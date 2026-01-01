تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ارتفاع معدلات الديون العالمية ينذر بدخول النظام المالي العالمي مرحلة جديدة، وخاصة في الاقتصادات الكبرى والتي ترافق معها زيادة الاعتماد على مؤسسات مالية غير مصرفية في تمويل السندات الحكومية. هذا التحوّل يشكّل مصدرًا متناميًا للهشاشة المالية يمكن أن يضاعف آثار الصدمات الاقتصادية مستقبلاً. ومن هذا المنطلق، يدخل الدين العام العالمي مرحلة أكثر تعقيدًا وقصةً كبيرة ترسم ملامح النظام المالي العالمي. يعود السبب في ذلك، إلى ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وتزايد الحاجات التمويلية، وتقلّص المساحة المريحة التي طالما تحركت داخلها السياسات المالية.
العالم يواجه اليوم واقعًا جديدًا لا مفر منه يتمثل في شيخوخة السكان التي تزيد عبء التقاعد والرعاية الصحية، وارتفاع الإنفاق على الأمن والدفاع في ظل توترات جيوسياسية متزايدة، ومتطلبات استثمارية ضخمة للتحوّل نحو الطاقة النظيفة ربما تمتد عبر عقود. هذا كله يؤكد أن الحكومات ستكون في حالة اقتراض مستمر لفترة أطول، في زمن قد يكون المال الرخيص قد انتهى عصره في ظل مخاطر أعلى وتوقعات أكثر حذرًا.
كيفية ومن يمول هذا الدَّيْن هو السؤال المهم المُلح في هذا التوقيت! فبدلًا من الاعتماد التقليدي على البنوك، أصبح جزء متزايد من السندات الحكومية يمول عبر مؤسسات مالية غير مصرفية كصناديق التقاعد، وصناديق التحوط، ومديري أصول يبحثون عن العائد في بيئة متقلّبة. الخطر يكمن أن هذه الجهات كثيرًا ما تعتمد على أدوات تمويل قصيرة الأجل، وأساليب رفع مالي تجعلها حسّاسة جدًا لأي تغيّر في السيولة أو أسعار الفائدة.
ما يزيد المشهد ربكة، تحول الأسواق من مستثمر هادئ إلى بائع شرس، حيث تُجبر هذه المؤسسات على تصفية مراكزها لتغطية نداءات الهامش مع أول هزة اقتصادية أو مالية مفاجئة كارتفاع مفاجئ في العوائد أو تشديد للسيولة. هنا تبدأ السبحة في الانفراط فترتفع العوائد أكثر، وتتراجع الأسعار، وتزداد الضغوط عبر قنوات متشابكة تمتد إلى أسواق التمويل وأسواق إعادة الشراء. وفي لحظاتٍ كهذه، تصبح السندات الحكومية التي كانت تُوصف يومًا بأنها الملاذ الآمن جزءًا من مصدر الخطر نفسه.
وهنا يطل علينا السؤال الحاد كمقدمة السهم: هل لا تزال قواعد تحليل الاستدامة المالية المعتمدة على معادلة الفائدة والنمو والعجز كافية لفهم المخاطر الحديثة؟ حتمًا الإجابة المؤكدة لا. فالأسواق الآن لم تعد مجرد مرآة للاقتصاد، بل أصبحت قوةً مؤثرة قادرة على إعادة تسعير المخاطر بسرعة تفوق قدرة الحكومات على الاستجابة. وكلما ارتفع الدَّيْن، ارتفعت حساسية المالية العامة لهذه التحركات.
