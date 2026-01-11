لم يعد التطرف خطاباً هامشياً أو ظاهرة طارئة يمكن احتواؤها بإجراءات أمنية عابرة، بل غدا بنية فكرية عابرة للحدود، قادرة على إعادة إنتاج نفسها عبر أدوات رقمية مرنة، وسرديات عاطفية مكثفة، وتأويلات انتقائية للنصوص الدينية، وتتضاعف خطورته حين لا يعمل بوصفه انحرافاً فكرياً معزولاً، بل حين يعاد إدراجه ضمن صراعات إقليمية، ويستثمر كأداة نفوذ سياسي، عبر تغذية الانقسامات، وإدامة النزاعات، وإضعاف الدول الوطنية، بما يجعل العنف -عند سدنته- مبرراً، والصراع مؤدلجاً، والاختلاف مجالاً للإقصاء لا للتعدد، في سياق يهدد السلم الدولي والاستقرار الإقليمي.

في هذا المشهد المركب، برز الدور السعودي بوصفه تجربة مختلفة في مقاربة خطاب التطرف؛ تجربة لا تختزل المواجهة في بعدها الأمني، ولا تتعامل مع الظاهرة باعتبارها خللاً طارئاً، بل تنظر إليها بوصفها إشكالاً معرفياً وبنيوياً، يتغذى -في بعض سياقاته- على سياسات إقليمية انتهازية ترى في الصراع مورداً دائماً، وفي الانقسام أداة إدارة، وفي النزاع حالة قابلة للاستثمار لا أزمة تستوجب الحل. ومن ثم سعت المقاربة السعودية إلى تفكيك المرجعيات التي يقوم عليها الخطاب المتطرف، وإعادة بناء العلاقة بين الدين والواقع، وبين النص وسياقه، وبين الهوية ووظيفتها الحضارية، بعيداً عن منطق التسييس والصراع الصفري.

تنطلق هذه المقاربة من مرجعية دينية واضحة، تقوم على الفهم المقاصدي للنصوص الشرعية، واحترام النسق العلمي في الاستدلال، ورفض القراءة التجزيئية التي تفصل الجزئي عن الكلي، والوسيلة عن الغاية. فالتطرف -في جوهره- لا يمثل تعبيراً عن التزام ديني عميق، بقدر ما هو نتيجة لانحراف في الفهم، وسوء في التنزيل، وتوظيف أيديولوجي للنصوص خارج أطرها العلمية المنضبطة. ويزداد هذا التوظيف خطورة حين يجد بيئات سياسية حاضنة، أو دعماً غير مباشر من قوى إقليمية ترى في اضطراب المجتمعات، وانقسامها، وإضعاف دولها الوطنية مدخلاً لتعظيم نفوذها وتحقيق مصالحها البراغماتية، كما يحصل في اليمن اليوم، وفي مقابل هذا المسار، جاء التركيز السعودي على ضبط المجال الديني، وإعادة الاعتبار للعلماء الراسخين، ومحاصرة الفوضى الخطابية التي ربما تشكل بيئة خصبة لتمدد الخطاب المتطرف، سواء عبر المنابر التقليدية أو المنصات الرقمية، انطلاقاً من تصور يجعل الاجتماع قيمة عليا، والوحدة مقصداً ثابتاً، وإطفاء النزاعات مسؤولية أخلاقية وسياسية.

وقد تميزت التجربة السعودية بانتقالها المبكر من منطق «الاستجابة» إلى منطق «الهندسة الفكرية»، أي بناء منظومة مؤسسية تتعامل مع التطرف بوصفه ظاهرة مركبة متعددة المستويات، تتداخل فيها الأبعاد الدينية والسياسية والإقليمية. فلم تعد المواجهة محصورة في الردع أو المعالجة الأمنية المباشرة، بل شملت تحليل الخطاب المتطرف، وفهم بنيته اللغوية والرمزية، وتفكيك سردياته المركزية، وكشف علاقته ببيئات صراع مدارة، وبشبكات دعم تستفيد من إبقاء الأزمات في حالة سيولة دائمة. وفي هذا الإطار -وعلى سبيل المثال- مثلت برامج الإصلاح وإعادة التأهيل -في رئاسة أمن الدولة- نموذجاً تطبيقياً متقدماً، حيث جرى التعامل مع المتأثرين بالفكر المتطرف باعتبارهم حالات فكرية قابلة للمراجعة والتصحيح، لا مجرد ملفات أمنية مغلقة.

