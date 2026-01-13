منذ أن أسّس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود الدولة الحديثة، تشكّل النهج السياسي السعودي على قاعدة واضحة: حماية الاستقرار، ونصرة الأشقاء، وتغليب الحلول التي تصون الأمن وتمنع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى. وقد أدرك المؤسس مبكراً أن استقرار المملكة لا ينفصل عن استقرار محيطها، فكانت مواقفه حاضرة في القضايا العربية بروح القائد لا بمنطق المتفرج، ولم تكن دولته عبر تاريخها دولة ردود أفعال، بل دولة مواقف تُبنى على الحكمة، وتُدار بميزان دقيق يجمع بين قوة القرار وعمق المسؤولية.

جاء أبناء الملك عبدالعزيز من بعده ليكرسوا هذه المدرسة السياسية بملامح أكثر وضوحاً، حيث برزت السعودية دولة مبدأ لا مساومة فيه، وحكمة لا ضعف معها، جمع فيها الفيصل وإخوته بين الحزم السياسي والبعد الأخلاقي في الموقف، وصاغوا سياسة خارجية تحمي المصالح العربية، وتواجه التحديات دون تهور أو تراجع، مؤكدين أن السيادة تُصان بالقرار المستقل والرؤية بعيدة المدى.

ويمتد هذا الإرث اليوم في عهد الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حيث تواصل المملكة دورها كركيزة للاستقرار الإقليمي، متخذة مواقفها وفق قراءة عميقة واعية لتعقيدات الواقع، خصوصاً حين يتعلق الأمر بأمن الجوار، وفي القضايا الشائكة تظهر السعودية حازمة حين يتطلب الأمر الحزم، ومتزنة حين يكون الاتزان هو السبيل، واضعة مصلحة الشعوب واستقرار الدول فوق أي اعتبارات أخرى.

هكذا تثبت المملكة عبر تاريخها أن القوة الحقيقية ليست في الصخب السياسي، بل في حكمة القرار وثبات الموقف والمسؤولية تجاه الأشقاء؛ وهي معادلة لم تتبدل حتى في أصعب اللحظات، وفي المحصلة، تؤكد التجربة السعودية أن الدولة التي تُبنى على الحكمة لا تُستدرج، والتي تقودها الرؤية لا تُربكها العواصف، فالمملكة وهي تواجه تحوّلات إقليمية بالغة التعقيد، لا تتحرك بدافع اللحظة ولا تحت ضغط المؤامرات، بل من موقع الدولة التي تدرك وزنها التاريخي ومسؤوليتها الأخلاقية والسياسية تجاه محيطها، وحين تتخذ مواقف حازمة، فإنها تفعل ذلك دفاعاً عن استقرار الإقليم، وصوناً لأمن الجوار وقطعاً للطريق أمام مشاريع العبث والفوضى، إنها دولة تعرف متى تصمت بحكمة، ومتى تتكلم بقرار، ومتى تمضي بثبات، لتؤكد أن الحزم حين يصدر عن الحكمة لا يكون إلا حمايةً للأوطان، لا تهديداً لها.