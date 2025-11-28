لم يعد ظهور مركبات النقل السريع في شوارع مدن المملكة مجرد جزء من المشهد اليومي، بل أصبح عنصراً مؤثراً يكشف حجم التحديات التنظيمية التي يشهدها هذا القطاع الحيوي. فهذه المركبات التي جاءت لتسهيل حياة الناس وتحسين مستوى الخدمة تحولت — مع غياب الضوابط — إلى مشهد يثير التساؤلات حول مدى الانضباط وحجم التأثير على الحركة المرورية والمشهد الحضري.


ومما زاد من حضور مركبات النقل السريع هو التوسع الكبير الذي شهدته تطبيقات التوصيل في المملكة، مثل: هنقرستيشن، جاهز، مرسول، طلبات وغيرها من التطبيقات التي تعتمد على الدراجات النارية في إيصال الطلبات. هذا النمو السريع جعل الحاجة إلى الحوكمة أكثر إلحاحاً، إذ أصبح انتشار هذه المركبات أمام المطاعم والمقاهي والمولات جزءاً من المشهد اليومي، ما يفرض على الجهات المختصة تطوير آليات تنظيمية تتناسب مع حجم التوسع وسرعة الطلب.


فالخدمة بحد ذاتها ليست المشكلة، بل طريقة ممارستها. إذ بات من المألوف رؤية مركبات النقل السريع مصطفّة بشكل عشوائي أمام المقاهي والمطاعم، أو متجمعة عند مداخل المراكز التجارية بطرق تخلق ازدحاماً وتعطي انطباعاً غير حضاري. كذلك، تتسبب بعض السلوكيات غير المنضبطة في الطرق — مثل تجاوز المركبات، أو السير بين السيارات، أو الوقوف في مواقع حساسة في خلق حالة فوضوية تتعارض مع الجهود المبذولة لتحسين جودة الحياة في المدن.


ومع التنمية المتسارعة والتحوّل الحضري الذي تشهده المملكة، لم يعد مقبولاً أن يستمر قطاع بهذا الحجم دون إطار تنظيمي واضح يُلزم الجميع بالهوية البصرية والسلوك النظامي ونقاط الوقوف المصرح بها. فالمدينة ليست مجرد مبانٍ وشوارع؛ بل منظومة تتكامل فيها التفاصيل الصغيرة لصناعة مشهد حضري متناسق. وأي خدمة تُترك بلا تنظيم قد تتحول من عنصر تحسين إلى عنصر تشويه.


إن حوكمة قطاع مركبات النقل السريع لم تعد خياراً ثانوياً، بل أصبحت ضرورة؛ لضمان تقديم الخدمة بصورة حضارية تحفظ انسيابية المرور وتحمي المشهد العام. وهذا يتطلب برامج تدريبية لتأهيل السائقين، وتحديد مواقع تجمع نظامية، وتفعيل الرقابة المشتركة بين الجهات المعنية لمنع التجاوزات، فضلاً عن ضرورة إلزام الشركات بهوية بصرية واضحة تمنح هذا القطاع مظهراً حضارياً متناغماً مع تطور المدينة.


ولا شك أن المسؤولية هنا مشتركة، لكن الدور القيادي في التنظيم والإشراف يعود إلى الجهة الرسمية المعنية بهذا القطاع، وهي وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية – هيئة النقل. فهي الجهة القادرة على وضع اللوائح المناسبة، واعتماد متطلبات السلامة، وتنظيم آلية عمل الشركات والسائقين، وتوحيد الإطار التشغيلي لهذا النشاط بما يحقق الانضباط والالتزام.


وفي نهاية المطاف، تبقى مسؤولية ضبط هذا القطاع مسؤولية مشتركة، تقودها بوضوح وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية – هيئة النقل باعتبارها الجهة التنظيمية الأولى القادرة على وضع الأطر المناسبة، واعتماد الهوية النظامية، وتطبيق معايير السلامة، ورفع مستوى الالتزام.


إن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب إجراءات حاسمة تقودها الهيئة، وتتكامل فيها أدوار المرور والبلديات؛ لضمان أن تتحول مركبات النقل السريع من عنصر فوضوي عشوائي إلى خدمة حضارية منضبطة تُحسّن جودة الحياة وترتقي بالمشهد الحضري.