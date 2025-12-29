شاهدتُ حلقة البودكاست للأستاذ المخضرم والمثقف جميل الذيابي، حاوره الأستاذ عبدالله عبيان، حوار أثار سؤالاً يتجاوز الأشخاص إلى جوهر المهنة ومعنى الصحافة ودورها الإنساني.

يقول إنه «يودّ الانعتاق من استخدام الحبر، فهو ليس بعاشق له، وليس مفتوناً به»، هنا يصبح الدفاع عن الحبر موقفاً ثقافياً، لا ترفاً رومانسياً.

ما قيل عن الرغبة في الانعتاق من الحبر لا يقف عند حدود تفضيل وسيلة على أخرى، بل يفتح سؤالاً أعمق عن معنى الصحافة ذاتها، وعن دورها الإنساني قبل التقني.

مؤكّداً أن كفوفه لا تزال تحمل أثر الحبر ومسكة القلم؛ فالأستاذ الذيابي نشأ وترعرع واشتدّ عوده بين حبر الصحافة وضجيج المطابع وحبرها يسيل على خدود الورق.

يا جميل الذيابي، ليس كلُّ تغييرٍ تقدّماً، ولا كلُّ انعتاقٍ خلاصاً. فرغبتك بالانعتاق من الحبر لمواكبة طوفان التغيير، وإن بدت منسجمة مع مزاج العصر، تفتح باباً خطيراً لا على الصحافة وحدها، بل على معنى الثقافة ذاتها.

فالحبر، الذي جرى تصويره بوصفه عبئاً، ليس مادةً جامدة تُستبدل، بل ذاكرةٌ حيّة، وجسرُ إحساس، وشهادةُ زمنٍ لم تكن فيه الكلمة سلعةً عابرة تُمرَّر بإصبعٍ بارد على شاشة بلورية.

الصحافة الورقية لم تكن يوماً مجرد وسيط تقني كانت طقساً اجتماعياً، ومشهداً يومياً، ومختبراً للوعي. بها تشكّلت أجيال، وتربّت أذواق، وتكوّن حسّ نقدي لا يُختصر في إشعارٍ عاجل أو عنوانٍ صادم.

الورق علّم القارئ التمهّل والتأمّل، والقراءة بوصفها علاقة لا استهلاكاً.

والحبر، بما يحمله من أثر ورائحة، كان شاهداً على صدق التجربة، وعلى عرق المحرّر، وعلى توتّر المطبعة، وعلى صراع العناوين.

القول باختفاء الحبر لا يختزل المستقبل، بل يسطّحه. يفترض أن التقنية قدرٌ أحاديّ الاتجاه، وأن الإنسان كائنٌ بلا حنين، وبلا حاجة إلى اللمس، وبلا ذاكرة حسّية. وهذا افتراض يتناقض مع طبيعة البشر.

فكلما تسارعت الشاشات ازداد التعب، وكلما تكاثرت المنصّات تعاظم الضجيج. عند نقطةٍ ما سيبحث الإنسان عن الصمت، عن الثقل، عن الشيء الذي يُمسَك لا الذي يلمع.

سيبحث عن الصحيفة كما يبحث عن ملجأ، وعن الكتاب كمن يُمسك بيد محبوبته وسط الزحام.

صحافة التقنية، باردة؛ تنقل الخبر بسرعة، تنزع عنه الدفء وصدق التفاعل، تُراكم المعلومات، لكنها تُفرغ المعنى لا رائحة لها، ولا ذاكرة، ولا صباح.

لا تعرف طقوس القهوة، ولا ارتعاشة الورق في شتاءٍ مبكّر؛ فهي بلا روح. والروح، في النهاية، ليست ترفاً.

الورقية ذاكرة الإنسان وإحساسه، هنا جريدته في الركن مهملة، هنا كتابٌ معاً كنّا قد قرأناه، الورقية تشعرك بأنك تشارك العالم لحظةً متأنّية لا تُقاطعها الإعلانات والترويج للمنتجات يضيع منك الإحساس والتركيز، الدفاع عن الصحافة الورقية ليس رفضاً للتقنية، بل رفضٌ لإلغاء الإنسان باسمها. المستقبل، الذي يُصوَّر وكأنه شاشةٌ بلا نهاية، سيكتشف حدوده.

سيكتشف أن اللمس ضرورة، وأن البطء فضيلة، وأن الرائحة ذاكرة. وعندها سيجد نفسه مضطراً إلى إعادة الحياة للصحيفة الورقية، وللكتاب، وللحبر لا بوصفها بدائل، بل بوصفها مكملات تحفظ التوازن في عالمٍ أفرط في السرعة.

الحبر لا ينافس التقنية، بل يذكّرها بحدودها. والورق لا يعادي المستقبل، بل يمنحه جذوراً. ومن دون جذور، لا شجرة تصمد أمام العاصفة. هذا ليس حنيناً رومانسياً، بل منطق إنساني محض.

ما يُلامَس يبقى، وما يُشمّ يُحفَظ، وما يُقرأ بتأنٍّ يُغيّر. أمّا ما يُمرَّر سريعاً، فيمرّ معه كل شيء.

إن الحديث عن اختفاء الحبر ليس نبوءة، بل استعجال. والتاريخ علّمنا أن ما يُعلَن موته غالباً يعود في اللحظة التي يشتدّ فيها العطش إلى المعنى.

يومها ستعود الصحيفة الورقية لا بوصفها أثراً قديماً، بل فعل مقاومة، وبياناً صامتاً يقول إن الإنسان لم يُخلق ليعيش بارداً، وإنما ليبقى مشحوناً بالدفء والمشاعر والتفاعل بحواسه كاملة.

الحبر والورق ليسا أوراقاً تُطوى، بل ذاكرة أجيال حفرت طريقها بصبر، وصنعت فجر الكلمة، وشيّدت نافذة الخبر، ووسّعت أفق الرأي والفكر. إنقاذها ليس ترفاً ثقافياً، بل واجب وطني.

آه يا جميل الذيابي!

ليتك لم تقل عن صحافة الحبر ما قاله مالك عن الخمر، ليتها أتت من غيرك لعلمي بوفائك مع كل شيء في حياتك وعلى رأس القائمة وفاؤك لأساتذتك وزملاء الحرف والحبر والورق؛ لأنك تعرف أكثر من غيرك أن الحبر لم يكن يوماً عادة عابرة، بل عهد مهني ومسؤولية أخلاقية، وأن الصحافة التي خرجت من رحم المطابع لم تصنع أسماء فقط، بل صنعت ضمائر.

وأن من تربّى على رائحة الورق يعرف أن الكلمة حين تُكتب بالحبر لا تُستبدل، بل تُحمَل.

الوفاء الحقيقي لا يقف عند الأشخاص، بل يمتد إلى الوسائل التي صنعت المعنى، وحفظت الذاكرة، وربّت الوعي.

الدفاع عن الحبر ليس دفاعاً عن الماضي، بل عن جوهر المهنة، وعن إنسانيتها، وعن تلك الشعلة الأولى التي إن انطفأت خسرنا أكثر مما نتصور، وخسرنا الصحافة كما عرفناها، وكما أحببناها، وكما أردناها أن تبقى.