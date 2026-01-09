Those who do not feel pain for the suffering of the innocent from injustices and collective crimes due to human actions are soulless and heartless psychopaths. The greatest cause of human suffering is individuals who have the power to influence the destinies of others, and these individuals manipulate human destinies just as a chess player manipulates the pawns of their game. They do not feel guilt or remorse for moving a pawn on their chessboard. This is the reason for the destruction of nations through wars or by undermining stability within them by supporting terrorist, separatist groups, militias, mercenaries, extremist parties, coups, civil wars, and manipulating public opinion through social media. The Machiavellian justification for this destructive manipulation is that the end justifies the means. However, there are always ethical and unethical ways to achieve any goal, and the unethical methods are selfishly psychopathic; they cause suffering and destruction to others, and ultimately, they always have negative consequences for their perpetrators. The counter-reaction to destructive policies is termed in American intelligence jargon as "Blowback," and all the destructive interventions that have affected the stability of nations have had counter-reactions that led American experts to classify these interventions as misguided policies that brought harm to the United States, which was always greater than the original threat that it intervened under the pretext of. Destructive policies provoke a counter-reaction from the affected parties, which manifests as acts of war and terrorism, official and popular economic boycotts, loss of allies, strategic influence, and loss of foreign investments and tourism; because it has gained a bad reputation globally as being responsible for the suffering of the innocent, leading to a loss of its regional and international standing, and thus its moral and ethical authority and soft power that once provided it with strategic momentum. The money spent on undermining the stability of nations drains the public service budgets for its people, fueling internal popular anger, and thus threatening its stability. It faces economic and legal sanctions because Western countries have laws that impose penalties on entities supporting human rights violations and undermining international law through their external interventions, which will harm them when they need international law for protection. What humanity must do is create a global ethical culture that instills a moral conscience in people, making them feel guilty for even the slightest harm to a single individual. The current global culture is a culture without spirit, heart, or any substantive moral value, which has turned the world into a jungle dominated by the strong preying on the weak. All tributaries of the current global culture reinforce the absence of essential moral values that create a living conscience in individuals. Unfortunately, even religious culture has been completely emptied of its core ethical content; hence, some religious countries top the lists of the most corrupt, violent, and unjust, especially towards women. This reflects the absence of essential awareness in religious, cultural, and political education. Everything has become mere appearances, claims, slogans, and formalities devoid of meaning, truth, essence, spirit, or reason. Unfortunately, due to all the organized manipulation occurring on social media, local and global polarizations have focused on currents of chauvinism and doctrinal, racial, sexual, and national fanaticism, in complete absence of ethical and essential content. This is a result of the total absence of those who are supposed to be the moral, intellectual, and cultural leaders. What can create a moral incentive and a living conscience for individuals and humanity, even among those opposed to religion, preventing them from engaging in destructive actions, is the study of the experiences of those who have temporarily died and had their souls leave their bodies, which Western doctors have compiled and named Near-Death Experience (NDE). These experiences are also available on YouTube, where some have seen people burning because they harmed others in life; how about those who kill human beings? The torment of hell for harming a creature, even if only morally, is more terrifying than horror films, and no justification, even religious, has been accepted from the souls for such harm.