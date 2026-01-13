- المدينة المنورة، أجمل البقاع وأطهرها، فيها من الراحة النفسية ما لا يُضاهى. لقد سبقت الزمن في تطورها خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وهي الآن تطل بأبهى حُلّة في معظم مواقعها التاريخية؛ من قباء إلى القبلتين، ومن جبل الشهداء إلى المساجد السبعة، والحديث يطول عن مواقع اكتست جمالاً فوق جمالها الأصيل.

- لقد وضع جميع أمراء المدينة المنورة في العهد السعودي بصماتهم الجلية عليها، حتى جاء الأمير الشاب سلمان بن سلطان ليواصل مسيرة البناء والنهضة التنموية الشاملة، مركزاً على البنية التحتية والمرافق الحيوية التي تخدم السكان والزوار.

- في «طيبة الطيبة»، التي عشتُ على ترابها، كنتُ شاهداً كـ«مواطن وصحفي» على قفزات تنموية سبقت الزمن؛ فبينما كنا سابقاً نبحث ونكتب عن أبرز الاحتياجات والمطالب، أصبحنا اليوم أمام واقعٍ يفيض بالجمال حتى بات «الجمال» هو العنوان السائد والمطلب المتحقق.

- ولكن، وبالنظر إلى ما تحتاجه المدينة في الفترة الحالية والمقبلة - بإذن الله - يبرز الاحتياج الملحّ لإنشاء استاد رياضي وصالة رياضية بمواصفات عالمية تلبي طموحات المرحلة؛ فمدينة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية التي أُنشئت عام 1400هـ، أدت مهمتها بكل اقتدار، لكنها أصبحت الآن في قلب الكتلة العمرانية رغم عمليات الترميم المتعددة.

- صحيح أن رياضة المدينة قد تراجعت في الآونة الأخيرة، لكن التفاؤل بعودتها إلى سابق عهدها لا يزال قائماً، فليس هناك مستحيل. ونحن نرى اليوم تخصيص «نادي الأنصار» وعمل إدارته الدؤوب لبناء نادٍ يليق بمكانة طيبة، وكذلك «نادي العلا» الذي يسابق الزمن لتحقيق أهدافه الكبرى، وننتظر بفخر عودة «نادي أحد» إلى عهده الذهبي وتجاوز التحديات التي تواجهه.

- في عالم يتسارع فيه كل شيء، يبرز السؤال الذي يطرحه الكثيرون على من نذروا أنفسهم للحرف: «لماذا تصر على الكتابة؟».

- قد يبدو السؤال منطقياً في زمن الاستهلاك السريع، لكن الإجابة تكمن في عمقٍ يتجاوز «الشغف»؛ إنها رسالة وطن، وقصة حب لمدينةٍ تعلقت بها قلوب البشر من شتى بقاع الأرض.