ارتفاع معدلات الديون العالمية ينذر بدخول النظام المالي العالمي مرحلة جديدة، وخاصة في الاقتصادات الكبرى والتي ترافق معها زيادة الاعتماد على مؤسسات مالية غير مصرفية في تمويل السندات الحكومية. هذا التحوّل يشكّل مصدرًا متناميًا للهشاشة المالية يمكن أن يضاعف آثار الصدمات الاقتصادية مستقبلاً. ومن هذا المنطلق، يدخل الدين العام العالمي مرحلة أكثر تعقيدًا وقصةً كبيرة ترسم ملامح النظام المالي العالمي. يعود السبب في ذلك، إلى ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وتزايد الحاجات التمويلية، وتقلّص المساحة المريحة التي طالما تحركت داخلها السياسات المالية.

العالم يواجه اليوم واقعًا جديدًا لا مفر منه يتمثل في شيخوخة السكان التي تزيد عبء التقاعد والرعاية الصحية، وارتفاع الإنفاق على الأمن والدفاع في ظل توترات جيوسياسية متزايدة، ومتطلبات استثمارية ضخمة للتحوّل نحو الطاقة النظيفة ربما تمتد عبر عقود. هذا كله يؤكد أن الحكومات ستكون في حالة اقتراض مستمر لفترة أطول، في زمن قد يكون المال الرخيص قد انتهى عصره في ظل مخاطر أعلى وتوقعات أكثر حذرًا.

كيفية ومن يمول هذا الدَّيْن هو السؤال المهم المُلح في هذا التوقيت! فبدلًا من الاعتماد التقليدي على البنوك، أصبح جزء متزايد من السندات الحكومية يمول عبر مؤسسات مالية غير مصرفية كصناديق التقاعد، وصناديق التحوط، ومديري أصول يبحثون عن العائد في بيئة متقلّبة. الخطر يكمن أن هذه الجهات كثيرًا ما تعتمد على أدوات تمويل قصيرة الأجل، وأساليب رفع مالي تجعلها حسّاسة جدًا لأي تغيّر في السيولة أو أسعار الفائدة.

ما يزيد المشهد ربكة، تحول الأسواق من مستثمر هادئ إلى بائع شرس، حيث تُجبر هذه المؤسسات على تصفية مراكزها لتغطية نداءات الهامش مع أول هزة اقتصادية أو مالية مفاجئة كارتفاع مفاجئ في العوائد أو تشديد للسيولة. هنا تبدأ السبحة في الانفراط فترتفع العوائد أكثر، وتتراجع الأسعار، وتزداد الضغوط عبر قنوات متشابكة تمتد إلى أسواق التمويل وأسواق إعادة الشراء. وفي لحظاتٍ كهذه، تصبح السندات الحكومية التي كانت تُوصف يومًا بأنها الملاذ الآمن جزءًا من مصدر الخطر نفسه.

وهنا يطل علينا السؤال الحاد كمقدمة السهم: هل لا تزال قواعد تحليل الاستدامة المالية المعتمدة على معادلة الفائدة والنمو والعجز كافية لفهم المخاطر الحديثة؟ حتمًا الإجابة المؤكدة لا. فالأسواق الآن لم تعد مجرد مرآة للاقتصاد، بل أصبحت قوةً مؤثرة قادرة على إعادة تسعير المخاطر بسرعة تفوق قدرة الحكومات على الاستجابة. وكلما ارتفع الدَّيْن، ارتفعت حساسية المالية العامة لهذه التحركات.

قد تكون إدارة هذه المرحلة ممكنة إذا تحركت الدول من خلال عدة محاور تتمثل في تحسين إدارة المخاطر في المؤسسات المالية غير المصرفية عبر رفع مستويات الشفافية وتقليل الاعتماد على الرفع المالي قصير الأجل، ودعم استقلالية السياسة النقدية لضمان ثبات توقعات التضخم ومنع الأسواق من المبالغة في تسعير المخاطر، وتبنّي مسارات تصحيح مالي تدريجية وموثوقة تعزز ثقة المستثمرين في استدامة الدَّيْن العام دون الإضرار بالنمو الاقتصادي. اليوم، الخطر الحقيقي لا يكمن في حجم الدين وحده، بل في تآكل الثقة، كون اهتزاز الثقة في الغالب يترافق معه كلفة اقتراض أعلى، وتضيق الخيارات المتاحة أمام صنّاع القرار. وبناء على تلك المعطيات، يتأكد بما لا يدع مجال للشك أن النظام المالي العالمي اليوم يعيش مرحلة انتقالية، تُعاد فيها صياغة العلاقة بين الدولة والسوق، وبين السياسة المالية والقطاع المالي. والاقتصادات التي ستنجح هي تلك التي تفهم أن الانضباط المالي لم يعد ترفًا، وأن الاستدامة ليست شعارًا، وإنما ضرورة لحماية الاستقرار والنمو على المدى الطويل.