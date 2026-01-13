تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
هل الدنيا صغيرة؟
هذه الرؤية المجازية نرددها غالباً حينما نلتقي بأشخاص فرّقت بيننا الأيام..
درستُ مئات الطلاب في المرحلة الابتدائية، الذين تجاوزوا مراحل الطفولة ووصل كل منهم إلى مبتغاه، وفي مواقع عديدة أرى أولادي بعضهم غيرت الأيام ملامحهم، وبعضهم لا زالت صور وجوههم حاضرة في ذهني، فقط تحتاج إلى نبش الذاكرة، غالباً أتذكر اسم طالبي، وموقعه في الفصل، ومستواه التعليمي، وبعضهم يبادرني بالسلام ويعرّفني بنفسه.. لدي أبناء في مواقع وظيفية مرموقة، ومتوسطة، ومجهدة، أفرح بهم جميعاً، اليوم تلقيت اتصالاً من أحد أبنائي، اتصالاً أحدث في داخلي تموّجات من فرح.. كان الاتصال من ألمانيا، ودعوة لحضور معرض برلين القادم.. أبديت موافقتي من غير الوقوف على اسم راسل الدعوة، فإذا بالداعي يتصل لتأكيد حضوري، صدمت حين قال: أنا تلميذك في مدرسة الخوارزمي..
الخوارزمي هذه مدرسة كانت حديقتي، أبذر فيها حباً وعلماً لأطفال عيونهم معلقة في المستقبل، ليس هناك شيء سوى ترتيب مناهج الدراسة، والشرح، والالتزام بالواجب، والانتقال بين سنوات مراحل التعليم، نجح جميع طلابي، وبقيت في المنهج لم أبرح صفحاته.
سنوات طويلة تقاطر فيها مئات الطلاب أمامي، وأنا أجيز عبورهم: لا علاقة بيننا إلا أستاذ وتلميذ، المعلمون جسر تعبره أجساد غضة، هم يحلمون بالغد، وأنت تحلم بإحصاء طابور القادمين إليك، (سنة وراها سنة)، سنين تخطوها داخل مبنى المدرسة، يتناصف عمرك، وكل سنة تدفعك إلى بوابتها الخارجية، ويوم ما تجد نفسك خارج الأسوار متقاعداً، كل من عشت وعاشوا معك، ارتحلوا إلى مواقع حياتية تمثل سعادتهم الآن، أبنائي عبروا الأيام، وكل واحد منهم اتخذ موقعاً حياتياً وصل إليه بجهده.. أفرح كثيراً حين التقي بأحد أبنائي ناجحاً في مسيرته العملية، التقيت بالعشرات، وفي ذلك الالتقاء أفتش في ذاكرتي لكي أتذكر هذا الابن أو ذاك، ونظل في بهجة لتذكر تلك الأيام، بهجة طفولته، وبهجتي في أن ثماري أينعت. رؤيتي لأبنائي في مواقعهم الحياتية يمنحني الرضا عن مشواري التعليمي.. التقيت بكثير منهم، إلا أن التقائي بالابن محمد عثمان كان لقاء هز مشاعري كثيراً.. الالتقاء كان عبر مكالمة سبقتها رسالة، كانت الرسالة دعوة لحضور معرض برلين للكتاب، برلين وحكى لي محمد بأنه ارتحل إلى ألمانيا من سنوات خوالٍ واستقر هناك، وأصبح الآن مديراً للفعاليات في الديوان - البيت الثقافي العربي في برلين، ومنحه جده ومثابرته لأن يصبح مترجماً للكتب الألمانية إلى اللغة العربية.
فأي فرحة حين تجد أبناءك متناثرين في الأرض كنبتة أثمرت، وأخذت موقعا لتعليم القادمين من فجاج الأرض.
Is the world small?
This metaphorical vision is often repeated when we meet people whom time has separated us from..
I have taught hundreds of elementary school students, who have moved beyond childhood and each has reached their goal. In many places, I see my children; some of them have changed in appearance over the years, while others still have their faces present in my mind, just needing a little digging into my memory. I often remember my students' names, their positions in the classroom, their educational levels, and some greet me and introduce themselves.. I have children in prestigious, moderate, and exhausting job positions, and I am happy for all of them. Today, I received a call from one of my children, a call that stirred waves of joy within me.. The call was from Germany, inviting me to attend the upcoming Berlin exhibition.. I expressed my agreement without focusing on the name of the person sending the invitation, only for the caller to confirm my attendance. I was shocked when he said: I am your student from Al-Khwarizmi School..
Al-Khwarizmi, this school was my garden, where I sowed love and knowledge for children whose eyes were fixed on the future. There was nothing but organizing the curricula, explaining, adhering to assignments, and transitioning between educational stages. All my students succeeded, and I remained within the curriculum, never leaving its pages.
For many long years, hundreds of students have passed before me, and I have allowed them to cross: there is no relationship between us except that of teacher and student. Teachers are a bridge crossed by tender bodies; they dream of tomorrow, while you dream of counting the line of those coming to you. (Year after year), years they take within the school building, sharing your age, and each year pushes you toward its external gate. One day, you find yourself outside the walls, retired. All those you lived with and who lived with you have moved on to life positions that represent their happiness now. My children have crossed the days, and each one of them has taken a life position they reached through their efforts.. I feel very happy when I meet one of my successful children in their professional journey. I have met dozens, and in those encounters, I search my memory to remember this son or that, and we remain joyful recalling those days, the joy of their childhood, and my joy in seeing my fruits ripen. Seeing my children in their life positions gives me satisfaction with my educational journey.. I have met many of them, but my meeting with my son Muhammad Othman was a meeting that deeply moved my feelings.. The encounter was through a call preceded by a message, which was an invitation to attend the Berlin Book Fair. Muhammad told me that he had moved to Germany many years ago and settled there, and he is now the events manager at the Diwan - the Arab Cultural House in Berlin, and his grandfather and perseverance have enabled him to become a translator of German books into Arabic.
What joy it is when you find your children scattered across the earth like a plant that has borne fruit and taken a position to educate those coming from the corners of the earth.