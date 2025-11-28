The emergence of rapid transport vehicles in the streets of the Kingdom's cities is no longer just a part of the daily scene; it has become a significant element that reveals the extent of the organizational challenges faced by this vital sector. These vehicles, which were introduced to facilitate people's lives and improve service levels, have transformed—due to the absence of regulations—into a scene that raises questions about the level of discipline and the impact on traffic movement and the urban landscape.



The increased presence of rapid transport vehicles is largely due to the significant expansion of delivery applications in the Kingdom, such as HungerStation, Jahez, Mrsool, Talabat, and other applications that rely on motorcycles for deliveries. This rapid growth has made the need for governance more urgent, as the presence of these vehicles in front of restaurants, cafes, and malls has become part of the daily scene, necessitating that the relevant authorities develop regulatory mechanisms that align with the scale of expansion and the speed of demand.



The service itself is not the problem, but rather the way it is practiced. It has become common to see rapid transport vehicles parked haphazardly in front of cafes and restaurants, or gathered at the entrances of shopping centers in ways that create congestion and give an unrefined impression. Additionally, some undisciplined behaviors on the roads—such as overtaking vehicles, weaving between cars, or stopping in sensitive areas—create a chaotic situation that contradicts the efforts made to improve the quality of life in cities.



With the rapid development and urban transformation taking place in the Kingdom, it is no longer acceptable for such a large sector to continue without a clear regulatory framework that obliges everyone to adhere to a visual identity, systematic behavior, and authorized stopping points. The city is not just buildings and streets; it is a system where small details integrate to create a harmonious urban scene. Any service left unregulated may shift from being an element of improvement to one of distortion.



Governance of the rapid transport sector is no longer a secondary option; it has become a necessity to ensure that the service is provided in a civilized manner that maintains traffic flow and protects the overall scene. This requires training programs to qualify drivers, defining systematic gathering locations, and activating joint oversight among the relevant authorities to prevent violations, as well as the necessity of obligating companies to adopt a clear visual identity that gives this sector a civilized appearance in harmony with the city's development.



There is no doubt that the responsibility here is shared, but the leading role in organization and supervision falls to the official body concerned with this sector, which is the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services – Transport Authority. It is the entity capable of establishing appropriate regulations, approving safety requirements, organizing the operational mechanisms of companies and drivers, and unifying the operational framework of this activity to achieve discipline and compliance.



The next phase requires decisive actions led by the authority, integrating the roles of traffic and municipalities; to ensure that rapid transport vehicles transform from a chaotic and random element into a disciplined, civilized service that improves the quality of life and elevates the urban scene.