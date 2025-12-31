تُعد زعامة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للعالم العربي في عام 2025 نتاجاً طبيعياً لنهج سياسي ودبلوماسي فريد نقل المملكة العربية السعودية من مكانة القوة الإقليمية المؤثرة إلى دور الفاعل الدولي المحوري، الذي يعيد صياغة موازين القوى العالمية، حيث تجلّت عبقرية الأمير الشاب في قدرته على دمج الطموح الاقتصادي الوطني بالواقعية السياسية، التي تضع استقرار الشرق الأوسط أولويةً قصوى لا تقبل المساومة، ومن هنا جاء الاختراق الدبلوماسي الكبير الذي شهدناه خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي «دونالد ترمب» التاريخية للرياض في عام 2025 ليكون بمثابة إعلان رسمي عن ولادة تحالف استراتيجي من نوع خاص، لم يكن مبنياً على التبعية، بل على الندية والمصالح المشتركة العليا، فقد نجح الأمير محمد بن سلمان في انتزاع موافقة أمريكية تاريخية على تصدير مقاتلات «F-35» المتطوّرة إلى المملكة، وهو الأمر الذي كان يُعتبر لعقود بعيد المنال، وبجانب هذا التفوق الجوي النوعي، جاءت الموافقة على تزويد الرياض بأحدث معالجات الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمية لتعكس رؤيته في جعل المملكة قطباً تكنولوجياً عالمياً ينافس الكبار، ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل تُوّجت هذه المكاسب بتوقيع معاهدة دفاعية شاملة والبدء في تعاون نووي متطوّر للأغراض السلمية، مما منح السعودية درعاً استراتيجياً وحضوراً تقنياً يضعها في مقدمة دول العالم العظمى، وفي قلب هذا الحراك، كانت «الواقعية السياسية» هي المحرك الأساسي لسياسة الأمير الخارجية، وهي التي أدّت إلى فتح قنوات الحوار الاستراتيجي مع إيران بناءً على أسس صلبة تحترم السيادة وتمنع التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، مما أدّى بشكل مباشر إلى تخفيف حدة التوتر في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتبريد الصراعات المزمنة التي استنزفت مقدّرات المنطقة لسنوات طويلة، وهذا النجاح الدبلوماسي لم يخدم السعودية فحسب، بل خلق مظلة أمان لكافة الدول العربية، خاصة في الملف السوري الذي تعامل معه الأمير محمد بن سلمان برؤية ثاقبة تشدّد على ضرورة استعادة وحدة الأراضي السورية ودعم مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية، وذلك لقطع الطريق نهائياً أمام تغلغل المليشيات العابرة للحدود التي تهدّد الأمن القومي العربي والإسلامي، إن هذا التوجه الذي يرفض المشاريع الموالية للخارج ويحمي الهوية العربية والإسلامية في المنطقة، جعل من الأمير محمد بن سلمان القائد الوحيد الذي يمتلك مشروعاً إنقاذياً متكاملاً يتجاوز الشعارات إلى الأفعال الملموسة، فمن خلال رؤية 2030، لم يبنِ الأمير اقتصاداً سعودياً جباراً فحسب، بل أسّس لمرحلة جديدة من «السيادة الشاملة» التي ترفض أن يكون القرار العربي رهينة للقوى الخارجية، إن قدرته على موازنة العلاقات بين واشنطن وبكين وموسكو، مع الحفاظ على الثوابت الوطنية، جعلت من الرياض عاصمة القرار العالمي في 2025، وجعلت من الأمير محمد بن سلمان الزعيم العربي الذي تلتف حوله الشعوب قبل الحكومات، باعتباره مهندس النهضة العربية الحديثة وصمام الأمان في وجه الفوضى، ولذلك فإن إطلاق لقب «زعيم العرب» عليه في هذا التوقيت ليس مجرد وصف تشريفي، بل هو اعتراف بواقع جيوسياسي فرضته الإنجازات التي تحقّقت على الأرض في مجالات الدفاع، والتكنولوجيا، والسياسة الواقعية، مما يضمن مستقبلاً زاهراً للأمة العربية بعيداً عن صراعات الماضي والارتهان للمشاريع الخارجية.