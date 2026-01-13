Since King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud established the modern state, the Saudi political approach has been based on a clear foundation: protecting stability, supporting brothers, and prioritizing solutions that safeguard security and prevent slipping into chaos. The founder realized early on that the stability of the Kingdom is inseparable from the stability of its surroundings, so his positions were present in Arab issues with the spirit of a leader rather than the logic of a bystander. Throughout its history, his state was not a state of reactions, but rather a state of positions built on wisdom, managed with a precise balance that combines decisiveness with a deep sense of responsibility.

The sons of King Abdulaziz followed in his footsteps, solidifying this political school with clearer features, where Saudi Arabia emerged as a state of principle with no compromises, and wisdom without weakness. Faisal and his brothers combined political firmness with an ethical dimension in their stance, crafting a foreign policy that protects Arab interests and confronts challenges without recklessness or retreat, affirming that sovereignty is safeguarded by independent decisions and long-term vision.

This legacy extends today under the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as the Kingdom continues its role as a pillar of regional stability, taking its positions based on a deep and conscious understanding of the complexities of reality, especially when it comes to the security of its neighbors. In thorny issues, Saudi Arabia appears firm when firmness is required, and balanced when balance is the way forward, placing the interests of peoples and the stability of states above any other considerations.

Thus, the Kingdom proves throughout its history that true strength lies not in political noise, but in the wisdom of decision-making, the steadfastness of position, and responsibility towards its brothers; this equation has not changed even in the most difficult moments. Ultimately, the Saudi experience confirms that a state built on wisdom cannot be lured, and one led by vision cannot be shaken by storms. As the Kingdom faces extremely complex regional transformations, it does not act out of momentary impulse or under the pressure of conspiracies, but from the position of a state that understands its historical weight and its moral and political responsibility towards its surroundings. When it takes firm positions, it does so in defense of regional stability, safeguarding the security of its neighbors, and cutting off the path to chaos and disorder. It is a state that knows when to remain silent wisely, when to speak decisively, and when to move steadily, affirming that firmness, when derived from wisdom, is nothing but a protection for homelands, not a threat to them.