It is certain that the modern communication revolution has numerous important and fundamental results that have a direct impact on individuals in society. However, social media is considered the most significant development, as everyone now communicates through various social media platforms. These platforms have turned the world into a small village where every citizen can connect with anyone else anywhere in the world without restrictions, no matter how far apart they are or even if they live on different continents.

There is no doubt that social media has many benefits, the most important of which is enabling every individual in society to express their thoughts or share their interests and preferences among their friends and community. It is noticeable that social media has gained tremendous power, deep influence, and unprecedented momentum recently. Through these platforms, every individual and institution has been able to publish what they want and reach millions of followers. The importance of social media has begun to attract everyone's attention due to its increasingly powerful influence. Many famous account holders find that once they share a tweet, photo, or video clip, they quickly garner thousands of shares, comments, and reactions.

Naturally, with its widespread and intensive presence across the globe, some negative aspects have gradually begun to emerge. Some individuals have used it as a means to exert contrary influence and oppose what it is supposed to achieve. In fact, some have considered it an effective and suitable tool for spreading lies, launching rumors, or inciting malice. These platforms can be difficult to monitor or oversee, especially following the development of some modern technologies like artificial intelligence and others that have facilitated the manipulation of images and videos, paving the way for the widespread dissemination of false and misleading news.

However, the owners and operators of these platforms did not stand idly by in the face of the flood of lies and rumors. They began to establish regulations and laws in an attempt to control the content broadcasted by these platforms. They started by trying to verify the personal and official accounts of the account holders to instill trust in what is published in their names and as an attempt to limit the spread of false news. However, as expected, the misleading parties did not cease their efforts to breach these rules and mislead them for their own benefit.

Perhaps the latest of these attempts was the announcement by the platform X (formerly Twitter) of a feature that shows the country to which the account holder belongs, as a way to add transparency to the account holder. This step revealed the nature of many malicious accounts that spread their poison against the Kingdom and are managed by foreign countries. Many of these accounts claim to be national accounts of Saudi citizens who aim only for the public good and are motivated solely by the public interest in what they write.

This new feature also revealed the nature of many accounts that solicit support and demand more donations. It became clear that many of them are fake and managed from abroad, which suggests a connection between these accounts. It even increases the likelihood that these accounts are managed by a single party or several specific parties, all aiming to collect money and sow seeds of discord within Saudi society simultaneously. Many of these fake accounts that spread their poison exhibit clear lies, as the majority of their content is contradictory, and their posts contradict each other. However, adding the country to which the account holder belongs is a real advantage in the effort to regulate digital content and protect it from lies and deception.

It is quite clear that these accounts have gambled on inciting Saudi youth and sowing division among the entire community. However, they did not find the response they hoped for, as Saudi citizens possess the awareness and wisdom that enable them to understand misleading and erroneous content and read between the lines. Nevertheless, this new feature contributes, even if slightly, to uncovering the hidden and exposing claims in their infancy. In reality, I do not understand what these saboteurs aim for. Haven’t the troubled events and civil wars that are ravaging many neighboring countries been enough for them? Why do they only want destruction and ruin, which may ultimately harm the citizen first and foremost?