في خضم أخبار السياسة وصفقات التسلّح التي عادةً ما تتصدّر العناوين عند أي زيارة رفيعة المستوى إلى واشنطن، برزت خلال الزيارة الأخيرة لولي العهد السعودي زاوية مختلفة أقل صخبًا وأكثر عمقًا: التكنولوجيا المتقدمة، وبالتحديد أشباه الموصلات (الرقائق). فبينما انشغل كثيرون بالحديث عن الطائرات المقاتلة المتقدمة مثل F-35 وما تمثّله من رمزية عسكرية، بدا أن «صفقة الرقائق» هي العنوان الأهم من حيث الأثر الاقتصادي والإستراتيجي طويل الأمد.
أهمية الرقائق لا تكمن في كونها منتجًا صناعيًا فحسب، بل لأنها المدخل الأساسي لكل ثورة تقنية معاصرة. فالرقائق هي قلب الذكاء الاصطناعي، والحوسبة السحابية، والصناعات الدفاعية المتقدّمة، والاقتصاد الرقمي عمومًا. ومن هنا، فإن أي تعاون أو استثمار في هذا المجال يتجاوز منطق الصفقات التقليدية إلى بناء قاعدة تكنولوجية قادرة على نقل الاقتصاد إلى مستويات أعلى من الإنتاجية والتنافسية.
هذا الفهم ينسجم مع ما طرحه المفكر الاقتصادي الأمريكي روبرت سولو (Robert Solow) في نظريته الشهيرة حول النمو الاقتصادي. فقد بيّن سولو أن تراكم رأس المال – أي الاستثمار في المصانع والآلات – يساهم في النمو، لكنه يحقّق أثرًا مؤقتًا فقط. أما المحرك الحقيقي للنمو المستدام على المدى الطويل فهو التقدم التكنولوجي، لأنه يرفع كفاءة العمل ورأس المال معًا ويخلق قيمة مضافة لا يمكن بلوغها بالوسائل التقليدية.
تاريخ الاقتصاد العالمي يدعم هذا الطرح بوضوح. فبعد الحرب العالمية الثانية شهدت الدول الصناعية طفرة نمو غير مسبوقة، لم تكن نتيجة إعادة الإعمار فقط، بل نتيجة الانتشار الواسع للتقنيات الجديدة في الصناعة والنقل والإنتاج. ويعبّر عن هذه المرحلة – ولو بصورة ثقافية رمزية – فيلم بريطاني شهير من عام 1963 هو Summer Holiday، حيث يظهر عمال وميكانيكيون قادرين على قضاء عطلة صيفية، في دلالة على تحسن مستويات المعيشة واتساع الطبقة الوسطى بفضل التقدم الصناعي والتقني.
كما تقدّم كوريا الجنوبية مثالًا حيًا على قوة التكنولوجيا في تغيير مصير الدول. فمن دولة محدودة الموارد في ستينيات القرن الماضي، تحوّلت إلى قوة صناعية وتقنية عالمية عبر الاستثمار المكثف في التعليم، والتصنيع المتقدّم، ثم لاحقًا في أشباه الموصلات والإلكترونيات.
انطلاقًا من هذا السياق، يمكن فهم صفقة الرقائق – أو التعاون في هذا المجال – على أنها استثمار في المستقبل لا يقل أهمية عن أي صفقة عسكرية. فهي تمثّل رهانًا على بناء اقتصاد معرفي قادر على تحقيق نمو مستدام، وهو تمامًا ما أكده سولو: التكنولوجيا ليست عنصرًا مساعدًا للنمو، بل هي جوهره الحقيقي.
Amid the political news and arms deals that typically dominate the headlines during any high-level visit to Washington, a different, quieter, and deeper angle emerged during the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: advanced technology, specifically semiconductors (chips). While many were preoccupied with discussions about advanced fighter jets like the F-35 and what they symbolize militarily, it seemed that the "chip deal" was the most significant headline in terms of long-term economic and strategic impact.
The importance of chips lies not only in being an industrial product but also because they are the essential gateway to every contemporary technological revolution. Chips are at the heart of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced defense industries, and the digital economy in general. Thus, any collaboration or investment in this field transcends the logic of traditional deals to build a technological base capable of elevating the economy to higher levels of productivity and competitiveness.
This understanding aligns with what American economist Robert Solow proposed in his famous theory of economic growth. Solow demonstrated that capital accumulation—i.e., investment in factories and machinery—contributes to growth, but it achieves only a temporary effect. The real driver of sustainable long-term growth is technological advancement, as it enhances the efficiency of both labor and capital and creates added value that cannot be achieved through traditional means.
The history of the global economy clearly supports this argument. After World War II, industrialized nations experienced an unprecedented growth surge, which was not only a result of reconstruction but also due to the widespread adoption of new technologies in industry, transportation, and production. This phase is symbolically captured—at least culturally—by a famous British film from 1963, Summer Holiday, which depicts workers and mechanics able to take a summer vacation, indicating improved living standards and the expansion of the middle class thanks to industrial and technological progress.
South Korea also provides a vivid example of the power of technology in changing the fate of nations. From a resource-limited country in the 1960s, it transformed into a global industrial and technological powerhouse through intensive investment in education, advanced manufacturing, and later in semiconductors and electronics.
In this context, the chip deal—or cooperation in this field—can be understood as an investment in the future that is no less important than any military deal. It represents a bet on building a knowledge-based economy capable of achieving sustainable growth, which is precisely what Solow emphasized: technology is not just an auxiliary element for growth; it is its true essence.