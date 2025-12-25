I will be satisfied with a glance from you

and I will accept your brief submission

and I will not exceed the request for desire

and I will not go beyond the theft of a glance

I will protect you from moments of suspicion

and I will elevate you above fleeting thoughts

and I will be cautious of the moments of the observer

and love may be sustained with caution

These verses of Ibn Zaydun are not traditional love poetry meant to appease emotions, but rather an ethical covenant that the lover writes with himself before he writes it for the one he loves

A text that suggests that love, in its highest manifestations, is not a blind impulse, but rather a precise awareness of the limits of the soul and body, and a refinement of desire until it becomes a gaze, a whisper, and a gesture full of meaning.

Ibn Zaydun begins by announcing a conviction that seems, at first glance, a loss, but in its depth is a sovereign choice

(I will be satisfied with a glance)

The glance here is not just a fleeting look, but a moment of fullness that is self-sufficient.

As if he is saying that the eye, if it is sincere, is enough without the hand, and that a vision saturated with love is broader than any possession.

This conviction does not stem from inability, but from nobility; for the deprived do not speak of satisfaction, while the knowledgeable chooses it.

He continues (and I will accept your brief submission)

The brief submission is an extremely intelligent indication; it is the peace that comes laden with what is unsaid. The handshake here is a language, and the brevity is eloquence, because prolongation may expose what is meant to be concealed.

Mature love does not chatter, but hints, leaving the void to speak.

Then Ibn Zaydun sets strict limits to his desire (and I will not exceed the request for desire / and I will not go beyond the theft of a glance)

The request is weaker than a demand, and the theft is lighter than an open declaration.

The poet moves within the gray area that is neither condemned nor violated, where desire is held in check and not left to roam free.

Here, passion transforms into a moral exercise, not into emotional chaos.

The deep human dimension is manifested in his words (I will protect you from moments of suspicion / and I will elevate you above fleeting thoughts)

Protection is not physical safeguarding, but safeguarding of meaning.

Ibn Zaydun does not fear action as much as he fears interpretation, and he does not caution against the step as much as he cautions against the thought that may offend.

He elevates the beloved to a status that doubts cannot reach nor can fabrications touch, as if true love begins by guarding the image of the other from distortion and then reaches the peak of its maturity

(and I will be cautious of the moments of the observer / and love may be sustained with caution)

The observer here is not a specific person, but everything that threatens the purity of love: society, time, language, and the self itself.

And caution is not the opposite of passion, but a condition for its survival.

A profoundly modern idea suggests that love that does not know caution consumes itself quickly, while patient love has the opportunity for sustainability.

What Ibn Zaydun presents in his verses is a complete school of pure, conscious love

A love that is not measured by what is taken, but by what is regulated. A love that is satisfied with little because it sees in the little the sufficiency of the soul.

A passion that does not seek loud proof, but reassures itself with its inner certainty.

The words are chosen, soft, the rhythm of the words is calm, as if the poem walks on tiptoes for fear of awakening what should remain asleep.

Even the poetic act transforms into a moral behavior.

These verses remind us that love is not a test of boldness, but a test of nobility.

And that the harshest forms of passion are not those that drag their owner to the edge,

but those that teach him to stand back a step, satisfied with the gaze, reassured that some distances cannot be shortened, because they are part of the beauty of the journey itself,

and I will be satisfied with a glance from you until I respond to your pool at a moment when people are oblivious to us.