ولم يقتصر هذا الجهد على المجال الداخلي، بل امتد إلى الفضاء الدولي، حيث اضطلعت المملكة بدور فاعل في إعادة تشكيل السردية العالمية حول التطرف، عبر التأكيد المستمر على التمييز المفاهيمي بين الإسلام بوصفه ديناً ذا منظومة أخلاقية وإنسانية فذة، والتطرف بوصفه أيديولوجيا منحرفة، كثيراً ما تستثمر في صراعات النفوذ وتغذى ضمن حسابات إقليمية قصيرة النظر. وقد برز هذا الدور بوضوح في مشاركات المملكة داخل الأمم المتحدة، وفي المؤتمرات الدولية المعنية بمكافحة الإرهاب، حيث جرى التنبيه إلى خطورة تجاهل الأدوار غير المباشرة لبعض الدول في تغذية التطرف عبر إذكاء الانقسامات وإدامة النزاعات، بما يسهم في إعادة إنتاج التطرف بدل محاصرته.

كما مثل تأسيس التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب نقلة نوعية في التعامل مع الظاهرة، إذ عكس قناعة استراتيجية مفادها أن مواجهة التطرف لا يمكن أن تدار بمعزل عن فهم السياقات الإقليمية التي يستثمر فيها، وأن تفكيك الخطاب المتطرف من الداخل، وتجفيف بيئاته الحاضنة، أكثر فاعلية من استيراد نماذج جاهزة لا تراعي الخصوصيات الحضارية والمعرفية، ولا تكشف البعد السياسي الكامن خلف كثير من مظاهره.

وعلى مستوى أعمق، تعاملت المملكة مع التعليم والثقافة بوصفهما خط الدفاع الأول في تحصين الوعي الجمعي، في مواجهة خطابات تسعى إلى تمزيق المجتمعات من الداخل عبر استدعاء الهويات الصراعية. وقد تجسد ذلك في مراجعة المناهج التعليمية، وتعزيز قيم التفكير النقدي، والانتماء الوطني، واحترام التعدد، بما يقلل من قابلية الأجيال الجديدة للانجذاب إلى سرديات تقوم على التبسيط الحاد للواقع، وتقسيم العالم إلى ثنائيات صراعية مغلقة تخدم أجندات خارجية. كما أسهمت المبادرات الثقافية والحوارية في إعادة تعريف العلاقة مع العالم، على أساس الانفتاح الواعي لا الذوبان، والاعتزاز بالهوية دون تحويلها إلى أداة صدام.

ويأتي هذا كله ضمن الإطار الأشمل لرؤية المملكة 2030، التي أعادت صياغة مفهوم الاعتدال بوصفه خياراً استراتيجياً طويل المدى، لا موقفاً ظرفياً أو استجابة ضاغطة. فالرؤية تنظر إلى التطرف باعتباره عائقاً بنيوياً أمام التنمية المستدامة، والاستقرار الاجتماعي، وجودة الحياة، وتربط بين الأمن الفكري والنهضة الحضارية في علاقة تلازم لا انفصال، في مواجهة مشاريع فوضوية مقنعة تتغذى على الأزمات وتعيش عليها.

وتكشف هذه التجربة، في مجموعها، عن نموذج متقدم في الانتقال من المواجهة الانفعالية إلى الاشتغال العميق على مستوى المعنى؛ تجربة تستند إلى مرجعية دينية منضبطة، وبنية مؤسسية فاعلة، ورؤية استراتيجية بعيدة المدى، وتضع في اعتبارها أن التطرف لا ينمو في الفراغ، بل يزدهر حين تتلاقى الانتهازية السياسية مع هشاشة الوعي. وفي عالم تتغير فيه أشكال التطرف باستمرار، تظل المقاربة السعودية نموذجاً يجعل من الاجتماع أصلاً، ومن الوحدة مقصداً، ومن إطفاء النزاعات خياراً ثابتاً، ويسهم بفاعلية في بناء استجابة عالمية أكثر عقلانية وتوازناً.