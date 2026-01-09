من لا يتألم على ما يقاسيه الأبرياء من مظالم وجرائم جماعية بسبب أفعال البشر هو سيكوباتي بلا روح ولا قلب، وأكبر سبب لمعاناة البشرية هم أشخاص بيدهم قدرة على التأثير على مصائر البشر وهؤلاء يتلاعبون بمصائر البشر تماماً كما يتلاعب لاعب الشطرنج ببيادق لعبته، فهو لا يشعر بالذنب وتأنيب الضمير على تحريكه بيدقاً على رقعة لعبته، وهذا سبب دمار الدول عبر الحروب أو عبر تقويض الاستقرار فيها بدعم الجماعات الإرهابية والانفصالية والمليشيات والمرتزقة والأحزاب المتطرفة والانقلابات والحروب الاهلية والتلاعب بالرأي العام عبر مواقع التواصل، والحجة الماكيفيلية لهذا التلاعب التخريبي هي؛ الغاية تبرر الوسيلة، لكن دائماً هناك طرق أخلاقية وطرق لا أخلاقية لتحقيق أي غاية، والطرق اللاأخلاقية منافعها أنانية بشكل سيكوباتي؛ لأنها تسبّب المعاناة والدمار للآخرين، ودائماً وأبداً بالنهاية لها نتائج سلبية على أصحابها وتسمى ردة الفعل المضادة على السياسات التخريبية بالمصطلحات الاستخباراتية الأمريكية «Blowback/بلوباك» وجميع التدخلات التخريبية التي مسّت استقرار الدول كان لها ردة فعل مضادة جعلت الخبراء الأمريكيين يصنّفون التدخلات كسياسات خاطئة استجلبت بها الولايات المتحدة الضرر على نفسها، الذي كان دائماً أكبر من الخطر الأصلي الذي تدخلت بحجته، فالسياسات التخريبية تستجلب ردة فعل مضادة من المتضررين، التي تكون بصورة عمل حربي وإرهابي ومقاطعة اقتصادية رسمية وشعبية وخسارة الحلفاء والنفوذ الاستراتيجي وفقدان للاستثمارات الخارجية والسياحة؛ لأنه باتت لها سمعة سيئة عالمياً باعتبارها مسؤولة عن عذابات الأبرياء، وخسارة مكانتها الإقليمية والدولية، وبالتالي سلطتها الأخلاقية والمعنوية وقواها الناعمة التي كانت تمنحها زخماً استراتيجياً، والمال الذي تصرفه على تخريب استقرار الدول يستنفذ ميزانيات الخدمات العامة لشعبها مما يؤجج الغضب الشعبي الداخلي، وبالتالي يهدّد استقرارها، وتتعرض لعقوبات اقتصادية وقانونية؛ لأن الدول الغربية لديها قوانين تفرض معاقبة الكيانات الداعمة لانتهاك حقوق الإنسان، وتقويضها للقانون الدولي بتدخلاتها الخارجية سيضرها عندما تحتاج للقانون الدولي لحمايتها، وما يجب على البشرية فعله هو خلق ثقافة عالمية أخلاقية تورث البشر ضميراً أخلاقياً يجعلهم يشعرون بتأنيب الضمير لأدنى ضرر ولو بإنسان واحد، فالثقافة العالمية الحالية ثقافة بلا روح ولا قلب ولا أي قيمة أخلاقية جوهرية حقيقية، وهذا جعل العالم غابة يسودها افتراس القوي للضعيف، وكل روافد الثقافة العالمية الحالية ترسّخ غياب القيم الأخلاقية الجوهرية التي تخلق الضمير الحي لدى الإنسان، وللأسف حتى الثقافة الدينية تم تفريغها بشكل كامل من المضمون الأخلاقي الجوهري؛ ولذا بعض الدول المتدينة على رأس قوائم أكثر الدول فساداً وعنفاً وظلماً وبخاصة للنساء، وهذا أثر غياب الوعي الجوهري عن التعليم الديني والثقافي والسياسي، فكل شيء صار مجرد مظاهر ومزاعم وشعارات وشكليات لا معنى ولا حقيقة ولا جوهر ولا روح ولا عقل فيها، وللأسف أنه بسبب كل التلاعب المنظم الحاصل بمواقع التواصل باتت الاستقطابات المحلية والعالمية منصبة على تيارات الشوفينية والتعصب العقائدي والعرقي والجنسي والقومي في غياب كامل للمضمون الأخلاقي والجوهري، وذلك نتيجة غياب كامل لمن يفترض أنهم القيادات الأخلاقية الفكرية والثقافية، وما يمكن أن يخلق وازعاً أخلاقياً وضميراً حياً للفرد والبشرية حتى لدى المعادين للدين يمنعهم عن الأفعال التخريبية هو مطالعة خبرات من ماتوا مؤقتاً وخرجت أرواحهم من أجسادهم، التي جمعها الأطباء الغربيون وأسموها Near-Death Experience/NDE وتتوفر بيوتيوب أيضاً فهناك من رأى أناساً يحترقون؛ لأنهم حرقوا نحلاً بالدنيا فكيف بمن يقتل البشر؟ وعذاب الجحيم على أذية مخلوق ولو معنوياً هو أكثر رعباً من أفلام الرعب، ولم يُقبل من الأرواح أي تبرير حتى ديني للأذية.