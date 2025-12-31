The Kingdom has borders with the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra that exceed 700 km, making it the most concerned country with the stability of their situations, and affected by the reflection of that on its national security!

The Kingdom's commitment to de-escalation and confronting the military activities of the Southern Transitional Council forces, which seek to impose control over the two governorates and prevent arms smuggling to the parties in conflict, stems from the duties of the Arab coalition led by the Kingdom to implement the international resolutions issued by the Security Council that prohibit the supply of arms to Yemen!

Just as Saudi Arabia has not allowed the Houthis in the north to threaten its national security, it will not permit any other party in the south to threaten its security. The national security of any country is a red line, granting it the right to protect it and confront any threats from any party!

It is unfortunate that the threat this time comes from parties classified as friendly, which have relied on Saudi support over the past years to enhance their capabilities to confront the plans and attacks of the Houthi militias. Had it not been for this support, the Houthi flags would have been flying over the rooftops of Aden since the early days of the Houthi coup against legitimacy!

Even more regrettable is that the Yemeni legitimacy is stabbed in the back after being stabbed in the front, and that the leaders of the Southern Transitional Council fail to read the scene and draw lessons from the events and their outcomes, while arms smuggling undermines the efforts for calm and de-escalation!

In short.. between the military actions of the Southern Transitional Council in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and the arms smuggling to its forces, there is a thin red line linked to the security of Saudi Arabia, and it will not hesitate to cut any thread in the pursuit of protecting its national security!