لو ما يأتي من وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا أنها وصلت صوت الشاب سيف الشمري إلى العالم والأهم إلى المسؤولين عن موسم الرياض وعلى رأسهم المستشار تركي آل الشيخ الذي تحرك ورتب وبشر الشاب سيف وضيوفه وبرحابة صدر أنه مدعو للعاصمة الرياض وموسمها الذي جعل منها مدينة جاذبة للسياح من خارج المملكة ومن الداخل، البعض ولظروف خاصة كما الشاب الجميل والعفوي سيف الشمري عبّر عن رغبته أن يحضر للعاصمة السعودية الرياض وأن يشاهد فعاليات موسم الرياض التي تقام هذه الأيام، هذه الحركة والاستضافة لها وجه إنساني جميل لفئات بعيدة عن المدن، لكن صور الفعاليات تصلها عن طريق جوالاتها وتظل الرغبة موجودة من هذه الفئة للتواجد في هذه الفعالية المنوعة، اليوم شاهدنا المستشار تركي آل الشيخ وهو يستقبل الشاب سيف الشمري في مكتبه، ويتجاذب معه الحديث، ويطمئن على أوضاعه وسفره وسكنه في العاصمة الرياض. أتمني أن نصنع من أمثال سيف من شباب الوطن وشاباته من كل مناطق المملكة نماذج إنسانية معبرة عن وجه وطننا الحقيقي بعيداً عن التنميط من البعض، وأن تكون هناك طريقة للوصول لهم وتحقيق أحلامهم والاحتفاء بهم عند حضورهم لفعاليات موسم الرياض، وقد تطور برامج دراسية ومنح لبعض هؤلاء الشباب في التخصص في صناعة الترفيه والسياحة، فالأفكار العظيمة تخلق من بدايات جديدة، وقد تلعب الصدفة دوراً كبيراً فيها، والمهم هو التقاط هذه الأفكار وتطويرها وخلقها برامج منتجة وفعالة ومبتكرة لمثل هذا الشاب العفوي البسيط، فأهلاً بهذا الحلم الجميل القادم من منطقة غالية في وطننا، وقد توجد الكثير من الأحلام في مناطق أخرى ترغب في زيارة العاصمة الرياض ومشاهدة فاعلياتها المتنوعة.
سيف الشمري حضر اليوم بعفويته وبلباسه البسيط مرتدياً «طاقيته» الجميلة وهو يصافح المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، كما علينا أن نميل إلى البساطة والبعد عن التكلف الذي يفقد بعض التصرفات جماليتها. فليبقَ سيف الشمري العفوي رمزاً لجيله، عبّر عن رغبته الخاصة التي تلقفتها إدارة موسم الرياض وتجاوب معها المستشار بسرعة ورتبت زيارة الضيف الصغير وضيوفه لزيارة الرياض العاصمة وحضور عدد من فعالياتها متوافقاً مع الإجازة المدرسية.
شكراً لمن عمل ويعمل في كافة المجالات وجعل من الرياض مكاناً جاذباً للترفيه والحياة بمعايير جودة عالية كما في المدن العالمية المتقدمة، موسم الرياض بفعاليته أحد معالم العاصمة التي يقصدها السياح والزائرون من داخل المملكة ومن الدول الخليجية والعربية والعالمية، الفعاليات متنوعة منها الفني والثقافي والرياضي والسياحي، تلبي جميع الرغبات، ولكل الأعمار في أجواء هادئة وممتعة وآمنة.
أكيد أن الجميل والبسيط له من الأماني الشخصية في مستقبل حياته، وأتمنى أن تتحقق، وأن يحقق رغباته ويكون أفضل ما يريد.
If social media had no other purpose, it has at least allowed the voice of the young man, Saif Al-Shammari, to reach the world, and more importantly, to the officials responsible for the Riyadh Season, led by Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, who took action, organized, and warmly welcomed young Saif and his guests, inviting them to the capital, Riyadh, and its season that has made it an attractive city for tourists from outside the Kingdom and from within. Some, due to special circumstances like the beautiful and spontaneous young man Saif Al-Shammari, expressed his desire to come to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and to see the events of the Riyadh Season that are taking place these days. This movement and hosting have a beautiful humanitarian aspect for groups far from the cities, but the images of the events reach them through their mobile phones, and the desire remains for this group to be present at this diverse event. Today, we saw Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh welcoming young Saif Al-Shammari in his office, engaging in conversation with him, and checking on his situation, travel, and accommodation in the capital, Riyadh. I hope we can create from young people like Saif, from all regions of the Kingdom, expressive human models that reflect the true face of our country, away from the stereotypes held by some, and that there be a way to reach them, fulfill their dreams, and celebrate them when they attend the events of the Riyadh Season. Programs and scholarships for some of these young people in the fields of entertainment and tourism have developed, as great ideas are born from new beginnings, and chance can play a significant role in this. The important thing is to capture these ideas, develop them, and create productive, effective, and innovative programs for such a simple, spontaneous young man. So, welcome to this beautiful dream coming from a cherished area in our homeland, and there are many dreams in other regions that wish to visit the capital, Riyadh, and see its diverse events.
Saif Al-Shammari attended today with his spontaneity and simple attire, wearing his beautiful "taqiyah" as he shook hands with Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh. We should lean towards simplicity and avoid the pretentiousness that diminishes the beauty of some actions. Let Saif Al-Shammari remain a symbol of his generation, expressing his personal desire that was embraced by the Riyadh Season management, which responded quickly and arranged for the young guest and his guests to visit the capital, Riyadh, and attend several of its events coinciding with the school holiday.
Thank you to everyone who has worked and is working in all fields to make Riyadh an attractive place for entertainment and life with high-quality standards, just like in advanced global cities. The Riyadh Season, with its events, is one of the landmarks of the capital that tourists and visitors from within the Kingdom and from Gulf, Arab, and international countries seek. The events are diverse, including artistic, cultural, sports, and tourism activities, catering to all desires and for all ages in a calm, enjoyable, and safe atmosphere.
Surely, the beautiful and simple has its personal wishes for the future of his life, and I hope they come true, and that he achieves his desires and becomes the best he wants.