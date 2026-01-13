- Medina, the most beautiful and purest of places, offers an unparalleled sense of psychological comfort. It has outpaced time in its development over recent years, and it now presents itself in the most splendid attire at most of its historical sites; from Quba to the two qiblas, from Mount Martyrs to the Seven Mosques, and the discussion is lengthy about sites that have adorned themselves with beauty beyond their original charm.

- All the princes of Medina during the Saudi era have left their clear marks on it, until the young prince Salman bin Sultan came to continue the journey of construction and comprehensive developmental renaissance, focusing on infrastructure and vital facilities that serve the residents and visitors.

- In "Taybah al-Tayyibah," where I lived on its soil, I was a witness as a "citizen and journalist" to developmental leaps that outpaced time; while we previously searched and wrote about the most pressing needs and demands, we now face a reality overflowing with beauty, to the extent that "beauty" has become the prevailing title and the fulfilled demand.

- However, looking at what the city needs in the current and upcoming period - God willing - the urgent need for the establishment of a sports stadium and a gymnasium with international specifications that meet the aspirations of the stage becomes evident; the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Sports City, which was established in 1400 AH, has performed its mission with great competence, but it has now become in the heart of the urban mass despite multiple renovation efforts.

- It is true that sports in the city have declined recently, but the optimism for its return to its former glory still exists, for nothing is impossible. Today, we see the allocation of "Al-Ansar Club" and its diligent management working to build a club worthy of the status of Taybah, as well as "Al-Ula Club," which is racing against time to achieve its grand goals, and we proudly await the return of "Ohod Club" to its golden era and overcoming the challenges it faces.

- In a world where everything is accelerating, the question posed by many to those who have dedicated themselves to the craft arises: "Why do you insist on writing?"

- The question may seem logical in an age of rapid consumption, but the answer lies in a depth that transcends "passion"; it is a message of a homeland, and a love story for a city that has captured the hearts of people from all corners of the earth.