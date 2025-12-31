The leadership of Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Arab world in 2025 is a natural outcome of a unique political and diplomatic approach that has transformed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from a position of influential regional power to a pivotal international player, reshaping the global balance of power. The genius of the young prince is evident in his ability to merge national economic ambition with political realism, prioritizing the stability of the Middle East as a non-negotiable top priority. This led to the significant diplomatic breakthrough we witnessed during the historic visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Riyadh in 2025, which served as an official announcement of the birth of a special strategic alliance, not based on dependency, but on parity and shared higher interests. Prince Mohammed bin Salman succeeded in securing a historic U.S. approval for the export of advanced F-35 fighter jets to the Kingdom, a matter that had been considered unattainable for decades. Alongside this qualitative air superiority, the approval to provide Riyadh with the latest global artificial intelligence technologies reflects his vision of making the Kingdom a global technological hub competing with the giants. This was not the end of the matter; these gains were crowned with the signing of a comprehensive defense treaty and the initiation of advanced nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes, granting Saudi Arabia a strategic shield and a technical presence that places it at the forefront of the great powers of the world. At the heart of this movement, "political realism" was the primary driver of the prince's foreign policy, leading to the opening of strategic dialogue channels with Iran based on solid foundations that respect sovereignty and prevent interference in internal affairs. This directly contributed to easing tensions in the Middle East and cooling chronic conflicts that had drained the region's resources for many years. This diplomatic success not only served Saudi Arabia but also created a safety umbrella for all Arab countries, especially regarding the Syrian file, which Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed with keen insight emphasizing the necessity of restoring the unity of Syrian territories and supporting national state institutions. This was to definitively cut off the path for the infiltration of cross-border militias that threaten Arab and Islamic national security. This approach, which rejects foreign-aligned projects and protects the Arab and Islamic identity in the region, has made Prince Mohammed bin Salman the sole leader with a comprehensive rescue project that transcends slogans to tangible actions. Through Vision 2030, the prince has not only built a formidable Saudi economy but has also established a new phase of "comprehensive sovereignty" that refuses to allow Arab decision-making to be hostage to external powers. His ability to balance relations between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow while maintaining national constants has made Riyadh the capital of global decision-making in 2025, and has made Prince Mohammed bin Salman the Arab leader around whom peoples rally before governments, as he is considered the architect of modern Arab renaissance and a bulwark against chaos. Therefore, bestowing the title "Leader of the Arabs" upon him at this time is not merely a honorary description but an acknowledgment of a geopolitical reality imposed by the achievements realized on the ground in the fields of defense, technology, and political realism, ensuring a bright future for the Arab nation away from past conflicts and dependency on external projects.