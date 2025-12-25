سَأَقنَعُ مِنكِ بِلَحظِ البَصَر

وَأَرضى بِتَسليمِكِ المُختَصَر

وَلا أَتَخَطّى التِماسَ المُنى

وَلا أَتَعَدّى اِختِلاسَ النَظَر

أَصونُكِ مِن لَحَظاتِ الظُنونِ

وَأُعليكِ عَن خَطَراتِ الفِكَر

وَأَحذَرُ مِن لَحَظاتِ الرَقيبِ

وَقَد يُستَدامُ الهَوى بِالحَذَر

أبيات ابن زيدون هذه ليست غزلًا تقليديًا يُقال لاسترضاء العاطفة، بل ميثاق أخلاقي يكتبه العاشق مع نفسه قبل أن يكتبه لمن أحب

نصٌّ يشي بأن الحب، في أرقى تجلياته، ليس اندفاعًا أعمى، وإنما وعيٌ دقيق بحدود الروح والجسد، وتهذيبٌ للشهوة حتى تصير نظرًا، وهمسًا، وإيماءة مكتملة المعنى.

يبدأ ابن زيدون بإعلان قناعةٍ تبدو للوهلة الأولى خسارة، لكنها في عمقها اختيار سيادي

(سأقنع منك بلحظ البصر)

اللحظ هنا ليس مجرد نظرٍ عابر، بل لحظة امتلاء مكتفية بذاتها.

كأنه يقول إن العين، إذا صدقت، تُغني عن اليد، وإن الرؤية المشبعة بالحب أوسع من كل امتلاك.

هذه القناعة لا تصدر عن عجز، بل عن سموّ؛ فالمحروم لا يتحدث عن القناعة، بينما العارف يختارها.

ويتابع (وأرضى بتسليمك المختصر)

التسليم المختصر إشارة فائقة الذكاء؛ إنه السلام الذي يمرّ محمّلًا بما لا يُقال. المصافحة هنا لغة، والاختصار بلاغة، لأن الإطالة قد تفضح ما يُراد ستره.

الحب الناضج لا يثرثر، بل يلمح، ويترك للفراغ أن يتكلم.

ثم يضع ابن زيدون حدودًا صارمة لرغبته (ولا أتخطّى التماس المنى / ولا أتعدّى اختلاس النظر)

الالتماس أضعف من الطلب، والاختلاس أخفّ من الجهر.

الشاعر يتحرك داخل المنطقة الرمادية التي لا تُدين ولا تُنتهك، حيث الرغبة تُمسك بزمامها ولا تُترك سائبة.

هنا يتحول العشق إلى تمرين أخلاقي، لا إلى فوضى شعورية.

ويتجلّى البعد الإنساني العميق في قوله (أصونك من لحظات الظنون / وأعليك عن خطرات الفكر)

الصون ليس حماية جسدية، بل حماية للمعنى.

ابن زيدون لا يخشى الفعل بقدر ما يخشى التأويل، ولا يحذر الخطوة بقدر ما يحذر الفكرة التي قد تسيء.

يرفع المحبوبة إلى مقامٍ لا تبلغه الشكوك ولا تطاله التخرصات، وكأن الحب الحقيقي يبدأ بحراسة صورة الآخر من التشويه ثم يبلغ النص ذروة نضجه

(وأحذر من لحظات الرقيب / وقد يستدام الهوى بالحذر)

الرقيب هنا ليس شخصًا بعينه، بل كل ما يهدد صفاء الحب المجتمع، الزمن، اللسان، والذات نفسها.

والحذر ليس نقيض العشق، بل شرط بقائه.

فكرة بالغة الحداثة تقول إن الحب الذي لا يعرف الحذر يستهلك نفسه سريعًا، أما الحب المتأنّي فيملك فرصة الاستدامة.

ما يقدّمه ابن زيدون في أبياته مدرسة كاملة للحب العفيف الواعي

حبٌّ لا يُقاس بما يُؤخذ، بل بما يُضبط. حبٌّ يكتفي بالقليل لأنه يرى في القليل كفاية الروح.

عشق لا يطلب الإثبات الصاخب، بل يطمئن إلى يقينه الداخلي.

الألفاظ مختارة، ناعمة، إيقاع الكلمات هادئ، كأن القصيدة تمشي على أطراف أصابعها خشية أن توقظ ما ينبغي أن يظل نائمًا.

حتى الفعل الشعري يتحوّل إلى سلوك أخلاقي.

هذه الأبيات تذكّرنا بأن الحب ليس امتحانًا للجرأة، بل امتحان للنبل.

وأن أقسى أشكال العشق ليست تلك التي تجرّ صاحبها إلى الحافة،

بل التي تعلّمه الوقوف قبلها بخطوة، مكتفيًا بالنظر، مطمئنًا إلى أن بعض المسافات لا تُختصر، لأنها جزء من جمال الطريق نفسه،

وسَأَقنَعُ مِنكِ بِلَحظِ البَصَر حتى أرد على حوضك في لحظة يغفل فيها عنا البشر.