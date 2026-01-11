If social media had no other purpose, it has at least allowed the voice of the young man, Saif Al-Shammari, to reach the world, and more importantly, to the officials responsible for the Riyadh Season, led by Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, who took action, organized, and warmly welcomed young Saif and his guests, inviting them to the capital, Riyadh, and its season that has made it an attractive city for tourists from outside the Kingdom and from within. Some, due to special circumstances like the beautiful and spontaneous young man Saif Al-Shammari, expressed his desire to come to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and to see the events of the Riyadh Season that are taking place these days. This movement and hosting have a beautiful humanitarian aspect for groups far from the cities, but the images of the events reach them through their mobile phones, and the desire remains for this group to be present at this diverse event. Today, we saw Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh welcoming young Saif Al-Shammari in his office, engaging in conversation with him, and checking on his situation, travel, and accommodation in the capital, Riyadh. I hope we can create from young people like Saif, from all regions of the Kingdom, expressive human models that reflect the true face of our country, away from the stereotypes held by some, and that there be a way to reach them, fulfill their dreams, and celebrate them when they attend the events of the Riyadh Season. Programs and scholarships for some of these young people in the fields of entertainment and tourism have developed, as great ideas are born from new beginnings, and chance can play a significant role in this. The important thing is to capture these ideas, develop them, and create productive, effective, and innovative programs for such a simple, spontaneous young man. So, welcome to this beautiful dream coming from a cherished area in our homeland, and there are many dreams in other regions that wish to visit the capital, Riyadh, and see its diverse events.

Saif Al-Shammari attended today with his spontaneity and simple attire, wearing his beautiful "taqiyah" as he shook hands with Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh. We should lean towards simplicity and avoid the pretentiousness that diminishes the beauty of some actions. Let Saif Al-Shammari remain a symbol of his generation, expressing his personal desire that was embraced by the Riyadh Season management, which responded quickly and arranged for the young guest and his guests to visit the capital, Riyadh, and attend several of its events coinciding with the school holiday.

Thank you to everyone who has worked and is working in all fields to make Riyadh an attractive place for entertainment and life with high-quality standards, just like in advanced global cities. The Riyadh Season, with its events, is one of the landmarks of the capital that tourists and visitors from within the Kingdom and from Gulf, Arab, and international countries seek. The events are diverse, including artistic, cultural, sports, and tourism activities, catering to all desires and for all ages in a calm, enjoyable, and safe atmosphere.

Surely, the beautiful and simple has its personal wishes for the future of his life, and I hope they come true, and that he achieves his desires and becomes the best he wants.