هل الدنيا صغيرة؟

هذه الرؤية المجازية نرددها غالباً حينما نلتقي بأشخاص فرّقت بيننا الأيام..

درستُ مئات الطلاب في المرحلة الابتدائية، الذين تجاوزوا مراحل الطفولة ووصل كل منهم إلى مبتغاه، وفي مواقع عديدة أرى أولادي بعضهم غيرت الأيام ملامحهم، وبعضهم لا زالت صور وجوههم حاضرة في ذهني، فقط تحتاج إلى نبش الذاكرة، غالباً أتذكر اسم طالبي، وموقعه في الفصل، ومستواه التعليمي، وبعضهم يبادرني بالسلام ويعرّفني بنفسه.. لدي أبناء في مواقع وظيفية مرموقة، ومتوسطة، ومجهدة، أفرح بهم جميعاً، اليوم تلقيت اتصالاً من أحد أبنائي، اتصالاً أحدث في داخلي تموّجات من فرح.. كان الاتصال من ألمانيا، ودعوة لحضور معرض برلين القادم.. أبديت موافقتي من غير الوقوف على اسم راسل الدعوة، فإذا بالداعي يتصل لتأكيد حضوري، صدمت حين قال: أنا تلميذك في مدرسة الخوارزمي..

الخوارزمي هذه مدرسة كانت حديقتي، أبذر فيها حباً وعلماً لأطفال عيونهم معلقة في المستقبل، ليس هناك شيء سوى ترتيب مناهج الدراسة، والشرح، والالتزام بالواجب، والانتقال بين سنوات مراحل التعليم، نجح جميع طلابي، وبقيت في المنهج لم أبرح صفحاته.

سنوات طويلة تقاطر فيها مئات الطلاب أمامي، وأنا أجيز عبورهم: لا علاقة بيننا إلا أستاذ وتلميذ، المعلمون جسر تعبره أجساد غضة، هم يحلمون بالغد، وأنت تحلم بإحصاء طابور القادمين إليك، (سنة وراها سنة)، سنين تخطوها داخل مبنى المدرسة، يتناصف عمرك، وكل سنة تدفعك إلى بوابتها الخارجية، ويوم ما تجد نفسك خارج الأسوار متقاعداً، كل من عشت وعاشوا معك، ارتحلوا إلى مواقع حياتية تمثل سعادتهم الآن، أبنائي عبروا الأيام، وكل واحد منهم اتخذ موقعاً حياتياً وصل إليه بجهده.. أفرح كثيراً حين التقي بأحد أبنائي ناجحاً في مسيرته العملية، التقيت بالعشرات، وفي ذلك الالتقاء أفتش في ذاكرتي لكي أتذكر هذا الابن أو ذاك، ونظل في بهجة لتذكر تلك الأيام، بهجة طفولته، وبهجتي في أن ثماري أينعت. رؤيتي لأبنائي في مواقعهم الحياتية يمنحني الرضا عن مشواري التعليمي.. التقيت بكثير منهم، إلا أن التقائي بالابن محمد عثمان كان لقاء هز مشاعري كثيراً.. الالتقاء كان عبر مكالمة سبقتها رسالة، كانت الرسالة دعوة لحضور معرض برلين للكتاب، برلين وحكى لي محمد بأنه ارتحل إلى ألمانيا من سنوات خوالٍ واستقر هناك، وأصبح الآن مديراً للفعاليات في الديوان - البيت الثقافي العربي في برلين، ومنحه جده ومثابرته لأن يصبح مترجماً للكتب الألمانية إلى اللغة العربية.

فأي فرحة حين تجد أبناءك متناثرين في الأرض كنبتة أثمرت، وأخذت موقعا لتعليم القادمين من فجاج الأرض.