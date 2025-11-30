Al-Ahli today represents a (complex) for Al-Qadsiah in every sense of the word, and in front of me, the results of the fourth round are fixed, not just the third...!

At the end of the second round, the season saw Al-Ahli bid farewell with a victory over Al-Qadsiah, while this season, Al-Ahli has defeated Al-Qadsiah three times: in the Super Cup, the league, and the cup, with one match left on the schedule that could be the fifth... So, should we consider such dominance as something that happens in football, or should we categorize it under what is called a complex...!!!!

Al-Qadsiah, as a club or team, is considered one of the respectable clubs that should maintain this distinction by putting a barrier between the club and those who want to make Al-Qadsiah an opponent of Al-Ahli off the field and pay the price on the field....!!

What happened in terms of Al-Qadsiah's reactions to Al-Ahli on the field is a message that I hope Al-Qadsiah Club understands, and I believe they have understood it well...!!

To lose by three and then come back to win means that the opponent must know that something extraordinary has happened....

Al-Ahli can never be pushed out of the field because of clubs that have been in pain since the night of the elite and the day of the super, but it is capable, with its good intentions that justify it, to overcome all obstacles...!!!

It was a delightful night where I enjoyed Al-Ahli's victory and the performance of Mohammed Abdu, who presented an exceptional concert in Riyadh during which he exercised his artistic right to cleanse the ears of art lovers with an evening that restored beauty to art....!!!

I do not know what some of our sports media have gained from attacking, even waging war on Al-Ahli....?

Honestly, I do not know.. but I do know that black suits them. As long as this is their mindset...

Flash:

“He who chose silence has already said everything.”

– Fyodor Dostoevsky