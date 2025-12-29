I watched an episode of the podcast featuring the seasoned professor and intellectual, Jameel Al-Dhiabi, interviewed by Professor Abdullah Abiyan. The discussion raised a question that transcends individuals to the essence of the profession and the meaning of journalism and its human role.

He states that he "wants to break free from the use of ink, as he is not in love with it, nor is he fascinated by it." Here, the defense of ink becomes a cultural stance, not a romantic luxury.

What has been said about the desire to break free from ink does not stop at the preference of one medium over another; rather, it opens a deeper question about the meaning of journalism itself and its human role before its technical one.

He affirms that his palms still bear the mark of ink and the grip of the pen; for Professor Al-Dhiabi grew up and matured amidst the ink of journalism and the noise of printing presses with ink flowing on the cheeks of paper.

Oh Jameel Al-Dhiabi, not every change is progress, nor is every liberation salvation. Your desire to break free from ink to keep pace with the flood of change, even if it seems in harmony with the mood of the age, opens a dangerous door not only for journalism but for the meaning of culture itself.

For ink, which has been portrayed as a burden, is not a solid material to be replaced; rather, it is a living memory, a bridge of feeling, and a testament to a time when words were not a fleeting commodity passed through a cold finger on a crystal screen.

Print journalism has never been merely a technical medium; it has been a social ritual, a daily scene, and a laboratory of consciousness. Through it, generations have formed, tastes have been cultivated, and a critical sensibility has developed that cannot be reduced to a breaking news alert or a shocking headline.

Paper taught the reader to slow down and reflect, and reading became a relationship, not mere consumption.

And ink, with its traces and scent, was a witness to the authenticity of experience, to the sweat of the editor, to the tension of the printing press, and to the struggle of headlines.

The claim of ink's disappearance does not encapsulate the future; rather, it flattens it. It assumes that technology is a one-way fate, and that humans are beings without nostalgia, without the need for touch, and without sensory memory. This assumption contradicts human nature.

As screens accelerate, fatigue increases, and as platforms multiply, noise intensifies. At some point, humans will seek silence, weight, and the tangible rather than the shiny.

They will seek the newspaper as one seeks refuge, and the book as one holds the hand of a beloved amidst the crowd.

Tech journalism is cold; it conveys news quickly, stripping it of warmth and genuine interaction, accumulating information while emptying meaning, lacking scent, memory, or morning.

It knows nothing of coffee rituals or the rustle of paper in an early winter; it is soulless. And the soul, in the end, is not a luxury.

Print is the memory and feeling of humanity; here is your newspaper in the corner, neglected, here is a book we once read together. Print makes you feel that you are sharing the world in a deliberate moment, unbroken by advertisements and product promotions that rob you of feeling and focus. Defending print journalism is not a rejection of technology, but a refusal to erase humanity in its name. The future, which is portrayed as an endless screen, will discover its limits.

It will discover that touch is a necessity, that slowness is a virtue, and that scent is memory. And then, it will find itself compelled to revive the print newspaper, the book, and ink not as alternatives but as complements that preserve balance in a world that has overdosed on speed.

Ink does not compete with technology; rather, it reminds it of its limits. And paper does not oppose the future; it grants it roots. Without roots, no tree can withstand the storm. This is not a romantic nostalgia, but pure human logic.

What is touched remains, what is smelled is preserved, and what is read thoughtfully changes. As for what is passed quickly, everything passes with it.

Talking about the disappearance of ink is not a prophecy but a rush. History has taught us that what is declared dead often returns at the moment when the thirst for meaning intensifies.

On that day, the print newspaper will return not as an ancient relic but as an act of resistance, a silent statement saying that humanity was not created to live coldly, but to remain charged with warmth, feelings, and interaction with all its senses.

Ink and paper are not mere sheets to be folded; they are the memory of generations that carved their path with patience, created the dawn of words, built the window of news, and expanded the horizon of opinion and thought. Saving them is not a cultural luxury but a national duty.

Ah, Jameel Al-Dhiabi!

I wish you had not spoken about ink journalism as Malik spoke about wine; I wish it had come from someone else, knowing your loyalty to everything in your life, especially your loyalty to your teachers and fellow craftsmen of ink and paper; because you know more than anyone that ink has never been a fleeting habit, but a professional covenant and a moral responsibility, and that the journalism that emerged from the womb of printing presses did not just create names but also created consciences.

And those raised on the scent of paper know that when a word is written in ink, it is not replaced but carried.

True loyalty does not stop at individuals; it extends to the means that created meaning, preserved memory, and nurtured awareness.

Defending ink is not a defense of the past, but of the essence of the profession, of its humanity, and of that first flame which, if extinguished, we lose more than we can imagine, and we lose journalism as we knew it, as we loved it, and as we wanted it to remain.