قد تكون إدارة هذه المرحلة ممكنة إذا تحركت الدول من خلال عدة محاور تتمثل في تحسين إدارة المخاطر في المؤسسات المالية غير المصرفية عبر رفع مستويات الشفافية وتقليل الاعتماد على الرفع المالي قصير الأجل، ودعم استقلالية السياسة النقدية لضمان ثبات توقعات التضخم ومنع الأسواق من المبالغة في تسعير المخاطر، وتبنّي مسارات تصحيح مالي تدريجية وموثوقة تعزز ثقة المستثمرين في استدامة الدَّيْن العام دون الإضرار بالنمو الاقتصادي. اليوم، الخطر الحقيقي لا يكمن في حجم الدين وحده، بل في تآكل الثقة، كون اهتزاز الثقة في الغالب يترافق معه كلفة اقتراض أعلى، وتضيق الخيارات المتاحة أمام صنّاع القرار. وبناء على تلك المعطيات، يتأكد بما لا يدع مجال للشك أن النظام المالي العالمي اليوم يعيش مرحلة انتقالية، تُعاد فيها صياغة العلاقة بين الدولة والسوق، وبين السياسة المالية والقطاع المالي. والاقتصادات التي ستنجح هي تلك التي تفهم أن الانضباط المالي لم يعد ترفًا، وأن الاستدامة ليست شعارًا، وإنما ضرورة لحماية الاستقرار والنمو على المدى الطويل.
The rising levels of global debt signal the onset of a new phase for the global financial system, especially in major economies, which is accompanied by an increased reliance on non-bank financial institutions to finance government bonds. This shift represents a growing source of financial fragility that could amplify the effects of economic shocks in the future. From this perspective, global public debt is entering a more complex phase, with a significant narrative shaping the contours of the global financial system. The reasons for this include rising interest rates, increasing financing needs, and the shrinking comfortable space within which financial policies have traditionally operated.
Today, the world faces an unavoidable new reality characterized by an aging population that increases the burden of retirement and healthcare, rising spending on security and defense amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and massive investment requirements for the transition to clean energy that may extend over decades. All of this confirms that governments will be in a state of continuous borrowing for a longer period, at a time when the era of cheap money may have come to an end amid higher risks and more cautious expectations.
How and who finances this debt is the pressing and important question at this time! Instead of the traditional reliance on banks, an increasing portion of government bonds is being financed through non-bank financial institutions such as pension funds, hedge funds, and asset managers seeking returns in a volatile environment. The danger lies in the fact that these entities often rely on short-term financing instruments and leverage methods that make them very sensitive to any changes in liquidity or interest rates.
What complicates the scene further is the shift in markets from a calm investor to an aggressive seller, where these institutions are forced to liquidate their positions to cover margin calls at the first sign of an economic or financial shock, such as a sudden rise in yields or tightening liquidity. Here, the domino effect begins, leading to higher yields, falling prices, and increased pressures through interconnected channels extending to financing markets and repurchase markets. In such moments, government bonds, once described as a safe haven, become part of the very source of risk.
Here arises the sharp question, akin to the tip of an arrow: Are the rules for analyzing financial sustainability based on the equation of interest, growth, and deficit still sufficient to understand modern risks? The definitive answer is no. Markets are no longer just a mirror of the economy; they have become a powerful force capable of repricing risks faster than governments can respond. The higher the debt, the greater the sensitivity of public finances to these movements.
Managing this phase may be possible if countries move through several axes, including improving risk management in non-bank financial institutions by raising transparency levels and reducing reliance on short-term leverage, supporting the independence of monetary policy to ensure stable inflation expectations and prevent markets from overpricing risks, and adopting gradual and reliable fiscal correction paths that enhance investor confidence in the sustainability of public debt without harming economic growth. Today, the real danger does not lie solely in the size of the debt, but in the erosion of confidence, as a shake in confidence often comes with higher borrowing costs and narrows the options available to decision-makers. Based on these data, it is confirmed beyond a doubt that the global financial system today is undergoing a transitional phase, reshaping the relationship between the state and the market, and between fiscal policy and the financial sector. The economies that will succeed are those that understand that financial discipline is no longer a luxury, and that sustainability is not just a slogan, but a necessity to protect stability and growth in the long term.