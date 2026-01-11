Extremism is no longer a marginal discourse or a transient phenomenon that can be contained by temporary security measures; rather, it has become a transnational ideological structure capable of reproducing itself through flexible digital tools, intense emotional narratives, and selective interpretations of religious texts. Its danger multiplies when it does not operate as an isolated intellectual deviation, but rather when it is reinserted into regional conflicts and exploited as a tool of political influence, by fueling divisions, perpetuating disputes, and weakening nation-states, which makes violence—according to its proponents—justifiable, and conflict ideological, while difference becomes a ground for exclusion rather than plurality, in a context that threatens international peace and regional stability.

In this complex scene, the Saudi role has emerged as a different experience in addressing the discourse of extremism; an experience that does not reduce confrontation to its security dimension, nor treats the phenomenon as a temporary disorder, but rather views it as a cognitive and structural problem that feeds—within some of its contexts—on opportunistic regional policies that see conflict as a permanent resource, division as a management tool, and dispute as an investable situation rather than a crisis that requires resolution. Thus, the Saudi approach has sought to dismantle the references upon which extremist discourse is based, and to reconstruct the relationship between religion and reality, between text and context, and between identity and its civilizational function, away from the logic of politicization and zero-sum conflict.

This approach is based on a clear religious reference that relies on the purposive understanding of legal texts, respects the scientific framework in reasoning, and rejects the fragmented reading that separates the part from the whole, and the means from the end. For extremism—at its core—does not represent an expression of deep religious commitment, but rather a result of a deviation in understanding, a misapplication, and an ideological exploitation of texts outside their disciplined scientific frameworks. This exploitation becomes more dangerous when it finds supportive political environments or indirect backing from regional powers that see in the turmoil of societies, their division, and the weakening of their nation-states an entry point to amplify their influence and achieve their pragmatic interests, as is happening in Yemen today. In contrast to this trajectory, the Saudi focus has been on regulating the religious sphere, restoring the status of established scholars, and containing the discursive chaos that may constitute a fertile environment for the expansion of extremist discourse, whether through traditional platforms or digital ones, based on a vision that considers social cohesion a supreme value, unity a fixed goal, and conflict resolution a moral and political responsibility.

The Saudi experience has been characterized by its early transition from a logic of "response" to a logic of "intellectual engineering," that is, building an institutional system that deals with extremism as a complex phenomenon with multiple levels, where religious, political, and regional dimensions intertwine. Confrontation is no longer limited to deterrence or direct security treatment, but includes analyzing extremist discourse, understanding its linguistic and symbolic structure, deconstructing its central narratives, and revealing its relationship with managed conflict environments and support networks that benefit from keeping crises in a state of perpetual fluidity. In this context—by way of example—the reform and rehabilitation programs under the Presidency of State Security represented an advanced practical model, where those affected by extremist thought were treated as intellectual cases subject to review and correction, not merely as closed security files.

This effort has not been confined to the domestic sphere but has extended to the international arena, where the Kingdom has played an active role in reshaping the global narrative around extremism, through continuous emphasis on the conceptual distinction between Islam as a religion with a unique ethical and humanitarian system, and extremism as a deviant ideology, often exploited in power struggles and nourished within short-sighted regional calculations. This role has been clearly evident in the Kingdom's participation within the United Nations and in international conferences concerned with combating terrorism, where the dangers of ignoring the indirect roles of certain countries in fueling extremism through exacerbating divisions and perpetuating conflicts have been highlighted, contributing to the reproduction of extremism instead of containing it.

The establishment of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism also represented a qualitative shift in dealing with the phenomenon, reflecting a strategic conviction that confronting extremism cannot be managed in isolation from understanding the regional contexts in which it is invested, and that dismantling extremist discourse from within and drying up its supportive environments is more effective than importing ready-made models that do not take into account civilizational and cognitive specificities, nor reveal the political dimension underlying many of its manifestations.

On a deeper level, the Kingdom has treated education and culture as the first line of defense in fortifying collective awareness against discourses that seek to tear societies apart from within by invoking conflictual identities. This has been embodied in the review of educational curricula, promoting values of critical thinking, national belonging, and respect for plurality, which reduces the susceptibility of new generations to be drawn into narratives that rely on a stark simplification of reality and divide the world into closed conflictual binaries that serve external agendas. Cultural and dialogical initiatives have also contributed to redefining the relationship with the world, based on conscious openness rather than dissolution, and pride in identity without turning it into a tool for confrontation.

All of this comes within the broader framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has redefined the concept of moderation as a long-term strategic choice, not a temporary position or a pressured response. The vision views extremism as a structural obstacle to sustainable development, social stability, and quality of life, linking intellectual security with civilizational renaissance in an inseparable relationship, in the face of deceptive chaotic projects that feed on crises and thrive on them.

This experience, in its entirety, reveals an advanced model in transitioning from reactive confrontation to deep engagement at the level of meaning; an experience based on a disciplined religious reference, an effective institutional structure, and a long-term strategic vision, taking into account that extremism does not grow in a vacuum but thrives when political opportunism meets the fragility of awareness. In a world where forms of extremism are constantly changing, the Saudi approach remains a model that establishes social cohesion as a principle, unity as a goal, and conflict resolution as a fixed choice, effectively contributing to building a more rational and balanced global response.