Is the world small?

This metaphorical vision is often repeated when we meet people whom time has separated us from..

I have taught hundreds of elementary school students, who have moved beyond childhood and each has reached their goal. In many places, I see my children; some of them have changed in appearance over the years, while others still have their faces present in my mind, just needing a little digging into my memory. I often remember my students' names, their positions in the classroom, their educational levels, and some greet me and introduce themselves.. I have children in prestigious, moderate, and exhausting job positions, and I am happy for all of them. Today, I received a call from one of my children, a call that stirred waves of joy within me.. The call was from Germany, inviting me to attend the upcoming Berlin exhibition.. I expressed my agreement without focusing on the name of the person sending the invitation, only for the caller to confirm my attendance. I was shocked when he said: I am your student from Al-Khwarizmi School..

Al-Khwarizmi, this school was my garden, where I sowed love and knowledge for children whose eyes were fixed on the future. There was nothing but organizing the curricula, explaining, adhering to assignments, and transitioning between educational stages. All my students succeeded, and I remained within the curriculum, never leaving its pages.

For many long years, hundreds of students have passed before me, and I have allowed them to cross: there is no relationship between us except that of teacher and student. Teachers are a bridge crossed by tender bodies; they dream of tomorrow, while you dream of counting the line of those coming to you. (Year after year), years they take within the school building, sharing your age, and each year pushes you toward its external gate. One day, you find yourself outside the walls, retired. All those you lived with and who lived with you have moved on to life positions that represent their happiness now. My children have crossed the days, and each one of them has taken a life position they reached through their efforts.. I feel very happy when I meet one of my successful children in their professional journey. I have met dozens, and in those encounters, I search my memory to remember this son or that, and we remain joyful recalling those days, the joy of their childhood, and my joy in seeing my fruits ripen. Seeing my children in their life positions gives me satisfaction with my educational journey.. I have met many of them, but my meeting with my son Muhammad Othman was a meeting that deeply moved my feelings.. The encounter was through a call preceded by a message, which was an invitation to attend the Berlin Book Fair. Muhammad told me that he had moved to Germany many years ago and settled there, and he is now the events manager at the Diwan - the Arab Cultural House in Berlin, and his grandfather and perseverance have enabled him to become a translator of German books into Arabic.

What joy it is when you find your children scattered across the earth like a plant that has borne fruit and taken a position to educate those coming from the corners of the earth.