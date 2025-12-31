تملك المملكة حدوداً مع محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة تزيد على 700 كم، لذلك هي أكثر دولة معنية باستقرار أوضاعهما، وتأثراً بانعكاس ذلك على أمنها الوطني !

حرص المملكة على خفض التصعيد والتصدي للأنشطة العسكرية لقوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي الساعية لفرض السيطرة على المحافظتين ومنع تهريب الأسلحة لأطراف الصراع، ينطلق من واجبات التحالف العربي الذي تقوده المملكة تجاه تطبيق القرارات الدولية الصادرة عن مجلس الأمن والتي تحظر توريد الأسلحة لليمن !

وكما أن السعودية لم تسمح للحوثي في الشمال بتهديد أمنها الوطني، فإنها لن تسمح لأي طرف آخر في الجنوب بتهديد أمنها، فالأمن الوطني لأي دولة هو خط أحمر، يمنحها حق حمايته والتصدي لما يمس به من أي طرف كان !

من المؤسف أن يأتي التهديد هذه المرة من أطراف صنفت صديقة، واعتمدت على الدعم السعودي طيلة السنوات الماضية في تعزيز قدراتها على التصدي لمخططات وهجمات المليشيات الحوثية، ولولا هذا الدعم لكانت رايات الحوثي ترفرف على أسطح بنايات عدن منذ الأيام الأولى للانقلاب الحوثي على الشرعية !

ومن المؤسف أكثر، أن تطعن الشرعية اليمنية من الخلف بعد أن طعنت من الأمام، وأن يفشل قادة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في قراءة المشهد واستخلاص العبر من الأحداث ومآلاتها، بينما يقوض تهريب الأسلحة جهود التهدئة ومساعي خفض التصعيد !

باختصار.. ما بين أعمال المجلس الانتقالي العسكرية في حضرموت والمهرة، وتهريب الأسلحة لقواته خط أحمر رفيع يرتبط بأمن السعودية، ولن تتوانى عن قطع أي خيط في سبيل حماية أمنها الوطني !