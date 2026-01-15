لم يعد التخبيب قاصراً أو مقصوراً على إفساد العلاقات الزوجية، بإظهار محاسن بديل خارجي، مقابل الاستخفاف والمقارنة الجائرة بأخلاق الأصيل الداخلي (الخلقيّة أو المختلقة) لتتسع دائرته، فيشمل تخبيباً إدارياً، وعائلياً، واقتصادياً، وربما رياضياً، والإسلام يرفض التخبيب؛ باعتباره من (إفساد ذات البين)، وهو حالقة كما قال النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: لا يحلق الشعر بل يحلق الدِّين.

والعلاقة بالهويّة القوميّة، أو الدينيّة، والانتماء إلى الجغرافيا، والولاء لإرث تاريخي وثقافي، ليس بالأقوال، ولا بالشعارات، فالذين رددوا شعارات، ورفعوا صوراً ولافتات (ممن عاشوا وتعيّشوا على الادعاءات)، إما أنهم أوّل من يهرب عند حلول الأزمات أو أفجر من يطعن في الظهر في أحلك الأوقات.

للدوّل محطات فاصلة في التاريخ، ولها كبوات لا تقل عن كبوة جواد قلّ ما كبا، ويتخلل المسير والمصير منعطفات مُحرجة، ومؤامرات ودسائس خفيّة ومُعلنة، وكل إنجاز له حيثياته، وكل إخفاق أو تعثّر له أسبابه، ومبرراته، ولم تمض دولة عبر التاريخ في منحىً تصاعدي منذ نشأتها إلى ذروتها، عدا بلاد الحرمين، بفضل الله أوّلاً ثم بفضل خبرات سياسية تراكمية، يتلقاها الوعي من المهد، بضمير حيّ، وقلب نقيّ، وعقل سويّ، ونفس عفيفة، إلا عن المجد والسموّ.

وفي علم السياسة العملية، ليس هناك سياسي هاوٍ، بل السياسي محترف، فعله محسوب، وردود فعله غير متوقعة، خصوصاً إنْ كان وطنه أولوية، فلا مغامرة ولا مقامرة، ولا تبعيّة، بل إعلاء مصالح تراعي مكانة الدولة التاريخية، وتحفظ حقوقها القانونية، وتؤثر الثابت على المتحوّل.

وأزعمُ أن المواطن الصالح، يعيش شؤون وطنه وشجونه، ويعايش الأحداث، ويتمثّل في كل لحظة مراحل الكفاح، وحقب التحديات، ويميّز صدق المشاعر من زيفها، وتتجدد ثقته في قيادته بمرور الزمن، كونها تثبت أنها أقرب إلى الروح والعقل والطموحات، ويدرك ثقل مسؤولياتها، ويؤمن إيماناً لا يخالجه شك في أهليّة الخلف والسلف، مهما تصاعدت غيوم التخبيب، التي سرعان ما تذروها رياح المعالجة والتطبيب.

تحمّلت المملكة تبعات قرارات؛ مراعاةً لمصالح العالمين العربي والإسلامي والبشرية جمعاء، وكان أحياناً، وراء تلك التبعات تخبيب أشقاء وأصدقاء، وأدعياء خبثاء، ومما أدركته قطع امدادات النفط قبل حرب أكتوبر 1973، والإسهام في تحرير الكويت من احتلال صدام حسين، وأحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر، وليست أزمة اليمن الشقيق آخرها، وكانت ولا تزال بلادنا تمر بسلام، وتتخطى المكائد باحترافية التطبيب، دون أي تحسس من جني مكاسب أو تفادي خسارات.

تلويحة: لا شكّ أنّ التطبيبَ أشق وأوعر من التخبيب، إلا أنّ ثمار التطبيب مضاعفة الأجر في الدنيا والآخرة، وما أرقى مقام من يطبّب الكلوم والجراح، في الجسد والأرواح، وما أدنى وأرذل مرتبة المُخبّبِين.