية، فقدان النفوذ محلياً ودولياً وبالمنظمات الدولية، وبالتالي فقدان القدرة على التأثير الدبلوماسي لحفظ مصالحها، تقويض النظام الدولي القائم على المعادلة غير الصفرية، وعندما يحتاج أصحاب تيار المعادلة الصفرية للنظام الدولي لحمايتهم لن يجدوه قادراً على ذلك، ولذا المعادلة الصفرية ليست بمصلحة أحد، وكل من يقرأ التاريخ سيتعلّم هذا الدرس، ولو ساد التفكير العلمي مثل «نظرية معضلة السجين» بدل الأهواء العشوائية لما كان العالم العربي على فوهة بركان وتعاني شعوبه الإبادة والدمار والحصار والتجويع والاغتصابات الجماعية والتهجير كأدوات للحروب القذرة ضد المدنيين.