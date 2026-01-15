Interference is no longer limited to ruining marital relationships by showcasing the virtues of an external alternative, while belittling and unfairly comparing the morals of the internal original (whether genuine or fabricated). Its scope has expanded to include administrative, familial, economic, and perhaps even sports-related interference. Islam rejects interference, considering it a form of (corruption of relations), as the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: it does not shave hair but rather shaves faith.

The relationship with national or religious identity, belonging to geography, and loyalty to a historical and cultural heritage is not merely about words or slogans. Those who chant slogans and raise images and banners (those who have lived and thrived on claims) are often the first to flee in times of crisis or the most treacherous who stab in the back during the darkest times.

Countries have pivotal moments in history, and they experience setbacks no less than a horse that rarely stumbles. The journey and destiny are interspersed with embarrassing turns, conspiracies, and hidden and public intrigues. Every achievement has its context, and every failure or setback has its reasons and justifications. No state has progressed in a linear upward trajectory since its inception to its peak, except for the land of the Two Holy Mosques, thanks to God first and then to cumulative political experiences, which the consciousness receives from the cradle, with a living conscience, a pure heart, a sound mind, and a noble soul, except for glory and elevation.

In the practical science of politics, there is no amateur politician; rather, there is a professional politician whose actions are calculated, and whose reactions are unpredictable, especially if his homeland is a priority. There is no adventure or gambling, nor dependency, but rather the elevation of interests that respect the historical status of the state, safeguard its legal rights, and prioritize the stable over the changing.

I assert that the good citizen lives the affairs and concerns of his homeland, experiences events, embodies at every moment the stages of struggle and eras of challenges, distinguishes between genuine feelings and falsehoods, and renews his trust in his leadership over time, as it proves to be closer to the spirit, mind, and aspirations. He understands the weight of its responsibilities and believes, without a shadow of doubt, in the competence of both the current and previous generations, no matter how thick the clouds of interference may become, which are quickly dispersed by the winds of treatment and healing.

The Kingdom has borne the consequences of decisions in consideration of the interests of the Arab and Islamic worlds and humanity as a whole. Sometimes, behind those consequences were the interference of brothers, friends, and deceitful claimants. Among the notable instances was the cutting off of oil supplies before the October 1973 War, the contribution to the liberation of Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's occupation, and the events of September 11. The crisis in brotherly Yemen is not the last of these. Our country has continued to navigate peacefully and overcome schemes with the professionalism of healing, without any sensitivity to reaping gains or avoiding losses.

Note: There is no doubt that healing is more difficult and complex than interference, yet the fruits of healing are multiplied rewards in this world and the hereafter. How noble is the rank of those who heal wounds and injuries, in bodies and souls, and how lowly and despicable is the status of those who interfere.