من المؤكد أن لثورة الاتصالات الحديثة نتائج عديدة ومهمة وجوهرية وذات تأثير مباشر على أفراد المجتمع، غير أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تعد التطوّر الأكثر أهمية، فالجميع يتواصل الآن عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على اختلاف منصاتها، فتلك المنصات حوّلت العالم لقرية صغيرة يستطيع كل مواطن فيها أن يتواصل مع أي شخص آخر بأي مكان في العالم دونما قيود، مهما تباعدت بينهما المسافات أو حتى سكن كل منهما في قارة تختلف عن الأخرى.

لا شك أن لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فوائد عديدة أهمها تمكين كل فرد من أفراد المجتمع من أن يعبّر عن أفكاره، أو يشارك اهتماماته ومفضلاته بين أصدقائه ومجتمعه، ومن الملاحظ أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي اكتسبت قوة كبيرة وتأثيراً عميقاً وزخماً غير مسبوق خلال الآونة الأخيرة، فقد تمكّن من خلالها كل فرد ومؤسسة من نشر ما يريده وإيصاله لملايين المتابعين، وقد بدأت أهمية وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تجذب انتباه الجميع لقوتها المتصاعدة بالغة التأثير، فالكثير من أصحاب الحسابات الشهيرة ما إن يشارك بنشر تغريدة أو صورة أو مقطع مصور حتى نجده وقد حصد آلاف المشاركات والتعليقات وردود الأفعال.

وبطبيعة الحال، مع الانتشار الواسع والمكثف لها في كافة أرجاء العالم بدأت تدريجياً تظهر لها بعض الجوانب السلبية، واتخذها البعض وسيلةً للتأثير المعاكس والمناهض لما هو مفترض لها أن تقوم به، بل اعتبرها البعض وسيلة فعّالة ومناسبة لنشر الأكاذيب أو إطلاق الشائعات أو التحريض الخبيث، فتلك المنصات قد تصعب الرقابة عليها أو الإشراف على محتوياتها، ولاسيما عقب تطوّر بعض التقنيات الحديثة مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي وغيرها من تقنيات سهّلت فبركة الصور والمقاطع المصورة مما مهّد لانتشار واسع للأخبار الكاذبة وغير الحقيقية.

غير أن مالكي تلك المنصات والقائمين عليها لم يقفوا مكتوفي الأيدي أمام طوفان تلك الأكاذيب والشائعات، فبدأوا بدورهم في وضع لوائح وقوانين لمحاولة ضبط المحتوى الذي تبثه تلك المنصات، فبدأوا بمحاولة توثيق الحسابات الشخصية والرسمية لأصحاب حسابات تلك المنصات لإضفاء الثقة على ما يتم نشره بأسمائهم وكمحاولة للحد من انتشار الأخبار المغلوطة، غير أنه –كما هو متوقع- لم يقف الطرف المضلل عن مساعيه لاختراق تلك القواعد وتضليلها لصالحه هو الآخر.

ولعل آخر تلك المحاولات كان إعلان منصة إكس «تويتر سابقاً» خاصية إظهار الدولة التي ينتمي لها صاحب الحساب، كنوع من إضفاء الشفافية على صاحب الحساب، وقد كشفت هذه الخطوة طبيعة الكثير من الحسابات المغرضة التي تبث سمومها ضد المملكة وتدار من قبل دول خارجية، فالكثير من تلك الحسابات تدّعي أنها حسابات وطنية لمواطنين سعوديين لا يهدفون إلا للصالح العام ولا يحركهم لكتابة ما يكتبونه سوى الصالح العام.

كما أظهرت تلك الخاصية الجديدة طبيعة العديد من الحسابات التي تتسوّل الدعم وتطالب بالمزيد من التبرعات، فقد اتضح أن الكثير منها وهمي يدار من الخارج، وهو ما يرشّح ارتباط تلك الحسابات ببعضها البعض، بل يزيد من احتمالية أن تدار تلك الحسابات من قبل طرف واحد أو أطراف عدة محددة، هدفها كلها جمع المال وبث بذور الفتنة في المجتمع السعودي في آن واحد، فالكثير من تلك الحسابات الوهمية التي تبث سمومها يظهر فيها الكذب جلياً، فغالبية محتواهم متناقض، بل أن منشوراتهم يناقض بعضها البعض، غير أن إضافة الدولة التي ينتمي لها صاحب الحساب تعتبر ميزة حقيقية في طريق ضبط المحتوى الرقمي وحمايته من الكذب والتدليس.

من الواضح تماماً أن تلك الحسابات راهنت على تحريض الشباب السعودي وبث الفرقة بين صفوف المجتمع بأكمله، غير أنها لم تجد الصدى الذي كانت تأمله، فالمواطنون السعوديون لديهم من الإدراك والحصافة ما يمكّنهم من فهم المحتويات الضالة والمضللة وقراءة ما بين السطور، غير أن تلك الخاصية الجديدة تسهم ولو قليلاً في كشف المستور وفضح الادعاءات في مهدها، وفي واقع الأمر لا أفهم ما يرمى إليه هؤلاء المخربون، ألم تكفهم الأحداث المضطربة والحروب الأهلية التي تعصف بالكثير من الدول المجاورة لنا؟ لِمَ لا يريدون سوى الدمار والخراب الذي قد يذهب ضحيته المواطن أولاً وأخيراً؟