لو ما يأتي من وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا أنها وصلت صوت الشاب سيف الشمري إلى العالم والأهم إلى المسؤولين عن موسم الرياض وعلى رأسهم المستشار تركي آل الشيخ الذي تحرك ورتب وبشر الشاب سيف وضيوفه وبرحابة صدر أنه مدعو للعاصمة الرياض وموسمها الذي جعل منها مدينة جاذبة للسياح من خارج المملكة ومن الداخل، البعض ولظروف خاصة كما الشاب الجميل والعفوي سيف الشمري عبّر عن رغبته أن يحضر للعاصمة السعودية الرياض وأن يشاهد فعاليات موسم الرياض التي تقام هذه الأيام، هذه الحركة والاستضافة لها وجه إنساني جميل لفئات بعيدة عن المدن، لكن صور الفعاليات تصلها عن طريق جوالاتها وتظل الرغبة موجودة من هذه الفئة للتواجد في هذه الفعالية المنوعة، اليوم شاهدنا المستشار تركي آل الشيخ وهو يستقبل الشاب سيف الشمري في مكتبه، ويتجاذب معه الحديث، ويطمئن على أوضاعه وسفره وسكنه في العاصمة الرياض. أتمني أن نصنع من أمثال سيف من شباب الوطن وشاباته من كل مناطق المملكة نماذج إنسانية معبرة عن وجه وطننا الحقيقي بعيداً عن التنميط من البعض، وأن تكون هناك طريقة للوصول لهم وتحقيق أحلامهم والاحتفاء بهم عند حضورهم لفعاليات موسم الرياض، وقد تطور برامج دراسية ومنح لبعض هؤلاء الشباب في التخصص في صناعة الترفيه والسياحة، فالأفكار العظيمة تخلق من بدايات جديدة، وقد تلعب الصدفة دوراً كبيراً فيها، والمهم هو التقاط هذه الأفكار وتطويرها وخلقها برامج منتجة وفعالة ومبتكرة لمثل هذا الشاب العفوي البسيط، فأهلاً بهذا الحلم الجميل القادم من منطقة غالية في وطننا، وقد توجد الكثير من الأحلام في مناطق أخرى ترغب في زيارة العاصمة الرياض ومشاهدة فاعلياتها المتنوعة.

سيف الشمري حضر اليوم بعفويته وبلباسه البسيط مرتدياً «طاقيته» الجميلة وهو يصافح المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، كما علينا أن نميل إلى البساطة والبعد عن التكلف الذي يفقد بعض التصرفات جماليتها. فليبقَ سيف الشمري العفوي رمزاً لجيله، عبّر عن رغبته الخاصة التي تلقفتها إدارة موسم الرياض وتجاوب معها المستشار بسرعة ورتبت زيارة الضيف الصغير وضيوفه لزيارة الرياض العاصمة وحضور عدد من فعالياتها متوافقاً مع الإجازة المدرسية.

شكراً لمن عمل ويعمل في كافة المجالات وجعل من الرياض مكاناً جاذباً للترفيه والحياة بمعايير جودة عالية كما في المدن العالمية المتقدمة، موسم الرياض بفعاليته أحد معالم العاصمة التي يقصدها السياح والزائرون من داخل المملكة ومن الدول الخليجية والعربية والعالمية، الفعاليات متنوعة منها الفني والثقافي والرياضي والسياحي، تلبي جميع الرغبات، ولكل الأعمار في أجواء هادئة وممتعة وآمنة.

أكيد أن الجميل والبسيط له من الأماني الشخصية في مستقبل حياته، وأتمنى أن تتحقق، وأن يحقق رغباته ويكون أفضل ما يريد.