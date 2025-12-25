تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أظهرت دراسة حديثة انخفاض معدل الخصوبة في المملكة العربية السعودية من مستويات مرتفعة تاريخيًا قاربت سبعة مواليد لكل امرأة، إلى نحو 2.1 مولود، وهو مستوى يقترب من حد الإحلال السكاني. ولا يختلف اثنان على أن هذه المرحلة تمثّل نقطة انتقالية مهمة على الصعيد الديموغرافي، تتزامن مع تحوّلات اقتصادية واجتماعية واسعة. ومن هنا، فإن هذه التطوّرات لا تستدعي القلق بقدر ما تستدعي قراءة استباقية واعية، بوصفها جزءًا طبيعيًا من مسار التنمية والتحديث الذي تمر به الاقتصادات الصاعدة والمتقدّمة على حد سواء.
لقد شهدت المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة تحوّلات اجتماعية واقتصادية جوهرية، من أبرزها ارتفاع مستويات التعليم، وزيادة مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، وتغيّر أنماط الحياة. وتمثّل هذه التحوّلات مكاسب تنموية حقيقية تعكس تقدّمًا في بنية الاقتصاد والمجتمع. غير أن هذه المكاسب، إذا لم تُواكب بسياسات موازنة ومدروسة، قد تفرز آثارًا جانبية ديموغرافية، من أبرزها انخفاض معدلات الخصوبة وتأخر تكوين الأسر.
وفي هذا السياق، لم تعد المتغيّرات السكانية شأنًا اجتماعيًا بحتًا كما كان يُنظر إليها في السابق، بل أصبحت ركيزة أساسية في التحليل الاقتصادي وصناعة السياسات العامة. فالديموغرافيا اليوم تمثّل أحد المحددات الرئيسة لقدرة الاقتصادات على تحقيق نمو مستدام، وقياس كفاءة أسواق العمل، وتقدير حجم الطلب المحلي، واستشراف الضغوط المستقبلية على المالية العامة.
اقتصاديًا، يرتبط النمو طويل الأجل بتوازن دقيق بين حجم السكان، وتركيبتهم العمرية، ومستوى إنتاجيتهم. ومع تحسّن مستويات التعليم، وارتفاع معدلات المشاركة في سوق العمل، وتغير أنماط المعيشة، تميل معدلات النمو السكاني في كثير من الدول إلى التباطؤ. ويُعد هذا الاتجاه قابلًا للإدارة متى ما جرى استيعابه ضمن نماذج التخطيط الاقتصادي بعيدة المدى، بما يضمن تحويله من تحدٍ محتمل إلى عنصر قابل للتكيّف.
يُعد توزيع السكان بحسب الفئات العمرية أحد الجوانب المحورية في هذا الإطار. فالحفاظ على نسبة متوازنة من السكان في سن العمل يظل عاملًا مهمًا لدعم التوسع الاقتصادي وتلبية احتياجات القطاعات الإنتاجية والخدمية. وفي المقابل، فإن أي تحوّل تدريجي في هذه التركيبة يتطلب استعدادًا مؤسسيًا مبكرًا، لا سيما فيما يتعلق بأنظمة التقاعد، والرعاية الصحية، وسياسات سوق العمل.
ترتبط هذه الاعتبارات ارتباطًا مباشرًا بمستهدفات التنويع الاقتصادي ورفع تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني. فمواءمة الاستثمارات مع الخصائص الديموغرافية المستقبلية تُعد شرطًا أساسيًا لتعظيم العائد الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، وضمان استدامة مكتسبات التنمية. وعليه، تمثّل الديموغرافيا اليوم متغيّرًا اقتصاديًا لا يقل أهمية عن الاستثمار أو الإنتاجية، وإدماج هذا البعد ضمن منظومة التخطيط الإستراتيجي يعزز من قدرة الاقتصاد السعودي على التكيف مع المتغيّرات، ويسهم في بناء مسار تنموي متوازن ومستدام يخدم الأجيال الحالية والمستقبلية.
