يمثّل الأهلي اليوم (عقدة) للقادسية بكل ما تعني العقدة من معنى، وأمامي كشف نتائج الرابعة فيه ثابتة وليس الثالثة فحسب....!

في نهاية الدور الثاني ودّع الموسم الأهلي بفوز على القادسية، أما في هذا الموسم ففاز الأهلي على القادسية بثلاث سمان سوبر ودوري وكأس، وبقي على الجدول مباراة قد تكون الخامسة.. فهل مثل هذه الهيمنة نأخذها على أنها تحدث في كرة القدم أم نضعها تحت ما يسمى العقدة...!!!!

القادسية كنادٍ أو فريق يعتبر من الأندية المحترمة التي ينبغي أن تحافظ على هذا التميز بوضع حاجز بين النادي وبين من يريدون أن يجعلوا من القادسية خصماً للأهلي خارج الملعب ودفع الثمن داخل الملعب....!!

فما حدث من ارتدادات للقادسية من الأهلي داخل الملعب هي رسالة أتمنى أن يستوعبها نادي القادسية وأظنه استوعبها جيداً...!!

أن تخسر بثلاثة وتعود ثم تفوز فهنا من الضروري أن يعرف الخصم أن ثمة شيئاً خارقاً حدث....

الأهلي لا يمكن أبداً أن يخرج من الملعب بسبب أندية تعيش حالة ألم منذ ليل النخبة ونهار السوبر، لكنه قادر بنواياه الحسنة التي تنصفه أن يتخطى كل العقبات...!!!

كانت ليلة ماتعة استمتعتُ فيها بفوز الأهلي وسلطنة محمد عبده، الذي قدم في الرياض حفلة استثنائية مارس خلالها حقه الأدبي في تنظيف آذان عشاق الفن بسهرة أعادت للفن جماله....!!!

لا أعلم ماذا جنى بعض إعلامنا الرياضي من مهاجمة بل محاربة الأهلي....؟

فعلاً لا أعلم.. بس أدري أن الأسود يليق بهم. طالما هذا فكرهم...

ومضة:

«الذي اختار الصمت، سبق له أن قال كل شيء».

‏- فيودور دوستويفسكي