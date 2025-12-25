في خضم أخبار السياسة وصفقات التسلّح التي عادةً ما تتصدّر العناوين عند أي زيارة رفيعة المستوى إلى واشنطن، برزت خلال الزيارة الأخيرة لولي العهد السعودي زاوية مختلفة أقل صخبًا وأكثر عمقًا: التكنولوجيا المتقدمة، وبالتحديد أشباه الموصلات (الرقائق). فبينما انشغل كثيرون بالحديث عن الطائرات المقاتلة المتقدمة مثل F-35 وما تمثّله من رمزية عسكرية، بدا أن «صفقة الرقائق» هي العنوان الأهم من حيث الأثر الاقتصادي والإستراتيجي طويل الأمد.

أهمية الرقائق لا تكمن في كونها منتجًا صناعيًا فحسب، بل لأنها المدخل الأساسي لكل ثورة تقنية معاصرة. فالرقائق هي قلب الذكاء الاصطناعي، والحوسبة السحابية، والصناعات الدفاعية المتقدّمة، والاقتصاد الرقمي عمومًا. ومن هنا، فإن أي تعاون أو استثمار في هذا المجال يتجاوز منطق الصفقات التقليدية إلى بناء قاعدة تكنولوجية قادرة على نقل الاقتصاد إلى مستويات أعلى من الإنتاجية والتنافسية.

هذا الفهم ينسجم مع ما طرحه المفكر الاقتصادي الأمريكي روبرت سولو (Robert Solow) في نظريته الشهيرة حول النمو الاقتصادي. فقد بيّن سولو أن تراكم رأس المال – أي الاستثمار في المصانع والآلات – يساهم في النمو، لكنه يحقّق أثرًا مؤقتًا فقط. أما المحرك الحقيقي للنمو المستدام على المدى الطويل فهو التقدم التكنولوجي، لأنه يرفع كفاءة العمل ورأس المال معًا ويخلق قيمة مضافة لا يمكن بلوغها بالوسائل التقليدية.

تاريخ الاقتصاد العالمي يدعم هذا الطرح بوضوح. فبعد الحرب العالمية الثانية شهدت الدول الصناعية طفرة نمو غير مسبوقة، لم تكن نتيجة إعادة الإعمار فقط، بل نتيجة الانتشار الواسع للتقنيات الجديدة في الصناعة والنقل والإنتاج. ويعبّر عن هذه المرحلة – ولو بصورة ثقافية رمزية – فيلم بريطاني شهير من عام 1963 هو Summer Holiday، حيث يظهر عمال وميكانيكيون قادرين على قضاء عطلة صيفية، في دلالة على تحسن مستويات المعيشة واتساع الطبقة الوسطى بفضل التقدم الصناعي والتقني.

كما تقدّم كوريا الجنوبية مثالًا حيًا على قوة التكنولوجيا في تغيير مصير الدول. فمن دولة محدودة الموارد في ستينيات القرن الماضي، تحوّلت إلى قوة صناعية وتقنية عالمية عبر الاستثمار المكثف في التعليم، والتصنيع المتقدّم، ثم لاحقًا في أشباه الموصلات والإلكترونيات.

انطلاقًا من هذا السياق، يمكن فهم صفقة الرقائق – أو التعاون في هذا المجال – على أنها استثمار في المستقبل لا يقل أهمية عن أي صفقة عسكرية. فهي تمثّل رهانًا على بناء اقتصاد معرفي قادر على تحقيق نمو مستدام، وهو تمامًا ما أكده سولو: التكنولوجيا ليست عنصرًا مساعدًا للنمو، بل هي جوهره الحقيقي.