There is a theory called "Game Theory," which is a branch of applied mathematics and economics that studies how rational decisions are made in situations involving interactions between multiple parties. Fifteen scientists have received Nobel Prizes in various fields for their work related to it. Its applications encompass all areas of science, including politics, and it is called a game due to the interactive nature of relationships. There are two types; the first is called the "zero-sum game," which involves interactions where one party's gain is at the expense of another's loss. The other type is the "non-zero-sum game," where one party's gains are not dependent on another's losses, meaning all parties can potentially benefit. Since the political arena is the most prominent field for manipulation, the language of science is essential. Currently, the Arab world is living on the brink of a volcano that has erupted in several Arab countries, bringing civil wars and separatism. The reason is a current from the Arab region that applies the "zero-sum game" equation to build bases for its influence and economic interests, meaning every gain it achieves represents a catastrophic loss for all other parties. This includes supporting separatist groups in Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Algeria, and Yemen, arming the Abu al-Shabab gang in Gaza, who are drug dealers that fought alongside ISIS against the Egyptian army in Sinai and caused a civil war in Gaza, and funding the anti-Islam and Islamophobia currents in the West, even though the presence of Islam in the West is a strategic asset for Arabs. Israel, which adopts the "zero-sum equation" with Arabs, has turned normalization with it from a means to stop wars into a means to fuel separatist wars, pressuring Arab countries that link normalization to Palestinian rights to undermine their status and influence. Among the extensions of "Game Theory" is the "Prisoner's Dilemma," which states that when the concerned parties make decisions that only consider their selfish interests, everyone will ultimately lose, no matter how much the selfish party believes it will achieve gains; it ultimately causes losses for itself and everyone else. If they cooperated, everyone would win. The zero-sum equation may succeed tactically in achieving immediate gains, but it fails strategically in the long run due to the retaliatory reactions of the affected parties, which are referred to in intelligence terms as "Blowback." The harms of adopting the zero-sum equation include fueling conflicts, wars, and terrorism that lead to the destruction of states and security chaos that ultimately harms those who initiated it, an arms race that depletes development and public service budgets, leading to heightened internal anger and thus threatening the stability of the political system, the disintegration of strategic and security alliances and the loss of all the privileges they grant to their parties, undermining collective action on major shared issues such as combating terrorism, catastrophic economic damages resulting from instability, wars, unilateral economic policies, loss of foreign investments and tourism, and threats to air, land, and sea shipping routes necessary for the smooth transport of goods, which hinders development and progress and leads to the collapse of national commercial institutions, encouraging buyers to seek alternatives to Arab oil due to instability in the Arab region, loss of "soft power," moral, cultural, and diplomatic legitimacy, and acquiring a bad reputation locally and internationally due to involvement in fueling wars and human rights violations, exposure to international sanctions and economic penalties, local and international isolation, loss of influence locally and internationally and in international organizations, and thus loss of the ability to diplomatically influence to safeguard its interests, undermining the international system based on the non-zero-sum equation. When the proponents of the zero-sum equation need the international system for protection, they will find it unable to do so. Therefore, the zero-sum equation is not in anyone's interest, and anyone who reads history will learn this lesson. If scientific thinking, like the "Prisoner's Dilemma" theory, prevailed instead of random whims, the Arab world would not be on the brink of a volcano, and its peoples would not be suffering from extermination, destruction, siege, starvation, mass rapes, and displacement as tools of dirty wars against civilians.